DIAdem 2019 リリースノート

2019年6月

このファイルはDIAdem 2019の情報を掲載しています。

概要

システム要件

サポートされているオペレーティングシステム

インストール手順

DIAdem 2019の注意事項

今後のDIAdemのバージョンに関する注意事項

DIAdem 2019とDIAdem 2018の互換性について

製品のセキュリティおよび重要な更新

DIAdem 2019の新機能

バグの修正

ヘルプにアクセスする

サンプルを検索する

NI製品のインストールを自動化する

NIソフトウェアをMicrosoft Windows 10と使用する

NIソフトウェアをMicrosoft Windows 8.1と使用する

DIAdemは、2021年にWindows 7（64ビット）およびWindows Server 2008 R2のサポートを終了

法的情報

概要

DIAdemは、さまざまなソースからのデータを解析し、文書化するためのNIソフトウェアです。

システム要件

DIAdemを正しく動作させるためには、以下の最小要件を満たす必要があります。

ハードウェア

CPU x64互換プロセッサ、1.6 GHz以上
メモリサイズ 2 GB以上
ハードディスク空き容量 使用するOSにより、システムパーティションに最大6 GBの空き容量が必要
グラフィックカード 16ビット (High Color) 以上、24ビットまたは32ビット (True Color) 推奨
画面解像度 100％のスケーリングステップで1280 x 800以上

サポートされているオペレーティングシステム

  • Windows 10 64ビット1

  • Windows 8.1 Update 1 64ビット1

  • Windows 7 64ビット Service Pack 12

  • Windows Server 2016

  • Windows Server 2012 R2 アップデート1

  • Windows Server 2008 R2 with Service Pack 12

メモサーバーオペレーティングシステムの自動評価には、DIAdemの代わりにSystemLinkモジュール解析自動化を使用することをお勧めします。

1 NIソフトウェアにより、VC2015ランタイムおよび.NET 4.6.2がインストールされます。Windows 8.1では、これらのソフトウェア製品をサポートするためにMicrosoft更新が必要です。これらの更新をインストールする方法の詳細については、MicrosoftのKB2919442およびKB2919355を参照してください。

2 NIソフトウェアは、SHA-256証明書により署名されています。Windows 7 SP1およびWindows Embedded Standard 7 SP1では、SHA-256のサポートにはMicrosoft更新が必要です。このセキュリティ更新のインストール方法については、Microsoft社のKB3033929を参照してください。

メモWindowsのNまたはKNエディションではDIAdemは制限付きでのみ実行します。マルチメディアサポートが見つからないからです。マルチメディアサポートは、Microsoftから｢メディア機能パック」をお求めになり、後にインストールすることができます。
Windows Server 2012 R2ではDIAdem VIEWでビデオを再生できません。

管理

ファイアウォール ファイアウォールは、DIAdemのインストール中および起動中に以下の理由で警告を表示します。
usiregコンポーネントは、DataPluginのインストール時に実行されます。その後、ファイル内の検索やナビゲーションに使用するDataFinderが起動します。DIAdemの起動時には、DNSクエリにより、ライセンスをローカルで付与するかライセンスサーバーを使用するかが判定されます。

すべてのDIAdem機能を使用できるようにするには、リスト表示されているすべてのプログラムに対してブロックしないを選択することをお勧めします。これは、DIAdemの評価版を使用する場合にも適用されます。詳細は、ni.com/infoでInfo Codeにwinxpsp2と入力して参照してください。
Windowsのユーザ権限 DIAdemおよびそのコンポーネントは基本的に、Userまたはそれ以上の権限で、また既定のMicrosoft Windowsユーザアカウントで実行可能です。DIAdemは管理者権限でインストールしてください。

もし1台のコンピュータにバージョンが異なる複数のDIAdemがインストールされていても、管理者権限でログインするとすべての機能を使用できます。

その他

  • Internet Explorer: DIAdem VIEWおよびDIAdem DACのマップ表示には、バージョン11以降のInternet Explorerが必要です。

  • 推奨:
    Adobe Reader (マニュアルの表示などで使用)

インストール手順

NIパッケージマネージャを使用してDIAdemをインストールします。NIソフトウェアをまだインストールしていない場合は、NIソフトウェアのインストールを処理するためにNIパッケージマネージャがインストールされます。NIパッケージマネージャをダウンロードするには、ni.com/r/NIPMDownloadにアクセスしてください。NI パッケージマネージャを使用してNIソフトウェアをインストール、削除、およびアップグレードする方法については、NI パッケージマネージャ マニュアルを参照してください。

メモ

DIAdem 2019の注意事項

既知の問題点

  • DIAdem 2019のインストール後に以前のバージョンのDIAdemを追加インストールする場合、コンピュータを再起動するように求められることはありません。My DataFinder DataFinderを以前のバージョンのDIAdemでも実行できるようにするには、DIAdemをインストールするたびにコンピュータを手動で再起動してください。
  • DIAdem 2018をアンインストールすると、uriファイルとusiReg.exeのファイルの関連付けが削除されます
  • DIAdem 2019では、C ++データプラグインのインストールが完了していない可能性があります。

DIAdem 2019の注意事項

  • DIAdem 2019では、テストオブジェクトの3Dモデルへのカラーシェーディングまたは変形によるデータの投影はサポートされなくなりました。
  • バージョン2019以降、DIAdemはチャンネル番号を使用するレイアウトをサポートしません。このため、 UseChannelReferenceByNameプロパティは読み取り専用モードでのみアクセスできます。この変数の値は常にTRUEです。数値指向のレイアウトを名前指向のレイアウトに変換するには、DIAdem 2018以前を使用して変換するレイアウトをロードし、適切なデータセットをロードしてConvertToChannelReferenceByNameメソッドを実行します。
  • DIAdem 2019をインストールした時点では、My DataFinderの64ビットバージョンが以前の32ビットインストールを置換します。My DataFinderの構成は、DIAdemバージョン2019以降で行われます。19.0以降のDIAdemバージョンでは、Windowsタスクバーのトレイアイコンを使用してMy DataFinderを構成します。32ビットバージョンでのみ利用可能なC ++ データプラグインは、64ビットバージョンにアップグレードする必要があります。
  • DIAdem 2018以降、リモートコンピュータからMy DataFinderに接続できなくなりました。
  • バージョン2019以降、My DataFinderの構成はDIAdemを使用します。この動作はDIAdem起動時に自動的に行われます。対象となるファイル数にもよりますが、インデックスファイルの構築には相当の時間を必要とします。
  • SystemLink解析自動化で使用するために書かれたスクリプトには、一定の制限があります。詳細については、ヘルプの 解析自動化、一般を参照してください。
  • Windows 7またはWindows Server 2008 R2では、リモートデスクトップ経由でシステムを制御する場合、PDFおよびXPSドキュメントへの印刷またはエクスポート時に文字列を表示する際に問題が発生します。DIAdemは、文字間隔が小さすぎる文字列を表示しません。これは、http://support.microsoft.com/kb/2768741で説明されているMicrosoftの問題です。Microsoftでは、hotfixの形式でソリューションを提供しています。このhotfixをインストールできない場合は、設定→DIAdem設定→レポートで、プリントデータを画像として出力設定を使用してこの問題を回避することもできます。
  • たとえば、Windows 8.1 (最低) で画面に表示されるテキストのサイズ　(DPIスケール) を100%から150%に変更し、コンピュータを再起動しないと、DIAdem REPORTおよびDIAdem VIEWのカーブ選択で表示エラーが発生することがあります。
  • DIAdemをアクティブ化する場合は、ni.comでナショナルインスツルメンツのユーザプロファイルを作成する必要があります。ユーザプロファイルがない状態で使用できる評価期間は7日間です。ユーザプロファイルを作成すると、この期間は45日間に延長されます。
  • OPC UAサーバーを使用している場合、関数またはDLLが見つからないため、Windowsアップデートが見つからないとエラーメッセージが表示されることがあります。このエラーが発生した場合は、メッセージに検索パス拡張のエラーが記述されているかどうかをログファイルで確認します。このエラーを解決するには、https://www.microsoft.com/download/details.aspx?id=26767でWindows Update KB2533623をインストールしてください。
  • DACブロックダイアグラムをロードする際、DIAdemは旧式のブロックが含まれていないかを確認します。旧式のブロックが含まれているブロックダイアグラムを実行することはできますが、旧式ブロックにはラベルが付きます。将来のバージョンでは、以前のブロックはサポートされなくなるため、これらを最新のブロックに置き換えてください。
  • 以下のDIAdemドライバを使用するには以下のNIソフトウェアコンポーネントをインストールする必要があります。
    ドライバ コンポーネント バージョン
    ADCS Automotive Diagnostic Command Set >= 18.0
    DAQmxドライバ NI-DAQmx >= 9.4
    ECU MC ECU計測/校正ドライバ >= 18.0
    XNET NI-XNET >= 15.0

  • 非常に古いコマンドや変数は、新しい技術によって置き換えられており、DIAdemでは廃止とマーク付けされています。これらのコマンドと変数はDIAdemの将来のバージョンではサポートされないことを意味します。DIAdemヘルプページのDIAdem→廃止コマンドと変数を検索するに、スクリプト中にある廃止された識別子をチェックするスクリプトがあります。

  • DIAdemの現在のバージョンをインストールした後、DIAdemの旧バージョンをインストールすると、旧バージョンのPDFエクスポートが正しく機能しないことがあります。ファイルacfpdf*.*とcdintf*.dllを現在のDIAdemプログラムフォルダから旧バージョンのDIAdemプログラムフォルダにコピーすることで、この問題を解決できます。

  • バージョン2018以降、デフォルトでは暗号化された形式でVBSデータプラグインがインポートされます。データプラグイン設定ダイアログボックスでデータプラグインのインポートを選択した場合にのみ、暗号化されていないデータプラグインをインポートしてから処理できます。

  • Tree SUDプロパティのPictureで使用する画像の最小サイズは16×16ピクセルでなければなりません。

  • DIAdemから.NETアセンブリを必要とするVIは、LVRuntimeオブジェクトを介して使用することはできません。

DIAdem 2019とDIAdem 2018の互換性について

  • 以前のDIAdemバージョンとの互換性に関する情報を検索するには、「DIAdemリリースノート」という検索語でni.com / supportを参照してください。
  • GraphObjOpenおよびGraphObjCloseを介してREPORTオブジェクトにアクセスするための古いスクリプトインタフェースは、DIAdem 2019ではサポートされません。DIAdem 2018では、DIAdem REPORTでオブジェクト指向スクリプトインタフェースを使用する必要があります。この変更により、2D軸システムでカーブ変換のCurveTransfCmd変数がサポートされなくなりました。代わりにD2CurveTransformingContextオブジェクトとOnCurveTransformationプロパティを使用します。
  • Workers for Addメソッドを使用すると、最大5つのワーカーオブジェクトを作成できます。
  • バージョン 2018以降、DIAdemはMy DataFinderというDataFinderのGetSettings for DataFinderで返されたDataFinderSettingオブジェクトのメソッド、プロパティ、およびサブオブジェクトのみをサポートします。SystemLinkでファイルインデックスを構成するには、HTTP APIを使用してください。詳細は、SystemLinkヘルプのHTTP API関連を参照してください。
  • バージョン 2018以降、DIAdemはDataFinder ServerのDataFinder Managerオブジェクトをサポートしなくなりました。代わりにSystemLink HTTP-APIを使用してください。詳細は、SystemLinkヘルプのHTTP API関連を参照してください。
  • DIAdem-REPORTでレイアウトをエクスポートするためのメタプロパティを作成するために使用するAdd for Propertiesメソッドには、2つの追加パラメータがあります。これらのパラメータを使用して、メタプロパティの名前と値を指定します。
  • ユーザダイアログボックスのIndentation for Treeプロパティは、現在のDIAdemバージョンでは使用できなくなりました。
  • DIAdem 2019以降、LoadQuery、SaveQuery、およびCreateQueryメソッドはDataFinderおよびDataStoreオブジェクトでのみ使用でき、Navigatorオブジェクトでは使用できなくなりました。DIAdem 2019以降、RegisterDataPluginおよびRegisterDataProviderメソッドはSettingsオブジェクトでのみ使用できます。
  • SystemLink TDMの解析自動化用のオブジェクト指向スクリプトインタフェースでは、コンテキストオブジェクトのプロパティOn_Initialize_SucceddedとOn_Run_AnalysisProcedure_Succeddedは、On_Initialize_SuccessとOn_Run_AnalysisProcedure_Successに名前が変更されました。
  • DIAdem内部クリップボードの形式が変更されたため、チャンネルグループとチャンネルをDIAdem 2019から古いバージョンへ、またはその逆にコピーおよび移動することはサポートされていません。
  • すべてのMenuItem*コマンドと変数は、DIAdem 2019で廃止されました。代わりにバーマネージャを使用してください。
  • すべてのDDE*コマンドと変数は、DIAdem 2019で廃止されました。

今後のDIAdemのバージョンに関する注意事項

  • チャンネル番号を使用してチャンネルにアクセスすることは、DIAdem 2018以降はサポートされません。多くのバージョンでは、チャンネルが最も一般的に参照されていましたが、グループインデックスまたはグループ名とチャンネルインデックスまたはチャネル名を組み合わせて使用していました。
  • バージョン 2019では、DIAdem VIEWは番号順モードをサポートしなくなりました。
  • チャンネルプロパティDisplayTypeは、DIAdem 2019では読み取り専用になります。DIAdem 2018では、DIAdemの設定で「絶対時間値の高分解能」設定を有効にすると、このプロパティも読み取り専用になります。時間チャンネルを数値チャンネルに変換したり数値チャンネルを時間チャンネルに変換するには、コマンドChnTimeToNumericおよびChnNumericToTimeを使用してください。
  • DIAdem 2012 SP2以前のDIAdemバージョンで使用されていたLogos通信プロトコル (UDP経由の通信) は、バージョン2019以降はサポートされなくなります。つまり、以前のクライアントは、DataFinder Server 2019またはMy DataFinder 2019と通信できなくなります。将来は、DataFinderとの通信にLogos XT (TCP経由の通信) しか使用できません。これは、DIAdemおよびLabVIEW DataFinderツールキットクライアントに適用されます。

製品のセキュリティおよび重要な更新

ナショナルインスツルメンツ製品のセキュリティに関するお知らせを確認、または受け取るには、ni.com/securityを参照してください。ナショナルインスツルメンツからの重要な更新に関するお知らせは、ni.com/critical-updatesを参照してください。

DIAdem 2019の新機能

一般

  • DIAdemは150000のデータチャンネルをサポートします。
  • 新しいExcelプログラミングインタフェースにより、Microsoft ExcelをインストールしなくてもExcelファイルのセルに簡単にアクセスできるようになりました。
  • 新しいJSONプログラミングインタフェースにより、JSONファイルの処理が簡単になりました。
  • 波形チャンネルと同様に、1つのデータチャンネルのみを扱うために、データチャンネルを他のデータチャンネルとx/yの関係に配置することができます。この設定を有効にした場合は、データ処理の基本設定を変更します。その後、データを保存するときに、グループプロパティwf_xcolumnsxchannel 、およびチャンネルプロパティxchannelが上書きされます。チャンネルを操作するときの誤解を避けるために、DIAdemで作業を続ける前にデータをData Portalに再ロードしてください。
  • x/y関係のチャンネルと波形チャンネルは、Data Portalからドラッグできるようになりました。このプロセスでは、yチャンネルに割り当てられているxチャンネルがダイアログボックスに直接ドロップされます。
  • 先行ゼロを含む形式がStr関数に追加されました。

DIAdem NAVIGATOR、DataFinder、Data Portal

  • Data Portalの構造表示が新しくなりました。
  • MDF4データのロードと保存のパフォーマンスが向上しました。MDF4データを圧縮保存することができるようになりました。
  • ファイルをロードおよび保存するためのデフォルトのファイル形式を設定できるようになりました。
  • Bus Logコンバータは、IXXAT形式もサポートするようになりました。

DIAdem VIEW

  • カーソルのツールチップでチャンネルのチャンネル名が表示されます。
  • OpenLayerライブラリが更新されました。
  • 相対時間を2つのモードで表示できるようになりました。最初のモードでは、すべての信号がt = 0から始まり、2番目のモードでは、最も古い信号に対する時間が表示されます。
  • 機能プレビュー: シンボルオーバーレイをビデオディスプレイに表示できます。将来のバージョンでは、この機能にはDIAdem Professionalが必要になります。

DIAdem ANALYSIS

  • 新しい計算機能は、2つの曲線間の面積を計算します。
  • 新しい計算機能は、信号ドリフトを補正することができます。
  • 新しい計算機能は、信号を値ウィンドウに制限します。
  • 統計関数に、四分位数 0.025と0.975が追加されました。
  • 新しいチャンネル関数は、チャンネル値を反映します。
  • 新しいチャンネル関数は、データチャンネルをチャンネルごとおよびグループごとに追加できます。
  • 新しいチャンネル関数は、数値信号を生成します。
  • 新しい変換関数は、数値チャンネルを日付/時刻チャンネルに、またその逆に変換します。
  • 新しい変換関数は、実数部と虚数部を絶対チャンネルと位相チャンネルに、またその逆に変換します。
  • 計算マネージャは計算の依存関係を判断するため、誤った依存関係の計算をより適切にサポートできます。
  • クラッシュ関数Nijが修正されました。
  • 新しいクラッシュ計算機能は、膝腿ヒップ（KTH）を計算します。

  • 新しい関数ChnEventCreateXYChannelsは、イベント検索の結果に基づいてチャンネルペアをn個の結果チャンネルにコピーします。

  • 機能プレビュー: 排ガス試験のための新機能。将来のバージョンでは、この機能にはDIAdem Professionalが必要になります。

DIAdem REPORT

  • 「円グラフ」ダイアグラムタイプがDIAdemに追加されました。
  • 「箱ひげ」表示モードが2D軸システムに追加されました。
  • ポーラー座標図では、0°から360°のスケーリングに加えて、-180°から +180°のスケーリングが可能になりました。
  • ポーラー座標図にマーカ表示が追加されました。
  • 相対時間を2つのモードで表示できるようになりました。最初のモードでは、すべての信号がt = 0から始まり、2番目のモードでは、最も古い信号に対する時間が表示されます。
  • ツールバーに形式を転送するためのボタンが追加されました。これを使用して、色やフォント、さらには軸やオブジェクトの形式を転送できます。
  • 2Dカーブ表示では、マーカサイズを指定するためにDIAdemが使用する値を含むサイズチャンネルを指定できます。
  • 3Dカーブ表示では、カーブをパレットカラーで表示するためにDIAdemが使用する値を含むサイズチャンネルを指定できます。
  • どのレイアウトオブジェクトのどのレイアウトページでどのチャンネルが使用されているかをより大きなレイアウトで確認できる機能が、レイアウト情報に追加されました。
  • 上面図および特性要因図の表面の3D表示のパフォーマンスが向上しました。

DIAdem DAC / DIAdem VISUAL

  • ドライバは、ナショナルインスツルメンツの現在のハードウェアライブラリに適合しています。

DIAdem SCRIPT

  • 内部または外部のスクリプトデバッガの選択が簡単になりました。
  • 新しいダイアログボックスコントロールはデータチャンネルの選択を可能にします。
  • SystemLink解析自動化のスクリプトには、SystemLinkファイルビューアとSystemLinkタグビューアを使用するための新しいプロパティとメソッドが追加されました。

プレビュー機能

プレビュー機能は将来のバージョンの機能の見通しです。ロック解除が必要な機能はまだ開発中であり、ユーザインタフェース、API、または機能の範囲が変更する可能性があります。この機能を有効にするには、ダイアログボックス設定→DIAdem設定→一般を選択します。

  • 実際の運転中の排出ガス分析：公共交通機関の旅で測定された自動車からの排出ガスをヨーロッパの基準に従って解析します。
  • DIAdem VIEWでビデオ表現にシンボルをオーバーレイします。

バグの修正

DIAdem 2019で修正されたエラー

以下は、DIAdem 2019で修正された一部の問題のIDとタイトルです。これは修正された最も重要な問題のリストです。バグIDがわかっている場合は、この一覧で修正状況を確認できます。DIAdemのKnowledgebaseにはDIAdem旧バージョン以降の解決済リストがあり、そこでFixed Issuesと入力すれば検索できます。

CAR ID説明

一般

706213If the file path contains a & character, DIAdem cannot correctly determine the file size.
716018The example data in the DataPlugin help is incomplete.
733464The "mass flow rate" quantity is not available under the unit symbol "mass_flow_rate", but under "Massenstrom". The quantity does not yet belong to the "SI units” unit set.

Data Portal

732499When renaming a property with an invalid name, an unsuitable error message is displayed and the property is renamed anyway.

NAVIGATOR

718690My DataFinder also includes disabled DataPlugins when searching for files.
726015If you load "Unsigned 64-bit Integer" data, which also use bit 64, in DIAdem, the values become negative because they are interpreted as "64-bit integers".
737865The commands DataFileSave and DataFileSaveSel generate an error if the Data Portal contains an implicit channel and you have enabled "Optimize data type" in the DIAdem settings.

VIEW

717148DIAdem does not display the legend of a curve across several rows.
717590If you display several curves, the small cross for the second band is missing from the band cursor in the measurement mode.
718546In the legend, DIAdem does not display the difference between CursorY2 and CursorY or between CursorX2 and CursorX.
727814DIAdem does not always plot all background segments.
731770The Coordinates window does not display data from the second band cursor if you change the value of P1 there.
732995DIAdem prints the legend incompletely.
733151You cannot add properties to a legend using drag and drop.
734082The map display does not interrupt the track if there are NoValues.

ANALYSIS

709503If you only calculate characteristic values for one channel section in the descriptive statistics, the calculated characteristic values cannot be processed further by a script afterwards.
711140The "Calculate SRTM Height Profile" dialog box aborts with an error message if the selected channels contain invalid coordinates.
718697If you select the "Number of intervals" setting in the "Full Spectrum FFT" dialog box, you may get an access violation.
723359The "Download SRTM Data" dialog box aborts with an error message if the selected channels contain invalid coordinates.
729918Pulse detection calculates the channels PulseStartTime and PulseDetectedRevolutionTime incorrectly.
730392In the resampling function, DIAdem does not include the unit when converting the sampling rate in quantity-based mode.
730986If you perform the FFT in quantity-based mode, the unit of the result channel may be incorrect under certain circumstances.
732259If you enter a character in the DIAdem Calculator through the IME, you get the error "Invalid character".
734238The conversion from triple to matrix may produce a wrong result.
734651The order analysis for the Bode display always calculates the power spectrum across the entire channel.
736400The order analysis for the Bode display calculates wrong results for the auto spectrum in the result channel "BodeAmplitudeNOrder".
736805The recording mode writes a wrong replacement value for the linear mapping with the Spike mapping mode.
737585The ATan2 function calculates incorrect values if the opposite leg is negative.

REPORT

698584The setting "Suppress master layout on this page" does not suppress the background color of the master layout.
703344If you align the contents of multi-page 2D tables with the decimal point, the alignment is only correct on the first page of the table.
708569You cannot enable the color legend of a characteristic diagram if DIAdem only displays isolines.
714217In the context menu "Add Curve Coordinates" of a curve, the texts "Absolute Maximum" and "Absolute Minimum" are reversed in the English and Japanese versions.
715283The differential characteristic diagram of a 3D axis system displays wrong results for certain data.
716277DIAdem does not display the coordinate in a 2D axis system if the coordinate is the only entry in the curve list.
716741When moving and scaling axis systems interactively, rounding inaccuracies may occur when positioning the legend.
717625In 2D tables with horizontal alignment, DIAdem arranges the individual background colors of the heading in the wrong order.
720434Copying a text object generates an error.
721133If you assign the color "Palette" to the markers of a 3D curve, you cannot edit the palette.
722832DIAdem overwrites a master layout without confirmation prompt if you save it with "Save As".
726096When you drag a channel property onto a text, DIAdem deletes the text instead of appending the channel property to the text.
730382Under certain circumstances, DIAdem closes the dialog box of a 3D axis system with an error.
731475DIAdem does not correctly display the area of a 3D characteristic diagram if the inclination angle of the axis system slightly deviates from integer values.
732873When exporting a graphic, DIAdem always displays a warning message when overwriting an existing file, even if the variable CmdNoWarningDisp has the value True.
734497When autoscaling in a 2D axis system, DIAdem also includes channels that are not displayed due to an incorrect unit.
734666When dragging and dropping a TDR layout, DIAdem does not check whether the layout has been changed.
736497DIAdem displays the differential characteristic diagram for certain data sets with wrong palette colors.
737532If you select the channel of a boundary curve in the Characteristic Diagram dialog box, DIAdem may crash.
727814DIAdem does not always plot all background segments.

DAC

710014The OPC UA driver cannot establish a connection to an OPC UA server if the URL of the server does not match the URL stored in the certificate of the OPC UA server.
723670The DAQmx driver sets a sampling rate of 1 Hz on the hardware when measuring with an external clock. This unnecessarily limits the usable frequency range for the external clock signal.
736596The status of the last measurement does not display the number of output channels output by the interrupt mode.

SCRIPT

705295If you change the filename of the file to be loaded in the OnFileLoading event, DIAdem aborts the event with an error message.
713284When using the method ChannelGroups for Root <Data> in a For Each loop, DIAdem may crash.
725922When searching in a text channel, the PNO function always receives the return value 0 if there is a data channel whose name is identical to the searched character string.
731734If the ChnMatConvert command is to generate a large number of result channels, this can lead to an access violation.
734097The DataAreaClpPaste command does not insert any values.
734534The recording mode always records Boolean variables with the value False, even if the content of the variable is True. This can lead to unexpected program behavior or error messages when the recorded script is executed.
737789If you create a search in an Analysis Automation procedure that contains only OR links, that search does not return the expected results.

ユーザダイアログボックス

707828Some tooltips in the bitmap editor are German in the English and Japanese versions.
717456DIAdem incorrectly displays some Unicode characters in input fields in an XTable.

ヘルプにアクセスする

DIAdemの詳細については、ヘルプ→目次から『DIAdemヘルプ』を開いてください。

サンプルを検索する

DIAdemでヘルプ→サンプルを選択して、DIAdem ExampleFinderを起動します。DIAdemのサンプルは、プログラムディレクトリの下のexamplesディレクトリにあります。サンプルを必要に応じて変更したり、サンプルの一部をユーザが作成したファイルにコピーして貼り付けたりすることができます。

NI製品のインストールを自動化する

コマンドライン引数を使用してインストーラのユーザインタフェースおよびダイアログボックスの一部またはすべてを非表示にすることにより、ほとんどのNI製品のインストールを自動化できます。ただし、2012年8月リリース (NIインストーラのバージョン 3.1以降を使用した製品) 以降は、NIソフトウェアのサイレントインストール時またはその前に追加ステップを実行する必要がある場合があります。

インストールしようとしているNI製品でMicrosoft .NET 4.6.2が使用されている場合は、NIソフトウェアがインストールされる前に.NETインストーラが実行され、NIソフトウェアのインストールが開始する前にマシンの再起動が必要になることがあります。.NETによる再起動を回避するには、NIソフトウェアをインストールする前に別途.NET 4.6.2をインストールしてください。

詳細については、以下の技術サポートデータベース記事を参照してください。

NIソフトウェアをMicrosoft Windows 10と使用する

Microsoft Windows 10は、Windowsオペレーティングシステムの最新バージョンです。Windows 10は、以前のバージョンと比較して大きな変更点があります。Windows 10は、Windows 7とWindows 8の両方の機能を組み合わせています。さらに、このオペレーティングシステムにはいくつかの新しい機能が導入されています。Windows 10におけるNIのサポートについては、ni.com/windows10を参照してください。

NIソフトウェアをMicrosoft Windows 8.1と使用する

NIソフトウェアをMicrosoft Windows 8.1にインストールすると、LabVIEW、Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX)、およびNI 起動ツールなどのNIアプリケーションソフトウェア製品へのショートカットを含む新しいタイルがアプリ画面に表示されます。Windows 8.1に関するNIのサポートについては、ni.com/windows8/jaを参照してください。

DIAdemは、2021年にWindows 7（64ビット）およびWindows Server 2008 R2のサポートを終了

DIAdemは2021年にWindows 7（64ビット）およびWindows Server 2008 R2のサポートを終了します。2021年5月1日以降に出荷されるこの製品のバージョンは、これらのオペレーティングシステムに正しくインストールまたは実行されない可能性があります。NIオペレーティングシステムのサポートの詳細については、ni.com/r/win32bitsupportを参照してください。

NIアプリケーションソフトウェアの製品ライフサイクルの詳細については、ni.com/infoで以下のInfo Codeを入力してください。

製品 Info Code
LabVIEWlifecycle
LabWindows/CVIcvi_lifecycle
Measurement Studiomstudiolifecycle
TestStandtslcp
DIAdemddlcp
SignalExpressselcp
VeriStandnivslifecycle

法的情報

著作権

© 2003—2019 National Instruments Ireland Resources Limited.All rights reserved.

著作権法に基づき、National Instruments Corporation (米国ナショナルインスツルメンツ社) の書面による事前の許可なく、本書のすべて又は一部を写真複写、記録、情報検索システムへの保存、及び翻訳を含め、電子的又は機械的ないかなる形式によっても複製又は転載することを禁止します。

National Instrumentsは他者の知的財産を尊重しています。お客様も同様の方針に従われますようお願いいたします。NIソフトウェアは著作権法その他知的財産権に関する法律により保護されています。NIソフトウェアを用いて他者に帰属するソフトウェアその他のマテリアルを複製することは、適用あるライセンスの条件その他の法的規制に従ってそのマテリアルを複製できる場合に限り可能であるものとします。

エンドユーザ使用許諾契約及び他社製品の法的注意事項

エンドユーザ使用許諾契約 (EULA) 及び他社製品の法的注意事項はインストール後の以下の場所にあります。

  • 注意事項は、<National Instruments>¥_Legal Information及び<National Instruments>ディレクトリにあります。
  • EULA: <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license
  • NI製品で作成したインストーラに法律情報を組み込む方法については、<National Instruments>¥_Legal Information.txtを確認してください。

米国政府の権利の制限

お客様が米国政府の機関、省又はその他の事業体 (「米国政府」と総称する) である場合、本書に記載の技術データの使用、複製、再製、公表、修正、配布又は転送は、民間機関用の連邦調達規則52.227-14と軍事機関用の国防省連邦調達規則補足252.227-7014に基づく限定権利条項の適用を受けます。

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

商標

National Instruments の商標の詳細については、NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelinesni.com/trademarks(英語)をご覧ください。本書中に記載されたその他の製品名及び企業名は、それぞれの企業の商標又は商号です。

特許

National Instrumentsの製品を保護する特許については、ソフトウェアで参照できる特許情報 (ヘルプ→特許)、メディアに含まれているpatents.txtファイル、又はni.com/patentsからアクセスできるNational Instruments Patent Noticeのうち、該当するリソースから参照してください。

375399F-0112