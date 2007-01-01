Company Events Academic Community Support Solutions Products & Services Contact NI MyNI

NI-DMM 16.0 Readme

Thank you for using NI-DMM. This file contains important information about NI-DMM and is organized into the following sections:

New Features

NI-DMM 16.0 includes the following new features:

NI-DMM 15.2 includes the following new features:

NI-DMM 15.1 includes the following new features:

NI-DMM 14.0 includes the following new features:

NI-DMM 3.1 includes the following new features:

NI-DMM 3.0.6 includes the following new features:

NI-DMM 3.0.5 includes the following new features:

NI-DMM 3.0.4 includes the following bug fixes:

NI-DMM 3.0.3 includes the following new features:

NI-DMM 3.0.2 includes the following new features:

NI-DMM 3.0.1 includes the following bug fix:

NI-DMM 3.0 includes the following new features:

NI-DMM 2.9 includes the following new features:

Supported Hardware

NI-DMM 16.0 and later supports the following digital multi-meters:

Note  MXI Express and MXI-4 are supported on Windows 8.1/8.0/7/Vista/XP, but MXI-3 is supported on only Windows XP.

Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI DMM Help.

System Requirements

Supported Operating Systems

Note  NI-DMM 3.0.4 and later does not support Windows Server non-R2 editions.

NI recommends that you have the most recent service pack for your operating system installed. Windows XP/Vista users must use NI-DMM 15.2 or earlier.

Supported Real-Time Operating Environments

NI-DMM 16.0 and later supports the following real-time operating environments:

Minimum System Requirements

Recommended System

Application Development Environments (ADEs)

Note:  You should install ADEs, such as NI LabVIEW, NI LabWindows/CVI or Microsoft Visual Studio®, before installing NI-DMM. To add support for ADEs installed after installing NI-DMM, modify your NI-DMM installation or launch the NI-DMM installer again.