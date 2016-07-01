TestStand ATML Toolkit 2017 Readme

This document contains general information about the TestStand ATML Toolkit 2017. Refer to the TestStand ATML Toolkit Release Notes for information about changes since the ATML Toolkit 2013, including new features, and for information about getting started with the ATML Toolkit, such as information for new TestStand and ATML Toolkit users, system requirements, installation instructions, and licensing information. If you do not activate an ATML Toolkit license, the toolkit operates in Evaluation Mode.

The ATML Toolkit 2017 supports TestStand 2014 SP1, 2016 SP1, 2017, and future versions of TestStand. The LabVIEW and LabWindows/CVI versions supported by the ATML Toolkit are dependent on the versions of LabVIEW and LabWindows/CVI supported by the TestStand version being used to translate the ATML files.

The ATML Toolkit's operating system requirements are the same as the TestStand version using the translator.

The ATML Toolkit does not support Guest user accounts on Microsoft Windows. The ATML Toolkit supports Administrator and Limited accounts on Microsoft Windows.

Note This version of the ATML Toolkit supports, and was tested with, the latest operating system service packs that were available at the time this version of the ATML Toolkit was released. National Instruments recommends using the ATML Toolkit with the latest operating system service pack.

Refer to the NI TestStand ATML Toolkit Release Notes for a list of other recommended system requirements.

You can install the ATML Toolkit without viewing any installation dialog boxes. Refer to the National Instruments KnowledgeBase article 4CJDP38M, Customize and Automate Installation of a Single Installer, on the National Instruments website for information about installing National Instruments software silently. Refer to the NI TestStand ATML Toolkit Release Notes for more information about installing the ATML Toolkit.

When you install the ATML Toolkit, you can use the NI Activation Wizard to activate the software. If you do not activate the software, you can initiate the evaluation period for the software when you begin using it. You need the serial number and the name of the documentation kit to activate the ATML Toolkit. You can find both of these items on the Certificate of Ownership card included in your documentation kit. Refer to the Activating Your Software topic in the NI TestStand Help for more information about how to activate National Instruments software.

You can access the software and documentation known issues and bug fix lists online. Visit ni.com/info and enter Info Code TSATMLrelinfo to access this information.

Refer to the Technical Support page at ni.com/support and search for TestStand to access the TestStand Support web page, which contains online documentation, KnowledgeBase articles, tutorials, example code, discussion forums, and other resources.

National Instruments posts information about critical updates and security notifications on ni.com . Visit ni.com/info and enter Info Code updates to access this information.

Automating the Installation of NI Products

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

NI TestStand ATML Toolkit Dropped Support for Microsoft Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003

National Instruments dropped support for Microsoft Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003 as of July 1, 2016. Versions of the ATML Toolkit that ship after July 1, 2016 will not install or run on Windows Vista, Windows XP, or Windows Server 2003. For detailed information about NI application software product life cycles, visit ni.com/info and enter one of the following Info Codes:

Product Info Code NI LabVIEW lifecycle NI LabWindows™/CVI™ cvi_lifecycle NI Measurement Studio mstudiolifecycle NI TestStand tslcp NI DIAdem ddlcp NI SignalExpress selcp NI VeriStand nivslifecycle

