FlexLogger 2019 R2 Readme

April 2019

This file contains important information about FlexLogger, including system requirements, installation instructions, and supported hardware.

Overview

System Requirements

Installation Instructions

Product Security and Critical Updates

New Features

Supported Hardware

Accessing the Help

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

Overview

FlexLogger is application software for quick sensor configuration and data logging of mixed signals to verify electromechanical systems, all without programming.

System Requirements

FlexLogger has the following minimum system requirements:

 Operating System  RAM/Processor  Required Software1
  • 64-bit version of Windows 10/8.12/7 SP13
  • 1024 x 768 resolution (1366 x 768 or higher recommended)
  • Pentium 4 G1 equivalent (Intel i5 equivalent or higher recommended)
  • 4 GB disk space
  • 4 GB RAM
  • NI-DAQmx software 18.6 or higher4
  • NI-XNET software 18.6 or higher

1 Required drivers are included with the FlexLogger installer.

2 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 requires Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

3 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1 requires Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

4 The FlexLogger Readme included on the installer incorrectly lists the required version of NI-DAQmx and NI-XNET as 18.5. FlexLogger 2019 R2 requires NI-DAQmx 18.6 or higher and NI-XNET 18.6 or higher.

Installation Instructions

NI automates FlexLogger installation using NI Package Manager. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

Product Security and Critical Updates

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

New Features

2019 R2 (April 2019)

  • Added hardware support for:
    • FD-11634
    • NI 9866
    • USB-8506
  • Input support for LIN
  • Capability to add timestamped notes during test
  • Lowpass and highpass Butterworth filter channels added to Channel Specification
  • TSN synchronization feedback
  • No limits on Slow/Medium/Fast/Digital sample rate configuration
  • System memory monitoring and dynamic visualization settings
  • Pull-up resistor support and threshold voltage support for the NI 9361
  • Powered sensor support for the FD-11601

2019 R1 (December 2018)

  • Added hardware support for:
    • NI 9231
    • FD-11601
    • FD-11614
    • TRC-8546 transceiver cable for the NI 9860
  • Enhanced system visualization in Channel Specification
  • Conditional events to automate outputs
  • RMS and Mean averaging of channels added to Channel Specification
  • Capture test metadata
  • Improved graph visualization
  • Analog input channel data filtering
  • Ability to reassign I/O or automotive channel configurations
  • Automatically log channel characteristics
  • Screen visualization shows minimum and maximum data values in visible range

2018 R4 (September 2018)

  • Static-level output, including added hardware support for:
    • C Series Voltage Output Modules
    • C Series Current Output Modules
    • C Series Digital Modules
    • C Series User Interface Module
  • Add arbitrary metadata to a project
  • Import and export data using NI SystemLink
  • Support for control of output channel set points through NI SystemLink

Supported Hardware

The following lists detail the hardware models supported in FlexLogger.

CompactDAQ

CompactDAQ Chassis

  • cDAQ-9171
  • cDAQ-9174
  • cDAQ-9178
  • cDAQ-9179
  • cDAQ-9181
  • cDAQ-9184
  • cDAQ-9185
  • cDAQ-9188
  • cDAQ-9188XT
  • cDAQ-9189
  • cDAQ-9191

    • Note: FlexLogger supports synchronization between TSN-enabled devices provided they are a part of your local 802.1AS subnet. Refer to your chassis documentation, available on ni.com/manuals, for more information.

C Series Voltage Input Modules

  • NI 9201
  • NI 9202
  • NI 9205
  • NI 9206
  • NI 9209
  • NI 9215
  • NI 9220
  • NI 9221
  • NI 9222
  • NI 9223
  • NI 9224
  • NI 9225
  • NI 9228
  • NI 9229
  • NI 9238
  • NI 9239
  • NI 9242
  • NI 9244
  • NI 9251

C Series Voltage Output Modules

  • NI 9263
  • NI 9264
  • NI 9269

C Series Current Input Modules

  • NI 9203
  • NI 9208
  • NI 9227
  • NI 9246
  • NI 9247

C Series Current Output Modules

  • NI 9265
  • NI 9266

C Series Voltage and Current Input Modules

  • NI 9207

C Series Sound and Vibration Input Modules

  • NI 9230
  • NI 9231
  • NI 9232
  • NI 9234
  • NI 9250

C Series Temperature Input Modules

  • NI 9210
  • NI 9211
  • NI 9212
  • NI 9213
  • NI 9214
  • NI 9216
  • NI 9217
  • NI 9226

C Series Universal Analog Input Modules

  • NI 9218
  • NI 9219

C Series Strain/Bridge Input Modules

  • NI 9235
  • NI 9236
  • NI 9237

C Series Counter Input Modules

  • NI 9361

C Series Digital Modules

  • Serial Digital I/O Modules
    • NI 9375

      • Note: The NI 9375 must have all lines set to input or to output in a project.

    • NI 9403
    • NI 9425
    • NI 9426
    • NI 9476
    • NI 9477
    • NI 9478
  • Parallel Digital I/O Modules
    • NI 9344
    • NI 9401
    • NI 9402
    • NI 9411
    • NI 9421
    • NI 9422
    • NI 9423
    • NI 9435
    • NI 9436
    • NI 9437
    • NI 9472
    • NI 9474
    • NI 9475
    • NI 9481
    • NI 9482
    • NI 9485

Note: You cannot use parallel and serial modules together on the same FlexLogger project unless they are installed in separate cDAQ chassis.

C Series CAN Interface Modules

  • NI 9861
  • NI 9862

C Series Vehicle Multiprotocol Interface Modules

  • NI 9860

CAN Interface Devices

  • NI USB-8502

C Series LIN Interface Modules

  • NI 9866

LIN Interface Devices

  • NI USB-8506

FieldDAQ

Voltage Input Device for FieldDAQ

  • FD-11601
  • FD-11603

Sound and Vibration Input Device for FieldDAQ

  • FD-11634

Strain/Bridge Input Device for FieldDAQ

  • FD-11637

Temperature Input Device for FieldDAQ

  • FD-11613
  • FD-11614

Note: FlexLogger supports synchronization between TSN-enabled devices provided they are a part of your local 802.1AS subnet. Refer to your device documentation, available on ni.com/manuals, for more information.

Accessing the Help

Refer to the FlexLogger Manual, accessible from Help»Online manual, for more information about using FlexLogger.

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

