NI-DMM 16.0 Readme

Installed Software, Documentation, and Examples
NI Software Support for Microsoft Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003
Product Security and Critical Updates
Automating the Installation of NI Products
Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10
Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1
NI-DMM 16.0 includes the following new features:
NI-DMM 15.2 includes the following new features:
NI-DMM 15.1 includes the following new features:
Note NI-DMM 15.1 Soft Front Panel no longer supports IVI device simulation.
NI-DMM 14.0 includes the following new features:
NI-DMM 3.1 includes the following new features:
NI-DMM 3.0.6 includes the following new features:
NI-DMM 3.0.5 includes the following new features:
NI-DMM 3.0.4 includes the following bug fixes:
NI-DMM 3.0.3 includes the following new features:
NI-DMM 3.0.2 includes the following new features:
NI-DMM 3.0.1 includes the following bug fix:
NI-DMM 3.0 includes the following new features:
NI-DMM 2.9 includes the following new features:
NI-DMM 16.0 and later supports the following digital multi-meters:
Note MXI Express and MXI-4 are supported on Windows 8.1/8.0/7/Vista/XP, but MXI-3 is supported on only Windows XP.
Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI DMM Help.
Note NI-DMM 3.0.4 and later does not support Windows Server non-R2 editions.
NI recommends that you have the most recent service pack for your operating system installed. Windows XP/Vista users must use NI-DMM 15.2 or earlier.
NI-DMM 16.0 and later supports the following real-time operating environments:
Note: You should install ADEs, such as NI LabVIEW, NI LabWindows/CVI or Microsoft Visual Studio®, before installing NI-DMM. To add support for ADEs installed after installing NI-DMM, modify your NI-DMM installation or launch the NI-DMM installer again.
Note
|$(IVIROOTDIR32) is configured as an environment variable on the target system.
| If you upgraded an installation of IVI, your files may be located in the following location:
Note $(IVIROOTDIR64) is configured as an environment variable on the target system.
|Item
|Installed Location
|NI-DMM
|<IVIROOTDIR32>\Drivers\niDMM
|NI-DMM Function Panel
|<IVIROOTDIR32>\Drivers\niDMM\nidmm.fp
|NI-DMM Examples
|<NIDocDir>\niDMM\Examples
|NI-DMM Header files
|<IVIROOTDIR32>\Include
|NI-DMM Import Library files (32-bit)
|<IVIROOTDIR32>\Lib
|NI-DMM Import Library files (64-bit)
|<IVIROOTDIR32>\Lib_x64
|NI-DMM DLL (32-bit)
|<IVIROOTDIR32>\Bin
|Item
|Installed Location
|NI-DMM Function Panel
|<IVIROOTDIR64>\Drivers\niDMM\nidmm.fp
|NI-DMM Header files
|<IVIROOTDIR64>\Include
|NI-DMM Import Library files (64-bit)
|<IVIROOTDIR64>\Lib_x64
|NI-DMM DLL (64-bit)
|<IVIROOTDIR64>\Bin
Select Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-DMM»NI-DMM Soft Front Panel to launch the NI-DMM Soft Front Panel.
Most documentation is available at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-DMM»Documentation. The documentation set is composed of the following documents.
|Document
|Format
|Description
|NI Digital Multimeters Help
|HTML/Windows Help
|Contains primary help content for NI-DMM. The help is an HTML version of a traditional user manual that includes the following information:
|NI Digital Multimeters Getting Started Guide
|Printed and PDF
|Contains software and hardware installation, MAX configuration, signal connection, and troubleshooting information for your device.
|Specifications for your device
|Printed and PDF
|Lists technical specifications for your device.
|Calibration Procedures for your device
|Contains calibration instructions for your device.
|NI-DMM Readme
|HTML (this document)
|Contains information about supported hardware and operating systems, new features, fixed issues, and legal notices.
|Introduction to NI-DMM
|HTML
|Contains information about driver documentation, examples, connecting to your instrument, configuring instrument settings, and known issues.
|NI-DMM IVI Compliance Document
|TXT
|Contains information about IVI compliance.
For the most recent revisions of documentation and for newly released documentation, visit ni.com/manuals.
To use the .NET API, you must install the the .NET class libraries or the .NET Wrapper in addition to the NI device driver. For information on versions of the .NET Framework and the drivers each supports, as well as the download location of the installer files, refer to the National Instruments .NET Driver Support document at ni.com/info and enter Info Code NETAPIdriversupport.
Note To view PDFs, you need to have Adobe Acrobat Reader installed. You can install the viewer from www.adobe.com/reader.
To access the LabVIEW sample projects and templates from the New Project dialog, select Sample Projects in the left pane and navigate to the project that best matches your application requirements.
NI–DMM palette VIs are available from the Functions»Measurement I/O»NI–DMM palette.
NI–DMM functions are available in LabWindows/CVI from the Instrument menu. To load the NI–DMM function panel (.fp), select Instrument»Load, and navigate to IVI\Drivers\niDMM\niDMM.fp.
In LabVIEW, you can use the NI Example Finder to search or browse examples. NI–DMM examples are classified by keyword, so you can search for a particular device or measurement function. In LabVIEW, select Help»Find Examples to launch the NI Example Finder. The NI Example Finder offers two ways to access all installed LabVIEW example VIs (including NI–DMM examples) and their descriptions:
The NI Example Finder is also available in LabWindows/CVI by selecting Help»Find Examples.
You can also access all the installed NI–DMM examples for LabVIEW and LabWindows/CVI at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-DMM»Examples.
Examples also are available online that demonstrate NI-DMM functionality. Refer to ni.com/examples for these examples and for more information.
With this release, NI-DMM 16.0 drops support for Microsoft Windows 7 RTM (with no service pack), Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003. NI-DMM 16.0 and later will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use NI-DMM 16.0 to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing NI-DMM 16.0, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.
For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, refer to KB 79UC78LS, Why Does my LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, Measurement Studio, or TestStand Built Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Server 2003?.
Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about National Instruments products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from National Instruments.
NI-DMM versions are now aligned with the versions of major NI application software products. This alignment gives you information about the year the driver was released and the most recent software version the driver was designed to work with. Driver versions now start with a two-digit year indicator: <ProductName><Year-BasedVersion>. For example, NI-DMM 14.0 is the version released with LabVIEW 2014. The last version released under the old numbering scheme is NI-DMM 3.1. The first version released under the new numbering scheme is NI-DMM 14.0.
For Windows 7, complete the following steps:
For Windows 10/8.1, complete the following steps:
As part of the NI–DMM installation, the following software is installed. To completely remove the NI–DMM installation from your system, you must also remove all of the following products:
Caution Several of the software packages listed above are shared with other NI software packages. If you attempt to remove a piece of software that something else is dependent upon, a message warns you about the software dependencies. You can choose to either uninstall all of the software or to leave the shared software installed. If you choose to uninstall the shared software, some of your other NI software may no longer function correctly.
Note Do not attempt to uninstall by manually deleting files.
The following VIs/functions are obsolete, and no maintenance is provided for these VIs/functions:
Obsolete
|niDMM Calculate Accuracy
|niDMM Clear Error Info
|niDMM Get Error Info
|niDMM Configure Auto Zero Mode (LabVIEW only)
|niDMM Configure Measurement
|niDMM Configure Sample Delay Mode
|niDMM Error Query
|niDMM Get Error (LabVIEW only)
|niDMM Error Message (LabWindows/CVI only)
|niDMM Convert Resolution (To Absolute)
|niDMM Convert Resolution (To Digits)
|niDMM Format Measurements Resolution (Absolute)
|niDMM Format Measurements Resolution (Digits)
Note Obsolete VIs/functions may cause a warning popup in existing LabVIEW DMM applications after NI-DMM 16.0 is installed.
The following items are changes in behavior for 15.2.
|Former name
|New name
|NIDMM_VAL_TTL0
|NIDMM_VAL_PXI_TRIG0
|NIDMM_VAL_TTL1
|NIDMM_VAL_PXI_TRIG1
|NIDMM_VAL_TTL2
|NIDMM_VAL_PXI_TRIG2
|NIDMM_VAL_TTL3
|NIDMM_VAL_PXI_TRIG3
|NIDMM_VAL_TTL4
|NIDMM_VAL_PXI_TRIG4
|NIDMM_VAL_TTL5
|NIDMM_VAL_PXI_TRIG5
|NIDMM_VAL_TLL6
|NIDMM_VAL_PXI_TRIG6
|NIDMM_VAL_TTL7
|NIDMM_VAL_PXI_TRIG7
|NIDMM_VAL_LBR_TRIG_0
|NIDMM_VAL_LBR_TRIG0
|NIDMM_VAL_LBR_TRIG_1
|NIDMM_VAL_LBR_TRIG1
|NIDMM_VAL_AUX_TRIG_1
|NIDMM_VAL_AUX_TRIG1
You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the NI-DMM 16.0 Known Issues at ni.com/info and enter the Info Code exq32j for an up-to-date list of known issues in NI-DMM 16.0.
The following items are changes in NI-DMM 15.2 from NI-DMM 14.0.
|ID
|Fixed Issue
|507445
|Fixed an issue in NI-DMM 14.0 where the Capacitance, Susceptance, Resistance, and Reactance attributes had incorrect IDs and wrote to the incorrect attributes in the NI-DMM property node. The attributes have been fixed with the correct IDs and now write to the correct attribute. The Susceptance and Resistance attributes were incorrectly set as integer types, producing an IVI_ERROR_TYPES_DO_NOT_MATCH error. The attributes have been fixed to doubles.
There are no changes in NI-DMM 14.0 from NI-DMM 3.1.
The following items are changes in NI-DMM 3.0.6 from NI-DMM 3.0.5.
|ID
|Fixed Issue
|305548
|Fixed an issue in NI-DMM 3.0.5 where you could not change the calibration password on the NI 4070/4071/4072.
The following items are changes in NI-DMM 3.0.4 from NI-DMM 3.0.3.
|ID
|Fixed Issue
|276993
|Fixed an issue in NI-DMM 3.0.3 where code was not generating in the Japanese versions of LabVIEW when the NI-DMM/Switch Express VI was used with switch devices.
|246480
|Fixed an issue where the NI-DMM/Switch Express VI did not load in LabVIEW 2010 (64-bit).
The following items are changes in NI-DMM 3.0.3 from NI-DMM 3.0.2.
|ID
|Fixed Issue
|228650
|Fixed an issue in which a custom installer built on a 32-bit OS using LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, or NI TestStand does not deploy NI-DMM or its dependent user applications on a 64-bit OS.
The following items are changes in NI-DMM 3.0.2 from NI-DMM 3.0.1.
|ID
|Fixed Issue
|196451
|Fixed an issue with NI 407x devices that caused an internal hardware error when taking measurements with autorange.
The following items are changes in NI-DMM 3.0.1 from NI-DMM 3.0.
|ID
|Fixed Issue
|135829
|Fixed an issue where NI 407x devices exhibited larger than normal offsets in AC current measurements when the Auto Zero property/attribute was set to Auto or Off after performing a self-calibration or external calibration.
The following items are changes in NI-DMM 3.0 from NI-DMM 2.9.
|ID
|Fixed Issue
|112297
|Fixed an issue where, when taking LC measurements, the backlog returned from the niDMM_FetchMultipoint function returned the number of points sampled prior to averaging rather than the number of points available.
|116484
|Fixed an issue where, if the error message was too long, the buffer returned by the niDMM_error_message function was not null-terminated. Now, the buffer returned by the niDMM_error_message function is always null-terminated.
|131868
|Fixed an issue where niDMM_ConfigureRTDCustom and niDMM_ConfigureThermistorCustom set the C value to the user-specified value from the B parameter rather than from the C parameter.
|157349
|If you upgraded to NI-DAQmx 8.9.0 or later after installing NI-DMM 2.9, then installing NI-DMM 3.0 or later will again enable switch devices to be used in the NI-DMM/Switch Express VI.
You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.
If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.
For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:
Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.
When you install National Instruments software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles on the Start screen, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX), and the new NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.x, visit ni.com/windows8.
