NI-VRTS 1.6 Readme

April 2019

This file contains important information about the NI-VRTS, including supported hardware, installation instructions, and new features.

New Features

Supported Hardware

System Requirements

Supported Operating Systems

Application Software Support

Installation Instructions

Product Security and Critical Updates

Known Issues

Bug Fixes

Finding Examples

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

Legal Information

Support for the latest VRTS hardware configurations.

Other minor improvements.

Support for the mmRH-3609, a monostatic mmWave radio head.

Center frequency configurable across the full range of the mmWave radio head (76-81 GHz). 1

Ability to enable or disable the alignment laser.

Ability to call the Close VI without powering down the mmWave radio head.

Exportable module calibration constants.

Ability to read module temperatures.

Input validation when configuring obstacles.

1By default, the mmWave radio head is calibrated for center frequency of 76.5 GHz. Contact NI for alternative calibrations.

The following list details the hardware models supported in NI-VRTS 1.6.

Variable Delay Generator for PXI (VDG) NI-5692

PXI Vector Signal Transceiver (VST) PXIe-5840

mmWave Radio Head mmRH-3608 mmRH-3609



NI-VRTS 1.6 has the following requirements:

Processor—1 GHz or faster 32-bit (x86) or 64-bit (x64) processor

4 GB RAM

Pentium 4 G1 equivalent or later (Intel i5 equivalent or higher recommended)

A screen resolution of 1,024 x 768

Windows 10/8.1/7, with all available critical updates and service packs

NI-VRTS 1.6 supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2

/7 SP1 Windows Server 2012 R2 1 (64-bit)

(64-bit) Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12 (64-bit)

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code PAESupport.

NI-VRTS 1.6 supports the following application software versions, including service packs. You should install LabVIEW before installing NI-VRTS. To add support for application software installed after installing NI-VRTS, modify your NI-VRTS installation or launch the NI-VRTS installer again.

Application Software Versions Supported by NI-VRTS LabVIEW 2015 SP1, 2016

Refer to the LabVIEW Readme for additional system requirements and supported operating systems for LabVIEW 2015 SP1 and LabVIEW 2016.

NI-VRTS palette VIs are available in the following palette location.

User Libraries»NI-VRTS

Installing Dependencies

Ensure that you have installed the latest version of NI Package Manager. To access the download page for NI Package Manager, go to ni.com/info and enter info code NIPMDownload . Double click the package file to open NI Package Manager. Follow the instructions in the installation prompts. Install the required drivers. Go to ni.com/downloads . Click NI Drivers. Search the NI Driver Downloads page for the instrument drivers in the following table and install the indicated versions. Driver Name Version NI-RFSA 16.0 NI-RFSG 16.0 Install the required software products. Go to ni.com/downloads . Click NI Software Products. Search the NI Software Product Downloads page for the software in the following table and install the indicated versions. Driver Name Version NI-RFmx SpecAn 2.3 NI-RFmx DeMod 2.3

Installing NI-VRTS

Ensure that you have installed all previously described dependencies. If you installed a beta version of NI-VRTS 1.6, remove it before proceeding. Install NI-VRTS 1.6 using NI Package Manager.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the NI-VRTS 1.6 Known Issues at ni.com/info and enter the Info Code 93am00 for an up-to-date list of known issues in NI-VRTS 1.6.

There are no changes in NI-VRTS 1.6 from NI-VRTS 1.5.

The following items are changes in NI-VRTS 1.5.

ID Fixed Issue 65191 Fixed an issue that misapplied delays and gains to VDGs in multi-object configurations.

<LabVIEW>

NI-VRTS - Obstacle Simulation.vi demonstrates obstacle simulation.

demonstrates obstacle simulation. NI-VRTS - Obstacle Simulation and OBW Measurement.vi demonstrates how to simulate obstacles and carry out occupied bandwidth measurement on the RADAR sensor.

demonstrates how to simulate obstacles and carry out occupied bandwidth measurement on the RADAR sensor. NI-VRTS - Obstacle Simulation and FM Demod Measurement.vi demonstrates how to simulate obstacles and carry out FM demodulation on the RADAR sensor signal.

demonstrates how to simulate obstacles and carry out FM demodulation on the RADAR sensor signal. NI-VRTS - Obstacle Simulation and TxP Measurement.vi demonstrates obstacle simulation and performs a transmit power measurement on the RADAR sensor signal.

NI-VRTS ships with the following examples that can be found at\user.lib\NI-VRTS\API\Examples:

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

