NI-RFmx CDMA2k 2.3 Readme

May 2017

This file contains important information about NI-RFmx CDMA2k and is organized into the following sections:

New Features

Installation Instructions

Supported Hardware

System Requirements

Installed Software, Documentation, and Examples

Executable

Documentation

Accessing VIs and Functions

Finding Examples

NI Software Support for Microsoft Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003

Product Security and Critical Updates

Uninstalling/Modifying NI-RFmx CDMA2k

Behavior Changes

Known Issues

Bug Fixes

Increasing Available Memory For Your Application

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

Legal Information

New Features

NI-RFmx CDMA2k 2.3 includes the following new features:

NI-RFmx CDMA2k 2.2 includes the following new features:

NI-RFmx CDMA2k 2.1 f4 includes the following bug fixes and updates:

Installation Instructions

Caution  Before you install NI-RFmx CDMA2k 2.3, ensure that you have uninstalled all related NI-RFmx 1.0 products.

Caution   If you are using only RFmx LabVIEW Runtime products, NI recommends uninstalling all the RFmx Runtime products before installing a newer version of RFmx Runtime products.

NI-RFmx drivers require that all the installed drivers have the same version for proper functionality because the NI-RFmx drivers use shared components that need to use the same version across all drivers. If driver incompatibilities exist, they are reported through a dialog box after installation. You can also use the Version Compatibility Checker utility to manually check for version incompatibilities. Refer to the Installed Software, Documentation, and Examples section for more information about the installed location of the Version Compatibility Checker utility.

Supported Hardware

Vector Signal Analyzers

Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI RF Vector Signal Analyzers Help.

Vector Signal Transceivers

Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI RF Vector Signal Transceivers Help.

System Requirements

Supported Operating Systems

NI-RFmx CDMA2k 2.3 supports the following operating systems:

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note  NI-RFmx CDMA2k 2.3 and later does not support Windows Server non-R2 editions.

NI recommends that you have the most recent service pack for your operating system installed.

Minimum Requirements

*Depending on the amount of data acquired and/or processed, a larger amount of memory may be required.

**Microsoft .NET Framework 4.0 is required for .NET support only.

Recommended System

*Depending on the amount of data acquired and/or processed, a larger amount of memory may be required.

**Microsoft .NET Framework 4.0 is required for .NET support only.

Application Development Environments (ADEs)

Note  You should install ADEs, such as NI LabVIEW or Microsoft Visual Studio®, before installing NI-RFmx CDMA2k. To add support for ADEs installed after installing NI-RFmx CDMA2k, modify your NI-RFmx CDMA2k installation or launch the NI-RFmx CDMA2k installer again.

Note  NI-RFmx CDMA2k will not operate correctly without the service packs and patches previously mentioned.

Other Required Software

Installed Software, Documentation, and Examples

Installed Software