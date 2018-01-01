LabVIEW Communications LTE Application Framework 3.0 Readme

June 2019

This file contains important information about the LabVIEW Communications LTE Application Framework (LTE Application Framework), including installation instructions, new features, and known issues.

Overview

New Features

Supported Hardware

System Requirements

Supported Operating Systems

Application Software Support

Accessing the Documentation

Installation Instructions

Product Security and Critical Updates

IVI Compliance Package Functionality

Known Issues

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

Legal Information

This software installation provides real-time physical layer (PHY) and lower and middle medium access control (MAC)-layer reference design based on the 3GPP LTE wireless standard.

LTE Application Framework 3.0 adds support for LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite 3.0 and 3.1.

LTE Application Framework 2.5 adds support for LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite 2.1.

LTE Application Framework 2.2 includes the following new features:

RT performance improvements

L1-L2 API that allows external applications implementing L2 functionalities to access L1 functionalities of the LTE Application Framework

Support for the USRP-2974 Software Defined Radio Stand-Alone Device

The following hardware products are supported in all operating systems listed in the Supported Operating Systems section.

USRP-2940/2942/2943/2944/2950/2952/2953/2954 Software Defined Radio Reconfigurable Device

USRP-2974

PXIe-8135 Controller

PXIe-1085 Chassis

Refer to the getting started guide for more information and a complete list of required hardware.

LTE Application Framework 3.0 has the following requirements:

Processor—1 GHz or faster 64-bit (x64) processor

RAM—16 GB RAM (64-bit)

Disk space—At least 20 GB

PXIe-1085—24 GB/s

LTE Application Framework 3.0 supports Windows 10/8.11/7 SP12.

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite supports only 64-bit operating systems.

Note LTE Application Framework 3.0 does not support Windows Server non-R2 editions.

LTE Application Framework 3.0 supports LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite 3.0 and 3.1.

The documentation set for LTE Application Framework is composed of the following documents.

Document Format Description Location LabVIEW Communications LTE Application Framework 3.0 Manual PDF Contains detailed, technical information on how to use the software and included features. ni.com/info and enter the Info Code Visitand enter the Info Code LTEAppFWManual LabVIEW Communications LTE Application Framework 3.0 Getting Started Guide PDF Contains software and hardware installation, configuration, signal connection, and troubleshooting information for the LTE Application Framework. Available in the Project Files tab of the application framework project(s) and at ni.com/manuals LabVIEW Communications LTE Application Framework 3.0 Readme HTML (this document) Contains information about supported hardware and operating systems, new features, fixed issues, and legal notices. Available in the Project Files tab of the application framework project(s) and at ni.com/manuals

To access the latest LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite Manual, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code commsmanual. This manual includes an introduction to LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite and information about how to get started with application development.

Visit ni.com/manuals for the most recent revisions of documentation.

Note To view PDFs, you need to have Adobe Acrobat Reader installed. You can install the viewer from www.adobe.com/reader.

NI automates LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite and LabVIEW Communications LTE Application Framework installation using NI Package Manager. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual at ni.com/manuals, for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

To find your application framework in NI Package Manager, select the Add-Ons product category in the Browse Products tab.

To download an installer for offline use, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code LTEAPPFW to access the installation files download page for the LabVIEW Communications LTE Application Framework.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

LabVIEW and CVI IVI class driver APIs for developing IVI interchangeable applications

IVI Class Simulation drivers

IVI-COM Adapters

The LTE Application Framework no longer installs IVI Compliance Package. The LTE Application Framework supports IVI configuration and runtime, but no longer supports the following features:If you want to use the above features, you must install IVI Compliance Package separately, either from ni.com/downloads or from the NI Device Drivers 2018 DVD.You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Visitand enter the Info Code exmep4 for an up-to-date list of known issues in the LTE Application Framework 3.0.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

