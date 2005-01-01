NI-845x 18.0 Readme

May 2018

This file contains important information about the NI-845x software for Windows, including installation instructions, new features, a partial list of bugs fixed, and known issues.

Overview

Supported Operating Systems

Application Software Support

Installation Instructions

Product Security and Critical Updates

New Features and Changes from Previous Releases

Supported Hardware

Known Issues

Bug Fixes

Accessing the Help

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

Legal Information

NI-845x software for Windows is required to use the NI USB-8451 and NI USB-8452 I2C and SPI interfaces.

The NI-845x Software and Hardware Installation Guide included with the NI-845x CD includes instructions for installing National Instruments hardware and software.

The primary document for NI 845x products is the NI-845x Hardware and Software Manual. This manual includes an introduction to I2C and SPI buses, specifications for hardware, information about how to get started with application development, and a complete reference for all NI-845x functions.

To view the manual, select National Instruments»NI-845x»NI-845x Documentation»NI-845x Hardware and Software Manual.pdf from the Windows Start menu or NI Launcher.

Links to the NI-845x Hardware and Software Manual are in the online help for each NI-845x function within the National Instruments LabVIEW and LabWindows™/CVI™ development environments.

NI-845x 18.0 supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2

/7 SP1 Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1 2

Windows Server 2012 R2 1 (64-bit)

(64-bit) Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12 (64-bit, not supported on Server Core Role)

The NI-845x installer does not support Windows 2000/NT/Me/98/95 or the Windows Server non-R2 editions.

Note In 2016 NI-845x dropped support for Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, and installations of Windows 7 without any service packs. This software release will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use this release to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing this release, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.

For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, refer to KB 79UC78LS, Why Does my LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, Measurement Studio, or TestStand Built Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Server 2003?.

Note Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code PAESupport.

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

This version of NI-845x supports the following application software versions, including service packs. If you are not using NI application software, refer to Microsoft Visual Studio Support.

Application Software Versions Supported by NI-845x LabVIEW 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018 LabWindows™/CVI™ 2012 and later

Microsoft Visual Studio Support

NI-845x supports the following Microsoft Visual Studio versions and associated programming languages.

Programming Languages Visual Studio Versions Supported by NI-845x Microsoft Visual C++ 6.0 (or later)

Installing NI-845x

Before installing the NI-845x software, log on as Administrator or as a user with Administrator privileges. The NI-845x software setup program must have Administrator privileges because the program modifies the configuration registry of your system. Complete the following steps to install the NI-845x software.

Insert the NI-845x installation media into your CD-ROM or DVD-ROM drive. The installer launches if your optical drive plays data disks automatically. If the installer does not launch automatically, navigate to the media using Windows Explorer and launch the autorun.exe file from your NI-845x installation media. The installation wizard guides you through the necessary steps to install the NI-845x software. You can go back and change values where appropriate by clicking the Back button. You can exit the setup where appropriate by clicking Cancel. When the installation is complete, click Finish.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

The following changes were made to version 18.0 of the NI-845x software compared to NI-845x 17.0:

New Feature: Added support for LabVIEW 2018.

Change: Removed support for LabVIEW 2014.

The following changes were made to version 17.0 of the NI-845x software compared to NI-845x 16.0:

New Feature: Added support for LabVIEW 2017.

Change: Removed support for LabVIEW 2013.

Change: Removed support for CVI 2010 and older.

The following changes were made to version 16.0 of the NI-845x software compared to NI-845x 15.0:

New Feature: Added support for LabVIEW 2016.

New Feature: Added support for 64-bit applications in LabWindows/CVI.

Change: Removed support for LabVIEW 2012.

Change: Removed support for CVI 2009 and older.

The following changes were made to version 15.0 of the NI-845x software compared to NI-845x 14.0:

New Feature: Added support for LabVIEW 2015.

Change: Removed support for LabVIEW 2011.

The following changes were made to version 14.0 of the NI-845x software compared to NI-845x 2.1.2:

New Feature: Added support for LabVIEW 2014.

Change: Removed support for LabVIEW 2010.

The following changes were made to version 2.1.2 of the NI-845x software compared to NI-845x 2.1.1:

New Feature: Added support for LabVIEW 2013 (32-bit and 64-bit).

Change: Removed support for LabVIEW 2009.

The following changes were made to version 2.1.1 of the NI-845x software compared to NI-845x 2.1:

New Feature: Added NI Launcher support for Microsoft Windows 8.

The following changes were made to version 2.1 of the NI-845x software compared to NI-845x 2.0.1:

New Feature: Added support for LabVIEW 2009 (64-bit), LabVIEW 2010 (64-bit), LabVIEW 2011 (64-bit), LabVIEW 2012 (64-bit), and Microsoft Visual C (64-bit).

New Feature: Added support for the NI USB-8452 to be used as an I 2 C slave device.

C slave device. New Feature: Added support for open-drain DIO for the NI USB-8452.

New Feature: SPI N-bit transactions—Added support for SPI basic and scripting APIs to perform transactions between 4..64 bits (NI USB-8452 only).

New Feature: Ack Polling—Allows the scripting API to wait for an EEPROM's write cycle to complete before continuing.

New Feature: uSec Delay—Improved the delay resolution from mSec to uSec when using the scripting API.

New Feature: Added I/O Trace Support for NI-845x function and VI calls.

New Feature: Variable Timeout—NI-845x API calls can have a user configurable timeout instead of a fixed 30 s timeout.

New Feature: System API Support—NI-845x devices can now be queried through the NI System Configuration API (no need for MAX to get the device info).

New Feature: Added support for multiple NI USB-8452 devices to concurrently stream to different devices.

New Firmware Upgrade Utility for the NI USB-8451 on Windows XP: A separate utility is now installed with this driver release that is necessary only when changing the NI USB-8451 firmware to the latest firmware installed with the NI-845x 2.1 driver. This utility is necessary only when running on Windows XP. If you have an older firmware device connected to a Windows 8/7/Vista computer the firmware upgrades automatically.

The following changes were made to version 2.0.1 of the NI-845x software compared to NI-845x 2.0:

New Feature: Added support for LabVIEW 2012 (32-bit).

Change: Removed support for LabVIEW 8.6.

Change: Removed support for Windows XP prior to Service Pack 3.

The following changes were made to version 2.0 of the NI-845x software compared to NI-845x 1.1.5:

New Feature: Added support for the NI USB-8452 (OEM) device.

New Feature: SPI Streaming support (NI USB-8452 only).

New Feature: Onboard pullups for I 2 C (NI USB-8452 only).

C (NI USB-8452 only). New Feature: Increased clock rates for I 2 C and SPI (NI USB-8452 only).

C and SPI (NI USB-8452 only). New Feature: Support for I 2 C Fast Mode Plus and High Speed Mode (NI USB-8452 only).

C Fast Mode Plus and High Speed Mode (NI USB-8452 only). Change: Improved multithreading support.

The following changes were made to version 1.1.5 of the NI-845x software compared to NI-845x 1.1.4:

New Feature: Added support for LabVIEW 2011 (32-bit).

Change: Removed support for LabVIEW 8.5.

Change: Removed support for Windows XP prior to Service Pack 2.

The following changes were made to version 1.1.4 of the NI-845x software compared to NI-845x 1.1.3:

New Feature: Added support for LabVIEW 2010 (32-bit).

Change: Removed support for LabVIEW 8.2.

Change: Dropped support for Windows 2000.

The following changes were made to version 1.1.3 of the NI-845x software compared to NI-845x 1.1.2:

New Feature: Added support for LabVIEW 2009 (32-bit).

Change: Removed support for LabVIEW 7.1.

The following changes were made to version 1.1.2 of the NI-845x software compared to NI-845x 1.1.1:

New Feature: Added support for LabVIEW 8.6.

Change: Removed support for LabVIEW 8.0.

Change: Location of the C language interface and example files changed:



The language interface and example files for Microsoft Visual C/C++ 6.0 have moved from the Program Files\National Instruments\NI-845x\MS Visual C\ directory to the Users\Public\Documents\National Instruments\NI-845x\MS Visual C\ directory on Windows Vista and the Documents and Settings\All Users\Shared Documents\National Instruments\NI-845x\Examples\MS Visual C\ directory on Windows XP/2000. This change satisfies Windows Vista requirements when allowing users to save changes or add files to the directory.



The NIEXTCCOMPILERSUPP environment variable is provided as an alias to the location of C language support files ( .h and .lib ). You can use this variable when compiling and linking an application.

The following changes were made to version 1.1.1 of the NI-845x software compared to NI-845x 1.1:

New Feature: Added support for LabVIEW 8.5.

The following list details the hardware models supported in this version of NI-845x.

National Instruments USB-8451 I 2 C/SPI Interface

C/SPI Interface National Instruments USB-8451 (OEM) I 2 C/SPI Interface

C/SPI Interface National Instruments USB-8452 I 2 C/SPI Interface

C/SPI Interface National Instruments USB-8452 (OEM) I2C/SPI Interface

NI-845x software supports only National Instruments I2C and SPI hardware products. For information about software for I2C and SPI products from other vendors, refer to the documentation you received with those products.

The following items are issues known to be present in NI-845x. This is not an exhaustive list of known issues in the current version of NI-845x.

Multi-Process Support

On Windows 10/8/7/Vista, access to the NI USB-845x I2C/SPI Interface is limited to a single process. This means you cannot control a single NI USB-845x I2C/SPI interface from multiple executables at the same time.

Errata to the NI-845x Hardware and Software Manual

Clarification of the DRDY (data ready) SPI signal is discussed in a white paper on ni.com: SPI Stream Configuration using the TI ADS833x Example in the "Configuring CONV, DRDY, and CS" section. Visit ni.com/info and enter the info code TIADS833X to view this white paper.

The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in a given release of the NI-845x software. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed.

The following items were fixed between version 2.1.1 and version 2.1.2 of the NI-845x software. Bug ID Fixed Issue 390379 ni845xSpiScriptNumBitsPerSample is not exported from ni845x.dll. 402639 Deadlock when using DIO and SPI Read/Write in parallel loops. The following items were fixed between version 2.1 and version 2.1.1 of the NI-845x software. Bug ID Fixed Issue 369991 and 371608 Running NI-845x on Windows XP with DAQmx 9.4 or older may cause LabVIEW to crash at startup. 374074 NI-845x System API Provider may crash if no NI-845x hardware is installed on the system. 385948 You may get error –301706 (kNi845xErrorInvalidDeviceId) the first time after running an NI-845x application with a USB-8451 or USB-8452 that has older firmware. After receiving this error, your hardware may show up with a different name. The following items were fixed between version 2.0.1 and version 2.1 of the NI-845x software. Bug ID Fixed Issue 363149 Running an I2C script with an uninitialized clock rate on the NI USB-8452 no longer defaults to a 1 MHz clock. It now defaults to a 100 kHz clock. 358686 Streaming API: Tightened the timing between drive high/low signals and starting of the waveform to minimize the response to the first DRDY. 329125 The TI ADS833x EVM example has been rewritten to allow for selecting multiple channels. 245664 Fixed an issue that could cause the NI USB-8451 to hang when connected to a noisy SDA signal. The following items were fixed between version 1.1.5 and version 2.0 of the NI-845x software. Bug ID Fixed Issue 278688 Refnum constants/controls cannot be created for configurations, making it harder to create subVIs. 207029 NI 845x runs at half speed with two devices. 898939 NI 845x does not reference count LabVIEW open calls. The following items were fixed between version 1.1.1 and version 1.1.2 of the NI-845x software. Bug ID Fixed Issue 110899 Memory leak in NI-845x Create Config Reference and NI-845x Close Reference.

For more information about NI-845x software, refer to the NI-845x Hardware and Software Help. To view the help, select National Instruments»NI-845x»NI-845x Documentation»845xAPI.chm from the Windows Start menu or NI Launcher.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

