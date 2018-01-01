NI ATCA FPGA Modules 18.0 Readme

September 2018
This file contains important information about NI ATCA FPGA Modules, including installation instructions, new features, and known issues.
NI ATCA FPGA Modules 18.0 includes the following new features:
NI ATCA FPGA Modules 16.0 includes the following new features:
NI ATCA FPGA Modules has the following requirements:
Refer to the LabVIEW Readme for additional system requirements and supported operating systems for LabVIEW 2016 and 2018.
NI ATCA FPGA Modules 18.0 supports Windows 10/8.11/7 SP12 (32-bit and 64-bit).
Note Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code PAESupport.
Note NI ATCA FPGA Modules 16.0 and later does not support Windows Server non-R2 editions.
NI recommends that you have the most recent service pack for your operating system installed.
1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.1. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.
2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.
The following table lists the NI application software versions, including service packs, supported by NI ATCA FPGA Modules.
|NI Application Software
|Versions Supported by NI ATCA FPGA Modules
|NI LabVIEW
|2016, 2018
|LabVIEW FPGA Module™/CVI™
|2016, 2018
Note You should install an ADE, such as LabVIEW, before installing NI ATCA FPGA Modules. To add support for ADEs installed after installing NI ATCA FPGA Modules, modify your NI ATCA FPGA Modules installation or launch the NI ATCA FPGA Modules installer again.
NI ATCA FPGA Modules palette VIs are available in LabVIEW from the Functions»Instrument I/O»Instr Drivers»ATCA palette.
In LabVIEW, you can use the NI Example Finder to search or browse examples. NI ATCA FPGA Modules examples are classified by keyword, so you can search for a particular device or measurement function. In LabVIEW, select Help»Find Examples to launch the NI Example Finder. The NI Example Finder offers two ways to access all installed LabVIEW example VIs (including NI ATCA FPGA Modules and Modulation Toolkit examples) and their descriptions:
You can also access all the installed NI ATCA FPGA Modules examples for LabVIEW at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI ATCA FPGA Modules»NI ATCA Examples.
Documentation for NI ATCA FPGA Modules is located at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI ATCA FPGA Modules»NI ATCA Documentation. The documentation set is composed of the following documents.
|Document
|Format
|Description
|NI ATCA FPGA Modules Help
|HTML/Windows Help
|Contains primary help content for NI ATCA FPGA Modules products. The help is an HTML version of a traditional user manual that includes the following information:
|ATCA-3671 Getting Started Guide
|Printed and PDF
|Contains software and hardware installation, MAX configuration, signal connection, and troubleshooting information for your device.
|Specifications for your device
|Lists technical specifications for your device.
|NI ATCA FPGA Modules 18.0 Readme
|HTML (this document)
|Contains information about supported hardware and operating systems, new features, fixed issues, and legal notices.
For the most recent revisions of documentation and for newly released documentation, visit ni.com/manuals.
Note To view PDFs, you need to have Adobe Acrobat Reader installed. You can install the viewer from www.adobe.com/reader.
Complete the following steps to install NI ATCA FPGA Modules.
Note Windows users may see access and security messages during installation. Accept the prompts to complete installation.
To request additional LabVIEW Platform media, refer to the NI website.
|Item
|Installed Location
|NI ATCA FPGA Modules Examples
|<NIDir32>\LabVIEW <version>\examples\instr\ATCA
|NI ATCA FPGA Modules Default CLIP Files
|<NIDir32>\LabVIEW <version>\Targets\NI\FPGA\ATCA\CLIP
Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about National Instruments products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from National Instruments.
For Windows 7, complete the following steps:
For Windows 10/8.1, complete the following steps:
As part of the NI ATCA FPGA Modules 18.0 installation, the following software is installed. To completely remove the NI ATCA FPGA Modules 18.0 installation from your system, you must also remove all of the following packages:
Caution Several of the software packages listed above are shared with other NI software packages. If you attempt to remove a piece of software that something else is dependent on, a message launches to warn you about the software dependencies. You can choose to either uninstall all of the software or to leave the shared software installed. If you choose to uninstall the shared software, some of your other NI software may no longer function correctly.
Note Do not attempt to uninstall by manually deleting files.
You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the NI ATCA FPGA Modules 18.0 Known Issues at ni.com/info and enter the Info Code exefik for an up-to-date list of known issues in NI ATCA FPGA Modules 18.0.
You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.
If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.
For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:
Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.
When you install National Instruments software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.
Copyright
© 2017-2018 National Instruments. All rights reserved.
Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.
National Instruments respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.
End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices
You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:
U.S. Government Restricted Rights
If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.
IVI Foundation Copyright Notice
Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.
The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.
Trademarks
Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on National Instruments trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.
Patents
For patents covering the National Instruments products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the National Instruments Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.
