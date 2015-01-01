NI-RFmx LTE 3.0 Readme

January 2019

This file contains important information about NI-RFmx LTE and is organized into the following sections:

New Features

Installation Instructions

Supported Hardware

System Requirements

Installed Software, Documentation, and Examples

Executable

Documentation

Accessing VIs and Functions

Finding Examples

Product Security and Critical Updates

Behavior Changes

Known Issues

Bug Fixes

Increasing Available Memory For Your Application

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

Legal Information

NI-RFmx LTE 3.0 includes the following new features:

Support for NI PXIe-5820

Support for self-calibration in the RFmx Soft Front Panel

Support for Auto Level in RFmx Soft Front Panel

NS_04 additional SEM requirements according to Table 6.6.2.2.3.2-3 of the 3GPP TS 36.521-1 specification (Release 12 and later)

NI-RFmx LTE 2.5 includes the following new features:

Addition of ModAcc, ACP, SEM, CHP, and OBW measurements for NB-IoT

Addition of EUTRA offset channel definition for ACP measurement

Addition of IBE mask for UEs supporting 3GPP Release 11 and higher

Addition of gain imbalance and quadrature skew measurements for downlink LAA

Addition of APIs to perform self-calibration and partial self-calibration

Addition of NI-RFmx Debug Configuration Utility to configure debug settings

Support for 3GPP Release 14 NB-IoT, includes single tone and multitone (3, 6, and 12 tones), Format 1 and Format 2, 15 kHz, and 3.75 kHz configurations

Support for demodulating Cat-M1 waveforms with frequency hopping and guard symbols

Support for configurable number of offsets in downlink ACP

Support for NS_35 (Band 71) and NS_27 additional spectral emission mask requirements

Support for querying configuration attributes without calling RFmxLTE Commit API

Support for LabVIEW 2018 (32-bit and 64-bit)

Support for monitoring a RFmx application in NI-RFmx Soft Front Panel

NI-RFmx LTE 2.4 includes the following new features:

Addition of Mi configuration, which determines the number of PHICH groups in each downlink subframe in case of TDD

Addition of special subframe configuration 9 in ModAcc measurement

Support for LTE-A pro licensed assisted access in ModAcc measurement for both uplink and downlink

Support for auto-detecting downlink PDSCH channel parameters (ModScheme, RB Allocations, and Relative Channel Power)

Support for auto-detecting control channel powers for PSS, SSS, PBCH, PCFICH, and PDCCH

Support for auto-detecting control format indicator (CFI) of the PCFICH Channel

Support for 1024 QAM along with auto-detection in uplink and downlink

Support for filtering of band emissions for a single carrier ModAcc analysis on uplink

Support for extended cyclic prefix on uplink

Support for PUSCH in the presence of PUCCH

NI-RFmx LTE 2.3.1 includes the following new feature:

Addition of NI-RFmx LTE Soft Front Panel (SFP 64-bit) with debug support

NI-RFmx LTE 2.3 includes the following new features:

Addition of Slot Phase measurement for uplink

Addition of Slot Power measurement for uplink

Addition of "General CA Class B" and "CA_NC_NS_01" masks for uplink in SEM measurement

Addition of functions to query signal configuration names and result names

Addition of a sequential FFT measurement method in ACP measurement

Addition of downlink support in ModAcc, ACP, SEM, CHP and OBW measurements

Support for LabVIEW 2017 (32-bit and 64-bit)

Support for SRS including UpPTS for uplink in ModAcc measurement

Support for DMRS with OCC (Orthogonal Cover Code) for uplink in ModAcc measurement

Support for frequency-dependent external attenuation tables

Support for frequency-dependent amplitude correction on measured power spectrum data

Support for monitoring API calls in the NI IO Trace

Caution Before you install NI-RFmx LTE 3.0, ensure that you have uninstalled all related NI-RFmx 1.0 products.

Caution If you are using only RFmx LabVIEW Runtime products, NI recommends uninstalling all the RFmx Runtime products before installing a newer version of RFmx Runtime products.

NI-RFmx drivers require that all the installed driver versions remain the same for proper functionality. This requirement is because NI-RFmx drivers share components. If driver incompatibilities exist, they are reported through a dialog box after installation. You can also use the Version Compatibility Checker utility to manually check for version incompatibilities. Refer to the Installed Software, Documentation, and Examples section for more information about the installed location of the Version Compatibility Checker utility.

Vector Signal Analyzers

NI PXIe-5663

NI PXIe-5663E

NI PXIe-5665

NI PXIe-5668R

NI PXIe-5698 with NI PXIe-5668R

Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI RF Vector Signal Analyzers Help.

Vector Signal Transceivers

NI PXIe-5644R

NI PXIe-5645R

NI PXIe-5646R

NI PXIe-5840

NI PXIe-5820

Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI RF Vector Signal Transceivers Help.

Supported Operating Systems

NI-RFmx LTE 3.0 supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2 (32-bit and 64-bit)

/7 SP1 (32-bit and 64-bit) Windows Server 2012 R2 1 (64-bit)

(64-bit) Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12 (64-bit)

Note In 2016, NI-RFmx LTE dropped support for Microsoft Windows 7 RTM (with no service pack), Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003. NI-RFmx LTE 3.0 will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use NI-RFmx LTE 3.0 to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing NI-RFmx LTE 3.0, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.

For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2017, refer to KB 79UC78LS, Why Does my LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, Measurement Studio, or TestStand Built Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Server 2003?.

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note NI-RFmx LTE 3.0 does not support Windows Server non-R2 editions.

NI recommends that you have the most recent service pack for your operating system installed.

Minimum Requirements

Processor—1 GHz or faster 32-bit (x86) or 64-bit (x64) processor

RAM—4 GB *

A screen resolution of 1,024 x 768

Windows 10/8.1/7, with all available critical updates and service packs

Microsoft .NET Framework 4.6.2

*Depending on the amount of data acquired and/or processed, a larger amount of memory may be required.

Note For better responsiveness of the NI-RFmx Soft Front Panel on a remote desktop, National Instruments recommends changing the remote desktop connection colors setting to be 16-bit color depth.

Note You should install ADEs, such as NI LabVIEW or Microsoft Visual Studio®, before installing NI-RFmx LTE. To add support for ADEs installed after installing NI-RFmx LTE, modify your NI-RFmx LTE installation or launch the NI-RFmx LTE installer again.

NI LabVIEW 2015 SP1 f5 patch, 2016, 2017, or 2018

Microsoft Visual Studio 2010 SP1 or later

Note NI-RFmx LTE does not operate correctly without the service packs and patches previously mentioned.

Other Required Software

NI-RFSA 14.1 or later

NI-RFSA 17.1 or later (for initializing debug session when "using breakpoints in C/C++/.NET application" is selected)

Installed Software

<MSTUDIOVS2010DIR> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: (32-bit) Program Files\National Instruments\MeasurementStudioVS2010 (64-bit) Program Files (x86)\National Instruments\MeasurementStudioVS2010

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: <NIDir> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: (32-bit OS) Program Files\National Instruments (64-bit OS) Program Files (x86)\National Instruments

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: <NIDocDir> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: Users\Public\Public Documents\National Instruments

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: <SYSDIR> is an alias for the following file folder location: (32-bit) windows\system32 (64-bit) windows\SysWow64 for 32-bit programs and windows\system32 for 64-bit programs

is an alias for the following file folder location:

File Locations

Item Installed Location Version Compatibility Checker <NIDir>\RFmx

iRFmxCompatibility_Checker.exe Debug Configuration Utility <NIDir>\RFmx

iRFmxDebugConfigurationUtility.exe DLLs <SYSDIR> Header files <NIDir>\Shared\ExternalCompilerSupport\C\include Import Library files (32-bit) <NIDir>\Shared\ExternalCompilerSupport\C\include Import Library files (64-bit) 32-bit: <NIDir> \Shared\ExternalCompilerSupport\C\lib32\msvc

64-bit: <NIDir> \Shared\ExternalCompilerSupport\C\lib64\msvc C, .NET Examples <NIDocDir> \NI-RFmx\LTE\Examples LabVIEW Examples <NIDir> \LabVIEW <version>\examples\RFmx\LTE .NET Class Libraries Assemblies <MSTUDIOVS2010DIR> \DotNET\Assemblies\Current\NationalInstruments.RFmx.LteMX.Fx40.dll

<MSTUDIOVS2010DIR> \DotNET\Assemblies\Current\NationalInstruments.RFmx.InstrMX.Fx40.dll

<MSTUDIOVS2010DIR> \DotNET\Assemblies\Current\NationalInstruments.Common.dll

Executable

In 32-bit OS, select Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-RFmx LTE»NI-RFmx LTE Measurement Interactive Panel to launch the NI-RFmx LTE Measurement Interactive Panel (32-bit).

Select Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-RFmx LTE»NI-RFmx Soft Front Panel to launch the NI-RFmx Soft Front Panel (64-bit).

Note NI-RFmx Soft Front Panel does not support the following LTE measurements:

SlotPhase Measurement

SlotPower Measurement

However, these measurements are supported in NI-RFmx LTE Measurement Interactive Panel.

Documentation for NI-RFmx LTE is located at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-RFmx LTE»NI-RFmx LTE Documentation. The documentation set is composed of the following documents.

Document Format Description NI-RFmx LTE Help HTML/Windows Help Information about NI-RFmx LTE. This help file is an HTML version of a traditional user manual that includes the following information: An introduction to NI-RFmx LTE

How to get started with application development

A complete reference for all NI-RFmx LTE programming VIs NI-RFmx LTE 3.0 Readme HTML (this document) Information about supported hardware, operating systems, and legal notices.

For the most recent revisions of documentation and for newly released documentation, visit ni.com/manuals.

NI-RFmx LTE palette VIs are available from the Functions»Measurement I/O»NI-RFmx»LTE palette.

You can access all the installed NI-RFmx LTE examples at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-RFmx LTE»NI-RFmx LTE Examples.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about National Instruments products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from National Instruments.

The following items are the behavior changes in NI-RFmx LTE 3.0 from NI-RFmx LTE 2.5.

ModAcc synchronization algorithm assumes that all component carriers are time aligned.

The following items are the behavior changes in NI-RFmx LTE 2.5 from NI-RFmx LTE 2.4.

Spectral flatness range 1 and range 2 limits are changed to use test requirements.

Dropped support for NI-RFmx LTE Measurement Interactive Panel 64-bit.

The following items are the behavior changes in NI-RFmx LTE 2.3.1 from NI-RFmx LTE 2.3.

Changed the default value of the IQ Power Edge Source property to ""(empty string).

The alias 'default@LTE' for the default signal name is accepted as a valid signal name in a selector string parameter.

LabVIEW built binaries using RFmx versions older than 2.2 are no longer supported.

No known issues.

The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in NI-RFmx LTE. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of the NI-RFmx LTE. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.

The following items are changes in NI-RFmx LTE 3.0 from NI-RFmx LTE 2.5.

ID Fixed Issue 706047 Fixed an occasional crash which might occur on closing LabVIEW 2017 IDE or LabVIEW 2017 built applications that use RFmx. 719203 Fixed an issue where a timeout error was thrown when the digital trigger was configured when Using breakpoints in C/C++/.NET application was selected in the NI-PXIe-5840. 707274 Fixed an issue where the ModAcc RMS phase error per symbol trace was incorrect. 719418 Fixed an issue where the sweep time for the NBIoT 3.75kHz subcarrier spacing was incorrect in LTE ACP measurement when the Auto Sweep time was set to True.

The following items are changes in NI-RFmx LTE 2.4 from NI-RFmx LTE 2.3.1.

ID Fixed Issue 665930 Fixed an issue where in-band emission (IBE) test requirement table for release 8-10 UEs is made 3GPP Specification release 14 compliant. 664616 Fixed an issue where LTE uplink equalizer coefficients are calculated using the least square method as per section E.3.3 of 3GPP TS 36.521-1 specification. 655346 Fixed an issue where DMRS auto-detect was internally getting enabled when hopping is enabled. 654382 Fixed an issue with using special subframes in case of DL TDD for channel estimation. 630327 Fixed an issue with computing channel estimation and CFO for the slots under measurement to improve standard deviation of EVM. 640495 Fixed an issue where switching between measurements from an NI-RFmx cellular personality to Demod, resulted in higher EVM on 5668R.

The following items are changes in NI-RFmx LTE 2.3.1 from NI-RFmx LTE 2.3.

ID Fixed Issue 650095 Fixed an issue where the RFmxInstr Close API did not abort a measurement in progress, but instead waited for the measurement to finish before closing. 650083 Fixed an issue with RFmxInstr Save All Configurations API to save the attribute configurations depending on the corresponding number of channels configured by user. 648703 Fixed an issue where passing NULL as selector string in a few C functions, caused the function to crash. 655756 Fixed an issue where values were swapped on configuring the SEM Offset Start Freq property higher than the SEM Offset Start Freq property. 646771 Fixed an issue with configuring SEM offsets, other than offset0, when the Mask Type is Custom.

The following items are changes in NI-RFmx LTE 2.3 from NI-RFmx LTE 2.2.

ID Fixed Issue 631432 Fixed an issue where incorrect values were returned on reading RF Attenuation and Mechanical Attenuation properties. 622407 Fixed an issue with configuring SEM custom offsets with a named signal. 625184 Fixed an issue with retrieving the value of the SEM Offset RBW property when the mask type is Custom. 623095 Fixed an issue with the Analysis-Only mode, ModAcc measurement does not require configuration of pre-trigger delay in t0 value of the I/Q waveforms.

When developing memory intensive applications, you may encounter memory limits as 32-bit Windows applications only utilize 2 GB of memory by default. To expand the amount of memory an application can utilize, you can configure the executable to be large address aware to gain access to up to 3 GB of memory on a 32-bit Windows operating system and up to 4 GB of memory on a 64-bit Windows operating system.

For more information, refer to Memory Limits for Windows and Windows Server Releases on the Microsoft website.

Note LabVIEW 8.5 and later are large address aware. For more information, refer to How Much Memory can LabVIEW 32-bit or 64-bit Use?.

In TestStand 2013 and later, the Large Address Aware flag is enabled by default for the TestStand Sequence Editor and TestStand User Interfaces. For more information, refer to Using the Large Address Aware Flag With TestStand Applications.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8.1. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install National Instruments software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

