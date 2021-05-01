RFmx EV-DO 19.0 Readme

Application Software Versions Supported by RFmx EV-DO LabVIEW 2016, 2017, 2018 SP1 f4 patch, or 2019

Other Required Software

NI-RFSA 14.1 or later

Microsoft Visual Studio Support

If you are using the RFmx EV-DO .NET Class Library, .NET Framework 4.0 (minimum) is required. The RFmx EV-DO .NET Class Library can be used with Visual C# or Visual Basic .NET in any Visual Studio version that can target .NET Framework 4.0.

To use the .NET API, you must install the .NET class libraries or the .NET wrapper in addition to the NI device driver. For information about versions of the .NET Framework and the drivers each supports, as well as the download location of the installer files, refer to National Instruments .NET Driver Support.

NI automates RFmx EV-DO installation using NI Package Manager. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

RFmx EV-DO is available for download from NI Software Product Downloads.

Installed Software

<NIDocDir> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: Users\Public\Public Documents\National Instruments

<MSTUDIOVS2010DIR> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: Program Files (x86)\National Instruments\MeasurementStudioVS2010

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: <NIDir> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: Program Files (x86)\National Instruments

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: <SYSDIR> is an alias for the following file folder location: Windows\SysWOW64 for 32-bit programs and windows\system32 for 64-bit programs

is an alias for the following file folder location:

File Locations

Item Installed Location Version Compatibility Checker <NIDir>\RFmx

iRFmxCompatibility_Checker.exe Debug Configuration Utility <NIDir>\RFmx

iRFmxDebugConfigurationUtility.exe DLLs <SYSDIR> Header files <NIDir>\Shared\ExternalCompilerSupport\C\include Import Library files (64-bit) 32-bit: <NIDir> \Shared\ExternalCompilerSupport\C\lib32\msvc

64-bit: <NIDir> \Shared\ExternalCompilerSupport\C\lib64\msvc C, .NET Examples <NIDocDir> \NI-RFmx\EVDO\Examples LabVIEW Examples <NIDir> \LabVIEW <version>\examples\RFmx\EV-DO .NET Class Libraries Assemblies <MSTUDIOVS2010DIR> \DotNET\Assemblies\Current\NationalInstruments.RFmx.EV-DOMX.Fx40.dll

<MSTUDIOVS2010DIR> \DotNET\Assemblies\Current\NationalInstruments.RFmx.InstrMX.Fx40.dll

<MSTUDIOVS2010DIR> \DotNET\Assemblies\Current\NationalInstruments.Common.dll

Executable

Select Start»All Programs»National Instruments»RFmx EV-DO»RFmx EV-DO Measurement Interactive Panel to launch the RFmx EV-DO Measurement Interactive Panel.

You can access all the installed RFmx EV-DO examples at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»RFmx EV-DO»RFmx EV-DO Examples.

Accessing the Documentation

Documentation for RFmx EV-DO is located at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»RFmx EV-DO»RFmx EV-DO Documentation. The documentation set is composed of the following documents.

Document Format Description RFmx EV-DO Help HTML/Windows Help Contains primary help content for RFmx EV-DO. This help file is an HTML version of a traditional user manual that includes the following information: An introduction to RFmx EV-DO

How to get started with application development

A complete reference for all RFmx EV-DO programming functions and VIs RFmx EV-DO 19.0 Readme HTML (this document) Contains information about supported hardware and operating systems, new features, fixed issues, and legal notices.

For the most recent revisions of documentation and for newly released documentation, visit ni.com/manuals.

RFmx EV-DO palette VIs are available from the Functions»Measurement I/O»NI-RFmx»EVDO palette.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about National Instruments products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from National Instruments.

The following items are behavior changes in RFmx EV-DO 19.0 from RFmx EV-DO 3.0.

Dropped support for LabVIEW 2015.

Deprecated the Recommended I/Q Measurement Bandwidth property in RFInstr.

The following items are the behavior changes in RFmx EV-DO 2.3.1 from RFmx EV-DO 2.3.

Changed the default value of the IQ Power Edge Source property to ""(empty string).

The alias 'default@EVDO' for the default signal name is accepted as a valid signal name in a selector string parameter.

LabVIEW built binaries using RFmx version older than 2.2 are not supported any longer.

RFmx EV-DO

RFmx EV-DO

The following items are changes in RFmx EV-DO 3.0 from RFmx EV-DO 2.5

ID Fixed Issue 706047 Fixed an occasional crash which might occur on closing LabVIEW 2017 IDE or LabVIEW 2017 built applications that use RFmx. 719203 Fixed an issue where a timeout error was thrown when the digital trigger was configured when Using breakpoints in C/C++/.NET application was selected in the PXIe-5840.

The following items are changes in RFmx EV-DO 2.4 from RFmx EV-DO 2.3.1.

ID Fixed Issue 640495 Fixed an issue where switching between measurements from an RFmx cellular personality to Demod resulted in higher EVM on 5668R.

The following items are changes in RFmx EV-DO 2.3.1 from RFmx EV-DO 2.3.

ID Fixed Issue 650095 Fixed an issue where the RFmxInstr Close API did not abort a measurement in progress, but instead and waited for the measurement to finish before closing. 650083 Fixed the RFInstr Save All Configurations API to save the attribute configurations depending on the corresponding number of channels configured by user. 648703 Fixed an issue where passing a NULL as selector string in a few C functions, caused the function to crash.

The following items are changes in RFmx EV-DO 2.3 from RFmx EV-DO 2.2.

ID Fixed Issue 623679 Fixed an issue with measurement of small EVMs (close to 0%) when no input signal is present in the ModAcc measurement. 631432 Fixed an issue where incorrect values were returned on reading RF Attenuation and Mechanical Attenuation properties.

