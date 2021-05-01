NI License Manager 4.5 Readme

September 2019

This file contains important information about National Instruments License Manager 4.5, including installation instructions, and how to access NI License Manager and the NI License Manager help.

Overview

System Requirements

Supported Operating Systems

Product Security and Critical Updates

License Manager Support for 32-bit Applications

Alert for Volume License Program Customers

Known Issues

Installation Instructions

Accessing NI License Manager

Accessing the Help

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

Legal Information

Use the NI License Manager to activate and manage your licenses or configure NI products on your system to obtain licenses from volume license servers.

NI License Manager 4.5 has the following requirements:

1 GHz or faster 32-bit (x86) or 64-bit (x64) processor

At least 150 MB of disk space

1 GB RAM (32-bit) or 2 GB RAM (64-bit)

NI License Manager 4.5 supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10/8.1 Update 1 1 /7 SP1 2

/7 SP1 64-bit version of Windows Server 2012 R2 1

64-bit version of Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12

Note Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code PAESupport.

1 NI License Manager 4.5 installs the VC2010 and VC2015 Runtimes and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

License Manager will drop support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and all 32-bit Windows operating systems starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021 will not support 32-bit applications. For detailed information about 32-bit application support, visit ni.com/r/32bitsupport.

NI License Manager 4.5 is only compatible with NI Volume License Manager 3.1.1 and later.

If you are using FlexNet Publisher instead of NI Volume Licence Manager, NI License Manager 4.5 is only compatible with FlexNet Publisher 11.15.0 and later. You can find a compatible version of Flexnet Publisher here.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the NI Licence Manager 4.5 Known Issues for an up-to-date list of known issues.

NI License Manager is installed with all licensed NI products. No separate installation of NI License Manager is needed.

Follow these steps to open the NI License Manager:

The first time you open NI software, the NI Licensing Wizard launches automatically if the software is not activated to guide you through the licensing and activation process.

If you need to manually launch NI License Manager, select Start»All Programs»National Instruments»License Manager»NI License Manager, ( Windows 8 ) click NI Launcher and select License Manager»NI License Manager, or ( Windows 10 ) select Start»National Instruments»NI License Manager.

Refer to the NI License Manager Manual, accessible from the blue question mark icon on the top right of NI License Manager, for information about using NI License Manager 4.5.

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

Copyright

©2004–2019 National Instruments Corporation. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

NI respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

directory. Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on NI trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the NI products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the NI Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

376733E-01