NI-RFmx TD-SCDMA 2.5 Readme

June 2018

This file contains important information about NI-RFmx TD-SCDMA and is organized into the following sections:

New Features

Installation Instructions

Supported Hardware

System Requirements

Installed Software, Documentation, and Examples

Executable

Documentation

Accessing VIs and Functions

Finding Examples

Product Security and Critical Updates

Behavior Changes

Known Issues

Bug Fixes

Increasing Available Memory For Your Application

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

Legal Information

NI-RFmx TD-SCDMA 2.5 includes the following new features:

Addition of APIs to perform self-calibration and partial self-calibration

Addition of NI-RFmx Debug Configuration Utility to configure debug settings

Support for LabVIEW 2018 (32-bit and 64-bit)

Support for querying configuration attributes without calling RFmxTDSCDMA Commit API

NI-RFmx TD-SCDMA 2.3 includes the following new features:

Addition of Slot Power measurement

Addition of Subframe Synchronization Mode in the ModAcc measurement

Addition of functions to query signal configuration names and result names

Addition of a sequential FFT measurement method in the ACP measurement

Support for UpPTS in ModAcc measurement

Support for LabVIEW 2017 (32-bit and 64-bit)

Support for frequency-dependent external attenuation tables

Support for frequency-dependent amplitude correction on measured power spectrum data

Support for monitoring API calls in the NI IO Trace

Caution Before you install NI-RFmx TD-SCDMA 2.5, ensure that you have uninstalled all related NI-RFmx 1.0 products.

Caution If you are using only RFmx LabVIEW Runtime products, NI recommends uninstalling all the RFmx Runtime products before installing a newer version of RFmx Runtime products.

NI-RFmx drivers require that all the installed drivers have the same version for proper functionality because the NI-RFmx drivers use shared components that need to use the same version across all drivers. If driver incompatibilities exist, they are reported through a dialog box after installation. You can also use the Version Compatibility Checker utility to manually check for version incompatibilities. Refer to the Installed Software, Documentation, and Examples section for more information about the installed location of the Version Compatibility Checker utility.

Vector Signal Analyzers

NI PXIe-5663

NI PXIe-5663E

NI PXIe-5665

NI PXIe-5668R

NI PXIe-5698 with NI PXIe-5668R

Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI RF Vector Signal Analyzers Help.

Vector Signal Transceivers

NI PXIe-5644R

NI PXIe-5645R

NI PXIe-5646R

NI PXIe-5840

Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI RF Vector Signal Transceivers Help.

Supported Operating Systems

NI-RFmx TD-SCDMA 2.5 supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2 (32-bit and 64-bit)

/7 SP1 (32-bit and 64-bit) Windows Server 2012 R2 1 (64-bit)

(64-bit) Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12 (64-bit)

Note In 2016, NI-RFmx TD-SCDMA dropped support for Microsoft Windows 7 RTM (with no service pack), Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003. NI-RFmx TD-SCDMA 2.5 will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use NI-RFmx TD-SCDMA 2.5 to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing NI-RFmx TD-SCDMA 2.5, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.

For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2017, refer to KB 79UC78LS, Why Does my LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, Measurement Studio, or TestStand Built Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Server 2003?.

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note NI-RFmx TD-SCDMA 2.5 does not support Windows Server non-R2 editions.

NI recommends that you have the most recent service pack for your operating system installed.

Minimum Requirements

Processor—1 GHz or faster 32-bit (x86) or 64-bit (x64) processor

RAM—4 GB *

A screen resolution of 1,024 x 768

Windows 10/8.1/7, with all available critical updates and service packs

Microsoft .NET Framework 4.6.2

*Depending on the amount of data acquired and/or processed, a larger amount of memory may be required.

Note You should install NI LabVIEW ADE before installing NI-RFmx TD-SCDMA. To add support for ADEs installed after installing NI-RFmx TD-SCDMA, modify your NI-RFmx TD-SCDMA installation or launch the NI-RFmx TD-SCDMA installer again.

NI LabVIEW 2015 SP1 f5 patch, 2016, 2017, or 2018

Microsoft Visual Studio 2010 SP1 or later

Note NI-RFmx TD-SCDMA does not operate correctly without the service packs and patches previously mentioned installed.

Other Required Software

NI-RFSA 14.1 or later

<MSTUDIOVS2010DIR> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: (32-bit) Program Files\National Instruments\MeasurementStudioVS2010 (64-bit) Program Files (x86)\National Instruments\MeasurementStudioVS2010

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: <NIDir> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: (32-bit OS) Program Files\National Instruments (64-bit OS) Program Files (x86)\National Instruments for 32-bit programs and Program Files\National Instruments for 64-bit programs

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: <NIDocDir> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: Users\Public\Public Documents\National Instruments

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: <SYSDIR> is an alias for the following file folder location: (32-bit) windows\system32 (64-bit) windows\SysWow64 for 32-bit programs and windows\system32 for 64-bit programs

is an alias for the following file folder location:

File Locations

Item Installed Location Version Compatibility Checker <NIDir>\RFmx

iRFmxCompatibility_Checker.exe Debug Configuration Utility <NIDir>\RFmx

iRFmxDebugConfigurationUtility.exe DLLs <SYSDIR> Header files <NIDir>\Shared\ExternalCompilerSupport\C\include Import Library files (32-bit) <NIDir>\Shared\ExternalCompilerSupport\C\include Import Library files (64-bit) 32-bit: <NIDir> \Shared\ExternalCompilerSupport\C\lib32\msvc

64-bit: <NIDir> \Shared\ExternalCompilerSupport\C\lib64\msvc C, .NET Examples <NIDocDir> \NI-RFmx\TDSCDMA\Examples LabVIEW Examples <NIDir> \LabVIEW <version>\examples\RFmx\TDSCDMA .NET Class Libraries Assemblies <MSTUDIOVS2010DIR> \DotNET\Assemblies\Current\NationalInstruments.RFmx.TdscdmaMX.Fx40.dll

<MSTUDIOVS2010DIR> \DotNET\Assemblies\Current\NationalInstruments.RFmx.InstrMX.Fx40.dll

<MSTUDIOVS2010DIR> \DotNET\Assemblies\Current\NationalInstruments.Common.dll

Executable

Select Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-RFmx TD-SCDMA»NI-RFmx TD-SCDMA Measurement Interactive Panel to launch the NI-RFmx TD-SCDMA Measurement Interactive Panel.

Documentation for NI-RFmx TD-SCDMA is located at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-RFmx TD-SCDMA»NI-RFmx TD-SCDMA Documentation. The documentation set is composed of the following documents.

Document Format Description NI-RFmx TD-SCDMA Help HTML/Windows Help Information about NI-RFmx TD-SCDMA. This help file is an HTML version of a traditional user manual that includes the following information: An introduction to NI-RFmx TD-SCDMA

How to get started with application development

A complete reference for all NI-RFmx TD-SCDMA programming functions and VIs NI-RFmx TD-SCDMA 2.5 Readme HTML (this document) Information about supported hardware and operating systems, new features, fixed issues, and legal notices.

For the most recent revisions of documentation and for newly released documentation, visit ni.com/manuals.

NI-RFmx TD-SCDMA palette VIs are available from the Functions»Measurement I/O»NI-RFmx»TD-SCDMA palette.

You can access all the installed NI-RFmx TD-SCDMA examples at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-RFmx TD-SCDMA»NI-RFmx TD-SCDMA Examples.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about National Instruments products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from National Instruments.

The following items are the behavior changes in NI-RFmx TD-SCDMA 2.3.1 from NI-RFmx TD-SCDMA 2.3:

The alias 'default@TDSCDMA' for the default signal name is accepted as a valid signal name in a selector string parameter

LabVIEW built binaries using RFmx versions older than 2.2 are no longer supported

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the NI-RFmx TD-SCDMA 2.5 Known Issues at ni.com for an up-to-date list of known issues in NI-RFmx TD-SCDMA 2.5.

The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in NI-RFmx TD-SCDMA. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of the NI-RFmx TD-SCDMA. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.

The following item is the change in NI-RFmx TD-SCDMA 2.4 from NI-RFmx TD-SCDMA 2.3.1:

ID Fixed Issue 640495 Fixed an issue where switching between measurements from an NI-RFmx cellular personality to Demod resulted in higher EVM on 5668R.

The following items are changes in NI-RFmx TD-SCDMA 2.3.1 from NI-RFmx TD-SCDMA 2.3:

ID Fixed Issue 650095 Fixed an issue where the RFmxInstr Close API did not abort a measurement in progress, but instead waited for the measurement to finish before closing. 650083 Fixed an issue with RFmxInstr Save All Configurations API to save the attribute configurations depending on the corresponding number of channels configured by user. 648703 Fixed an issue where passing NULL as selector string in a few C functions, caused the function to crash.

The following items are changes in NI-RFmx TD-SCDMA 2.3 from NI-RFmx TD-SCDMA 2.2:

ID Fixed Issue 631432 Fixed an issue where incorrect values were returned on reading RF Attenuation and Mechanical Attenuation properties. 641151 Fixed an issue with configuring the following properties: UL Scrambling Code property and Midamble properties in ModAcc, CDA, and PVT measurements with a named signal.

User Defined Channel properties in ModAcc and CDA measurements with a named signal. 636356 [ModAcc] Fixed an issue for User Defined channel configuration mode, to allow any number of user defined channels. 608056 [ModAcc] Fixed an issue so that the trace lengths during Averaging On or Off are the same. 642156 [ModAcc] Fixed issues with the length and values of Code Domain Error Trace and Maximum Code Domain Error Trace

When developing memory intensive applications, you may encounter memory limits because 32-bit Windows applications utilize only 2 GB of memory by default. To expand the amount of memory an application can utilize, you can configure the executable to be large address aware to gain access to up to 3 GB of memory on a 32-bit Windows operating system and up to 4 GB of memory on a 64-bit Windows operating system.

For more information, refer to Memory Limits for Windows and Windows Server Releases on the Microsoft website.

Note LabVIEW 8.5 and later are large address aware. For more information about LabVIEW memory usage, refer to KB 2HDEH9DT, How Much Memory can LabVIEW 32-bit or 64-bit Use?.

In TestStand 2013 and later, the Large Address Aware flag is enabled by default for the TestStand Sequence Editor and TestStand User Interfaces. For more information, refer to KB 5ZREUK2G, Using the Large Address Aware Flag With TestStand Applications.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install National Instruments software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

Copyright

© 2015–2018 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

National Instruments respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

directory. Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on National Instruments trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the National Instruments products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the National Instruments Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

375525G-01