NI-mmWave 18.1 Readme

October 2018

This file contains important information about NI-mmWave, including installation instructions, new features, a partial list of bugs fixed for NI-mmWave 18.0, and known issues.

Overview

New Features

Supported Hardware

System Requirements

Supported Operating Systems

Application Software Support

Accessing the API

Finding Examples

Accessing the Documentation

Installed Software

Installation Instructions

Product Security and Critical Updates

Known Issues

Bug Fixes

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

Legal Information

This software installation provides support for customers using the mmWave Transceiver System and mmWave Radio Heads, as specified in the Supported Hardware section. To program your mmWave Transceiver System with or without the mmWave Radio Heads, use the NI-mmWave instrument driver.

The getting started guide for your device provides information about how to install, configure, test, and begin using the mmWave Transceiver System with or without radio heads.

NI-mmWave 18.1 adds support for recent revisions of the PXIe-3610 Waveform Generator and PXIe-3630 Digitizer

NI-mmWave 18.0 includes the following new features:

Support for LabVIEW 2018

Support for the following devices: mmRH-3603 mmWave Radio Head mmRH-3643 mmWave Radio Head mmRH-3653 mmWave Radio Head

Support for recent revisions of the mmRH-3602/3642/3652 mmWave Radio Heads

NI-mmWave 15.3.1 adds support for recent revisions of the mmRH-3602/3642/3652 radio heads

NI-mmWave 15.3 includes the following new features:

Support for the following devices: mmRH-3602 mmRH-3642 mmRH-3652

Support for fast configuration of gain and mmWave port switches

Automatic detection of mmWave radio heads

NI-mmWave 15.1 includes the following new features:

Support for NI LabVIEW 2015 SP1

Support for the following devices: mmWave Transceiver System PXIe-3610 Waveform Generator PXIe-3620 RF Upconverter and Downconverter Module PXIe-3630 Digitizer PXIe-7902 High-Speed Serial Instrument mmRH-3647 mmWave Radio Head mmRH-3657 mmWave Radio Head



The following hardware products are supported in all operating systems listed in the Supported Operating Systems section. Refer to the Application Software Support section for information regarding supported application software versions.

mmWave Transceiver System PXIe-3610 PXIe-3620 PXIe-3630 PXIe-7902

mmRH-3602

mmRH-3603

mmRH-3642

mmRH-3643

mmRH-3647

mmRH-3652

mmRH-3653

mmRH-3657

NI-mmWave has the following requirements:

PXIe-1085 Chassis with a PXIe-8135/8880 Controller

RAM—8 GB RAM

A screen resolution of 1,024 x 768

Windows 10/8.1/7, with all available critical updates and service packs

NI-mmWave supports Windows 10/8.11/7 SP12 (64-bit).

NI recommends that you have the most recent service pack for your operating system installed.

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

NI-mmWave supports the following application software versions, including service packs. You should install application software, such as LabVIEW, before installing NI-mmWave. To add support for application software installed after installing NI-mmWave, modify your NI-mmWave installation or launch the NI-mmWave installer again.

Application Software Versions Supported by NI-mmWave LabVIEW 2015 SP1, 2018

NI-mmWave palette VIs are available on the LabVIEW Functions palette at Functions»Instrument I/O»Instrument Drivers»NI mmWave.

NI-mmWave includes a reference project and several example applications for LabVIEW. You can access the installed NI mmWave Reference Project and examples at <NIDIR>\LabVIEW <Year>\examples\instr

iMmWave.

Note The NI Example Finder does not include NI-mmWave examples.

Note Installed examples are not sample projects. You must copy the example to a new location before modifying any files. Otherwise, your changes may be overwritten.

The documentation set for NI-mmWave is composed of the following documents.

Document Format Description Location Getting Started Guide for your device Printed and PDF Contains software and hardware installation, signal connection, and information on how to get started with application development for your device. Available at ni.com/manuals Specifications for your device PDF Lists technical specifications for your device. Available at ni.com/manuals NI-mmWave 18.1 Manual Online help Contains information on how to use the reference project, as well as conceptual information about instrument driver features. ni.com/info and enter the Info Code Visitand enter the Info Code mmwavemanual NI-mmWave Readme HTML (this document) Contains information about supported hardware and operating systems, new features, fixed issues, and legal notices. Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-mmWave»Documentation

For the most recent revisions of documentation and for newly released documentation, visit ni.com/manuals.

Note To view PDFs, you need to have Adobe Acrobat Reader installed. You can install the viewer from www.adobe.com/reader.

<NIDocDir> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: Users\Public\Public Documents\National Instruments

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: <NIDIR> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: Program Files (x86)\National Instruments for 32-bit programs and Program Files\National Instruments for 64-bit programs

File Locations

Item ADE Installed Location NI-mmWave Examples NI LabVIEW 2015, 2018 <NIDIR> \LabVIEW <Year>\examples\instr

iMmWave\

You must be an Administrator to install NI software on your computer. Install application software support before installing NI-mmWave.

Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code mmwavedriver to access the download page for the latest NI-mmWave software. Download the NI-mmWave driver software. Follow the instructions in the installation prompts.

Note: Windows users may see access and security messages during installation. Accept the prompts to complete the installation. When the installer completes, select Restart in the dialog box that prompts you to restart, shut down, or restart later.

Note

If Windows Update is enabled, the installation process might hang if Windows Update interferes with the installation of Microsoft Visual C++ 2015 Run-Time. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code exjq43 for more information and steps to resolve this issue.

and enter the Info Code exjq43 for more information and steps to resolve this issue. If you purchased this product with an NI Software Suite or NI Product Bundle, use the installation media that shipped with your purchase to install this product.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about National Instruments products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from National Instruments.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code expvmm for an up-to-date list of known issues in NI-mmWave 18.1.

The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in NI-mmWave. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of NI-mmWave. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.

There are no changes in NI-mmWave 18.1 from NI-mmWave 18.0.

The following items are changes in NI-mmWave 18.0 from NI-mmWave 15.3.1.

ID Fixed Issue 698524 Fixed multiple issues that caused confusion in the 10GbE example project. 688776 Fixed an issue that caused I/Q data to be incorrectly truncated when being sent across Aurora streams on the TX FPGA design in the NI-mmWave Reference Project. 644996 Fixed an issue that caused the NI-mmWave driver to report incorrect coerced frequencies when using the Set Frequency VI.

The following items are changes in NI-mmWave 15.3.1 from NI-mmWave 15.3.

ID Fixed Issue 600897 Fixed an issue that caused an installation error to occur when upgrading NI Linux Real-Time Support for NI-mmWave devices. 583667 Fixed an issue that caused NI-mmWave to incorrectly report the coerced value for out-of-bounds frequencies when using external LO. 582873 Fixed an issue that caused the PXIe-3620 session to be invalid after aborting the session. 580686 Fixed an issue that caused NI MAX to expose unsupported features for the PXIe-7902 module.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, NI MAX, and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

Copyright

© 2016–2018 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

NI respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

directory. Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on NI trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the NI products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the NI Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

376436E-01