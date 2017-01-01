LabVIEW Communications MIMO Application Framework 1.1 Readme

August 2017
This file contains important information about the LabVIEW Communications MIMO Application Framework (MIMO Application Framework), including installation instructions, new features, a list of bugs fixed for the MIMO Application Framework, and known issues.
Product Security and Critical Updates
Automating the Installation of NI Products
Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1
This software installation provides support for customers using the MIMO Prototyping System, as specified in the Supported Hardware section. Use the MIMO Application Framework with your MIMO Prototyping System.
The getting started guide for your system provides information about how to install, configure, test, and begin using the MIMO Prototyping System.
The online help for the MIMO Application Framework provides detailed, technical information on how to use the software and included features with the MIMO Prototyping System.
MIMO Application Framework 1.1 includes the following new features:
The following hardware products are supported in all operating systems listed in the Supported Operating Systems section.
Refer to the getting started guide for your system for more information and a complete list of required hardware.
MIMO Application Framework has the following requirements:
Note The MIMO Application Framework should be executed using the PXIe-1085 24 GB/s chassis. However, the chassis is not required when modifying code.
MIMO Application Framework supports Windows 8.11/7 SP12.
Note Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code PAESupport.
Note MIMO Application Framework 1.1 and later does not support Windows Server non-R2 editions.
1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.
2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.
NI recommends that you have the most recent service pack for your operating system installed.
MIMO Application Framework supports LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite 2.0. You should install LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite before installing the MIMO Application Framework. To add support for LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite after installing the MIMO Application Framework, modify your MIMO Application Framework installation or launch the MIMO Application Framework again.
The documentation set for MIMO Application Framework is composed of the following documents.
|Document
|Format
|Description
|Location
|LabVIEW Communications MIMO Application Framework Manual
|Online help
|Contains detailed, technical information on how to use the software and included features.
|Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code MIMOAppFWManual
|MIMO Prototyping System Getting Started Guide
|Contains software and hardware installation, configuration, signal connection, and troubleshooting information for the MIMO Prototyping System.
|Available at ni.com/manuals
|LabVIEW Communications MIMO Application Framework 1.1 Readme
|HTML (this document)
|Contains information about supported hardware and operating systems, new features, fixed issues, and legal notices.
|Start»All Programs»National Instruments»LabVIEW Communications MIMO Application Framework»Documentation
To access the LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite 2.0 Manual, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code commsmanual. This manual includes the following information:
For the most recent revisions of documentation and for newly released documentation, visit ni.com/manuals.
Note To view PDFs, you need to have Adobe Acrobat Reader installed. You can install the viewer from www.adobe.com/reader.
You must be an Administrator to install NI software on your computer.
Ensure that both LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite 2.0 and NI-USRP 15.5 are installed before installing the MIMO Application Framework.
The following items are the IDs and titles of the issues fixed in the MIMO Application Framework. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of the MIMO Application Framework. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.
|ID
|Fixed Issue
|N/A
|Fixed an issue that caused peer-to-peer (P2P) streaming bottlenecks to occur when using systems with 128 antennas.
