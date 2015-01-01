NI-RFmx LTE 2.3 Readme

May 2017

This file contains important information about NI-RFmx LTE and is organized into the following sections:

New Features

Installation Instructions

Supported Hardware

System Requirements

Installed Software, Documentation, and Examples

Executable

Documentation

Accessing VIs and Functions

Finding Examples

NI Software Support for Microsoft Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003

Product Security and Critical Updates

Uninstalling/Modifying NI-RFmx LTE

Known Issues

Bug Fixes

Increasing Available Memory For Your Application

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

Legal Information

NI-RFmx LTE 2.3 includes the following new features:

Addition of Slot Phase measurement for Uplink

Addition of Slot Power measurement for Uplink

Addition of "General CA Class B" and "CA_NC_NS_01" masks for Uplink in SEM measurement

Addition of functions to query signal configuration names and result names

Addition of a sequential FFT measurement method in ACP measurement

Addition of downlink support in ModAcc, ACP, SEM, CHP and OBW measurements

Support for LabVIEW 2017 (32-bit and 64-bit)

Support for SRS including UpPTS for uplink in ModAcc measurement

Support for DMRS with OCC (Orthogonal Cover Code) for uplink in Modaccc measurement

Support for frequency-dependent external attenuation tables

Support for frequency-dependent amplitude correction on measured power spectrum data

Support for monitoring API calls in the NI IO Trace

NI-RFmx LTE 2.2 includes the following new features:

Addition of PVT measurement

Addition of magnitude error and phase error results in ModAcc measurement

Addition of IBE (subblock IBE) across carriers results in ModAcc measurement

Addition of 3GPP based EVM result, which is the maximum of EVMs at high and low FFT window positions

Addition of RMS and Max averaging for ModAcc traces

Support for LabVIEW 2016 (32-bit and 64-bit)

Support for an immediate trigger for TDD ModAcc

Support for ModAcc measurement across non-contiguous slots for the TDD mode

Support for auto-detection of DMRS parameters in ModAcc measurement

Support for RS-only equalization in ModAcc measurement

Support for acquisition bandwidth centering optimization

Support for LO leakage avoidance when using vector signal transceiver as the analyzer

Support for Limited Configuration Change when sweeping frequency and reference level in test applications

Support for custom masks for SEM measurement

Support for reading the configured properties in spectral measurements

NI-RFmx LTE 2.1 f4 includes the following bug fixes and updates:

Fixed an issue where NI-RFmx was crashing when the memory usage in a process increased beyond 2 GB.

Recommended IQ Pre Trigger Time property now returns a positive number instead of a negative number. This property is applicable when NI-RFmx is used in the Analysis-Only mode.

For the Analysis-Only mode, user needs to adjust the t0 value of the I/Q waveforms according to pre-trigger samples present in the waveform before passing the waveform to the Analyze (IQ) function.

Caution Before you install NI-RFmx LTE 2.3, ensure that you have uninstalled all related NI-RFmx 1.0 products.

Caution If you are using only RFmx LabVIEW Runtime products, NI recommends uninstalling all the RFmx Runtime products before installing a newer version of RFmx Runtime products.

NI-RFmx drivers requires that all the installed driver versions remain the same for proper functionality. This requirement is because NI-RFmx drivers share components. If driver incompatibilities exist, they are reported through a dialog box after installation. You can also use the Version Compatibility Checker utility to manually check for version incompatibilities. Refer to the Installed Software, Documentation, and Examples section for more information about the installed location of the Version Compatibility Checker utility.

Vector Signal Analyzers

NI PXIe-5663

NI PXIe-5663E

NI PXIe-5665

NI PXIe-5668R

NI PXIe-5698 with NI PXIe-5668R

Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI RF Vector Signal Analyzers Help.

Vector Signal Transceivers

NI PXIe-5644R

NI PXIe-5645R

NI PXIe-5646R

NI PXIe-5840

Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI RF Vector Signal Transceivers Help.

Supported Operating Systems

NI-RFmx LTE 2.3 supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2 (32-bit and 64-bit)

/7 SP1 (32-bit and 64-bit) Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12 (64-bit)

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note NI-RFmx LTE 2.3 does not support Windows Server non-R2 editions.

NI recommends that you have the most recent service pack for your operating system installed.

Minimum Requirements

Processor—Intel i3 or equivalent

RAM—2 GB *

Microsoft Internet Explorer 5.5 or later

A screen resolution of 1300 x 700 with 256 colors

Windows 10/8.1/7, with all available critical updates and service packs

Microsoft .NET Framework 4.0**

*Depending on the amount of data acquired and/or processed, a larger amount of memory may be required.

**Microsoft .NET Framework 4.0 is required for .NET support only.

Recommended System

Processor—Intel i5 or equivalent

RAM—4 GB *

Microsoft Internet Explorer 5.5 or later

A screen resolution of 1300 x 700

Windows 10/8.1/7, with all available critical updates and service packs

Microsoft .NET Framework 4.0**

*Depending on the amount of data acquired and/or processed, a larger amount of memory may be required.

**Microsoft .NET Framework 4.0 is required for .NET support only.

Note You should install ADEs, such as NI LabVIEW or Microsoft Visual Studio®, before installing NI-RFmx LTE. To add support for ADEs installed after installing NI-RFmx LTE, modify your NI-RFmx LTE installation or launch the NI-RFmx LTE installer again.

NI LabVIEW 2014 SP1 f5 (32-bit) patch, 2014 SP1 f6 (64-bit) patch, 2015 SP1 f5 patch, 2016, or 2017

Microsoft Visual Studio 2010 SP1 or later

Note NI-RFmx LTE does not operate correctly without the service packs and patches previously mentioned.

Other Required Software

NI-RFSA 14.1 or later

Installed Software

<MSTUDIOVS2010DIR> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: (32-bit) Program Files\National Instruments\MeasurementStudioVS2010 (64-bit) Program Files (x86)\National Instruments\MeasurementStudioVS2010

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: <NIDir> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: (32-bit OS) Program Files\National Instruments (64-bit OS) Program Files (x86)\National Instruments for 32-bit programs and Program Files\National Instruments for 64-bit programs

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: <NIDocDir> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: Users\Public\Public Documents\National Instruments

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: <SYSDIR> is an alias for the following file folder location: (32-bit) windows\system32 (64-bit) windows\SysWow64 for 32-bit programs and windows\system32 for 64-bit programs

is an alias for the following file folder location:

File Locations

Item Installed Location Version Compatibility Checker <NIDir>\RFmx

iRFmxCompatibility_Checker.exe DLLs <SYSDIR> Header files <NIDir>\Shared\ExternalCompilerSupport\C\include Import Library files (32-bit) <NIDir>\Shared\ExternalCompilerSupport\C\include Import Library files (64-bit) 32-bit: <NIDir> \Shared\ExternalCompilerSupport\C\lib32\msvc

64-bit: <NIDir> \Shared\ExternalCompilerSupport\C\lib64\msvc C, .NET Examples <NIDocDir> \RFmx\LTE\Examples LabVIEW Examples <NIDir> \LabVIEW <version>\examples\RFmx\LTE .NET Class Libraries Assemblies <MSTUDIOVS2010DIR> \DotNET\Assemblies\Current\NationalInstruments.RFmx.LteMX.Fx40.dll

<MSTUDIOVS2010DIR> \DotNET\Assemblies\Current\NationalInstruments.RFmx.InstrMX.Fx40.dll

<MSTUDIOVS2010DIR> \DotNET\Assemblies\Current\NationalInstruments.Common.dll

Executable

Select Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-RFmx LTE»NI-RFmx LTE Measurement Interactive Panel to launch the NI-RFmx LTE Measurement Interactive Panel.

Documentation for NI-RFmx LTE is located at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-RFmx LTE»NI-RFmx LTE Documentation. The documentation set is composed of the following documents.

Document Format Description NI-RFmx LTE Help HTML/Windows Help Information about NI-RFmx LTE. This help file is an HTML version of a traditional user manual that includes the following information: An introduction to NI-RFmx LTE

How to get started with application development

A complete reference for all NI-RFmx LTE programming VIs NI-RFmx LTE 2.3 Readme HTML (this document) Information about supported hardware, operating systems, and legal notices.

For the most recent revisions of documentation and for newly released documentation, visit ni.com/manuals.

NI-RFmx LTE palette VIs are available from the Functions»Measurement I/O»NI-RFmx»LTE palette.

You can access all the installed NI-RFmx LTE examples at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-RFmx LTE»NI-RFmx LTE Examples.

NI-RFmx LTE 2.3 Drops Support for Microsoft Windows 7 RTM, Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003

With this release, NI-RFmx LTE drops support for Microsoft Windows 7 RTM (with no service pack), Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003. NI-RFmx LTE 2.3 and later will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use NI-RFmx LTE 2.3 to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing NI-RFmx LTE 2.3, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.

For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, refer to KB 79UC78LS, Why Does my LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, Measurement Studio, or TestStand Built Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Server 2003?.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about National Instruments products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from National Instruments.

For Windows 7, complete the following steps:

Launch the Control Panel by selecting Start»Control Panel. Double-click Programs and Features. Select National Instruments Software. Click the Uninstall/Change button. Select NI-RFmx LTE 2.3 from the dialog box that appears. Click Remove to uninstall the product; click Modify to change the components that are installed.

For Windows 10/8.1, complete the following steps:

Right-click on the Start button. Select Control Panel. Select Programs»Programs and Features. Select National Instruments Software. Click the Uninstall button. Select NI-RFmx LTE 2.3 from the dialog box that appears. Click Remove to uninstall the product; click Modify to change the components that are installed.

As part of the NI-RFmx LTE 2.3 installation, the following software is installed. To completely remove the NI-RFmx LTE 2.3 installation from your system, you must also remove the following packages:

NI-RFmx LTE Runtime 2.3

NI-RFmx LTE Runtime 2.3 (64-bit)

Caution Several of the software packages listed above are shared with other NI software packages. If you attempt to remove a piece of software that something else is dependent on, a message launches to warn you about the software dependencies. You can choose to either uninstall all of the software or to leave the shared software installed. If you choose to uninstall the shared software, some of your other NI software may no longer function correctly.

Note Do not attempt to uninstall by manually deleting files.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the NI-RFmx LTE 2.3 Known Issues at ni.com for an up-to-date list of known issues in NI-RFmx LTE 2.3.

The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in NI-RFmx LTE. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of the NI-RFmx LTE. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.

The following items are changes in NI-RFmx LTE 2.3 from NI-RFmx LTE 2.2.

ID Fixed Issue 631432 Fixed an issue where incorrect values were returned on reading RF Attenuation and Mechanical Attenuation properties. 622407 Fixed an issue with configuring SEM custom offsets with a named signal. 625184 Fixed an issue with retrieving the value of the SEM Offest RBW property when the mask type is Custom. 623095 Fixed an issue with the Analysis-Only mode, ModAcc measurement does not require configuration of pre-trigger delay in t0 value of the I/Q waveforms.

The following items are changes in NI-RFmx LTE 2.1 from NI-RFmx LTE 2.0.

ID Fixed Issue 554076 Fixed an issue with the starting reference level used in auto level when preamp is enabled on NI PXIe-5668R. 560176 Fixed an issue with the SEM mask chosen while sweeping through thee different center frequencies in a loop. 562181 Fixed an issue with LTE waveform generation where the digital trigger (RTSI 0) and the multiple carrier caused both carriers to overlap in frequency. 550422 Fixed an issue with the NI-RFmx LTE Measurement Interactive Panel where the relative enum value in the Subblock Frequency Definition field, of the subblock cluster, is disabled sometimes when the value of the array element was greater than 0.

When developing memory intensive applications, you may encounter memory limits as 32-bit Windows applications only utilize 2 GB of memory by default. To expand the amount of memory an application can utilize, you can configure the executable to be large address aware to gain access to up to 3 GB of memory on a 32-bit Windows operating system and up to 4 GB of memory on a 64-bit Windows operating system.

For more information, refer to Memory Limits for Windows and Windows Server Releases on the Microsoft website.

Note LabVIEW 8.5 and later are large address aware. For more information, refer to How Much Memory can LabVIEW 32-bit or 64-bit Use?.

In TestStand 2013 and later, the Large Address Aware flag is enabled by default for the TestStand Sequence Editor and TestStand User Interfaces. For more information, refer to Using the Large Address Aware Flag With TestStand Applications.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8.1. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install National Instruments software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

