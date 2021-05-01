FlexLogger 2019 R4 Readme

September 2019

This file contains important information about FlexLogger, including system requirements, installation instructions, and supported hardware.

Overview

System Requirements

Installation Instructions

Product Security and Critical Updates

New Features

Supported Hardware

Extending FlexLogger I/O with the FlexLogger Plugin Development Kit

Accessing the Help

Changes to Log File Metadata in FlexLogger 2019 R4

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

FlexLogger Drops Support for Windows 7 64-bit in 2021

Legal Information

Overview

FlexLogger is application software for quick sensor configuration and data logging of mixed signals to verify electromechanical systems, all without programming.

System Requirements

FlexLogger has the following minimum system requirements:

 Operating System  RAM/Processor  Required Software1
  • 64-bit version of Windows 10/8.12/7 SP13
  • 1024 x 768 resolution (1366 x 768 or higher recommended)
  • Pentium 4 G1 equivalent (Intel i5 equivalent or higher recommended)
  • 12 GB disk space
  • 4 GB RAM
  • NI-DAQmx software 19.1 or higher
  • NI-XNET software 19.1 or higher

1 Required drivers are included with the FlexLogger installer.

2 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 requires Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

3 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1 requires Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Installation Instructions

NI automates FlexLogger installation using NI Package Manager. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

Product Security and Critical Updates

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

New Features

2019 R4 (September 2019)

  • Added hardware support for:
    • NI 9252
    • NI 9253
  • Apply zero and null offset calibration to multiple channels simultaneously
  • Export alarm history to CSV file format
  • Save project as support for existing projects
  • Event triggered on test time elapsed
  • Toast notification support for channel alarms
  • Integrated system health metric reporting
  • Digital input support in arithmetic and boolean formulas
  • Calculation formula support for logarithm functions, ? : operator, and e, true, and false constants
  • Configurable sample rate for CAN/LIN
  • Support for custom analysis plugins created with the FlexLogger Plugin Development Kit 1.1

2019 R3 (July 2019)

  • Added hardware support for the FD-11605
  • Alarms for input channels, including the following features:
    • Alarm history pane
    • Event triggering from alarms
  • Reset values on output channels
  • Additional measurement types for counter input modules:
    • Angular position
    • Linear position
    • Pulse
  • Hardware filter support for FieldDAQ
  • Support for custom I/O plugins created with the FlexLogger Plugin Development Kit 1.0
  • Boolean logic for analog channels
  • Digital input event triggering
  • Output support for LIN
  • LIN master support
  • Offline FlexLogger manual access

2019 R2 (April 2019)

  • Added hardware support for:
    • FD-11634
    • NI 9866
    • USB-8506
  • Input support for LIN
  • Capability to add timestamped notes during test
  • Lowpass and highpass Butterworth filter channels added to Channel Specification
  • TSN synchronization feedback
  • No limits on Slow/Medium/Fast/Digital sample rate configuration
  • System memory monitoring and dynamic visualization settings
  • Pull-up resistor support and threshold voltage support for the NI 9361
  • Powered sensor support for the FD-11601

Supported Hardware

The following lists detail the hardware models supported in FlexLogger.

CompactDAQ

CompactDAQ Chassis

  • cDAQ-9171
  • cDAQ-9174
  • cDAQ-9178
  • cDAQ-9179
  • cDAQ-9181
  • cDAQ-9184
  • cDAQ-9185
  • cDAQ-9188
  • cDAQ-9188XT
  • cDAQ-9189
  • cDAQ-9191

    • Note: FlexLogger supports network synchronization using IEEE 802.1AS protocol. Refer to your chassis documentation, available on ni.com/manuals, for more information.

C Series Voltage Input Modules

  • NI 9201
  • NI 9202
  • NI 9205
  • NI 9206
  • NI 9209
  • NI 9215
  • NI 9220
  • NI 9221
  • NI 9222
  • NI 9223
  • NI 9224
  • NI 9225
  • NI 9228
  • NI 9229
  • NI 9238
  • NI 9239
  • NI 9242
  • NI 9244
  • NI 9251
  • NI 9252

    • Note: The NI 9252 module supports hardware filtering. Refer to the Reducing Signal Noise topic in the FlexLogger Manual for more information.

C Series Voltage Output Modules

  • NI 9263
  • NI 9264
  • NI 9269

C Series Current Input Modules

  • NI 9203
  • NI 9208
  • NI 9227
  • NI 9246
  • NI 9247
  • NI 9253

    • Note: The NI 9253 module supports hardware filtering. Refer to the Reducing Signal Noise topic in the FlexLogger Manual for more information.

C Series Current Output Modules

  • NI 9265
  • NI 9266

C Series Voltage and Current Input Modules

  • NI 9207

C Series Sound and Vibration Input Modules

  • NI 9230
  • NI 9231
  • NI 9232
  • NI 9234
  • NI 9250

C Series Temperature Input Modules

  • NI 9210
  • NI 9211
  • NI 9212
  • NI 9213
  • NI 9214
  • NI 9216
  • NI 9217
  • NI 9226

C Series Universal Analog Input Modules

  • NI 9218
  • NI 9219

C Series Strain/Bridge Input Modules

  • NI 9235
  • NI 9236
  • NI 9237

C Series Counter Input Modules

  • NI 9361

C Series Digital Modules

  • Serial Digital I/O Modules
    • NI 9375

      • Note: The NI 9375 can only use one port (input or output) at a time in a project.

    • NI 9403
    • NI 9425
    • NI 9426
    • NI 9476
    • NI 9477
    • NI 9478
  • Parallel Digital I/O Modules
    • NI 9344
    • NI 9401
    • NI 9402
    • NI 9411
    • NI 9421
    • NI 9422
    • NI 9423
    • NI 9435
    • NI 9436
    • NI 9437
    • NI 9472
    • NI 9474
    • NI 9475
    • NI 9481
    • NI 9482
    • NI 9485

Note: You cannot use parallel and serial modules together on the same FlexLogger project unless they are installed in separate cDAQ chassis.

C Series CAN Interface Modules

  • NI 9861
  • NI 9862

C Series Vehicle Multiprotocol Interface Modules

  • NI 9860

CAN Interface Devices

  • NI USB-8502

C Series LIN Interface Modules

  • NI 9866

LIN Interface Devices

  • NI USB-8506

FieldDAQ

Voltage Input Device for FieldDAQ

  • FD-11601
  • FD-11603
  • FD-11605
Note  Revision B and later of the FD-11603 supports hardware filtering.

Sound and Vibration Input Device for FieldDAQ

  • FD-11634

Strain/Bridge Input Device for FieldDAQ

  • FD-11637
Note  Revision B and later of the FD-11637 supports hardware filtering.

Temperature Input Device for FieldDAQ

  • FD-11613
  • FD-11614

Note: FlexLogger supports network synchronization using IEEE 802.1AS protocol. Refer to your device documentation, available on ni.com/manuals, for more information.

Note: FieldDAQ supports hardware filtering. Refer to the FlexLogger Manual for more information.

Extending FlexLogger with the FlexLogger Plugin Development Kit

You can extend the functionality of FlexLogger 2019 R4 by creating and importing a custom I/O plugin using the FlexLogger Plugin Development Kit (version 1.1). The FlexLogger Plugin Development Kit is available for download in NI Package Manager. Refer to the FlexLogger Plugin Development Kit 1.1 Readme for more information.

Accessing the Help

The online FlexLogger manual contains the most current help for your product version. Refer to the FlexLogger Manual, accessible from Help»FlexLogger manual, for more information about using FlexLogger.

Users without online access can choose to use an offline version of the FlexLogger manual. To enable the use of the offline FlexLogger manual, go to File»Preferences»General and select Always use offline manual.

Changes to Log File Metadata in FlexLogger 2019 R4

In FlexLogger 2019 R4, metadata properties organized as a hierarchy are defined by a tilde (~) character between properties. Previous FlexLogger versions used a double greater symbol (>>) to separate these metadata properties. Any data post-processing configured to use >> may produce unexpected results.

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

FlexLogger Drops Support for Windows 7 (64-Bit)

FlexLogger will drop support for Windows 7 (64-bit) operating systems starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021, will not install or run on this operating system. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/windows764bit.

Legal Information

