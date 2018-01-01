DIAdem 2018 SP1 リリースノート

2019年1月
このファイルはDIAdem 2018 SP1 の情報を掲載しています。
DIAdem 2018とDIAdem 2017の互換性について
NIソフトウェアをMicrosoft Windows 10と使用する
NIソフトウェアをMicrosoft Windows 8.1と使用する
DIAdemは、さまざまなソースからのデータを解析し、文書化するためのナショナルインスツルメンツのソフトウェアです。
DIAdemを正しく動作させるためには、以下の最小要件を満たす必要があります。
|CPU
|x64互換プロセッサ、1.6 GHz以上
|メモリサイズ
|2 GB以上
|ハードディスク空き容量
|使用するOSにより最大3 GBの空き容量 (少なくともシステム格納容量として2 GBが必要)
|ビデオカード
|16ビット (High Color) 以上、24ビットまたは32ビット (True Color) 推奨
|画面解像度
|100%スケーリングステップを備えた1024x768から
Windows 10 64ビット1
Windows 8.1 Update 1 64ビット1
Windows 7 64ビット Service Pack 12
Windows Server 2016
Windows Server 2012 R2 アップデート1
Windows Server 2008 R2 with Service Pack 12
|メモ
|ナショナルインスツルメンツでは、NI Analysis Serverを使用して、DIAdemの代わりにサーバーオペレーティングシステムの自動評価を行うことを推奨しています。
1 NIソフトウェアにより、VC2015ランタイムおよび.NET 4.6.2がインストールされます。Windows 8.1では、これらのソフトウェア製品をサポートするためにMicrosoft更新が必要です。これらの更新のインストール方法については、Microsoft KB2919442 および KB2919355を参照してください。
2 NIソフトウェアは、SHA-256証明書により署名されています。Windows 7 SP1およびWindows Embedded Standard 7 SP1では、SHA-256のサポートにはMicrosoft更新が必要です。このセキュリティ更新のインストール方法については、Microsoft社のKB3033929を参照してください。
|メモ
|WindowsのNまたはKNエディションではDIAdemは制限付きでのみ実行します。マルチメディアサポートが見つからないからです。マルチメディアサポートは、Microsoftから｢メディア機能パック」をお求めになり、後にインストールすることができます。
Windows Server 2012 R2ではDIAdem VIEWでビデオを再生できません。
|ファイアウォール
|ファイアウォールは、DIAdemのインストール中および起動中に以下の理由で警告を表示します。
usiregコンポーネントは、DataPluginのインストール時に実行されます。その後、ファイル内の検索やナビゲーションに使用するDataFinderが起動します。DIAdemの起動時には、DNSクエリにより、ライセンスをローカルで付与するかライセンスサーバーを使用するかが判定されます。
すべてのDIAdem機能を使用できるようにするには、リスト表示されているすべてのプログラムに対してブロックしないを選択することをお勧めします。これは、DIAdemの評価版を使用する場合にも適用されます。詳細は、ni.com/jp/infoでInfo Codeにjpudt9と入力して参照してください。
|Windowsのユーザ権限
|DIAdemおよびそのコンポーネントは基本的に、Userまたはそれ以上の権限で、また既定のMicrosoft Windowsユーザアカウントで実行可能です。DIAdemは管理者権限でインストールしてください。
もし1台のコンピュータにバージョンが異なる複数のDIAdemがインストールされていても、管理者権限でログインすることですべての機能を使用できます。
推奨:
Adobe Reader (マニュアルの表示などで使用)
|ドライバ
|コンポーネント
|バージョン
|ADCS
|Automotive Diagnostic Command Set
|>= 18.0
|DAQmxドライバ
|NI-DAQmx
|>= 9.4
|ECU MC
|ECU計測/校正ドライバ
|>= 18.0
|XNET
|NI-XNET
|>= 15.0
非常に古いコマンドや変数は、新しい技術によって置き換えられており、DIAdemでは廃止とマーク付けされています。これらのコマンドと変数はDIAdemの将来のバージョンではサポートされないことを意味します。DIAdemヘルプページのDIAdem→廃止コマンドと変数を検索するに、スクリプト中にある廃止された識別子をチェックするスクリプトがあります。
DIAdemの現在のバージョンをインストールした後、DIAdemの旧バージョンをインストールすると、旧バージョンのPDFエクスポートが正しく機能しないことがあります。ファイルacfpdf*.*とcdintf*.dllを現在のDIAdemプログラムフォルダから旧バージョンのDIAdemプログラムフォルダにコピーすることで、この問題を解決できます。
同じコンピュータにDIAdem 2018とDataFinder Server Edition 2015または2017をインストールすると、DataFinder Server Edition 2015またはDataFinder Server Edition 2017が動作しなくなる可能性があります。
DIAdem 2018とDIAdem 2017のパラレルインストールを使用している場合、設定→TDM Server→DataFinder階層でDIAdem SCRIPTで開くDataFinder階層プレビューを使用することはできません。
バージョン2018以降、DIAdemはデフォルトでVBSデータプラグインを暗号化形式でインポートします。データプラグイン設定ダイアログボックスでデータプラグインのインポートを選択した場合にのみ、暗号化されていないデータプラグインをインポートしてから処理できます。
Tree SUDプロパティのPictureで使用する画像の最小サイズは16×16ピクセルでなければなりません。
DIAdemから.NETアセンブリを必要とするVIは、LVRuntimeオブジェクトを介して使用することはできません。
ナショナルインスツルメンツ製品のセキュリティに関するお知らせを確認、または受け取るには、ni.com/securityを参照してください。ナショナルインスツルメンツからの重要な更新に関するお知らせは、ni.com/critical-updatesを参照してください。
Analysis Serverスクリプトは、SystemLinkファイルビューアとSystemLinkタグビューアを使用するための新しいプロパティとメソッドを提供します。
一般
|699874
|DIAdem cuts off very long error messages.
|716108
|The example data in the DataPlugin help is incomplete.
Data Portal
|684997
|You cannot copy channels to an external editor if you select the channel group for copying.
|699676
|DIAdem calculates inaccurate step widths for an explicit waveform channel if the numeric values consist of a large number of digits before and after the decimal point.
NAVIGATOR
|371329
|An error occurs if you open a file with a single quotation mark in the filename with the Excel DataPlugin Wizard.
|591496
|If you load several tests from a dataset into an empty portal with appended loading, DIAdem loads all tests instead of appending the channels from the second test to the channels of the first test.
|627286
|In MME Export, the leading point is missing from the property identifiers.
VIEW
|701980
|DIAdem may crash in certain cases when displaying contours.
|720588
|In the legend you can only display the distance between the upper and lower cursor for the leading curve, but not for other curves.
|720589
|If DIAdem displays several curves, the small cross for the second band is missing when using the band cursor in combination with the curve cursor.
ANALYSIS
|712356
|If you select a large value for the overlap of the time intervals in the FFT with one time signal, the calculation is only possible for the first call.
|718697
|The ChnFullSpectrum command with the setting "FullSpectrumIntervalType=NoOfIntervals" may cause an access violation.
|719735
|The result properties generated by the approximation are only partially grouped.
REPORT
|648883
|DIAdem does not align rotated texts correctly if the texts have different reference points.
|677505
|DIAdem does not correctly align the caption of a 3D color palette if the setting "Label on every nth symbol" does not have the value 1.
|701677
|In the 2D table dialog box, the entries "Automatic minimum" and "Automatic maximum" in the enumeration list of the table length are reversed.
|713275
|In the context menu "Add Curve Coordinates" of a curve, the texts "Absolute Maximum" and "Absolute Minimum" were reversed in the English and Japanese versions.
|715248
|The differential characteristic diagram of a 3D axis system displays wrong results for certain data.
|722249
|If you align the contents of multi-page 2D tables with the decimal point, the alignment is only correct on the first page of the table.
|722266
|If there are no contour lines in a characteristic diagram, DIAdem does not color the characteristic diagram.
|722286
|In 2D tables with horizontal alignment, DIAdem arranges the individual background colors of the heading in the wrong order.
|722954
|If you rotate an characteristic diagram in the xy-view around the z-axis, the isolines disappear.
DAC
|710013
|The OPC UA driver cannot establish a connection to an OPC UA server if the URL of the server does not match the URL stored in the certificate of the OPC UA server.
|711082
|The calibration measurement in the "Two-point scaling” block leads to an error.
SCRIPT
|708698
|The functions ChnEventOperationAND, ChnEventOperationOR, and ChnEventFind in formulas with AND or OR can trigger a runtime error if very long result lists are used.
以下は、DIAdem 2018で修正された一部の問題のIDとタイトルです。このリストは、現行バージョンで修正された問題をすべて網羅しているわけではありません。バグIDがわかっている場合は、この一覧で修正状況を確認できます。DIAdemのKnowledgebaseにはDIAdem旧バージョン以降の解決済リストがあり、そこでFixed Issuesと入力すれば検索できます。
|CAR ID
|説明
一般
|636620
|The example "Checking DataPlugins for Timeout” might lead to an error.
|641015
|Calling a script with the key combination shift and function key might only be possible once.
|647079
|The dialog box “Exit DIAdem” does not recognize that changed data files must be saved in TDMS format.
Data Portal
|540302
|When values are copied from a channel into an empty channel, the target channel receives the name of the source channel.
NAVIGATOR
|524528
|When values of properties are being searched for on several levels of a data store, for example AOP5, the button "Automatically determine property columns from search” is enabled by default.
|637677
|The Bus Log Converter does not support more than seven databases.
|639560
|The Bus Log Converter scales the time stamp of GIN multi-loggers incorrectly.
|646570
|The channel names created in a Japanese version by the DataPlugin Wizard are incorrect.
|647966
|If you click the “Reset” button in the Bus Log Converter dialog box, DIAdem enters duplicate entries in the “File type” selection field.
|661065
|DIAdem does not include files that are not in the list of recently loaded files.
|661495
|Converting with the Bus Log Converter has become slower.
|678864
|Loading result columns from a search returns incorrect values when the first values in the column are NoValues.
|680154
|If you save data with waveform channels as an Excel file in DIAdem, DIAdem only generates a time channel for the first waveform channel, even if the other waveform channels do not have the same values for step width and offset.
|680953
|If you configure the Bus Log Converter so that DIAdem converts MDF4 files automatically, DIAdem crashes during interactive conversion after you have converted a file with drag and drop.
|687217
|The Bus Log Converter does not support ID 0 in Vector ASCII files.
|690246
|When DIAdem loads LVM files, the time channels might be incorrect.
|691684
|DIAdem cannot load TDMS files when the filename extension was changed, for example, from ".tdms" to ".abc".
|696506
|DIAdem cannot open TDMS files containing empty channels with scaling information.
|696962
|When converting CAN FD frames from Vector BLF files, you receive wrong signals.
VIEW
|641698
|DIAdem might truncate the cascade displays on the right edge.
|653748
|The synchronization of videos with the cursor might not work properly.
|677011
|The legend properties CursorX2 and CursorY2 do not display the values of the second band cursor or second frame cursor.
|683279
|The contour display might not display horizontal and vertical sections through the data.
|683685
|The VIEW table might be empty after a layout is transferred to REPORT.
|697987
|You cannot create and include a user dialog box from a template.
|698282
|When a cascade is zoomed, DIAdem displays the label channel incorrectly.
|698293
|DIAdem does not save the label channel of a cascade display.
ANALYSIS
|540722
|With certain setting the dialog box “Reducing Classification” does not work correctly.
|639569
|If you assign a value determined with the function ChnFind to a variable, DIAdem reports a syntax error.
|660741
|The compound classification returns incorrect values when the input channels contain NoValues.
|666356
|DIAdem writes the results of the statistical functions coefficient of variation and relative coefficient of variation into the same channel property.
|666387
|In the calculator, you cannot assign values to the properties of known objects, such as the Data object.
|671419
|It might not be possible to open the event search dialog box if there is either no data set or a different data set was loaded and you previously used the event search via the dialog box.
|678627
|The XOffsetCalc command returns incorrect results for XOffsetDeltaN when the time channel does not start with the value 0.
|684146
|If you change the property names for statistical parameters in a Data Preprocessor configuration, DIAdem also applies these changes to the mathematical function"Descriptive Statistics" after the simulation.
|689984
|The dialog box for rounding channel values does not display the calculated error.
REPORT
|608824
|The graphic export of maps with many interpolation points might lead to an error.
|638927
|If you deactivate the first curve in a 2D axis system and select the "N systems" setting for the axis position, DIAdem displays the remaining curves incorrectly.
|639567
|For the 3D curve type "Isolines", you cannot select the "Same color as curve" setting for labeling the contours.
|639845
|In automatically expanding 2D tables, DIAdem displays the heading field too large.
|639848
|If the setting "Automatic row height" is selected for the "table length" of a 2D table, DIAdem displays the texts with too little space to the table border.
|642850
|With certain scaling settings, automatic Y-axis scaling in a 2D axis system can result in an enlarged scaling range when being updated.
|643639
|DIAdem reports an error if the method "MoveToForeground" is not executed on the active page.
|646806
|The display of many curves in a 2D axis system may lead DIAdem to crash.
|648622
|If the DIAdem setting "Print all pages with expanding tables completely" is enabled and the worksheet with the table is not open when exported as a PDF file, DIAdem reports an error and does not create a PDF file.
|648740
|If you copy and paste grouped objects and then group these group, DIAdem might crash.
|652732
|The alignment of several 2D axis systems does not function correctly if the "N systems" setting was set for at least one of these 2D axis systems as the "Axis position".
|653725
|The Diagram Wizard generates an error in scaled layouts.
|657060
|An error may occur when the Diagram Wizard is being used.
|661867
|In some cases, DIAdem does not position the curve of a 2D axis system with the scaling mode “Range and ticks manual” in the center of the axis system.
|665648
|In DIAdem REPORT you can only align main objects with each other.
|665890
|DIAdem calculates the tick distance in a 2D axis system incorrectly if this axis system contains several constants and the last constant is outside the scale.
|668866
|When adding 4D or 6D vector curves in a 3D axis system, an error occurs when you change the second or third vector end point.
|669874
|In a 2D table, the dividing line between the columns and the headings cannot be changed interactively if you have set the scaling to "Automatically increasing" or "Automatic row height".
|670718
|DIAdem does not always export dashed lines correctly to a PDF file.
|675224
|You cannot rename a text object through the context menu.
|679093
|DIAdem exports non-printable pages when exporting to PowerPoint.
|679615
|DIAdem does not save the changed column order of a 2D table.
|683083
|The PowerPoint export does not export graphics in portrait format.
|688604
|The "OnPicUpdateStart" event can lead to access violation under certain circumstances.
|692045
|If a 2D table contains text with line breaks and you reduce the size of the DIAdem window substantially, DIAdem can no longer export graphics.
|692471
|In some cases, a differential characteristic diagram shows incorrect values at the edges.
|697843
|If DIAdem cannot find the channel for labeling the curve points, DIAdem uses the y-channel as the labeling channel.
DAC
|638118
|It is not possible to change the case when renaming a block.
|644036
|A block diagram, which operates two output blocks with a driver and a system clock in the foreground and in the interrupt mode, might crash during the measurement.
|645130
|Counter measurement with the NI-DAQmx driver lead to inaccurate results.
|648824
|When the DAC dialog box “Save Data” is opened when the setting “The capacity of the storage medium determines the end of the measurement” is enabled, an error occurs.
|686310
|In some cases DIAdem calculates the maximum possible sampling rate incorrectly when measuring with the NI-DAQMX driver in hardware clock.
|695728
|The script driver does not find a script file if the file name contains additional dots in addition to the file name extension.
SCRIPT
|626576
|The DIAdem script debugger does not work if you place a breakpoint directly after the MsgBox or the InputBox command.
|641235
|With the ECU driver it is not possible to assign values to ECU properties with a script.
|647020
|Deleting a large number of channels with the Data.Remove method may be slow if there are many channels in the Data Portal.
|651270
|You cannot load text searches in the configuration dialog box of the Analysis Server Procedure.
|652675
|The TextToClipBoard command can block actions with the clipboard if the clipboard does not contain any texts.
|653821
|If you edit a file in the script editor that is stored on a slow network drive, there may be delays in displaying the characters you have just entered.
|660751
|The FileCopy command only ends the copy process after the second manual abort.
|662217
|The value of the channel property "implicit_start" of an implicit time channel is not a vbDate data type.
|663653
|When processing the values of the property "Properties <Data>" with the DataTypeFloat32 data type, DIAdem includes too many decimal places.
|670754
|The Activate for Sheet method also automatically opens the DIAdem REPORT panel.
|676812
|The execution of the property Navigator.Display.CurrDataStore.GetDataStore.RootElements.Count leads to a crash of DIAdem when only the “Computer” data store is enabled.
|678209
|DIAdem does not replace the channel names of CSV files in a Data Preprocessor configuration via “Replace property values” when these files use a DataPlugin that supports row-based reading of the data.
|679534
|If you set columns with special control characters as fixed replacement pattern in the dialog box “Replace Property Values»Edit Rule” in the configuration of the Data Preprocessor, the dialog box will crash.
|679681
|The command ChnGenTime cannot create a constant time channel.
|688527
|The Analysis Server does not support the ExportToPowerPoint for Sheets method.
|692781
|If you use the command DataFileSave with the storage method "CSV_EXPORT", a memory leak occurs.
DIAdemの詳細については、ヘルプ→目次から『DIAdemヘルプ』を開いてください。
DIAdemでヘルプ→サンプルを選択して、DIAdem ExampleFinderを起動します。DIAdemのサンプルは、プログラムディレクトリの下のexamplesディレクトリにあります。サンプルを必要に応じて変更したり、サンプルの一部をユーザが作成したファイルにコピーして貼り付けたりすることができます。
コマンドライン引数を使用してインストーラのユーザインタフェースおよびダイアログボックスの一部またはすべてを非表示にすることにより、ほとんどのNI製品のインストールを自動化できます。ただし、2012年8月リリース (NIインストーラのバージョン 3.1以降を使用した製品) 以降は、NIソフトウェアのサイレントインストール時またはその前に追加ステップを実行する必要がある場合があります。
インストールしようとしているNI製品でMicrosoft .NET 4.6.2が使用されている場合は、NIソフトウェアがインストールされる前に.NETインストーラが実行され、NIソフトウェアのインストールが開始する前にマシンの再起動が必要になることがあります。.NETによる再起動を回避するには、NIソフトウェアをインストールする前に別途.NET 4.6.2をインストールしてください。
詳細については、以下の技術サポートデータベース記事を参照してください。
Microsoft Windows 10は、Windowsオペレーティングシステムの最新バージョンです。Windows 10は、以前のバージョンと比較して大きな変更点があります。Windows 10は、Windows 7とWindows 8の両方の機能を組み合わせています。さらに、このオペレーティングシステムにはいくつかの新しい機能が導入されています。Windows 10におけるNIのサポートについては、ni.com/windows10を参照してください。
NIソフトウェアをMicrosoft Windows 8.1にインストールすると、LabVIEW、Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX)、およびNI 起動ツールなどのNIアプリケーションソフトウェア製品へのショートカットを含む新しいタイルがアプリ画面に表示されます。Windows 8.1に関するNIのサポートについては、ni.com/windows8/jaを参照してください。
