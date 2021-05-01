NI IVI Compliance Package 19.5 Readme

October 2019

This file contains important information about the IVI Compliance Package (ICP), including installation instructions, new features, a partial list of bugs fixed for ICP 19.5, and known issues.

About IVI Compliance Package

Installed Components

Supported Operating Systems

NI Application Software Support

Installation Instructions

Uninstall Considerations

LabWindows/CVI Version Support

Product Security and Critical Updates

New Features and Bug Fixes

Known Issues

Known Incompatibilities

LabVIEW NXG Support and Considerations

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

ICP Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021

Legal Information

The IVI Compliance Package is a software package that contains the IVI class drivers and support libraries necessary to develop and use applications that leverage IVI instrument interchangeability. The IVI Compliance Package also is based on and is compliant with the latest version of the instrument programming specifications defined by the IVI Foundation. You can use the IVI class drivers in the IVI Compliance Package with IVI specific drivers.

IVI class drivers implement functions and attributes for controlling an instrument within a specified class, as defined by the IVI Foundation. The IVI Compliance Package provides IVI class drivers for the following specifications:

IviACPwr

IviCounter

IviDCPwr

IviDigitizer

IviDmm

IviDownconverter

IviFgen

IviPwrMeter

IviRFSigGen

IviScope

IviSpecAn

IviSwtch

IviUpconverter

IVI specific drivers are drivers for the most popular instruments from all of the currently defined IVI Foundation classes and from the largest instrument manufacturers including National Instruments, Keysight Technologies, and Tektronix. You can create IVI specific drivers yourself, or download them from ni.com/idnet.

Depending on the software support you select when you install ICP 19.5, the installation includes one or more of the following components:

IVI class drivers

IVI class simulation drivers

IVI class driver LabWindows/CVI support

IVI class driver wrappers for LabVIEW 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019

IVI class driver examples for LabWindows/CVI, LabVIEW, and Measurement Studio

IVI-COM adapters (32-bit only)

IVI.NET adapters

IVI Shared Components 2.6.1

IVI.NET Shared Components 1.4.1

IVI configuration plug-in for Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX) 4.7 and later

Documentation

Supported Operating Systems

ICP has the following requirements:

Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2

/7 SP1 Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1 2

Windows Server 2012 R2 1

Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note Refer to ICP Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021 for information about future OS support.

Note In 2016, ICP dropped support for Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, and installations of Windows 7 without any service packs. ICP 19.5 will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use ICP 19.5 to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing ICP 19.5, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.

For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, refer to Why Does My NI ADE Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Windows Server 2003?.

Note Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code PAESupport.

ICP supports the following application software versions, including service packs. If you are not using NI application software, refer to Microsoft Visual Studio Support.

Application Software Versions Supported by ICP LabVIEW 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 NI LabWindows™/CVI™ 7.1, 8.0, 8.5, 9.0, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019

Note: National Instruments recommends that you close all other applications before you install ICP 19.5. You must have at least 260 MB of free space available to install this product.

Installing ICP for LabVIEW and LabWindows/CVI

NI automates ICP installation using NI Package Manager. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

A stand-alone web distribution version is also available from ni.com/downloads.

To install the stand-alone, web-only version of ICP, complete the following steps:

Download the ICP 19.5 self-extracting archive file from http://www.ni.com/downloads/drivers/ by searching for IVI Compliance Package. Double-click the self-extracting archive file to launch the installer. Click OK to begin installation. Follow the directions that appear on the screen.

Installing ICP for LabVIEW NXG

You can install ICP at the same time that you install LabVIEW NXG. In Package Manager, select LabVIEW NXG and Drivers. Then select IVI Compliance Package from the list of drivers available to install.

Installation Notes

The ICP 19.5 stand-alone, web-only distribution does not install NI I/O Trace (formerly known as NI-Spy) or MAX. You can install NI I/O Trace and MAX using several other National Instruments products, including the NI Device Drivers media.

The installation directory for LabWindows/CVI IVI Class examples and IVI Class Simulation drivers has been changed. The new installation directory is <All Users>\Documents\National Instruments\CVI\Samples\IVI directory.

directory. ICP 3.2 and later include IVI-COM adapters, which enable users to use IVI-C and IVI-COM specific drivers interchangeably in the same 32-bit application. For more information on IVI-COM adapters, refer to the IVI-C Class Driver Support for IVI-COM Specific Drivers document.

ICP 19.0 and later includes IVI.NET adapters, which enable users to use IVI-C and IVI.NET specific drivers interchangeably in the same application.

ICP 4.5 and later installs alternate FP and SUB files for the IviFgen class driver in order to support setting 64-bit integer attributes. For more information, refer to KnowledgeBase 5WOA752F: Issue Setting IviFgen Attribute ID Using Get/Set/CheckAttributeViInt64 Functions.

If Windows Update is enabled, the installation process might hang if Windows Update interferes with the installation of Microsoft Visual C++ 2015 Run-Time. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code exjq43 for more information and steps to resolve this issue.

Uninstall Considerations

After you uninstall ICP 19.5, the IVI Shared Components remain on the system. To remove the remaining components, right-click IVI Shared Components 2.6.1 and select Uninstall/Change.

If you installed ICP 19.5 as part of another distribution that depends on ICP 19.5, you cannot uninstall ICP 19.5 without uninstalling the dependent product.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

This release includes the following new features and bug fixes:

Support for LabVIEW NXG 4.0

Minor bug fixes

National Instruments IVI libraries, tools, and utilities support only single-byte character strings. You cannot use multi-byte characters, such as those commonly used in Chinese, Japanese, and Korean operating systems. Only single-byte characters, such as ASCII characters, may be passed to IVI function calls, used to set directory paths, and used to create entries in the MAX IVI Configuration Utility.

NI-Spy is now known as NI I/O Trace. Images in the National Instruments IVI Driver Help continue to reflect the NI-Spy name. However, the general functionality depicted in the images remains the same.

To build the IVI Class Simulation drivers using LabWindows/CVI 2015 or later, make sure to include the htmlhelp.lib and BufferOverflowU.lib files from the Windows SDK version 8.1.

In ICP 19.5 and IVI Shared Components 2.6 or later, the installers no longer unlock the IVI Foundation directory. Therefore, you no longer can modify the files installed under the IVI Foundation directory.

The following sections detail considerations for using LabVIEW NXG with ICP 19.5.

LabVIEW NXG Operating Systems and System Requirements

Software support for LabVIEW NXG differs in the following ways:

System requirements: Only 64-bit (x64) processors are supported.

Operating system: Only 64-bit operating systems are supported. Refer to the Supported Operating Systems section for more information.

LabVIEW NXG Help

View context help in LabVIEW NXG by pressing <Ctrl-H> and hovering over an object.

Search for items using the search bar in the upper right corner of the LabVIEW NXG window. You can also view context help for the search results.

Additional documentation is available online at ni.com/manuals.

LabVIEW NXG Examples

Launch LabVIEW and click the Learning tab.

LabVIEW lessons are located in the Lessons tab, and LabVIEW Examples are located in the Examples tab. Follow the instructions in the lessons and examples.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

ICP will drop support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and all 32-bit Windows operating systems starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021, will not install or run on these operating systems. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport.

For detailed information about NI application software product life cycles, visit ni.com/info and enter one of the following Info Codes:

Product Info Code LabVIEW lifecycle LabWindows/CVI cvi_lifecycle Measurement Studio mstudiolifecycle TestStand tslcp DIAdem ddlcp SignalExpress selcp VeriStand nivslifecycle

Copyright

© 1999–2019 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

NI respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

directory. Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on NI trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the NI products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help>>Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the NI Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

376942E-01