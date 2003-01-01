DIAdem 2019 リリースノート

698584 The setting "Suppress master layout on this page" does not suppress the background color of the master layout.

703344 If you align the contents of multi-page 2D tables with the decimal point, the alignment is only correct on the first page of the table.

708569 You cannot enable the color legend of a characteristic diagram if DIAdem only displays isolines.

714217 In the context menu "Add Curve Coordinates" of a curve, the texts "Absolute Maximum" and "Absolute Minimum" are reversed in the English and Japanese versions.

715283 The differential characteristic diagram of a 3D axis system displays wrong results for certain data.

716277 DIAdem does not display the coordinate in a 2D axis system if the coordinate is the only entry in the curve list.

716741 When moving and scaling axis systems interactively, rounding inaccuracies may occur when positioning the legend.

717625 In 2D tables with horizontal alignment, DIAdem arranges the individual background colors of the heading in the wrong order.

720434 Copying a text object generates an error.

721133 If you assign the color "Palette" to the markers of a 3D curve, you cannot edit the palette.

722832 DIAdem overwrites a master layout without confirmation prompt if you save it with "Save As".

726096 When you drag a channel property onto a text, DIAdem deletes the text instead of appending the channel property to the text.

730382 Under certain circumstances, DIAdem closes the dialog box of a 3D axis system with an error.

731475 DIAdem does not correctly display the area of a 3D characteristic diagram if the inclination angle of the axis system slightly deviates from integer values.

732873 When exporting a graphic, DIAdem always displays a warning message when overwriting an existing file, even if the variable CmdNoWarningDisp has the value True.

734497 When autoscaling in a 2D axis system, DIAdem also includes channels that are not displayed due to an incorrect unit.

734666 When dragging and dropping a TDR layout, DIAdem does not check whether the layout has been changed.

736497 DIAdem displays the differential characteristic diagram for certain data sets with wrong palette colors.

737532 If you select the channel of a boundary curve in the Characteristic Diagram dialog box, DIAdem may crash.