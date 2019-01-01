NI SystemLink 18.5.1 Readme

March 2019

This file contains important information about NI SystemLink, including system requirements and known issues.

Use NI SystemLink to discover and manage systems on a server. Create and deploy packages to all your managed systems. Leverage SystemLink data services to visualize data, trigger alarms, monitor tests, and transfer files over a server.

NI SystemLink has the following minimum system requirements:

Server Requirements

Windows, less than 50 nodes Windows, 50+ nodes OS Windows Server 2016 Windows Server 2012 R2 (64-bit) Windows 7 SP1 (64-bit) or higher Windows Server 2016 Windows Server 2012 R2 (64-bit) Windows 7 SP1 (64-bit) or higher Processor 2-core recommended or higher 8-core recommended or higher RAM 6 GB minimum 8+ GB recommended 16+ GB recommended Disk 6 GB minimum 8+ GB recommended 16+ GB recommended

Target Requirements (Managed Nodes)

NI PXI (Windows) or Windows PC NI CompactRIO OS Windows 7 SP1 (64-bit) or higher NI Linux Real-Time 2018 Processor Pentium 4 G1 (or equivalent) or later All Intel and ARM models supported RAM 2 GB minimum 4 GB recommended 512 MB minimum 1+ GB recommended Note: NI SystemLink does not support targets with less than 512 MB of RAM. Disk 1 GB minimum 2+ GB recommended 512 MB

Note: VxWorks and Phar Lap OS are not supported.

Additional Requirements for Servers and Targets

.NET Framework 4.6.2

One of the following browsers: Chrome Firefox Edge Safari



Note: NI SystemLink 18.5.1 web applications do not support Internet Explorer.

LabVIEW Requirements

NI SystemLink 18.5.1 supports the following LabVIEW versions:

LabVIEW 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

LabVIEW RT 2017, 2018

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

SystemLink uses Volume License Manager to license clients. Download NI Volume License Manager from ni.com and refer to the NI Volume License Manager help for more information on licensing.

If you evaluate NI SystemLink Server before activating, any clients you connect will initially appear as Not Activated in Systems Manager. Use NI SystemLink Web Application to activate the client after you activate the server.

Installing SystemLink onto a machine with TDM Server 2017 already installed will break TDM Server 2017. NI recommends you install SystemLink on a different machine or uninstall TDM Server 2017 prior to installing SystemLink.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the NI website for an up-to-date list of known issues in SystemLink.

The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in SystemLink. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of SystemLink 18.5.1. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.

ID Fixed Issue 721833 Only oldest test results are shown when 1000+ results are in Test Monitor 719447 The Help button in File Viewer and Tag Viewer take you to an NI page that displays "Page Error" 719351 Dashboard canvas scrolls to the top when a control is selected 718206 SystemLink hangs when upgrading NI Package Manager from 18.5 to 18.5.1 714553 Previewing TDMS files without permissions produces HTTP error 401 727791 Dashboard Builder controls and indicators displayed incorrect numeric values 727392 SystemLink Server Configuration Utility technical support report would not collect the Salt logs 730229 Enabling LDAP authentication caused issues with the Jupyter Notebook service when it started

Refer to the NI SystemLink Help, accessible from ni.com, for more information about NI SystemLink.

Refer to the SystemLink GitHub repository for examples and HTTP API documentation.

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

