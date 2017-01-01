NI-RFmx Waveform Creator 1.0 Readme

May 2017

This file contains important information about NI-RFmx Waveform Creator and is organized into the following sections:

Supported Hardware

System Requirements

Installed Software, Documentation, and Examples

Executable

Documentation

Product Security and Critical Updates

Uninstalling/Modifying NI-RFmx Waveform Creator

Known Issues

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

Legal Information

Vector Signal Generators

NI PXIe-5673

NI PXIe-5673E

Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI RF Vector Signal Generators Help.

Vector Signal Transceivers

NI PXIe-5644R

NI PXIe-5645R

NI PXIe-5646R

NI PXIe-5840

Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI RF Vector Signal Transceivers Help.

Supported Operating Systems

NI-RFmx Waveform Creator 1.0 supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2 (32-bit and 64-bit)

/7 SP1 (32-bit and 64-bit) Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12 (64-bit)

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note NI-RFmx Waveform Creator 1.0 does not support Windows Server non-R2 editions.

NI recommends that you have the most recent service pack for your operating system installed.

Minimum Requirements

Processor—Intel i3 or equivalent

RAM—2 GB *

Microsoft Internet Explorer 5.5 or later

A screen resolution of 1300 x 700 with 256 colors

Windows 10/8.1/7, with all available critical updates and service packs

Adobe Reader

*Depending on the amount of data acquired and/or processed, a larger amount of memory may be required.

Recommended System

Processor—Intel i5 or equivalent

RAM—4 GB *

Microsoft Internet Explorer 5.5 or later

A screen resolution of 1300 x 700

Windows 10/8.1/7, with all available critical updates and service packs

Adobe Reader

*Depending on the amount of data acquired and/or processed, a larger amount of memory may be required.

Other Required Software

NI-RFSG 14.5 or later

Installed Software

<NIDir> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: (32-bit OS) Program Files\National Instruments (64-bit OS) Program Files (x86)\National Instruments for 32-bit programs

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: <NIDocDir> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: Users\Public\Public Documents\National Instruments

File Locations

Item Installed Location DLLs <NIDir> Examples <NIDir>\examples

Executable

Select Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-RFmx Waveform Creator»NI-RFmx Waveform Creator to launch the NI-RFmx Waveform Creator.

Documentation for NI-RFmx Waveform Creator is located at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-RFmx Waveform Creator»NI-RFmx Waveform Creator Documentation. The documentation set is composed of the following documents.

Document Format Description NI-RFmx Waveform Creator Help HTML/Windows Help This help file is an HTML version of a traditional user manual that provides an introduction to the NI-RFmx Waveform Creator. NI-RFmx Waveform Creator User Guide HTML (.chm) This help file provides detailed information on the different modulation schemes that NI-RFmx Waveform Creator supports. NI-RFmx Waveform Creator Getting Started Guide HTML (.chm) This help file provides a quick look at the waveform setup procedure. NI-RFmx Waveform Creator 1.0 Readme HTML (this document) Information about supported hardware and operating systems, new features, fixed issues, and legal notices.

For the most recent revisions of documentation and for newly released documentation, visit ni.com/manuals.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about National Instruments products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from National Instruments.

For Windows 7, complete the following steps:

Launch the Control Panel by selecting Start»Control Panel. Double-click Programs and Features. Select National Instruments Software. Click the Uninstall/Change button. Select NI-RFmx Waveform Creator 1.0 from the dialog box that appears. Click Remove to uninstall the product; click Modify to change the components that are installed.

For Windows 10/8.1, complete the following steps:

Right-click on the Start button. Select Control Panel. Select Programs»Programs and Features. Select National Instruments Software. Click the Uninstall button. Select NI-RFmx Waveform Creator 1.0 from the dialog box that appears. Click Remove to uninstall the product; click Modify to change the components that are installed.

Caution Several of the software packages listed above are shared with other NI software packages. If you attempt to remove a piece of software that something else is dependent on, a message launches to warn you about the software dependencies. You can choose to either uninstall all of the software or to leave the shared software installed. If you choose to uninstall the shared software, some of your other NI software may no longer function correctly.

Note Do not attempt to uninstall by manually deleting files.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the NI-RFmx Waveform Creator 1.0 Known Issues at ni.com for an up-to-date list of known issues in NI-RFmx Waveform Creator 1.0.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install National Instruments software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

Copyright

© 2017 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

National Instruments respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

directory. Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on National Instruments trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the National Instruments products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the National Instruments Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

377066A-01