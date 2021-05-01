DIAdem 2019 Release Notes

June, 2019
This file contains information on DIAdem 2019:
Notes on Future DIAdem Versions
Compatibility of DIAdem 2019 and DIAdem 2018
Product Security and Critical Updates
Automating the Installation of NI Products
Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10
Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1
DIAdem Drops Support for Windows 7 (64-bit), Windows Server 2008 R2 in 2021
DIAdem is the NI software for analyzing and documenting data from various sources.
For correct DIAdem performance, the following minimum requirements must be met:
|CPU
|x64 compatible processor, 1.6 GHz or more
|Amount of memory
|2 GB or more
|Hard disk memory
|Depending on the operating system, up to 6 GB free storage space on the system partition
|Graphic card
|Color depth at least 16-bit (High Color), 24-bit, or 32-bit (True Color) recommended
|Screen resolution
|From 1280x800 with a scaling step of 100%
Windows 10 64-bit1
Windows 8.1 Update 1 64-bit1
Windows 7 64-bit with Service Pack 12
Windows Server 2016
Windows Server 2012 R2 Update1
Windows Server 2008 R2 with Service Pack 12
|Note For automatic evaluation on server operating systems, NI recommends the use of the SystemLink module Analysis Automation instead of DIAdem.
1 NI software installs VC2015 runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 requires Microsoft updates to support these software products. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.
2 NI software is signed with an SHA-256 certificate. Under Windows 7 SP1 and Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1 Microsoft updates are required for the support of SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.
|Note DIAdem runs only with restrictions on the N or KN edition of Windows because the multimedia support is missing. You can obtain this as "Media Feature Pack" from Microsoft and install it later.
Under Windows Server 2012 R2 you cannot play videos in DIAdem VIEW.
|Firewall
|The firewall displays warnings while DIAdem installs and while DIAdem launches, for the following reasons:
The usireg component executes during the installation of DataPlugins. The DataFinder, which you use for searching and navigating in files, then starts. When DIAdem launches, a DNS query determines whether to license locally or whether to use a license server.
If you want to be able to use all the DIAdem functions, National Instruments recommends that you select "Do not block" for all programs listed. This also applies when you want to evaluate DIAdem. Refer to ni.com/info under the winxpsp2 info code for more information.
|Windows User Permissions
|DIAdem and its components are basically executable under the pre-configured Microsoft Windows user accounts from User upwards. DIAdem must be installed with full administrator permissions.
If you operate various DIAdem versions on one computer, you only have the entire range of functions in each version if you have administrator rights.
Recommended:
- Adobe Reader to display manual files
NI installs DIAdem using NI Package Manager. If you do not already have NI software installed, DIAdem installs NI Package Manager to handle the installation of your NI software. Visit ni.com/r/NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.
Notes
|Driver
|Components
|Version
|ADCS
|Automotive Diagnostic Command Set
|>= 18.0
|DAQmx driver
|NI-DAQmx
|>= 9.4
|ECU MC
|ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit
|>= 18.0
|XNET
|NI-XNET
|>= 15.0
Very old commands and variables, which have been replaced by new technologies, are marked as obsolete in DIAdem. This means that these commands and variables are no longer supported in one of the upcoming DIAdem versions. On the DIAdem help page DIAdem»Searching for Obsolete Commands and Variables you can find a script which checks your scripts for obsolete identifiers.
If you install an earlier DIAdem version after you have installed the current DIAdem version, the PDF export of the earlier version might not function correctly. You can solve the issue by copying the files acfpdf*.* and cdintf*.dll from the current DIAdem program folder into the program folder of the earlier DIAdem version.
From version 2018 onwards, DIAdem imports VBS DataPlugins in encrypted form by default. You can only import and then process a DataPlugin unencrypted if you select Import DataPlugin in the DataPlugin Settings dialog box.
The images you use in the Picture for Tree SUD property must have a minimum size of 16*16 pixels.
You cannot use VIs that require .NET assemblies from DIAdem through the LVRuntime object.
Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe in order to receive security notifications about National Instruments products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from National Instruments.
The new function ChnEventCreateXYChannels copies a channel pair based on the results of an event search into n result channels.
The preview features give an outlook on features in future versions. The functions to be unlocked are still under development and the user interface, the API, or the scope of functions may change. To enable this function the dialog box Settings»DIAdem Settings»General.
The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in DIAdem 2019. This is a list of the most important issues fixed. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed. The DIAdem Knowledgebase contains a list of fixed issues from earlier DIAdem versions under the search term Fixed Issues.
|CAR ID
|Description
General
|706213
|If the file path contains a & character, DIAdem cannot correctly determine the file size.
|716018
|The example data in the DataPlugin help is incomplete.
|733464
|The "mass flow rate" quantity is not available under the unit symbol "mass_flow_rate", but under "Massenstrom". The quantity does not yet belong to the "SI units” unit set.
Data Portal
|732499
|When renaming a property with an invalid name, an unsuitable error message is displayed and the property is renamed anyway.
NAVIGATOR
|718690
|My DataFinder also includes disabled DataPlugins when searching for files.
|726015
|If you load "Unsigned 64-bit Integer" data, which also use bit 64, in DIAdem, the values become negative because they are interpreted as "64-bit integers".
|737865
|The commands DataFileSave and DataFileSaveSel generate an error if the Data Portal contains an implicit channel and you have enabled "Optimize data type" in the DIAdem settings.
VIEW
|717148
|DIAdem does not display the legend of a curve across several rows.
|717590
|If you display several curves, the small cross for the second band is missing from the band cursor in the measurement mode.
|718546
|In the legend, DIAdem does not display the difference between CursorY2 and CursorY or between CursorX2 and CursorX.
|727814
|DIAdem does not always plot all background segments.
|731770
|The Coordinates window does not display data from the second band cursor if you change the value of P1 there.
|732995
|DIAdem prints the legend incompletely.
|733151
|You cannot add properties to a legend using drag and drop.
|734082
|The map display does not interrupt the track if there are NoValues.
ANALYSIS
|709503
|If you only calculate characteristic values for one channel section in the descriptive statistics, the calculated characteristic values cannot be processed further by a script afterwards.
|711140
|The "Calculate SRTM Height Profile" dialog box aborts with an error message if the selected channels contain invalid coordinates.
|718697
|If you select the "Number of intervals" setting in the "Full Spectrum FFT" dialog box, you may get an access violation.
|723359
|The "Download SRTM Data" dialog box aborts with an error message if the selected channels contain invalid coordinates.
|729918
|Pulse detection calculates the channels PulseStartTime and PulseDetectedRevolutionTime incorrectly.
|730392
|In the resampling function, DIAdem does not include the unit when converting the sampling rate in quantity-based mode.
|730986
|If you perform the FFT in quantity-based mode, the unit of the result channel may be incorrect under certain circumstances.
|732259
|If you enter a character in the DIAdem Calculator through the IME, you get the error "Invalid character".
|734238
|The conversion from triple to matrix may produce a wrong result.
|734651
|The order analysis for the Bode display always calculates the power spectrum across the entire channel.
|736400
|The order analysis for the Bode display calculates wrong results for the auto spectrum in the result channel "BodeAmplitudeNOrder".
|736805
|The recording mode writes a wrong replacement value for the linear mapping with the Spike mapping mode.
|737585
|The ATan2 function calculates incorrect values if the opposite leg is negative.
REPORT
|698584
|The setting "Suppress master layout on this page" does not suppress the background color of the master layout.
|703344
|If you align the contents of multi-page 2D tables with the decimal point, the alignment is only correct on the first page of the table.
|708569
|You cannot enable the color legend of a characteristic diagram if DIAdem only displays isolines.
|714217
|In the context menu "Add Curve Coordinates" of a curve, the texts "Absolute Maximum" and "Absolute Minimum" are reversed in the English and Japanese versions.
|715283
|The differential characteristic diagram of a 3D axis system displays wrong results for certain data.
|716277
|DIAdem does not display the coordinate in a 2D axis system if the coordinate is the only entry in the curve list.
|716741
|When moving and scaling axis systems interactively, rounding inaccuracies may occur when positioning the legend.
|717625
|In 2D tables with horizontal alignment, DIAdem arranges the individual background colors of the heading in the wrong order.
|720434
|Copying a text object generates an error.
|721133
|If you assign the color "Palette" to the markers of a 3D curve, you cannot edit the palette.
|722832
|DIAdem overwrites a master layout without confirmation prompt if you save it with "Save As".
|726096
|When you drag a channel property onto a text, DIAdem deletes the text instead of appending the channel property to the text.
|730382
|Under certain circumstances, DIAdem closes the dialog box of a 3D axis system with an error.
|731475
|DIAdem does not correctly display the area of a 3D characteristic diagram if the inclination angle of the axis system slightly deviates from integer values.
|732873
|When exporting a graphic, DIAdem always displays a warning message when overwriting an existing file, even if the variable CmdNoWarningDisp has the value True.
|734497
|When autoscaling in a 2D axis system, DIAdem also includes channels that are not displayed due to an incorrect unit.
|734666
|When dragging and dropping a TDR layout, DIAdem does not check whether the layout has been changed.
|736497
|DIAdem displays the differential characteristic diagram for certain data sets with wrong palette colors.
|737532
|If you select the channel of a boundary curve in the Characteristic Diagram dialog box, DIAdem may crash.
|727814
|DIAdem does not always plot all background segments.
DAC
|710014
|The OPC UA driver cannot establish a connection to an OPC UA server if the URL of the server does not match the URL stored in the certificate of the OPC UA server.
|723670
|The DAQmx driver sets a sampling rate of 1 Hz on the hardware when measuring with an external clock. This unnecessarily limits the usable frequency range for the external clock signal.
|736596
|The status of the last measurement does not display the number of output channels output by the interrupt mode.
SCRIPT
|705295
|If you change the filename of the file to be loaded in the OnFileLoading event, DIAdem aborts the event with an error message.
|713284
|When using the method ChannelGroups for Root <Data> in a For Each loop, DIAdem may crash.
|725922
|When searching in a text channel, the PNO function always receives the return value 0 if there is a data channel whose name is identical to the searched character string.
|731734
|If the ChnMatConvert command is to generate a large number of result channels, this can lead to an access violation.
|734097
|The DataAreaClpPaste command does not insert any values.
|734534
|The recording mode always records Boolean variables with the value False, even if the content of the variable is True. This can lead to unexpected program behavior or error messages when the recorded script is executed.
|737789
|If you create a search in an Analysis Automation procedure that contains only OR links, that search does not return the expected results.
User dialog boxes
|707828
|Some tooltips in the bitmap editor are German in the English and Japanese versions.
|717456
|DIAdem incorrectly displays some Unicode characters in input fields in an XTable.
For more information on DIAdem, go to the DIAdem help Help»Contents.
Use Help»Examples in DIAdem to start the DIAdem ExampleFinder. You can find DIAdem examples in the examples directory below the program directory. You can modify examples to suit your needs, or you can copy and paste parts of the examples into your own files.
You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.
If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.6.2, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.6.2 separately before you install NI software.
For more information, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:
Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system. Windows 10 features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. Moreover, the operating system introduces several new capabilities. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.
When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.
DIAdem will drop support for Windows 7 (64-bit) and Windows Server 2008 R2 in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021 may not install or execute correctly on these operating systems. For detailed information on NI operating system support , visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport.
For detailed information about NI application software product life cycles, visit ni.com/info and enter one of the following Info Codes:
|Product
|Info Code
|LabVIEW
|lifecycle
|LabWindows/CVI
|cvi_lifecycle
|Measurement Studio
|mstudiolifecycle
|TestStand
|tslcp
|DIAdem
|ddlcp
|SignalExpress
|selcp
|VeriStand
|nivslifecycle
Copyright
© 2003—2019 National Instruments Ireland Resources Limited. All rights reserved.
Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, This includes photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.
National Instruments respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.
End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices
You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:
U.S. Government Restricted Rights
For government agencies, government agencies, or other US government entities ("Government"), the use, reproduction, reproduction, publication, modification, distribution, or transmission of the technical data in this manual is further limited by the following federal agency regulations: Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for Civil Authorities and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 for Military Authorities.
IVI Foundation Copyright Notice
Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.
The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.
Trademarks
For more information on National Instruments trademarks, refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.
Patents
For patents covering the National Instruments products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the National Instruments Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.
375399F-01