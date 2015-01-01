InsightCM SDK 3.4 Readme

May 2019

This file contains important information about the InsightCM SDK software, including system requirements, installation instructions, and known issues.

Overview

System Requirements

Application Software Support

Installation Instructions

Product Security and Critical Updates

Known Issues

Bug Fixes

Accessing the Help

Finding Examples

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

Legal Information

The InsightCM SDK consists of the following components:

SDK components: Component Where to Find Reference code for device software that runs on NI real-time targets <InstallDir>:\Program Files (x86)\National Instruments\LabVIEW 2017\InsightCM\Devices\ LabVIEW APIs for customizing the device software In LabVIEW on the Functions»Add-ons»InsightCM palette. A LabVIEW API for developing a service to communicate with services running in InsightCM In LabVIEW on the Functions»Add-ons»InsightCM»Message Service palette. An example of a LabVIEW-based service <InstallDir>:\Program Files (x86)\National Instruments\LabVIEW 2017\examples\InsightCM\MessageService

A license for InsightCM Server for testing purposes

The following sections describe the hardware and software requirements for the components of the SDK.

Host/Development Computer

The computer on which you install and develop with the InsightCM SDK has different software requirements for developing with LabVIEW based on what task you want to perform. The following table lists the software requirements for the most common tasks in the InsightCM SDK.

Task Requirements Create new device LabVIEW 2017 (32-bit)

LabVIEW 2017 Real-Time Module

LabVIEW 2017 FPGA Module

NI CompactRIO Device Drivers May 2017

LabVIEW 2017 Electrical Power Suite (MCSA only)

NI Sound and Vibration Measurement Suite 2017 (CMS, MCSA, and EMSA only)

LabVIEW Digital Filter Design Toolkit 2017 (EMSA only)

NI Vision Acquisition Software 2017 (IR only)

NI Industrial Controller Device Drivers 17.0 (IR only)

NI Vision Development Module 2017 (IR only) Create new LabVIEW-based service LabVIEW 2017 (32-bit) Create new C#-based service Visual Studio 2015

NI Real-Time Targets

To run software developed with the InsightCM SDK on a CompactRIO, you must first download various supporting software components to the target. Use the LabVIEW Real-Time Software Wizard in NI Measurement & Automation Explorer to download software to a target. For more information on how to install software onto a remote system, refer to Installing a Custom Software Selection in the Measurement & Automation Explorer Help.

Targets must have the following software:

HTTP Client with SSL Support 17.0.0

LabVIEW Real-Time 17.0.0

NI Application Web Server 17.0.0

NI cRIO Module Detection 3.4

NI InsightCM Model Number Bitfiles 3.4

NI InsightCM SDK 3.4.0

NI Scan Engine 6.0

NI System Configuration 17.5.0

NI System Configuration Remote Support 17.5.0

NI Web-based Configuration and Monitoring 16.0.0 Hardware Configuration Web Support 16.0.0 Network Configuration Web Support 16.0.0 Software Management Web Support 16.0.0 Time Configuration Web Support 16.0.0

NI-RIO 17.0 CompactRIO Support 17.0

NI-VISA 17.0.0

NI-RIO IO Scan 17.0

NI-Watchdog 17.0.0

OPC UA API 17.0.1

Remote Panel Server for LabVIEW RT 17.0.0

Run-Time Engine for Web Services 17.0.0

SSL Support for LabVIEW RT 17.0.0

WebDAV Server 16.0.0

NI Sound and Vibration 17.0 (CMS, MCSA, and EMSA only)

Industrial Controller Monitoring Support 17.0.0 (IR only)

Industrial Controller Support 17.0.0 (IR only)

NI Vision RT 17.0.0 (IR only)

NI Vision-RIO 17.0.0 (IR only)

NI-IMAQdx 17.1.0 (IR only) GigE Vision Camera Support (IR only)



The InsightCM SDK supports InsightCM 3.4.

Complete the following steps to install the InsightCM SDK software:

Note Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code USBGuideSpec for the USB flash drive user guide and specifications.

Navigate to ni.com/downloads and search for InsightCM SDK. Select the version of InsightCM SDK you need. Follow the installation instructions for InsightCM SDK included on this page to complete installation.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the NI website for an up-to-date list of known issues in InsightCM.

You can access a list of IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in InsightCM on the NI website. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of InsightCM. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.

You can access the InsightCM SDK help in LabVIEW by selecting Help»LabVIEW Help and navigating to the InsightCM SDK Help topic.

Select Help»Find Examples from LabVIEW to launch the NI Example Finder. You can find LabVIEW examples for the InsightCM SDK in the labview\examples\InsightCM directory. You can modify an example VI to fit an application, or you can copy and paste from one or more examples into a VI that you create.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.6.2, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.6.2 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

Copyright

© 2015–2019 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

NI respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

directory. Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on NI trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the NI products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the NI Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

375582G-01