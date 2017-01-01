LabVIEW 2017 Analytics and Machine Learning Toolkit Readme

The LabVIEW Analytics and Machine Learning toolkit includes VIs for training machine learning models that discover patterns in large amounts of data. You can deploy trained machine learning models to recognize patterns in new data.

In addition to the system requirements for the LabVIEW Development System, LabVIEW 2017 Analytics and Machine Learning Toolkit has the following requirements:

LabVIEW 2017 Full or Professional Development System (32-bit)

Refer to the LabVIEW Readme for additional system requirements and supported operating systems for LabVIEW 2017.

LabVIEW Analytics and Machine Learning Toolkit supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2

/7 SP1 Windows Server 2012 R2 1

Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12

Note In 2016 LabVIEW dropped support for Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, and installations of Windows 7 without any service packs. LabVIEW Analytics and Machine Learning Toolkit will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use LabVIEW 2017 Analytics and Machine Learning Toolkit to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing LabVIEW 2017 Analytics and Machine Learning Toolkit, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.

For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, refer to KB 79UC78LS, Why Does my LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, Measurement Studio, or TestStand Built Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Server 2003?.

Note Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code PAESupport.

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Double-click the setup.exe file in the root directory of the Analytics and Machine Learning Toolkit installer and follow the instructions on the screen to install the Analytics and Machine Learning Toolkit.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

The LabVIEW Analytics and Machine Learning Toolkit supports all NI Linux Real-Time hardware models. For more information about NI Linux Real-Time hardware models, refer to KB 4LRA4IQ0, What Operating System Is My Real-Time Controller Running and Why?.

Refer to the LabVIEW Help, accessible from Help»LabVIEW Help in LabVIEW, for information about the LabVIEW Analytics and Machine Learning Toolkit.

Select Help»Find Examples from LabVIEW to launch the NI Example Finder. Navigate to the Toolkits and Modules»Analytics and Machine Learning folder to access the examples.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

