Automotive Diagnostic Command Set 18.5 Readme

November 2018
This file contains important information about the Automotive Diagnostic Command Set software for Windows and LabVIEW Real-Time (RT), including installation instructions, new features, and known issues for Automotive Diagnostic Command Set 18.5.
Supported Software and Hardware
Product Security and Critical Updates
Automating the Installation of NI Products
Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10
Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1
Using NI-XNET with the Automotive Diagnostic Command Set
The following operating systems are supported by the Automotive Diagnostic Command Set 18.5:
1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.
2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.
Note In 2016 National Instruments dropped support for Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, and installations of Windows 7 without any service packs. Automotive Diagnostic Command Set will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use Automotive Diagnostic Command Set to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing this version of Automotive Diagnostic Command Set, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.
For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, refer to KB 79UC78LS, Why Does my LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, Measurement Studio, or TestStand Built Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Server 2003?.
Note Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code PAESupport.
This version of Automotive Diagnostic Command Set software supports the following development environments, including service packs.
|Application Software
|Versions Supported by Automotive Diagnostic Command Set 18.5
|LabVIEW
|2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018
|LabVIEW Real-Time (ETS)
|2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018
|LabWindows™/CVI™
|2012 and later
|Microsoft Visual C/C++
|2008 and later
Note The Automotive Diagnostic Command Set software does not support LabWindows™/CVI™ Real-Time Module.
Note The Automotive Diagnostic Command Set software supports only National Instruments CAN and LIN hardware products.
For information about software for CAN products from other vendors, refer to the documentation you received with those products.
Before installing the Automotive Diagnostic Command Set software, log on as Administrator or as a user with Administrator privileges. The Automotive Diagnostic Command Set software setup program must have Administrator privileges because the program modifies the configuration registry of your system. Complete the following steps to install the Automotive Diagnostic Command Set software.
The Automotive Diagnostic Command Set software provides an ECU simulation for CAN and LIN. All examples of the Automotive Diagnostic Command Set are preconfigured to communicate with the ECU simulation.
LabVIEW users can find the ECU simulator under <National Instruments>\<LabVIEW xxxx>\examples\Automotive Diagnostic Command Set\ADCS Demo ECUs.llb.
Microsoft Visual C/C++ and LabWindows/CVI users can find the ECU simulators at
Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.
The Automotive Diagnostic Command Set 18.5 release adds the following features:
The Automotive Diagnostic Command Set 18.0 release adds the following features:
The Automotive Diagnostic Command Set 15.0 release adds the following features:
The Automotive Diagnostic Command Set 14.0 release adds the following features:
The Automotive Diagnostic Command Set software installs the necessary C/C++ support files in the following locations:
Using the VW Transport protocol with NI-XNET:
The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed between Automotive Diagnostic Command Set 15.0 and Automotive Diagnostic Command Set 18.5. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of the Automotive Diagnostic Command Set. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.
|Bug ID
|Fixed Issue
|708720
|Transport protocol issue: ADCS should not fill last consecutive frame to max dlc
The Automotive Diagnostic Command Set Help is the primary reference document for Automotive Diagnostic Command Set. This manual includes an introduction to diagnostic protocols. It also includes information about how to get started with application development and a complete reference for all Automotive Diagnostic Command Set functions.
To open the Automotive Diagnostic Command Set Help, go to: \Users\Public\Documents\National Instruments\Automotive Diagnostic Command Set\Documentation.
If you are using NI hardware that is supported by NI-XNET, it is recommended that you use NI-XNET 18.5 or later with Automotive Diagnostic Command Set 18.5.
CAN FD features are only supported with NI-XNET version 17.0.1 or later.
NI does not recommend cRIO-901x and cRIO-902x targets for CAN FD.
NI recommends the following maximum message length for CAN FD based on the system RAM size.
|System RAM Size
|Maximum Message Length
|≤512 MB
|8 MB
|512 MB – 3.5 GB
|64 MB
|>3.5 GB
|256 MB
375413D-01