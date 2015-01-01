NI-RFSG Playback Library 2.3 Readme

May 2017

This file contains important information about NI-RFSG Playback Library and is organized into the following sections:

NI-RFSG Playback Library 2.3 includes the following new features:

Addition of functions to store and retrieve PAPR (Peak Average Power Ratio), Runtime Scaling, and Waveform Size properties from the NI-RFSG waveform database

Addition of functions to read the PAPR, Runtime Scaling, and Waveform Size properties from a TDMS file

Addition of functions to read individual waveforms from a TDMS file by index

Support for LabVIEW 2017 (32-bit and 64-bit)

Support for TDMS waveform files created with NI-RFmx Waveform Creator 1.0

Support for waveforms file version 2.0, for which PAPR and Runtime Scaling properties are mandatory

NI-RFSG Playback Library 2.2 includes the following new features:

Addition of functions to read the waveform properties from the TDMS file

Addition of functions to store and retrieve the RF Blanking Enabled and RF Blanking Marker Source properties from the NI-RFSG waveform database

Support for LabVIEW 2016 (32-bit and 64-bit)

Support for downloading user waveform

Support for retrieving the downloaded waveform names

NI-RFSG Playback Library 2.1 includes addition of functions to store and retrieve burst start and stop locations from the NI-RFSG waveform database.

Vector Signal Generators

NI PXIe-5673

NI PXIe-5673E

Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI RF Vector Signal Generators Help.

Vector Signal Transceivers

NI PXIe-5644R

NI PXIe-5645R

NI PXIe-5646R

NI PXIe-5840

Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI RF Vector Signal Transceivers Help.

Supported Operating Systems

NI-RFSG Playback Library 2.3 supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2 (32-bit and 64-bit)

/7 SP1 (32-bit and 64-bit) Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12 (64-bit)

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note NI-RFSG Playback Library 2.3 does not support Windows Server non-R2 editions.

NI recommends that you have the most recent service pack for your operating system installed.

Minimum Requirements

Processor—Intel i3 or equivalent

RAM—2 GB *

Microsoft Internet Explorer 5.5 or later

A screen resolution of 1300 x 700 with 256 colors

Windows 10/8.1/7, with all available critical updates and service packs

Microsoft .NET Framework 4.0 * *

Adobe Reader

*Depending on the amount of data acquired and/or processed, a larger amount of memory may be required.

**Microsoft .NET Framework 4.0 is required for .NET support only.

Recommended System

Processor—Intel i5 or equivalent

RAM—4 GB *

Microsoft Internet Explorer 5.5 or later

A screen resolution of 1300 x 700

Windows 10/8.1/7, with all available critical updates and service packs

Microsoft .NET Framework 4.0 * *

Adobe Reader

*Depending on the amount of data acquired and/or processed, a larger amount of memory may be required.

**Microsoft .NET Framework 4.0 is required for .NET support only.

Note You should install ADEs, such as NI LabVIEW or Microsoft Visual Studio®, before installing NI-RFSG Playback Library. To add support for ADEs installed after installing NI-RFSG Playback Library, modify your NI-RFSG Playback Library installation or launch the NI-RFSG Playback Library installer again.

NI LabVIEW 2014 SP1, 2015 SP1, 2016, or 2017

Microsoft Visual Studio 2010 SP1 or later

Note NI-RFSG Playback Library does not operate correctly without the service packs and patches previously mentioned installed.

Other Required Software

NI-RFSG 14.5 or later

NI-RFSG .NET Class Library 14.5*

* NI-RFSG .NET Class Library 14.5 is required only for .NET support.

<MSTUDIOVS2010DIR> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: (32-bit) Program Files\National Instruments\MeasurementStudioVS2010 (64-bit) Program Files (x86)\National Instruments\MeasurementStudioVS2010

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: <NIDir> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: (32-bit OS) Program Files\National Instruments (64-bit OS) Program Files (x86)\National Instruments for 32-bit programs and Program Files\National Instruments for 64-bit programs

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: <NIDocDir> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: Users\Public\Public Documents\National Instruments

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: <SYSDIR> is an alias for the following file folder location: (32-bit) windows\system32 (64-bit) windows\SysWow64 for 32-bit programs and windows\system32 for 64-bit programs

is an alias for the following file folder location:

File Locations

Item Installed Location DLLs <SYSDIR> Header files <NIDir>\Shared\ExternalCompilerSupport\C\include Import Library files (32-bit) <NIDir> \Shared\ExternalCompilerSupport\C\lib32\msvc Import Library files (64-bit) <NIDir> \Shared\ExternalCompilerSupport\C\lib64\msvc C, .NET Examples <NIDocDir> NI-RFSG Playback Library\Examples LabVIEW Examples <NIDir> \LabVIEW <version>\examples\instr

iRFSGPlayback .NET Class Libraries Assemblies <MSTUDIOVS2010DIR> \DotNET\Assemblies\Current\NationalInstruments.RfsgPlayback.Fx40.dll

<MSTUDIOVS2010DIR> \DotNET\Assemblies\Current\NationalInstruments.Common.dll

Documentation for NI-RFSG Playback Library is located at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-RFSG Playback Library»NI-RFSG Playback Library Documentation. The documentation set is composed of the following documents.

Document Format Description NI-RFSG Playback Library Help HTML/Windows Help Information about NI-RFSG Playback Library. This help file is an HTML version of a traditional user manual that includes the following information: An introduction to NI-RFSG Playback Library

How to get started with application development

A complete reference for all NI-RFSG Playback Library programming functions NI-RFSG Playback Library 2.3 Readme HTML (this document) Information about supported hardware, operating systems, and legal notices.

For the most recent revisions of documentation and for newly released documentation, visit ni.com/manuals.

NI-RFSG Playback Library palette VIs are available from the Functions»Measurement I/O»NI-RFSG Playback Library palette.

You can also access all the installed NI-RFSG Playback Library examples at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-RFSG Playback Library»NI-RFSG Playback Library Examples.

NI-RFSG Playback Library 2.3 Drops Support for Microsoft Windows 7 RTM, Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003

With this release, NI-RFSG Playback Library drops support for Microsoft Windows 7 RTM (with no service pack), Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003. NI-RFSG Playback Library 2.3 and later will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use NI-RFSG Playback Library 2.3 to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing NI-RFSG Playback Library 2.3, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.

For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, refer to KB 79UC78LS, Why Does my LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, Measurement Studio, or TestStand Built Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Server 2003?.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about National Instruments products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from National Instruments.

For Windows 7, complete the following steps:

Launch the Control Panel by selecting Start»Control Panel. Double-click Programs and Features. Select National Instruments Software. Click the Uninstall/Change button. Select NI-RFSG Playback Library 2.3 from the dialog box that appears. Click Remove to uninstall the product; click Modify to change the components that are installed.

For Windows 10/8.1, complete the following steps:

Right-click on the Start button. Select Control Panel. Select Programs»Programs and Features. Select National Instruments Software. Click the Uninstall button. Select NI-RFSG Playback Library 2.3 from the dialog box that appears. Click Remove to uninstall the product; click Modify to change the components that are installed.

As part of the NI-RFSG Playback Library 2.3 installation, the following software is installed. To completely remove the NI-RFSG Playback Library 2.3 installation from your system, you must also remove the following packages:

NI-RFSG Playback Library Runtime 2.3

Caution Several of the software packages listed above are shared with other NI software packages. If you attempt to remove a piece of software that something else is dependent on, a message launches to warn you about the software dependencies. You can choose to either uninstall all of the software or to leave the shared software installed. If you choose to uninstall the shared software, some of your other NI software may no longer function correctly.

Note Do not attempt to uninstall by manually deleting files.

The following are the behavior changes in NI-RFSG Playback Library 2.3 from NI-RFSG Playback Library 2.2:

If the burst start and stop locations are present in the TDMS file, the marker locations used for RF Blanking are calculated from the burst locations instead of the RF blanking marker locations.

Peak Power Adjustment property is obsoleted. It is now superseded by the PAPR and Runtime Scaling properties.

RF Blanking Marker Locations property is obsoleted. It is now superseded by Burst Start and Stop Locations properties.

Playback library resets the NI-RFSG Pre-filter Gain property when using the niRFSGPlayback Set Script to Generate VI call for waveforms file version 1.0.

The following are the behavior changes in NI-RFSG Playback Library 2.2 from NI-RFSG Playback Library 2.1:

While modifying the script, NI-RFSG Playback Library uses RF Blanking Marker Source property per waveform, instead of using the RF Blanking Marker Source set on RFSG.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the NI-RFSG Playback Library 2.3 Known Issues at ni.com for an up-to-date list of known issues in NI-RFSG Playback Library 2.3.

The following items are changes in NI-RFSG Playback Library 2.3 from NI-RFSG Playback Library 2.2.

ID Fixed Issue 631089 Fixed an issue with the niRFSGPlayback Read Waveforms From File VI, where this VI returned corrupted waveforms when the waveforms in the TDMS file were of different sizes. The niRFSGPlayback Read Waveforms From File VI now returns an error in this scenario. 640839 Fixed an issue where the niRFSGPlayback Download User Waveform VI was hanging for some user waveforms.

The following items are changes in NI-RFSG Playback Library 2.2 from NI-RFSG Playback Library 2.1.

ID Fixed Issue 568365 Fixed an issue with the niRFSGPlayback Read Waveform From File VI to automatically determine the waveform data type saved in the TDMS file, irrespective of the polymorphic VI instance used.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install National Instruments software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

Copyright

© 2015–2017 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

National Instruments respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

directory. Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on National Instruments trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the National Instruments products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the National Instruments Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

