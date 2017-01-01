FlexLogger 2018 R3 Readme

June 2018
This file contains important information about FlexLogger, including system requirements, installation instructions, and supported hardware.
Product Security and Critical Updates
Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10
Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1
Use FlexLogger to configure a NI data acquisition (DAQ) measurement system to acquire, visualize, and log sensor-based data.
FlexLogger has the following minimum system requirements:
|Operating System
|RAM/Processor
|Required Software1
|
|
|
1 Required drivers are included with the FlexLogger installer.
2 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 requires Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.
3 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1 requires Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.
Complete the following steps to install FlexLogger.
Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.
The following lists detail the hardware models supported in FlexLogger.
Note: FlexLogger supports synchronization between TSN-enabled CompactDAQ chassis (cDAQ-9185 and cDAQ-9189) provided they are a part of your local 802.1AS subnet. Refer to your chassis documentation, available on ni.com/manuals, for more information.
Note: FlexLogger only supports the TRC-8542 and TRC-8543 transceiver cables.
Note: FlexLogger supports synchronization between TSN-enabled FieldDAQ devices provided they are a part of your local 802.1AS subnet. Refer to your device documentation, available on ni.com/manuals, for more information.
The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in FlexLogger. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of FlexLogger. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.
|ID
|Fixed Issue
|697856
|Deleting a network device in NI Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX) can result in FlexLogger crashing.
|695562
|Possible crash of FlexLogger when launching project under specific circumstances.
|692576
|Removing all channels in a graph that has a cursor legend will crash FlexLogger.
|690279
|A FlexLogger Project will become unresponsive and hang if it is open when Windows sleeps.
|688346
|Using excessively large values in calculated channels crashes FlexLogger.
|663195
|Printing to DIAdem PDF Export from FlexLogger causes FlexLogger to crash.
|641684
|Logged waveform which has no data values shows up as numeric channel instead of waveform channel in TDMS Viewer.
Refer to the FlexLogger Manual, accessible from Help»Online manual, for more information about using FlexLogger.
Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.
When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.
Copyright
© 2017–2018 National Instruments. All rights reserved.
Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.
NI respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.
End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices
You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:
U.S. Government Restricted Rights
If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.
IVI Foundation Copyright Notice
Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.
The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.
Trademarks
Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on NI trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.
Patents
For patents covering the NI products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the NI Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.
377046B-01