NI-RFSG Playback Library 3.0 Readme

January 2019

This file contains important information about NI-RFSG Playback Library and is organized into the following sections:

NI-RFSG Playback Library 3.0 includes the following new features:

Support for NI PXIe-5820

NI-RFSG Playback Library 2.5 adds support for LabVIEW 2018 (32- and 64-bit).

NI-RFSG Playback Library 2.4 includes addition of functions to retrieve the waveform file version.

NI-RFSG Playback Library 2.3 includes the following new features:

Addition of functions to store and retrieve PAPR (Peak Average Power Ratio), Runtime Scaling, and Waveform Size properties from the NI-RFSG waveform database

Addition of functions to read the PAPR, Runtime Scaling, and Waveform Size properties from a TDMS file

Addition of functions to read individual waveforms from a TDMS file by index

Support for LabVIEW 2017 (32-bit and 64-bit)

Support for TDMS waveform files created with NI-RFmx Waveform Creator 1.0

Support for waveforms file version 2.0, for which PAPR and Runtime Scaling properties are mandatory

Vector Signal Generators

NI PXIe-5673

NI PXIe-5673E

Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI RF Vector Signal Generators Help.

Vector Signal Transceivers

NI PXIe-5644R

NI PXIe-5645R

NI PXIe-5646R

NI PXIe-5840

NI PXIe-5820

Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI RF Vector Signal Transceivers Help.

Supported Operating Systems

NI-RFSG Playback Library 3.0 supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2 (32-bit and 64-bit)

/7 SP1 (32-bit and 64-bit) Windows Server 2012 R2 1 (64-bit)

(64-bit) Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12 (64-bit)

Note In 2016, NI-RFSG Playback Library dropped support for Microsoft Windows 7 RTM (with no service pack), Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003. NI-RFSG Playback Library 3.0 will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use NI-RFSG Playback Library 3.0 to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing NI-RFSG Playback Library 3.0, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.

For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, refer to KB 79UC78LS, Why Does my LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, Measurement Studio, or TestStand Built Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Server 2003?.

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note NI-RFSG Playback Library 3.0 does not support Windows Server non-R2 editions.

NI recommends that you have the most recent service pack for your operating system installed.

Minimum Requirements

Processor—1 GHz or faster 32-bit (x86) or 64-bit (x64) processor

RAM—4 GB *

A screen resolution of 1,024 x 768

Windows 10/8.1/7, with all available critical updates and service packs

Microsoft .NET Framework 4.6.2

*Depending on the amount of data acquired and/or processed, a larger amount of memory may be required.

Note You should install ADEs, such as NI LabVIEW or Microsoft Visual Studio®, before installing NI-RFSG Playback Library. To add support for ADEs installed after installing NI-RFSG Playback Library, modify your NI-RFSG Playback Library installation or launch the NI-RFSG Playback Library installer again.

NI LabVIEW 2015 SP1 f5 patch, 2016, 2017, or 2018

Microsoft Visual Studio 2010 SP1 or later

Note NI-RFSG Playback Library does not operate correctly without the service packs and patches previously mentioned installed.

Other Required Software

NI-RFSG 14.5 or later

NI-RFSG .NET Class Library 14.5 or later*

* NI-RFSG .NET Class Library is required only for .NET support.

<MSTUDIOVS2010DIR> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: (32-bit) Program Files\National Instruments\MeasurementStudioVS2010 (64-bit) Program Files (x86)\National Instruments\MeasurementStudioVS2010

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: <NIDir> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: (32-bit OS) Program Files\National Instruments (64-bit OS) Program Files (x86)\National Instruments

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: <NIDocDir> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: Users\Public\Public Documents\National Instruments

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: <SYSDIR> is an alias for the following file folder location: (32-bit) windows\system32 (64-bit) windows\SysWow64 for 32-bit programs and windows\system32 for 64-bit programs

is an alias for the following file folder location:

File Locations

Item Installed Location DLLs <SYSDIR> Header files <NIDir>\Shared\ExternalCompilerSupport\C\include Import Library files (32-bit) <NIDir> \Shared\ExternalCompilerSupport\C\lib32\msvc Import Library files (64-bit) <NIDir> \Shared\ExternalCompilerSupport\C\lib64\msvc C, .NET Examples <NIDocDir>\ NI-RFSG Playback Library\Examples LabVIEW Examples <NIDir> \LabVIEW <version>\examples\instr

iRFSGPlayback .NET Class Libraries Assemblies <MSTUDIOVS2010DIR> \DotNET\Assemblies\Current\NationalInstruments.RfsgPlayback.Fx40.dll

<MSTUDIOVS2010DIR> \DotNET\Assemblies\Current\NationalInstruments.Common.dll

Documentation for NI-RFSG Playback Library is located at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-RFSG Playback Library»NI-RFSG Playback Library Documentation. The documentation set is composed of the following documents.

Document Format Description NI-RFSG Playback Library Help HTML/Windows Help Information about NI-RFSG Playback Library. This help file is an HTML version of a traditional user manual that includes the following information: An introduction to NI-RFSG Playback Library

How to get started with application development

A complete reference for all NI-RFSG Playback Library programming functions NI-RFSG Playback Library 3.0 Readme HTML (this document) Information about supported hardware, operating systems, and legal notices.

For the most recent revisions of documentation and for newly released documentation, visit ni.com/manuals.

NI-RFSG Playback Library palette VIs are available from the Functions»Measurement I/O»NI-RFSG Playback Library palette.

You can also access all the installed NI-RFSG Playback Library examples at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-RFSG Playback Library»NI-RFSG Playback Library Examples.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about National Instruments products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from National Instruments.

The following are the behavior changes in NI-RFSG Playback Library 3.0 from NI-RFSG Playback Library 2.5:

Added support to store the detected burst start and stop locations in the waveform database when using the Download User Waveform function.

The following are the behavior changes in NI-RFSG Playback Library 2.3 from NI-RFSG Playback Library 2.2:

If the burst start and stop locations are present in the TDMS file, the marker locations used for RF Blanking are calculated from the burst locations instead of the RF blanking marker locations.

Peak Power Adjustment property is obsoleted. It is now superseded by the PAPR and Runtime Scaling properties.

RF Blanking Marker Locations property is obsoleted. It is now superseded by Burst Start and Stop Locations properties.

Playback library resets the NI-RFSG Pre-filter Gain property when using the niRFSGPlayback Set Script to Generate VI call for waveforms file version 1.0.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the NI-RFSG Playback Library 3.0 Known Issues at ni.com for an up-to-date list of known issues in NI-RFSG Playback Library 3.0.

The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in NI-RFSG Playback Library. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of the NI-RFSG Playback Library. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.

The following items are changes in NI-RFSG Playback Library 3.0 from NI-RFSG Playback Library 2.5

ID Fixed Issue 706047 Fixed an occasional crash that occurred on closing LabVIEW 2017 IDE or LabVIEW 2017 built applications that use RFmx. 719203 Fixed an issue where a timeout error was thrown when the digital trigger was configured when Using breakpoints in C/C++/.NET application was selected in the NI-PXIe-5840. 616901 Fixed an issue with niRFSGPlayback Download User Waveform API, where burst detection was not working as expected for some user waveforms.

The following items are changes in NI-RFSG Playback Library 2.5 from NI-RFSG Playback Library 2.4.

ID Fixed Issue 688176 Fixed an issue where an error was thrown when an empty waveform was given as an input to the niRFSGPlayback Download User Waveform (CDB) API. 697983 Fixed an issue where a memory leak was noticed when running the DPD example in a loop. 694678 Fixed an issue where niRFSGPlayback Download User Waveform API was returning errors for NR Waveforms when only 1 symbol was occupied in each of the slots.

The following items are changes in NI-RFSG Playback Library 2.3.1 from NI-RFSG Playback Library 2.3.

ID Fixed Issue 662178 Fixed an issue where the Set Script to Generate API crashed with Wait Marker Exports.

The following items are changes in NI-RFSG Playback Library 2.3 from NI-RFSG Playback Library 2.2.

ID Fixed Issue 631089 Fixed an issue with the niRFSGPlayback Read Waveforms From File VI, where this VI returned corrupted waveforms when the waveforms in the TDMS file were of different sizes. The niRFSGPlayback Read Waveforms From File VI now returns an error in this scenario. 640839 Fixed an issue where the niRFSGPlayback Download User Waveform VI was hanging for some user waveforms.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install National Instruments software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

Copyright

© 2015–2019 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

National Instruments respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

directory. Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on National Instruments trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the National Instruments products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the National Instruments Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

375556H-01