NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit 18.0 Readme

March 2018
NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit 18.0 adds support for LabVIEW 2018 (32- and 64-bit)
NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit 17.0 adds support for LabVIEW 2017 (32- and 64-bit)
NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit 16.0 adds support for LabVIEW 2016 (32- and 64-bit)
Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI RF Signal Generators Help.
Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI RF Vector Signal Analyzers Help.
Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI RF Vector Signal Transceivers Help.
Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI High-Speed Digitizers Help.
NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit 18.0 supports the following operating systems:
1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.1. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.
2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.
Note NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit 18.0 and later does not support Windows Server non-R2 editions.
NI recommends that you have the most recent service pack for your operating system installed.
NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit 18.0 and later supports the following real-time operating environments:
Note Instrument drivers are not required for NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit operation in simulation mode. However, the toolkit installs examples for the supported drivers if they are present on the system.
Note You should install ADEs, such as NI LabVIEW before installing NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit. To add support for ADEs installed after installing NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit, modify your NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit installation or launch the NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit installer again.
|Item
|Installed Location
|VIs
|<labVIEW>\vi.lib\addons\Modulation
|Examples
|<labVIEW>\examples\Modulation
Documentation for NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit 18.0 is located at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»Modulation Toolkit»Modulation Toolkit Documentation. The documentation set is composed of the following documents.
|Document
|Format
|Description
|NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit Help
|HTML/Windows Help
| Information about NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit product. The help is an HTML version of a traditional user manual that includes the following information:
|NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit Readme
|HTML (this document)
|Information about supported hardware and operating systems, new features, fixed issues, and legal notices.
For the most recent revisions of documentation and for newly released documentation, visit ni.com/manuals.
NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit palette VIs are available from the Functions»RF Communications»Modulation palette.
In LabVIEW, you can use the NI Example Finder to search or browse examples. NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit examples are classified by keyword, so you can search for a particular device or measurement function. In LabVIEW, select Help»Find Examples to launch the NI Example Finder. The NI Example Finder offers two ways to access all installed LabVIEW example VIs (including NI–RFSG and NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit examples) and their descriptions:
You can also access all the installed NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit examples for LabVIEW at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»Modulation Toolkit»Modulation Toolkit Examples.
Examples also are available online that demonstrate integrating NI RF signal generators with NI RF signal analyzers and NI toolkit software including the NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit. Refer to ni.com/examples for these examples and for more information.
With this release, NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit drops support for Microsoft Windows 7 RTM (with no service pack), Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003. NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit 18.0 and later will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit 18.0 to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit 18.0, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.
For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2018, refer to KB 79UC78LS, Why Does my LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, Measurement Studio, or TestStand Built Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Server 2003?.
Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about National Instruments products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from National Instruments.
NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit versions are now aligned with the versions of major NI application software products. This alignment gives you information about the year the toolkit was released and the most recent software version the toolkit was designed to work with. Toolkit versions now start with a two-digit year indicator: <ProductName><Year-BasedVersion>. For example, NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit 18.0 is the version released with LabVIEW 2018. The last version released under the old numbering scheme is NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit 4.4. The first version released under the new numbering scheme is NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit 15.0.
For Windows 7, complete the following steps:
For Windows 10/8.1, complete the following steps:
Note Do not attempt to uninstall by manually deleting files.
You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit 18.0 Known Issues at ni.com for an up-to-date list of known issues in NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit 18.0.
The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in the NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of the NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.
The following items are changes in NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit 15.0 from NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit 4.4.
|ID
|Fixed Issue
|521869
|Fixed an issue where the MT examples for NI-Scope had an NI-RFSA dependency.
|525695
|Fixed an issue where OQPSK intermittently reported NaN as the result for the I/Q Gain Imbalance and the Quadrature Skew measurements.
|508707
|Fixed an issue where intermittent loss of samples occurred during continuous digital demodulation.
The following items are changes in NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit 4.4 from NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit 4.3.4.
|ID
|Fixed Issue
|389508
|Fixed DWarn 0x262C7578.
|402017
|Fixed an issue where MSK demodulation returned a high EVM.
|462305
|Fixed an issue where MSK recovered an incorrect constellation when the pulse shaping filter was set to None.
|362507
|Fixed an issue where installing MT 4.3.3 did not install the digital modulation related files on LabVIEW 2012.
|404991
|Fixed an issue where controls could not be created for the Modulation Toolkit classes.
|415930
|Fixed an issue where the OQPSK demodulation did not lock to the constellation consistently.
|426459
|Fixed an issue where EVM variations were observed in 8-PSK and 16-PSK demodulation.
The following items are changes in NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit 4.3.4 from NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit 4.3.3.
|ID
|Fixed Issue
|362507
|Fixed an issue where installing NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit 4.3.3 did not install Digital Modulation Toolkit VIs on LabVIEW 2012.
|374121
|Fixed an issue where NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit did not install on LabVIEW 2012.
|404822
|Fixed an issue where multiple shortcuts to documents were present in the Start Menu folder for the NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit.
You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.
If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.
For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:
Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.
When you install National Instruments software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.
