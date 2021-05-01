RFmx LTE 19.1 Readme

October 2019
This file contains important information about the RFmx LTE, including system requirements and installation instructions.
RFmx LTE is an optimized API for performing physical layer measurements on LTE cellular standard signals. RFmx LTE is an application software that provides simple access to advanced optimization techniques such as multimeasurement parallelism and multi-DUT measurements.
RFmx LTE 19.1 includes the following new features:
RFmx LTE 19.0 includes the following new features:
RFmx LTE 3.0 includes the following new features:
The following hardware products are supported in all operating systems listed in the Supported Operating Systems section.
Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI RF Vector Signal Analyzers Help .
Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI RF Vector Signal Transceivers Help .
* Depending on the amount of data acquired and/or processed, a larger amount of memory may be required.
RFmx LTE 19.1 supports the following 64-bit operating systems:
1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.
2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1 and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.
Note In 2019, RFmx LTE dropped support for all 32-bit Windows operating systems. RFmx LTE will not install or run on an unsupported OS. Refer to RFmx LTE Drops Support for Windows 7 (64-Bit) and Windows Server 2008 R2 in 2021 for information about future OS support.
RFmx LTE supports the following application software versions, including service packs. You should install application software, such as LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI or Microsoft Visual Studio®, before installing RFmx LTE. To add support for application software installed after installing RFmx LTE modify your RFmx LTE installation or launch the RFmx LTE installer again. If you are not using NI application software, refer to Microsoft Visual Studio Support .
|Application Software
|Versions Supported by RFmx LTE
|LabVIEW
|2016, 2017, 2018 SP1 f4 patch, or 2019
If you are using the RFmx LTE .NET Class Library, .NET Framework 4.0 (minimum) is required. The RFmx LTE .NET Class Library can be used with Visual C# or Visual Basic .NET in any Visual Studio version that can target .NET Framework 4.0.
NI installs RFmx LTE using NI Package Manager. If you do not already have NI software installed, RFmx LTE installs NI Package Manager to handle the installation of your NI software. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.
|Item
|Installed Location
|Version Compatibility Checker
|<NIDir>\RFmx\niRFmxCompatibility_Checker.exe
|Debug Configuration Utility
|<NIDir>\RFmx\niRFmxDebugConfigurationUtility.exe
|DLLs
|<SYSDIR>
|Header files
|
<NIDir> \Shared\ExternalCompilerSupport\C\include
|Import Library files (64-bit)
|
|.NET Class Libraries
|Assemblies
| <MSTUDIOVS2010DIR> \DotNET\Assemblies\Current\NationalInstruments.RFmx.LteMX.Fx40.dll
<MSTUDIOVS2010DIR> \DotNET\Assemblies\Current\NationalInstruments.RFmx.InstrMX.Fx40.dll
<MSTUDIOVS2010DIR> \DotNET\Assemblies\Current\NationalInstruments.Common.dll
Select Start » All Programs » National Instruments» RFmx LTE» RFmx Soft Front Panel to launch the RFmx Soft Front Panel (64-bit).
RFmx LTE palette VIs are available from the Functions » Measurement I/O » NI-RFmx » LTE palette.
Documentation for RFmx LTE is located at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»RFmx LTE»RFmx LTE Documentation . The documentation set is composed of the following documents.
|Document
|Format
|Description
|RFmx LTE Help
|HTML/Windows Help
| Contains primary help content for RFmx LTE. This help file is an HTML version of a traditional user manual that includes the following information:
|RFmx LTE 19.1 Readme
|HTML (this document)
|Contains information about supported hardware and operating systems, new features, fixed issues, and legal notices.
You can access all the installed RFmx LTE examples at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»RFmx LTE»RFmx LTE Examples.
For the most recent revisions of documentation and for newly released documentation, visit ni.com/manuals .
Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about National Instruments products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from National Instruments.
The following items are behavior changes in RFmx LTE 19.1 from RFmx LTE 19.0.
The following items are behavior changes in RFmx LTE 19.0 from RFmx LTE 3.0.
The following items are the behavior changes in RFmx LTE 3.0 from RFmx LTE 2.5.
You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the RFmx LTE Known Issues for an up-to-date list of known issues.
The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in RFmx LTE . This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of the RFmx LTE . If you have a Bug ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.
The following items are changes in RFmx LTE 19.1 from RFmx LTE 19.0
|ID
|Fixed Issue
|249283
|Fixed an issue to report an error when measurement bandwidth exceeds the device instantaneous bandwidth on PXIe-5668 and PXIe-5665 devices.
|234240
|Fixed an intermittent error occurring at Analyze IQ and Analyze Spectrum APIs when performing a composite measurement with different averaging count for each measurement
The following items are changes in RFmx LTE 3.0 from RFmx LTE 2.5.
|ID
|Fixed Issue
|248862
|Fixed an occasional crash which might occur on closing LabVIEW 2017 IDE or LabVIEW 2017 built applications that use RFmx.
|244193
|Fixed an issue where a timeout error was thrown when the digital trigger was configured when Using breakpoints in C/C++/.NET application was selected in the PXIe-5840.
|243062
|Fixed an issue where the ModAcc RMS phase error per symbol trace was incorrect.
|243068
|Fixed an issue where the sweep time for the NBIoT 3.75kHz subcarrier spacing was incorrect in LTE ACP measurement when the Auto Sweep time was set to True .
You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.
If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.
For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:
Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10 .
When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8 .
RFmx LTE will drop support for Windows 7 (64-bit) and Windows Server 2008 R2 starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021, may not install or execute correctly on these operating systems. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport .
For detailed information about NI application software product life cycles, visit ni.com/info and enter one of the following Info Codes:
|Product
|Info Code
|LabVIEW
|lifecycle
|LabWindows/CVI
|cvi_lifecycle
|Measurement Studio
|mstudiolifecycle
|TestStand
|tslcp
|DIAdem
|ddlcp
|SignalExpress
|selcp
|VeriStand
|nivslifecycle
