Automotive Diagnostic Command Set 19.0 Readme

May 2019

This file contains important information about the Automotive Diagnostic Command Set software for Windows and LabVIEW Real-Time (RT), including installation instructions, new features, and known issues for Automotive Diagnostic Command Set 19.0.

Supported Operating Systems

Application Software Support

Supported Software and Hardware

Installation Instructions

ECU Simulator

Product Security and Critical Updates

New Features

Additional Programming Topics

Accessing the Help

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

Using NI-XNET with the Automotive Diagnostic Command Set

Legal Information

Automotive Diagnostic Command Set 19.0 supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2 (32-bit and 64-bit)

/7 SP1 (32-bit and 64-bit) Windows Server 2012 R2 1 (64-bit)

(64-bit) Windows Server 2008 R2 SP11 (64-bit, not supported on Server Core Role)

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note In 2016 National Instruments dropped support for Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, and installations of Windows 7 without any service packs. Automotive Diagnostic Command Set will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use Automotive Diagnostic Command Set to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing this version of Automotive Diagnostic Command Set, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.

For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, refer to KB 79UC78LS, Why Does my LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, Measurement Studio, or TestStand Built Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Server 2003?.

Note Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code PAESupport.

This version of Automotive Diagnostic Command Set software supports the following development environments, including service packs.

Application Software Versions Supported by Automotive Diagnostic Command Set 19.0 LabVIEW 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 LabWindows™/CVI™ 2013 SP1 and later Microsoft Visual C/C++ 2008 and later

Note The Automotive Diagnostic Command Set software does not support LabWindows™/CVI™ Real-Time Module.

NI-CAN software version 16.0 or later

NI-CAN hardware supported by NI-CAN 16.0

NI-XNET software version 16.0 or later

NI-XNET CAN and LIN hardware supported by NI-XNET 16.0 or later

NI-XNET Automotive Ethernet hardware supported by NI-XNET 19.0 or later

CompactRIO and R-Series hardware using NI 9852/9853 two-port CAN modules for NI CompactRIO (we recommend using NI 986x on NI CompactRIO instead of NI 985x)

The Automotive Diagnostic Command Set software supports the following software and hardware:

Note The Automotive Diagnostic Command Set software supports only National Instruments Automotive Ethernet, CAN, and LIN hardware products. For information about software for Automotive Ethernet, CAN, and LIN hardware products from other vendors, refer to the documentation you received with those products.

Before installing the Automotive Diagnostic Command Set software, log on as Administrator or as a user with Administrator privileges. The Automotive Diagnostic Command Set software setup program must have Administrator privileges because the program modifies the configuration registry of your system. Complete the following steps to install the Automotive Diagnostic Command Set software.

If applicable, install an application development environment (ADE), such as LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, or Microsoft Visual Studio. Use NI Package Manager to install the Automotive Diagnostic Command Set Toolkit and Runtime, or download and install the software from NI Software Product Downloads.

Note To download NI Package Manager, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code NIPMDownload. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

ECU Simulator

The Automotive Diagnostic Command Set software provides an ECU simulation for CAN and LIN. All examples of the Automotive Diagnostic Command Set are preconfigured to communicate with the ECU simulation.

LabVIEW users can find the ECU simulator under <National Instruments>\<LabVIEW xxxx>\examples\Automotive Diagnostic Command Set\ADCS Demo ECUs.llb.

Microsoft Visual C/C++ and LabWindows/CVI users can find the ECU simulators at

\Users\Public\Documents\National Instruments\Automotive Diagnostic Command Set\Examples\MS Visual C\ADCS Demo ECU CAN Ethernet , or

, or \Users\Public\Documents\National Instruments\Automotive Diagnostic Command Set\Examples\MS Visual C\ADCS Demo ECU LIN .

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

New Features and Changes as Compared to Automotive Diagnostic Command Set 18.5

The Automotive Diagnostic Command Set 19.0 release adds the following features:

Added support for LabVIEW 2019.

Added support for LabVIEW Linux PXI RT.

Added support for LabWindows™/CVI™ 2019.

Added 0xFF flag for DoIP broadcast messages.

Added support for session-based properties.

Added support for the PXIe-8521 4-port, 100BASE-T1 PXI Automotive Ethernet Interface Module.

Added support for installation through NI Package Manager.

Removed support for LabVIEW 2015.

Removed support for LabWindows™/CVI™ 2012 and 2013 (without SP1).

Removed support for NI-CAN 15.0.

Removed support for NI-XNET 15.0.

New Features and Changes as Compared to Automotive Diagnostic Command Set 18.0

The Automotive Diagnostic Command Set 18.5 release adds the following features:

Added support for LabVIEW 2018 SP1.

Added support for Diagnostic over IP 2012 Protocol Version.

Added support for Tester Present Auto Timing.

Added support for ECU Determined CAN I/O Mode​. CAN I/O mode can be set to "ECU Determined" to use ECUs with CAN 2.0 or CAN FD.

Added Response Plausibility Check property​. Defines whether the first byte of the diagnostic response is checked to contain the + 0x40 offset (positive response) or whether the first byte is 0x7F (negative response)​.

New Features and Changes as Compared to Automotive Diagnostic Command Set 15.0

The Automotive Diagnostic Command Set 18.0 release adds the following features:

Added support for LabVIEW 2016, LabVIEW 2017, and LabVIEW 2018.

Added support for ISO CAN FD.

Added support for Diagnostic over IP over non-primary NICs.

Added support for LIN sleep for UDS.

Removed support for LabVIEW 2012, LabVIEW 2013, and LabVIEW 2014.

Removed support for LabWindows™/CVI™ 2010 and earlier versions.

New Features and Changes as Compared to Automotive Diagnostic Command Set 14.0

The Automotive Diagnostic Command Set 15.0 release adds the following features:

Added support for LabVIEW 2015.

Removed support for LabVIEW 2011.

Added support for 64-bit LabVIEW and C/C++.

Added support for CompactRIO Real-Time Controllers supported by NI-XNET 15.0 (NI cRIO-9081, NI cRIO-9082, NI cRIO-903x).

New Features and Changes as Compared to Automotive Diagnostic Command Set 1.2

The Automotive Diagnostic Command Set 14.0 release adds the following features:

Added support for LabVIEW 2014.

Removed support for LabVIEW 2010.

Added support for WWH-OBD (World-Wide-Harmonized On-Board Diagnostics) based on ISO 27145.

Added the new Get Time Stamp function to measure timestamp information of the first/last send/received frame of the ISO TP for CAN and LIN.

function to measure timestamp information of the first/last send/received frame of the ISO TP for CAN and LIN. Added support for NI cRIO-9068 Controller (based on NI Linux Real-Time OS).

Additional Programming Topics

The Automotive Diagnostic Command Set software installs the necessary C/C++ support files in the following locations:

The typical path to the C examples folder is \Users\Public\Documents\National Instruments\Automotive Diagnostic Command Set\Examples\MS Visual C .

. The header file for Visual C/C++ 2008 and 2015 is in the Program Files\National Instruments\Shared\ExternalCompilerSupport\C\include folder.

folder. The library file is in the Program Files\National Instruments\Shared\ExternalCompilerSupport\C\lib32\msvc folder.

Using the VW Transport protocol with NI-XNET:

If you are using the VW Transport Protocol on NI-XNET hardware, we suggest using the Frame Stream Input and Output Mode. Example: CAN1@ni_genie_nixnet uses CAN interface 1 on NI-XNET with Frame Stream Mode.

The Automotive Diagnostic Command Set Help is the primary reference document for Automotive Diagnostic Command Set. This manual includes an introduction to diagnostic protocols. It also includes information about how to get started with application development and a complete reference for all Automotive Diagnostic Command Set functions.

To open the Automotive Diagnostic Command Set Help, go to: \Users\Public\Documents\National Instruments\Automotive Diagnostic Command Set\Documentation.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

If you are using NI hardware that is supported by NI-XNET, it is recommended that you use NI-XNET 19.0 or later with Automotive Diagnostic Command Set 19.0.

CAN FD support with the Automotive Diagnostic Command Set

CAN FD features are only supported with NI-XNET version 17.0.1 or later.

NI does not recommend cRIO-901x and cRIO-902x targets for CAN FD.

Recommended Maximum Message Length for CAN FD

NI recommends the following maximum message length for CAN FD based on the system RAM size.

System RAM Size Maximum Message Length ≤512 MB 8 MB 512 MB – 3.5 GB 64 MB >3.5 GB 256 MB

Copyright

© 2009–2019 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

NI respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

directory. Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on NI trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the NI products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the NI Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

375413E-01