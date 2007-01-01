NI-DMM 16.0 Readme

Thank you for using NI-DMM. This file contains important information about NI-DMM and is organized into the following sections:

New Features

Supported Hardware

System Requirements

Installed Software, Documentation, and Examples

Executable

Documentation

Accessing VIs and Functions

NI Software Support for Microsoft Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003

Product Security and Critical Updates

Driver Version Naming Changes

Uninstalling/Modifying NI-DMM

Behavior Changes

Known Issues

Bug Fixes

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

Legal Information

NI-DMM 16.0 includes the following new features:

NI-DMM 15.2 includes the following new features:

NI-DMM 15.1 includes the following new features:

NI-DMM 14.0 includes the following new features:

NI-DMM 3.1 includes the following new features:

NI-DMM 3.0.6 includes the following new features:

NI-DMM 3.0.5 includes the following new features:

NI-DMM 3.0.4 includes the following bug fixes:

NI-DMM 3.0.3 includes the following new features:

NI-DMM 3.0.2 includes the following new features:

NI-DMM 3.0.1 includes the following bug fix:

NI-DMM 3.0 includes the following new features:

NI-DMM 2.9 includes the following new features:

NI-DMM 16.0 and later supports the following digital multi-meters:

Note MXI Express and MXI-4 are supported on Windows 8.1/8.0/7/Vista/XP, but MXI-3 is supported on only Windows XP.

Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI DMM Help.

Note NI-DMM 3.0.4 and later does not support Windows Server non-R2 editions.

NI recommends that you have the most recent service pack for your operating system installed. Windows XP/Vista users must use NI-DMM 15.2 or earlier.

NI-DMM 16.0 and later supports the following real-time operating environments:

Note: You should install ADEs, such as NI LabVIEW, NI LabWindows/CVI or Microsoft Visual Studio®, before installing NI-DMM. To add support for ADEs installed after installing NI-DMM, modify your NI-DMM installation or launch the NI-DMM installer again.

NI LabVIEW 2013 SP1, 2014 SP1, 2015 SP1, or 2016

LabVIEW 2013 SP1 and later supports the NI PXI-4065, NI PXI-4070, NI PXI-4071, NI PXI-4072, NI PXIe-4080, NI PXIe-4081, and NI PXIe-4082 only.

LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2013 SP1, 2014 SP1, 2015

LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2013 SP1 and later supports the NI PXI-4065, NI PXI-4070, NI PXI-4071, NI PXI-4072, NI PXIe-4080, NI PXIe-4081, and NI PXIe-4082 only.

LabWindows®/CVI® 2009 or later

LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module 2010 or later

LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module 2010 SP1 and later supports the NI PXI-4065, NI PXI-4070, NI PXI-4071, NI PXI-4072, NI PXIe-4080, NI PXIe-4081, NI PXIe-4082 devices only.

Microsoft Visual C++ (MSVC) 6.0 or later

Microsoft Visual Basic 6.0

If you are running your application on an RT target, 128 MB of memory or more is required.

<NIDocDir> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: Users\Public\Documents\National Instruments

<IVIROOTDIR32> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: (32-bit) Program Files\IVI Foundation\IVI\ (64-bit): Program Files (x86)\IVI Foundation\IVI\ Note $(IVIROOTDIR32) is configured as an environment variable on the target system. If you upgraded an installation of IVI, your files may be located in the following location: (32-bit) Program Files\IVI\ (64-bit) Program Files (x86)\IVI\

<IVIROOTDIR64> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: (64-bit) Program Files\IVI Foundation\IVI\ Note $(IVIROOTDIR64) is configured as an environment variable on the target system.



File Locations

Item Installed Location NI-DMM <IVIROOTDIR32>\Drivers

iDMM NI-DMM Function Panel <IVIROOTDIR32>\Drivers

iDMM

idmm.fp NI-DMM Examples <NIDocDir>

iDMM\Examples NI-DMM Header files <IVIROOTDIR32>\Include NI-DMM Import Library files (32-bit) <IVIROOTDIR32>\Lib NI-DMM Import Library files (64-bit) <IVIROOTDIR32>\Lib_x64 NI-DMM DLL (32-bit) <IVIROOTDIR32>\Bin

Additional File Locations for 64-bit Operating Systems

Item Installed Location NI-DMM Function Panel <IVIROOTDIR64>\Drivers

iDMM

idmm.fp NI-DMM Header files <IVIROOTDIR64>\Include NI-DMM Import Library files (64-bit) <IVIROOTDIR64>\Lib_x64 NI-DMM DLL (64-bit) <IVIROOTDIR64>\Bin

Executable

Select Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-DMM»NI-DMM Soft Front Panel to launch the NI-DMM Soft Front Panel.

Documentation

Most documentation is available at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-DMM»Documentation. The documentation set is composed of the following documents.

Document Format Description NI Digital Multimeters Help HTML/Windows Help Contains primary help content for NI-DMM. The help is an HTML version of a traditional user manual that includes the following information: An introduction to multimeter fundamentals

Hardware device information

How to get started with application development

A complete reference for all NI-DMM programming functions and VIs NI Digital Multimeters Getting Started Guide Printed and PDF Contains software and hardware installation, MAX configuration, signal connection, and troubleshooting information for your device. Specifications for your device Printed and PDF Lists technical specifications for your device. Calibration Procedures for your device PDF Contains calibration instructions for your device. NI-DMM Readme HTML (this document) Contains information about supported hardware and operating systems, new features, fixed issues, and legal notices. Introduction to NI-DMM HTML Contains information about driver documentation, examples, connecting to your instrument, configuring instrument settings, and known issues. NI-DMM IVI Compliance Document TXT Contains information about IVI compliance.

For the most recent revisions of documentation and for newly released documentation, visit ni.com/manuals.

To use the .NET API, you must install the the .NET class libraries or the .NET Wrapper in addition to the NI device driver. For information on versions of the .NET Framework and the drivers each supports, as well as the download location of the installer files, refer to the National Instruments .NET Driver Support document at ni.com/info and enter Info Code NETAPIdriversupport.

Note To view PDFs, you need to have Adobe Acrobat Reader installed. You can install the viewer from www.adobe.com/reader.

To access the LabVIEW sample projects and templates from the New Project dialog, select Sample Projects in the left pane and navigate to the project that best matches your application requirements.

NI–DMM palette VIs are available from the Functions»Measurement I/O»NI–DMM palette.

NI–DMM functions are available in LabWindows/CVI from the Instrument menu. To load the NI–DMM function panel (.fp), select Instrument»Load, and navigate to IVI\Drivers

iDMM

iDMM.fp.

In LabVIEW, you can use the NI Example Finder to search or browse examples. NI–DMM examples are classified by keyword, so you can search for a particular device or measurement function. In LabVIEW, select Help»Find Examples to launch the NI Example Finder. The NI Example Finder offers two ways to access all installed LabVIEW example VIs (including NI–DMM examples) and their descriptions:

Click the Browse tab to locate examples by task at Hardware Input and Output » Modular Instruments » NI–DMM or by directory structure at instr » niDMM .

tab to locate examples by task at » » or by directory structure at » . Click the Search tab to search all installed examples by keyword. For example, search for "DMM" to locate all NI-DMM examples.

The NI Example Finder is also available in LabWindows/CVI by selecting Help»Find Examples.

You can also access all the installed NI–DMM examples for LabVIEW and LabWindows/CVI at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-DMM»Examples.

Examples also are available online that demonstrate NI-DMM functionality. Refer to ni.com/examples for these examples and for more information.

NI-DMM 16.0 Drops Support for Microsoft Windows 7 RTM, Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003

With this release, NI-DMM 16.0 drops support for Microsoft Windows 7 RTM (with no service pack), Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003. NI-DMM 16.0 and later will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use NI-DMM 16.0 to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing NI-DMM 16.0, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.

For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, refer to KB 79UC78LS, Why Does my LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, Measurement Studio, or TestStand Built Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Server 2003?.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about National Instruments products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from National Instruments.

NI-DMM versions are now aligned with the versions of major NI application software products. This alignment gives you information about the year the driver was released and the most recent software version the driver was designed to work with. Driver versions now start with a two-digit year indicator: <ProductName><Year-BasedVersion>. For example, NI-DMM 14.0 is the version released with LabVIEW 2014. The last version released under the old numbering scheme is NI-DMM 3.1. The first version released under the new numbering scheme is NI-DMM 14.0.

For Windows 7, complete the following steps:

Launch the Control Panel by selecting Start»Control Panel. Double-click Programs and Features. Select National Instruments Software. Click the Uninstall/Change button. Select NI-DMM 16.0 from the dialog box that appears. Click Remove to uninstall the product; click Modify to change the components that are installed.

For Windows 10/8.1, complete the following steps:

Right-click on the Start button. Select Control Panel. Select Programs»Programs and Features. Select National Instruments Software. Click the Uninstall button. Select NI-SWITCH 16.0 from the dialog box that appears. Click Remove to uninstall the product; click Modify to change the components that are installed.

As part of the NI–DMM installation, the following software is installed. To completely remove the NI–DMM installation from your system, you must also remove all of the following products:

NI-DMM Runtime 16.0 and later

NI IVI Compliance Package 16.0

NI Measurement & Automation Explorer 16.0

NI-DAQmx 15.1.1 (optional for NI PXIe-4080, NI PXIe-4081, and NI PXIe-4082)

Traditional NI-DAQ 7.4.4 (optional)

NI-VISA 15.5

NI I/O Trace 15.0 (optional)

NI System Configuration 15.0

Caution Several of the software packages listed above are shared with other NI software packages. If you attempt to remove a piece of software that something else is dependent upon, a message warns you about the software dependencies. You can choose to either uninstall all of the software or to leave the shared software installed. If you choose to uninstall the shared software, some of your other NI software may no longer function correctly.

Note Do not attempt to uninstall by manually deleting files.

Obsolete VIs/Functions

The following VIs/functions are obsolete, and no maintenance is provided for these VIs/functions:

Obsolete niDMM Calculate Accuracy niDMM Clear Error Info niDMM Get Error Info niDMM Configure Auto Zero Mode (LabVIEW only) niDMM Configure Measurement niDMM Configure Sample Delay Mode niDMM Error Query niDMM Get Error (LabVIEW only) niDMM Error Message (LabWindows/CVI only) niDMM Convert Resolution (To Absolute) niDMM Convert Resolution (To Digits) niDMM Format Measurements Resolution (Absolute) niDMM Format Measurements Resolution (Digits)

Note Obsolete VIs/functions may cause a warning popup in existing LabVIEW DMM applications after NI-DMM 16.0 is installed.

The following items are changes in behavior for 15.2.

Express VIs are not supported with NI PXIe-408x hardware. For more information on differences between NI PXI-407x hardware and NI PXIe-408x hardware, visit ni.com/info and enter Info Code exbgsi .

and enter Info Code . The following triggers have been renamed in NI-DMM 15.2.

NI-DMM C/CVI/VB Trigger Naming Changes

Former name New name NIDMM_VAL_TTL0 NIDMM_VAL_PXI_TRIG0 NIDMM_VAL_TTL1 NIDMM_VAL_PXI_TRIG1 NIDMM_VAL_TTL2 NIDMM_VAL_PXI_TRIG2 NIDMM_VAL_TTL3 NIDMM_VAL_PXI_TRIG3 NIDMM_VAL_TTL4 NIDMM_VAL_PXI_TRIG4 NIDMM_VAL_TTL5 NIDMM_VAL_PXI_TRIG5 NIDMM_VAL_TLL6 NIDMM_VAL_PXI_TRIG6 NIDMM_VAL_TTL7 NIDMM_VAL_PXI_TRIG7 NIDMM_VAL_LBR_TRIG_0 NIDMM_VAL_LBR_TRIG0 NIDMM_VAL_LBR_TRIG_1 NIDMM_VAL_LBR_TRIG1 NIDMM_VAL_AUX_TRIG_1 NIDMM_VAL_AUX_TRIG1

Known Issues

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the NI-DMM 16.0 Known Issues at ni.com/info and enter the Info Code exq32j for an up-to-date list of known issues in NI-DMM 16.0.

The following items are changes in NI-DMM 15.2 from NI-DMM 14.0.

ID Fixed Issue 507445 Fixed an issue in NI-DMM 14.0 where the Capacitance, Susceptance, Resistance, and Reactance attributes had incorrect IDs and wrote to the incorrect attributes in the NI-DMM property node. The attributes have been fixed with the correct IDs and now write to the correct attribute. The Susceptance and Resistance attributes were incorrectly set as integer types, producing an IVI_ERROR_TYPES_DO_NOT_MATCH error. The attributes have been fixed to doubles.

There are no changes in NI-DMM 14.0 from NI-DMM 3.1.

The following items are changes in NI-DMM 3.0.6 from NI-DMM 3.0.5.

ID Fixed Issue 305548 Fixed an issue in NI-DMM 3.0.5 where you could not change the calibration password on the NI 4070/4071/4072.

The following items are changes in NI-DMM 3.0.4 from NI-DMM 3.0.3.

ID Fixed Issue 276993 Fixed an issue in NI-DMM 3.0.3 where code was not generating in the Japanese versions of LabVIEW when the NI-DMM/Switch Express VI was used with switch devices. 246480 Fixed an issue where the NI-DMM/Switch Express VI did not load in LabVIEW 2010 (64-bit).

The following items are changes in NI-DMM 3.0.3 from NI-DMM 3.0.2.

ID Fixed Issue 228650 Fixed an issue in which a custom installer built on a 32-bit OS using LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, or NI TestStand does not deploy NI-DMM or its dependent user applications on a 64-bit OS.

The following items are changes in NI-DMM 3.0.2 from NI-DMM 3.0.1.

ID Fixed Issue 196451 Fixed an issue with NI 407x devices that caused an internal hardware error when taking measurements with autorange.

The following items are changes in NI-DMM 3.0.1 from NI-DMM 3.0.

ID Fixed Issue 135829 Fixed an issue where NI 407x devices exhibited larger than normal offsets in AC current measurements when the Auto Zero property/attribute was set to Auto or Off after performing a self-calibration or external calibration.

The following items are changes in NI-DMM 3.0 from NI-DMM 2.9.

ID Fixed Issue 112297 Fixed an issue where, when taking LC measurements, the backlog returned from the niDMM_FetchMultipoint function returned the number of points sampled prior to averaging rather than the number of points available. 116484 Fixed an issue where, if the error message was too long, the buffer returned by the niDMM_error_message function was not null-terminated. Now, the buffer returned by the niDMM_error_message function is always null-terminated. 131868 Fixed an issue where niDMM_ConfigureRTDCustom and niDMM_ConfigureThermistorCustom set the C value to the user-specified value from the B parameter rather than from the C parameter. 157349 If you upgraded to NI-DAQmx 8.9.0 or later after installing NI-DMM 2.9, then installing NI-DMM 3.0 or later will again enable switch devices to be used in the NI-DMM/Switch Express VI.

Automating the Installation of NI Products

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install National Instruments software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles on the Start screen, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX), and the new NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.x, visit ni.com/windows8.

Copyright

© 2007–2016 National Instruments Corporation. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

National Instruments respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

directory. Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on National Instruments trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Members of the National Instruments Alliance Partner Program are business entities independent from National Instruments and have no agency, partnership, or joint-venture relationship with National Instruments.

Patents

For patents covering the National Instruments products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the National Instruments Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

376310B-01