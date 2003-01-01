DIAdem 2019 リリースノート

2019年6月
このファイルはDIAdem 2019の情報を掲載しています。
DIAdem 2019とDIAdem 2018の互換性について
NIソフトウェアをMicrosoft Windows 10と使用する
NIソフトウェアをMicrosoft Windows 8.1と使用する
DIAdemは、2021年にWindows 7（64ビット）およびWindows Server 2008 R2のサポートを終了
DIAdemは、さまざまなソースからのデータを解析し、文書化するためのNIソフトウェアです。
DIAdemを正しく動作させるためには、以下の最小要件を満たす必要があります。
|CPU
|x64互換プロセッサ、1.6 GHz以上
|メモリサイズ
|2 GB以上
|ハードディスク空き容量
|使用するOSにより、システムパーティションに最大6 GBの空き容量が必要
|グラフィックカード
|16ビット (High Color) 以上、24ビットまたは32ビット (True Color) 推奨
|画面解像度
|100％のスケーリングステップで1280 x 800以上
Windows 10 64ビット1
Windows 8.1 Update 1 64ビット1
Windows 7 64ビット Service Pack 12
Windows Server 2016
Windows Server 2012 R2 アップデート1
Windows Server 2008 R2 with Service Pack 12
|メモ
|サーバーオペレーティングシステムの自動評価には、DIAdemの代わりにSystemLinkモジュール解析自動化を使用することをお勧めします。
1 NIソフトウェアにより、VC2015ランタイムおよび.NET 4.6.2がインストールされます。Windows 8.1では、これらのソフトウェア製品をサポートするためにMicrosoft更新が必要です。これらの更新をインストールする方法の詳細については、MicrosoftのKB2919442およびKB2919355を参照してください。
2 NIソフトウェアは、SHA-256証明書により署名されています。Windows 7 SP1およびWindows Embedded Standard 7 SP1では、SHA-256のサポートにはMicrosoft更新が必要です。このセキュリティ更新のインストール方法については、Microsoft社のKB3033929を参照してください。
|メモ
|WindowsのNまたはKNエディションではDIAdemは制限付きでのみ実行します。マルチメディアサポートが見つからないからです。マルチメディアサポートは、Microsoftから｢メディア機能パック」をお求めになり、後にインストールすることができます。
Windows Server 2012 R2ではDIAdem VIEWでビデオを再生できません。
|ファイアウォール
|ファイアウォールは、DIAdemのインストール中および起動中に以下の理由で警告を表示します。
usiregコンポーネントは、DataPluginのインストール時に実行されます。その後、ファイル内の検索やナビゲーションに使用するDataFinderが起動します。DIAdemの起動時には、DNSクエリにより、ライセンスをローカルで付与するかライセンスサーバーを使用するかが判定されます。
すべてのDIAdem機能を使用できるようにするには、リスト表示されているすべてのプログラムに対してブロックしないを選択することをお勧めします。これは、DIAdemの評価版を使用する場合にも適用されます。詳細は、ni.com/infoでInfo Codeにwinxpsp2と入力して参照してください。
|Windowsのユーザ権限
|DIAdemおよびそのコンポーネントは基本的に、Userまたはそれ以上の権限で、また既定のMicrosoft Windowsユーザアカウントで実行可能です。DIAdemは管理者権限でインストールしてください。
もし1台のコンピュータにバージョンが異なる複数のDIAdemがインストールされていても、管理者権限でログインするとすべての機能を使用できます。
推奨:
Adobe Reader (マニュアルの表示などで使用)
NIパッケージマネージャを使用してDIAdemをインストールします。NIソフトウェアをまだインストールしていない場合は、NIソフトウェアのインストールを処理するためにNIパッケージマネージャがインストールされます。NIパッケージマネージャをダウンロードするには、ni.com/r/NIPMDownloadにアクセスしてください。NI パッケージマネージャを使用してNIソフトウェアをインストール、削除、およびアップグレードする方法については、NI パッケージマネージャ マニュアルを参照してください。
メモ
|ドライバ
|コンポーネント
|バージョン
|ADCS
|Automotive Diagnostic Command Set
|>= 18.0
|DAQmxドライバ
|NI-DAQmx
|>= 9.4
|ECU MC
|ECU計測/校正ドライバ
|>= 18.0
|XNET
|NI-XNET
|>= 15.0
非常に古いコマンドや変数は、新しい技術によって置き換えられており、DIAdemでは廃止とマーク付けされています。これらのコマンドと変数はDIAdemの将来のバージョンではサポートされないことを意味します。DIAdemヘルプページのDIAdem→廃止コマンドと変数を検索するに、スクリプト中にある廃止された識別子をチェックするスクリプトがあります。
DIAdemの現在のバージョンをインストールした後、DIAdemの旧バージョンをインストールすると、旧バージョンのPDFエクスポートが正しく機能しないことがあります。ファイルacfpdf*.*とcdintf*.dllを現在のDIAdemプログラムフォルダから旧バージョンのDIAdemプログラムフォルダにコピーすることで、この問題を解決できます。
バージョン2018以降、デフォルトでは暗号化された形式でVBSデータプラグインがインポートされます。データプラグイン設定ダイアログボックスでデータプラグインのインポートを選択した場合にのみ、暗号化されていないデータプラグインをインポートしてから処理できます。
Tree SUDプロパティのPictureで使用する画像の最小サイズは16×16ピクセルでなければなりません。
DIAdemから.NETアセンブリを必要とするVIは、LVRuntimeオブジェクトを介して使用することはできません。
ナショナルインスツルメンツ製品のセキュリティに関するお知らせを確認、または受け取るには、ni.com/securityを参照してください。ナショナルインスツルメンツからの重要な更新に関するお知らせは、ni.com/critical-updatesを参照してください。
新しい関数ChnEventCreateXYChannelsは、イベント検索の結果に基づいてチャンネルペアをn個の結果チャンネルにコピーします。
プレビュー機能は将来のバージョンの機能の見通しです。ロック解除が必要な機能はまだ開発中であり、ユーザインタフェース、API、または機能の範囲が変更する可能性があります。この機能を有効にするには、ダイアログボックス設定→DIAdem設定→一般を選択します。
以下は、DIAdem 2019で修正された一部の問題のIDとタイトルです。これは修正された最も重要な問題のリストです。バグIDがわかっている場合は、この一覧で修正状況を確認できます。DIAdemのKnowledgebaseにはDIAdem旧バージョン以降の解決済リストがあり、そこでFixed Issuesと入力すれば検索できます。
|CAR ID
|説明
一般
|706213
|If the file path contains a & character, DIAdem cannot correctly determine the file size.
|716018
|The example data in the DataPlugin help is incomplete.
|733464
|The "mass flow rate" quantity is not available under the unit symbol "mass_flow_rate", but under "Massenstrom". The quantity does not yet belong to the "SI units” unit set.
Data Portal
|732499
|When renaming a property with an invalid name, an unsuitable error message is displayed and the property is renamed anyway.
NAVIGATOR
|718690
|My DataFinder also includes disabled DataPlugins when searching for files.
|726015
|If you load "Unsigned 64-bit Integer" data, which also use bit 64, in DIAdem, the values become negative because they are interpreted as "64-bit integers".
|737865
|The commands DataFileSave and DataFileSaveSel generate an error if the Data Portal contains an implicit channel and you have enabled "Optimize data type" in the DIAdem settings.
VIEW
|717148
|DIAdem does not display the legend of a curve across several rows.
|717590
|If you display several curves, the small cross for the second band is missing from the band cursor in the measurement mode.
|718546
|In the legend, DIAdem does not display the difference between CursorY2 and CursorY or between CursorX2 and CursorX.
|727814
|DIAdem does not always plot all background segments.
|731770
|The Coordinates window does not display data from the second band cursor if you change the value of P1 there.
|732995
|DIAdem prints the legend incompletely.
|733151
|You cannot add properties to a legend using drag and drop.
|734082
|The map display does not interrupt the track if there are NoValues.
ANALYSIS
|709503
|If you only calculate characteristic values for one channel section in the descriptive statistics, the calculated characteristic values cannot be processed further by a script afterwards.
|711140
|The "Calculate SRTM Height Profile" dialog box aborts with an error message if the selected channels contain invalid coordinates.
|718697
|If you select the "Number of intervals" setting in the "Full Spectrum FFT" dialog box, you may get an access violation.
|723359
|The "Download SRTM Data" dialog box aborts with an error message if the selected channels contain invalid coordinates.
|729918
|Pulse detection calculates the channels PulseStartTime and PulseDetectedRevolutionTime incorrectly.
|730392
|In the resampling function, DIAdem does not include the unit when converting the sampling rate in quantity-based mode.
|730986
|If you perform the FFT in quantity-based mode, the unit of the result channel may be incorrect under certain circumstances.
|732259
|If you enter a character in the DIAdem Calculator through the IME, you get the error "Invalid character".
|734238
|The conversion from triple to matrix may produce a wrong result.
|734651
|The order analysis for the Bode display always calculates the power spectrum across the entire channel.
|736400
|The order analysis for the Bode display calculates wrong results for the auto spectrum in the result channel "BodeAmplitudeNOrder".
|736805
|The recording mode writes a wrong replacement value for the linear mapping with the Spike mapping mode.
|737585
|The ATan2 function calculates incorrect values if the opposite leg is negative.
REPORT
|698584
|The setting "Suppress master layout on this page" does not suppress the background color of the master layout.
|703344
|If you align the contents of multi-page 2D tables with the decimal point, the alignment is only correct on the first page of the table.
|708569
|You cannot enable the color legend of a characteristic diagram if DIAdem only displays isolines.
|714217
|In the context menu "Add Curve Coordinates" of a curve, the texts "Absolute Maximum" and "Absolute Minimum" are reversed in the English and Japanese versions.
|715283
|The differential characteristic diagram of a 3D axis system displays wrong results for certain data.
|716277
|DIAdem does not display the coordinate in a 2D axis system if the coordinate is the only entry in the curve list.
|716741
|When moving and scaling axis systems interactively, rounding inaccuracies may occur when positioning the legend.
|717625
|In 2D tables with horizontal alignment, DIAdem arranges the individual background colors of the heading in the wrong order.
|720434
|Copying a text object generates an error.
|721133
|If you assign the color "Palette" to the markers of a 3D curve, you cannot edit the palette.
|722832
|DIAdem overwrites a master layout without confirmation prompt if you save it with "Save As".
|726096
|When you drag a channel property onto a text, DIAdem deletes the text instead of appending the channel property to the text.
|730382
|Under certain circumstances, DIAdem closes the dialog box of a 3D axis system with an error.
|731475
|DIAdem does not correctly display the area of a 3D characteristic diagram if the inclination angle of the axis system slightly deviates from integer values.
|732873
|When exporting a graphic, DIAdem always displays a warning message when overwriting an existing file, even if the variable CmdNoWarningDisp has the value True.
|734497
|When autoscaling in a 2D axis system, DIAdem also includes channels that are not displayed due to an incorrect unit.
|734666
|When dragging and dropping a TDR layout, DIAdem does not check whether the layout has been changed.
|736497
|DIAdem displays the differential characteristic diagram for certain data sets with wrong palette colors.
|737532
|If you select the channel of a boundary curve in the Characteristic Diagram dialog box, DIAdem may crash.
|727814
|DIAdem does not always plot all background segments.
DAC
|710014
|The OPC UA driver cannot establish a connection to an OPC UA server if the URL of the server does not match the URL stored in the certificate of the OPC UA server.
|723670
|The DAQmx driver sets a sampling rate of 1 Hz on the hardware when measuring with an external clock. This unnecessarily limits the usable frequency range for the external clock signal.
|736596
|The status of the last measurement does not display the number of output channels output by the interrupt mode.
SCRIPT
|705295
|If you change the filename of the file to be loaded in the OnFileLoading event, DIAdem aborts the event with an error message.
|713284
|When using the method ChannelGroups for Root <Data> in a For Each loop, DIAdem may crash.
|725922
|When searching in a text channel, the PNO function always receives the return value 0 if there is a data channel whose name is identical to the searched character string.
|731734
|If the ChnMatConvert command is to generate a large number of result channels, this can lead to an access violation.
|734097
|The DataAreaClpPaste command does not insert any values.
|734534
|The recording mode always records Boolean variables with the value False, even if the content of the variable is True. This can lead to unexpected program behavior or error messages when the recorded script is executed.
|737789
|If you create a search in an Analysis Automation procedure that contains only OR links, that search does not return the expected results.
ユーザダイアログボックス
|707828
|Some tooltips in the bitmap editor are German in the English and Japanese versions.
|717456
|DIAdem incorrectly displays some Unicode characters in input fields in an XTable.
DIAdemの詳細については、ヘルプ→目次から『DIAdemヘルプ』を開いてください。
DIAdemでヘルプ→サンプルを選択して、DIAdem ExampleFinderを起動します。DIAdemのサンプルは、プログラムディレクトリの下のexamplesディレクトリにあります。サンプルを必要に応じて変更したり、サンプルの一部をユーザが作成したファイルにコピーして貼り付けたりすることができます。
コマンドライン引数を使用してインストーラのユーザインタフェースおよびダイアログボックスの一部またはすべてを非表示にすることにより、ほとんどのNI製品のインストールを自動化できます。ただし、2012年8月リリース (NIインストーラのバージョン 3.1以降を使用した製品) 以降は、NIソフトウェアのサイレントインストール時またはその前に追加ステップを実行する必要がある場合があります。
インストールしようとしているNI製品でMicrosoft .NET 4.6.2が使用されている場合は、NIソフトウェアがインストールされる前に.NETインストーラが実行され、NIソフトウェアのインストールが開始する前にマシンの再起動が必要になることがあります。.NETによる再起動を回避するには、NIソフトウェアをインストールする前に別途.NET 4.6.2をインストールしてください。
詳細については、以下の技術サポートデータベース記事を参照してください。
Microsoft Windows 10は、Windowsオペレーティングシステムの最新バージョンです。Windows 10は、以前のバージョンと比較して大きな変更点があります。Windows 10は、Windows 7とWindows 8の両方の機能を組み合わせています。さらに、このオペレーティングシステムにはいくつかの新しい機能が導入されています。Windows 10におけるNIのサポートについては、ni.com/windows10を参照してください。
NIソフトウェアをMicrosoft Windows 8.1にインストールすると、LabVIEW、Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX)、およびNI 起動ツールなどのNIアプリケーションソフトウェア製品へのショートカットを含む新しいタイルがアプリ画面に表示されます。Windows 8.1に関するNIのサポートについては、ni.com/windows8/jaを参照してください。
DIAdemは2021年にWindows 7（64ビット）およびWindows Server 2008 R2のサポートを終了します。2021年5月1日以降に出荷されるこの製品のバージョンは、これらのオペレーティングシステムに正しくインストールまたは実行されない可能性があります。NIオペレーティングシステムのサポートの詳細については、ni.com/r/win32bitsupportを参照してください。
NIアプリケーションソフトウェアの製品ライフサイクルの詳細については、ni.com/infoで以下のInfo Codeを入力してください。
