DIAdem 2018 SP1 リリースノート

626576 The DIAdem script debugger does not work if you place a breakpoint directly after the MsgBox or the InputBox command.

641235 With the ECU driver it is not possible to assign values to ECU properties with a script.

647020 Deleting a large number of channels with the Data.Remove method may be slow if there are many channels in the Data Portal.

651270 You cannot load text searches in the configuration dialog box of the Analysis Server Procedure.

652675 The TextToClipBoard command can block actions with the clipboard if the clipboard does not contain any texts.

653821 If you edit a file in the script editor that is stored on a slow network drive, there may be delays in displaying the characters you have just entered.

660751 The FileCopy command only ends the copy process after the second manual abort.

662217 The value of the channel property "implicit_start" of an implicit time channel is not a vbDate data type.

663653 When processing the values of the property "Properties <Data>" with the DataTypeFloat32 data type, DIAdem includes too many decimal places.

670754 The Activate for Sheet method also automatically opens the DIAdem REPORT panel.

676812 The execution of the property Navigator.Display.CurrDataStore.GetDataStore.RootElements.Count leads to a crash of DIAdem when only the “Computer” data store is enabled.

678209 DIAdem does not replace the channel names of CSV files in a Data Preprocessor configuration via “Replace property values” when these files use a DataPlugin that supports row-based reading of the data.

679534 If you set columns with special control characters as fixed replacement pattern in the dialog box “Replace Property Values»Edit Rule” in the configuration of the Data Preprocessor, the dialog box will crash.

679681 The command ChnGenTime cannot create a constant time channel.

688527 The Analysis Server does not support the ExportToPowerPoint for Sheets method.