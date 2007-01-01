NI-DMM 17.0 Readme

May 2017

This file contains important information about NI-DMM, including installation instructions, new features, a partial list of bugs fixed for NI-DMM 17.0, and known issues.

If you plan to use LabVIEW NXG, refer to LabVIEW NXG Support and Considerations.

Overview

System Requirements

Supported Operating Systems

Application Software Support

Product Security and Critical Updates

New Features

Supported Hardware

Behavior Changes

Known Issues

Bug Fixes

Accessing the Help

Finding Examples

IVI Compliance Package Functionality

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

LabVIEW NXG Support and Considerations

Legal Information

You can use NI-DMM to control digital multimeters (DMMs).

Minimum System Requirements

Processor—2.53 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo processor or equivalent

RAM—1 GB, 800 MHz DDR2 RAM

A screen resolution of 1,024 x 768

Recommended System

Processor—2.3 GHz quad-core Intel Core i7 or equivalent

RAM—4 GB, dual-channel 1600 MHz DDR3 RAM

NI-DMM supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2

/7 SP1 Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1 2

Windows Server 2012 R2 1

Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12

Note In 2016 NI-DMM dropped support for Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, and installations of Windows 7 without any service packs. NI-DMM 17.0 will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use NI-DMM 17.0 to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing NI-DMM 17.0, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.

For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, refer to KB 79UC78LS, Why Does my LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, Measurement Studio, or TestStand Built Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Server 2003?.

Note Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code PAESupport.

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

NI-DMM supports the following application software versions, including service packs. If you are not using NI application software, refer to Microsoft Visual Studio Support.

Application Software Versions Supported by NI-DMM LabVIEW 2014 SP1, 2015 SP1, 2016, 2017

LabVIEW 2013 SP1 and later supports NI 4065, PXI-4070, PXI-4071, PXI-4072, PXIe-4080, PXIe-4081, and PXIe-4082 only. LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2014 SP1, 2015, 2016, 2017

LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2013 SP1 and later supports NI 4065, PXI-4070, PXI-4071, PXI-4072, PXIe-4080, PXIe-4081, and PXIe-4082 only. LabWindows™/CVI™ 2009 and later LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module 2010 and later

LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module 2010 and later supports NI 4065, PXI-4070, PXI-4071, PXI-4072, PXIe-4080, PXIe-4081, and PXIe-4082 only.

Microsoft Visual Studio Support

If you are using the NI-DMM .NET Class Library, the .NET Framework 4.0 (minimum) is required. The NI-DMM .NET Class Library can be used with the Visual C# or Visual Basic .NET programming languages in any Visual Studio version that can target the .NET Framework 4.0 or the .NET Framework 4.5.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

NI-DMM 17.0:

Support for LabVIEW 2017 (32- and 64-bit)

Support for LabVIEW NXG 1.0

NI-DMM 16.0:

Support for LabVIEW 2016 (32- and 64-bit)

NI-DMM 15.2:

Support for the PXIe-4080, PXIe-4081, and PXIe-4082

NI-DMM 15.1:

Support for LabVIEW 2015 (32- and 64-bit)

Support for debugging an NI-DMM device while in use by another application, by monitoring or controlling the device in the NI-DMM Soft Front Panel Note NI-DMM 15.1 Soft Front Panel no longer supports IVI device simulation

NI-DMM 14.0:

Support for LabVIEW 2014 (32- and 64-bit)

The following list details the hardware models supported in NI-DMM 16.0.

PXI Amplifier Module

PXI-4022

PXI Digital Multimeter

PXIe-4080

PXIe-4081

PXIe-4082

PXI-4072

PXI-4071

PXI-4070

PXI-4065

Digital Multimeter Device

PCI-4070

PCIe-4065

PCI-4065

USB-4065

The following items are changes in behavior for 15.2.

Express VIs are not supported with PXIe-408x hardware. For more information on differences between PXI-407x hardware and PXIe-408x hardware, visit ni.com/info and enter Info Code exbgsi .

and enter Info Code . The following triggers have been renamed in NI-DMM 15.2.

NI-DMM C/CVI/VB Trigger Naming Changes

Former name New name NIDMM_VAL_TTL0 NIDMM_VAL_PXI_TRIG0 NIDMM_VAL_TTL1 NIDMM_VAL_PXI_TRIG1 NIDMM_VAL_TTL2 NIDMM_VAL_PXI_TRIG2 NIDMM_VAL_TTL3 NIDMM_VAL_PXI_TRIG3 NIDMM_VAL_TTL4 NIDMM_VAL_PXI_TRIG4 NIDMM_VAL_TTL5 NIDMM_VAL_PXI_TRIG5 NIDMM_VAL_TLL6 NIDMM_VAL_PXI_TRIG6 NIDMM_VAL_TTL7 NIDMM_VAL_PXI_TRIG7 NIDMM_VAL_LBR_TRIG_0 NIDMM_VAL_LBR_TRIG0 NIDMM_VAL_LBR_TRIG_1 NIDMM_VAL_LBR_TRIG1 NIDMM_VAL_AUX_TRIG_1 NIDMM_VAL_AUX_TRIG1

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the NI website for an up-to-date list of known issues in NI-DMM 17.0.

The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in NI-DMM. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of NI-DMM. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.

The following items are changes in NI-DMM 15.2 from NI-DMM 14.0.

ID Fixed Issue 507445 Fixed an issue in NI-DMM 14.0 where the Capacitance, Susceptance, Resistance, and Reactance attributes had incorrect IDs and wrote to the incorrect attributes in the NI-DMM property node. The attributes have been fixed with the correct IDs and now write to the correct attribute. The Susceptance and Resistance attributes were incorrectly set as integer types, producing an IVI_ERROR_TYPES_DO_NOT_MATCH error. The attributes have been fixed to doubles.

Refer to the NI Digital Multimeters Help, accessible from the Start menu under National Instruments and NI-DMM Documentation, for information about NI-DMM.

In LabVIEW, you can use the NI Example Finder to search or browse examples. NI–DMM examples are classified by keyword, so you can search for a particular device or measurement function. In LabVIEW, select Help»Find Examples to launch the NI Example Finder. The NI Example Finder offers two ways to access all installed LabVIEW example VIs (including NI–DMM examples) and their descriptions:

Click the Browse tab to locate examples by task at Hardware Input and Output » Modular Instruments » NI–DMM or by directory structure at instr » niDMM .

tab to locate examples by task at » » or by directory structure at » . Click the Search tab to search all installed examples by keyword. For example, search for "DMM" to locate all NI-DMM examples.

The NI Example Finder is also available in LabWindows/CVI by selecting Help»Find Examples.

You can also access all the installed NI–DMM examples for LabVIEW and LabWindows/CVI at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-DMM»Examples.

Examples also are available online that demonstrate NI-DMM functionality. Refer to ni.com/examples for these examples and for more information.

NI-DMM no longer installs IVI Compliance Package. NI-DMM supports IVI configuration and runtime, but no longer supports the following features:

LabVIEW and CVI IVI class driver APIs for developing IVI interchangeable applications

IVI Class Simulation drivers

IVI-COM Adapters

If you want to use the above features, you must install IVI Compliance Package separately, either from ni.com/downloads or from the NI Device Drivers 2017 DVD.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

The following sections detail considerations for using LabVIEW NXG with NI-DMM.

LabVIEW NXG Operating Systems and System Requirements

Software support for LabVIEW NXG differs in the following ways:

System requirements—Only 64-bit (x64) processors are supported.

Operating system—Only 64-bit operating systems are supported. Refer to the Supported Operating Systems section for more information.

LabVIEW NXG Hardware Support

PXI Amplifier Module

PXI-4022

PXI Digital Multimeter

PXIe-4080

PXIe-4081

PXIe-4082

PXI-4072

PXI-4071

PXI-4070

PXI-4065

Digital Multimeter Device

PCI-4070

PCIe-4065

PCI-4065

USB-4065

Installing NI-DMM for LabVIEW NXG

NI automates LabVIEW NXG installation using a package manager. Complete the following steps to install NI-DMM for LabVIEW NXG.

Visit ni.com/info and enter the info code NXGDownload to access the LabVIEW NXG download page. Click Download LabVIEW NXG 1.0. NI Package Manager installs, then automatically opens a download window. Select LabVIEW NXG Suite and click the green Install button. Select LabVIEW NXG 1.0 and NI-DMM. Complete the installer instructions to download LabVIEW NXG 1.0 and NI-DMM.

LabVIEW NXG Help

View context help in LabVIEW by pressing <Ctrl-H> and hovering over an object.

Search for items using the search bar in the upper right corner of the LabVIEW window. You can also view context help for the search results.

Additional documentation is available online at ni.com/manuals.

LabVIEW NXG Examples

Launch LabVIEW and click the Learning tab.

LabVIEW lessons are located in the Lessons tab, and LabVIEW Examples are located in the Examples tab. Follow the instructions in the lessons and examples.

