Calibration Executive 4.2.1 Readme

February 2018

This file contains important information about Calibration Executive, including installation instructions, new features, and known issues.

Overview

System Requirements

Supported Operating Systems

NI Software Support for Microsoft Windows 7 and Windows XP

Product Security and Critical Updates

Driver Information

New Features, Procedures, and Behavior Changes

Known Issues

Accessing the Help

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

Legal Information

Calibration Executive 4.2.1 is a patch for Calibration Executive 4.0. Calibration Executive 4.0 or later must be installed on your system prior to upgrading to Calibration Executive 4.2.1. Refer to the Calibration Executive 4.0 readme for details about that installation.

Calibration Executive provides product calibration support on Windows 32-bit and 64-bit operating systems. Note that Windows 32-bit and 64-bit support is dependent upon device driver support. Refer to the Windows Support topic in the Calibration Executive Help for information about exceptions.

Calibration Executive 4.2.1 does not support legacy procedures that require the NI Traditional DAQ driver. Calibration support for these devices is available using Calibration Executive for Traditional DAQ Version 3.5.2.

Calibration Executive has the following requirements:

Pentium 4/M processor or equivalent

4 GB of RAM

1024 x 768 pixels screen resolution

The user must have administrator privileges

Calibration Executive supports the following operating systems (64-bit operating system is recommended):

Windows 10

Windows 8.1 1

Windows 7 SP12

Note Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code PAESupport.

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 requires Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1 requires Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Calibration Executive 4.0 Drops Support for Microsoft Windows 7 RTM and Windows XP

With this release, Calibration Executive drops support for Microsoft Windows 7 RTM (with no service pack) and Windows XP. Calibration Executive 4.0 and later will not install or run on an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing Calibration Executive 4.0, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.

For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2017, refer to KB 79UC78LS, Why Does my LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, Measurement Studio, or TestStand Built Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Server 2003?.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

The following drivers must be manually installed from http://www.ni.com/downloads/:

NI-DAQmx 17.1

NI-RFSA 17.1.2 (Includes NI-RFSG 17.1.2)

NI-SCOPE 17.5.1

NI-568x 17.0

The following instruments require specific drivers that are not installed by Calibration Executive. To install these drivers, you must download them directly from the manufacturer's website; you can find links to the third party instrument drivers at ni.com/idnet. The driver versions listed are those tested during development; later versions might be available and should be compatible.

The Rohde & Schwarz NRP-Z power meter requires the following tool kit and drivers from rohde-schwarz.com: NRP-Toolkit 4.10 NRP-NI-VISA Passport 2.7.0 NRP-Z LabVIEW Driver 3.4.1 (x86 Windows)

The Rohde & Schwarz SMA100A signal generator requires the LabVIEW 2010 x86 Windows driver rssma version 2.21.0 from rohde-schwarz.com.

The Tektronix CSA8000 oscilloscope requires the Tektronix tktds8k LabVIEW Driver 3.0 from tek.com.

The Tektronix DSA8300 oscilloscope requires the Tektronix tkdsa83xx LabVIEW Driver 1.0.0.4. Download "DSA8300 Oscilloscope Firmware for Windows 7 - V6.5.1.1" or later from tek.com and install the PnP Driver.

Note This release does not include an NI-VNA driver. To run the PXI-5691 procedure, which requires a vector network analyzer, download NI-VNA 16.0 and install the driver manually after you install Calibration Executive.

The Behavior Changes sections below list the procedures that have been modified since the Calibration Executive 4.0 major release, organized by release versions. Refer to an individual procedure's About Procedure section for details about the changes.

The Calibration Executive 4.2.1 patch release changes the following:

Behavior Changes

PXIe-5840

The Calibration Executive 4.2 minor release changed the following:

New Features

Automated instrument support for the Tektronix DSA8300 for the PXIe-6555/6556 procedure

New Product Support

PXIe-5164 PXIe-5172 PXIe-5840 NI 9250 NI 9251

Behavior Changes

PXIe-5170R PXIe-5171R PXIe-5644R PXIe-5645R PXIe-5646R NI 5650 NI 5651 NI 5652 PXIe-5663/E PXIe-5673E NI 9217

The Calibration Executive 4.1.1 patch release changes the following:

Behavior Changes

PXIe-6555 PXIe-6556

The Calibration Executive 4.1 minor release changed the following:

New Features

Measurement uncertainty reporting



Single setup for multiple sequential runs of a specific device type



Device under test (DUT) tracking number caching and lookup



Additional USB instrument standard detection



Operator-controlled variable device and system warm-up



Setup-configured conditional adjust support

New Product Support

PXIe-4080 (90 day) PXIe-4081 (90 day) PXIe-4082 (90 day) NI 9246 NI 9247 VB-8034

Behavior Changes

PCI-5412 PXI-5412 PCI-5421 PXI-5421 PXI-5441 PXIe-4080 (2 yr) PXIe-4081 (2 yr) PXIe-4082 (2 yr) PXIe-4138 PXIe-4139 RM-4339 PXIe-4464 PXIe-5160 (2 CH) PXIe-5160 (4 CH) PXIe-5162 (2 CH) PXIe-5162 (4 CH) PXIe-5673 PXIe-5673E (3.3 GHz) PXIe-5673E (6.6 GHz) PXIe-5644R PXIe-5645R PXIe-5646R PXIe-5665 (3.6 GHz) PXIe-5665 (14 GHz) PXIe-6570 TB-9212 TB-9214

The Calibration Executive 4.0.2 patch release changed the following:

Behavior Changes

PXIe-5644R PXIe-5645R PXIe-5646R The VST procedures have been updated to fix a compatibility issue for the latest Part Number variants.

The Calibration Executive 4.0.1 patch release changed the following:

Behavior Changes

PXIe-4136 PXIe-4137 PXIe-4138 PXIe-4139 PXIe-5162 (4 CH) PXIe-5644R PXIe-5645R PXIe-5646R PXIe-5650 PXIe-5673/E PXIe-6555 PXIe-6556 PXIe-6570 PXIe-6738 PXIe-6739 NI VB-8012 NI 9207 with DSUB NI 9208 with DSUB NI 9209 with DSUB

Note The Verify & Adjust Run Mode option was removed from the PXIe-5645R procedure in Calibration Executive 4.0 due to Windows system memory limitations. Instead, run Verify Only, Adjust Only, and Verify Only, and then merge reports to meet any Verify, Adjust, Re-verify requirements.

This section describes known issues with Calibration Executive.

Calibration Executive is not compatible with operating systems that use wide characters, e.g. Japanese, Chinese. Do not install Calibration Executive on this type of operating system.

Calibration Executive only works on systems that use a period (.) for the decimal place of floating point numbers. If your system uses a comma (,) for the decimal place, you must change your system's configuration by completing the following steps: Select Start»Settings»Control Panel . Click Regional Options . Click the Numbers tab and change the Decimal Symbol from a comma (,) to a period (.). Change the Digit Grouping Symbol from (.) to (,).

This table provides details on known issues that are being researched. The ID provided can be used to track the status of the issues. ID Issue 665119 Report generator can crash when compiling a large file in Microsoft Word and Excel formats. 616389 Device interaction issues with different firmware versions of the Fluke 5522A calibrator. 677002 Some procedures require a PXI-4070, PXI-4071, or PXI-4072 DMM as an instrument standard; running these using a PXIe-4080, PXIe-4081, or PXIe-4082 DMM causes errors. For more information and a list of procedures, refer to the Calibration Executive Help topic DMM Instrument Standard Considerations. 677937 PXIe-5840 self-calibration runs out of memory on 32-bit operating systems. Refer to the Self-Calibration Memory Issue on 32-bit Operating System section in the PXIe-5840 procedure help for further details.

Refer to the Calibration Executive Help, accessible from Help»Calibration Executive Help, for information about Calibration Executive.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

