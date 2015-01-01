<SYSDIR>

(32-bit) windows\system32

(64-bit) windows\SysWow64 for 32-bit programs and windows\system32 for 64-bit programs

File Locations

Item Installed Location Version Compatibility Checker <NIDir>\RFmx

iRFmxCompatibility_Checker.exe DLLs <SYSDIR> Header files <NIDir>\Shared\ExternalCompilerSupport\C\include Import Library files (32-bit) <NIDir>\Shared\ExternalCompilerSupport\C\include Import Library files (64-bit) 32-bit: <NIDir> \Shared\ExternalCompilerSupport\C\lib32\msvc

64-bit: <NIDir> \Shared\ExternalCompilerSupport\C\lib64\msvc C, .NET Examples <NIDocDir> \RFmx\CDMA2k\Examples LabVIEW Examples <NIDir> \LabVIEW <version>\examples\RFmx\CDMA2k .NET Class Libraries Assemblies <MSTUDIOVS2010DIR> \DotNET\Assemblies\Current\NationalInstruments.RFmx.Cdma2kMX.Fx40.dll

<MSTUDIOVS2010DIR> \DotNET\Assemblies\Current\NationalInstruments.RFmx.InstrMX.Fx40.dll

<MSTUDIOVS2010DIR> \DotNET\Assemblies\Current\NationalInstruments.Common.dll

Executable

Select Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-RFmx CDMA2k»NI-RFmx CDMA2k Measurement Interactive Panel to launch the NI-RFmx CDMA2k Measurement Interactive Panel.

Documentation for NI-RFmx CDMA2k is located at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-RFmx CDMA2k»NI-RFmx CDMA2k Documentation. The documentation set is composed of the following documents.

Document Format Description NI-RFmx CDMA2k Help HTML/Windows Help Contains primary help content for NI-RFmx CDMA2k. This help file is an HTML version of a traditional user manual that includes the following information: An introduction to NI-RFmx CDMA2k

How to get started with application development

A complete reference for all NI-RFmx CDMA2k programming functions and VIs NI-RFmx CDMA2k 2.3 Readme HTML (this document) Contains information about supported hardware and operating systems, new features, fixed issues, and legal notices.

For the most recent revisions of documentation and for newly released documentation, visit ni.com/manuals.

NI-RFmx CDMA2k palette VIs are available from the Functions»Measurement I/O»NI-RFmx»CDMA2k palette.

You can access all the installed NI-RFmx CDMA2k examples at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-RFmx CDMA2k»NI-RFmx CDMA2k Examples.

NI-RFmx CDMA2k 2.3 Drops Support for Microsoft Windows 7 RTM, Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003

With this release, NI-RFmx CDMA2k drops support for Microsoft Windows 7 RTM (with no service pack), Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003. NI-RFmx CDMA2k 2.3 and later will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use NI-RFmx CDMA2k 2.3 to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing NI-RFmx CDMA2k 2.3, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.

For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, refer to KB 79UC78LS, Why Does my LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, Measurement Studio, or TestStand Built Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Server 2003?.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about National Instruments products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from National Instruments.

For Windows 7, complete the following steps:

Launch the Control Panel by selecting Start»Control Panel. Double-click Programs and Features. Select National Instruments Software. Click the Uninstall/Change button. Select NI-RFmx CDMA2k 2.3 from the dialog box that appears. Click Remove to uninstall the product; click Modify to change the components that are installed.

For Windows 10/8.1, complete the following steps:

Right-click on the Start button. Select Control Panel. Select Programs»Programs and Features. Select National Instruments Software. Click the Uninstall button. Select NI-RFmx CDMA2k 2.3 from the dialog box that appears. Click Remove to uninstall the product; click Modify to change the components that are installed.

As part of the NI-RFmx CDMA2k 2.3 installation, the following software is installed. To completely remove the NI-RFmx CDMA2k 2.3 installation from your system, you must also remove the following package:

NI-RFmx CDMA2k Runtime 2.3

NI-RFmx CDMA2k Runtime 2.3 (64-bit)

Caution Several of the software packages listed above are shared with other NI software packages. If you attempt to remove a piece of software that something else is dependent on, a message launches to warn you about the software dependencies. You can choose to either uninstall all of the software or to leave the shared software installed. If you choose to uninstall the shared software, some of your other NI software may no longer function correctly.

Note Do not attempt to uninstall by manually deleting files.

The following item is a behavior change in NI-RFmx CDMA2k 2.2 from NI-RFmx CDMA2k 2.1

RC1/2 analysis for ModAcc measurements is now standard compliant. The RC1/2 analysis employs a band limiting filter instead of the ICI removal filter (in contrast to all other RC's), therefore for RC1/2 the chip constellation trace shows the ICI introduced by the transmit filter.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the NI-RFmx CDMA2k 2.3 Known Issues at ni.com for an up-to-date list of known issues in NI-RFmx CDMA2k 2.3.

The following items are changes in NI-RFmx CDMA2k 2.3 from NI-RFmx CDMA2k 2.2.

ID Fixed Issue 631432 Fixed an issue where incorrect values were returned on reading RF Attenuation and Mechanical Attenuation properties.

The following items are changes in NI-RFmx CDMA2k 2.2 from NI-RFmx CDMA2k 2.1.

ID Fixed Issue 529110/537284 Fixed an issue with instability of the RC1/2 measurement.

The following items are changes in NI-RFmx CDMA2k 2.1 from NI-RFmx CDMA2k 2.0.

ID Fixed Issue 554076 Fixed an issue with the starting reference level used in auto level when preamp is enabled on NI PXIe-5668R. 562712

Fixed an issue with fetching the ModAcc results from the property node when traces are disabled.



When developing memory intensive applications, you may encounter memory limits as 32-bit Windows applications only utilize 2 GB of memory by default. To expand the amount of memory an application can utilize, you can configure the executable to be large address aware to gain access to up to 3 GB of memory on a 32-bit Windows operating system and up to 4 GB of memory on a 64-bit Windows operating system.

For more information, refer to Memory Limits for Windows and Windows Server Releases on the Microsoft website.

Note LabVIEW 8.5 and later are large address aware. For more information, refer to How Much Memory can LabVIEW 32-bit or 64-bit Use?.

In TestStand 2013 and later, the Large Address Aware flag is enabled by default for the TestStand Sequence Editor and TestStand User Interfaces. For more information, refer to Using the Large Address Aware Flag With TestStand Applications.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8.1. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install National Instruments software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

