LabWindows™/CVI™ SQL Toolkit 2.3 for Windows

August 2015
This file contains important information about the LabWindows/CVI SQL Toolkit, including installation instructions and known issues. For more information about LabWindows/CVI, refer to the LabWindows/CVI Readme or to the LabWindows/CVI Release Notes. For more information about the LabWindows/CVI SQL Toolkit, refer to the LabWindows/CVI SQL Toolkit Help.
Activating the LabWindows/CVI SQL Toolkit
Distribution of an SQL Toolkit Executable or DLL
Product Security and Critical Updates
Automating the Installation of NI Products
How to Use NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.x
NI Software Support for Microsoft Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003
To run the LabWindows/CVI SQL Toolkit 2.3, you must have the following items:
You can install all of your LabWindows/CVI products—including the LabWindows/CVI SQL Toolkit—using the LabWindows/CVI Platform DVD. You can find installation and activation instructions for the LabWindows/CVI SQL Toolkit in the LabWindows/CVI Release Notes, which are available in your LabWindows/CVI software kit.
You can activate LabWindows/CVI during or after installation. To activate during installation, enter a serial number when you are prompted by the installer. If you do not activate during installation, you can launch the NI Activation Wizard by selecting Activate Products in the License Status dialog box, which displays when you launch LabWindows/CVI for the first time.
For more information about activation, refer to the Activating Your Software topic in the LabWindows/CVI Help.
Note If you are unable to activate LabWindows/CVI, refer to the web page at ni.com/activate.
If you plan to use the SQL Toolkit with an external compiler, a library file for the current compatible external compiler is in the Program Files\National Instruments\Shared\CVI\Extlib directory.
Refer to the Distributing an SQL Toolkit Executable or DLL topic in the LabWindows/CVI SQL Toolkit Help for information about distributing SQL Toolkit applications.
Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about National Instruments products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from National Instruments.
This release of the LabWindows/CVI SQL Toolkit inclues the following bug fixes. Refer to the LabWindows/CVI Modules and Toolkits Release Information web page on ni.com for an up-to-date list of bug fixes in this version of the LabWindows/CVI SQL Toolkit.
|ID
|Fixed Issue
|Has Run-Time Impact?
|517130
|DBSetParamBinary is not declared in cvi_db.h.
|No
|461305
|DBFetchNext causes general protection fault and crash in Release configuration in LabWindows/CVI 2013.
|No
|439730
|Building the browser2.prj shipping example fails with <command line>:28:9: error: macro names must be identifiers errors.
|No
|359353
|Number of Records Attribute missing from function panel for DBGetStatementAttribute.
|No
|308897
|DBCreateParamChar will not pass empty strings or NULL values.
|Yes
|249898
|Formatting of LabWindows/CVI SQL Toolkit function panel help does not match style of standard LabWindows/CVI function panel help.
|No
Refer to the LabWindows/CVI SQL Toolkit Help, accessible from Start»All Programs»National Instruments»SQL Toolkit for CVI»SQL Toolkit Documentation, for information about the LabWindows/CVI SQL Toolkit.
You can find example programs in the following locations:
375431A-01