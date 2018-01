NI-DMM 17.5 Readme

507445

Fixed an issue in NI-DMM 14.0 where the Capacitance, Susceptance, Resistance, and Reactance attributes had incorrect IDs and wrote to the incorrect attributes in the NI-DMM property node. The attributes have been fixed with the correct IDs and now write to the correct attribute. The Susceptance and Resistance attributes were incorrectly set as integer types, producing an IVI_ERROR_TYPES_DO_NOT_MATCH error. The attributes have been fixed to doubles.