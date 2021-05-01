LabVIEW NXG 4.0 FPGA Module Readme

November 2019

This file contains important information about the LabVIEW NXG 4.0 FPGA Module, including system requirements, new features, known issues, and a partial list of bugs fixed for this release.

System Requirements

Supported Operating Systems

Product Security and Critical Updates

New Features and Behavior Changes

Supported Hardware

Known Issues

Bug Fixes

Accessing the Help

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

LabVIEW NXG FPGA Module Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021

Legal Information

The LabVIEW NXG 4.0 FPGA Module has the following requirements:

LabVIEW NXG 4.0

At least 35 GB of free disk space

8 GB RAM

Refer to the LabVIEW NXG 4.0 Readme for additional system requirements and supported operating systems for LabVIEW NXG 4.0.

The LabVIEW NXG 4.0 FPGA Module supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10 (version 1903)/8.1 Update 1 1 /7 SP1 2 (64-bit)

/7 SP1 (64-bit) Windows Server 2012 R2 Update 1

Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12

Note On Windows 8.1/Server 2012 R2/Server 2008 R2 SP1, some features, such as local compile, Optimized FPGA VIs, simulation of FPGA code that includes Xilinx IP or HDL code, are not supported because these features require the Xilinx compilation tools which do not support these OSes. Using these features on these OSes may result in unpredictable results.

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note Refer to LabVIEW NXG FPGA Module Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021 for information about future OS support.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

This release of LabVIEW NXG FPGA Module adds new functionality to the previous release. Refer to LabVIEW NXG 4.0 FPGA Module New Features and Changes for a list of new features and behavior changes.

The following list details the hardware models and FAMs supported in the LabVIEW NXG 4.0 FPGA Module.

PXIe-7971R/7972R/7975R/7976R

NI-2940R/2942R/2943R/2950R/2952R/2953R (40 and 120 MHz bandwidth variants)

NI-2944R/2954R (160 MHz bandwidth)

NI-573X/5751B/5761/5771/5772/5782/5783

NI-5791/5792/5793

NI-6581B/6583/6584/6585B/6589

AT-1212

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Visit LabVIEW NXG 4.0 FPGA Module Known Issues for an up-to-date list of known issues.

You can access the software bug fixes list online. Visit LabVIEW NXG 4.0 FPGA Module Bug Fixes for an up-to-date list of bug fixes.

View context help in LabVIEW by pressing <Ctrl-H> and hovering over an object.

Search for items using the search bar in the upper right corner of the LabVIEW window. You can also view context help for the search results.

Additional documentation is available online at ni.com/manuals.

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

LabVIEW NXG FPGA Module will drop support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and all 32-bit Windows operating systems starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021, may not install or execute correctly on these operating systems. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport.

For detailed information about NI application software product life cycles, visit ni.com/info and enter one of the following Info Codes:

Product Info Code LabVIEW lifecycle LabWindows/CVI cvi_lifecycle Measurement Studio mstudiolifecycle TestStand tslcp DIAdem ddlcp SignalExpress selcp VeriStand nivslifecycle

