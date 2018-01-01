DIAdem 2018 SP1 リリースノート

2019年1月

このファイルはDIAdem 2018 SP1 の情報を掲載しています。

概要

システム要件

サポートされているオペレーティングシステム

DIAdem 2018の注意事項

今後のDIAdemのバージョンに関する注意事項

DIAdem 2018とDIAdem 2017の互換性について

製品のセキュリティおよび重要な更新

DIAdem 2018の新機能

バグの修正

ヘルプにアクセスする

サンプルを検索する

NI製品のインストールを自動化する

NIソフトウェアをMicrosoft Windows 10と使用する

NIソフトウェアをMicrosoft Windows 8.1と使用する

法的情報

概要

DIAdemは、さまざまなソースからのデータを解析し、文書化するためのナショナルインスツルメンツのソフトウェアです。

システム要件

DIAdemを正しく動作させるためには、以下の最小要件を満たす必要があります。

ハードウェア

CPU x64互換プロセッサ、1.6 GHz以上
メモリサイズ 2 GB以上
ハードディスク空き容量 使用するOSにより最大3 GBの空き容量 (少なくともシステム格納容量として2 GBが必要)
ビデオカード 16ビット (High Color) 以上、24ビットまたは32ビット (True Color) 推奨
画面解像度 100%スケーリングステップを備えた1024x768から

サポートされているオペレーティングシステム

  • Windows 10 64ビット1

  • Windows 8.1 Update 1 64ビット1

  • Windows 7 64ビット Service Pack 12

  • Windows Server 2016

  • Windows Server 2012 R2 アップデート1

  • Windows Server 2008 R2 with Service Pack 12

メモナショナルインスツルメンツでは、NI Analysis Serverを使用して、DIAdemの代わりにサーバーオペレーティングシステムの自動評価を行うことを推奨しています。

1 NIソフトウェアにより、VC2015ランタイムおよび.NET 4.6.2がインストールされます。Windows 8.1では、これらのソフトウェア製品をサポートするためにMicrosoft更新が必要です。これらの更新のインストール方法については、Microsoft KB2919442 および KB2919355を参照してください。

2 NIソフトウェアは、SHA-256証明書により署名されています。Windows 7 SP1およびWindows Embedded Standard 7 SP1では、SHA-256のサポートにはMicrosoft更新が必要です。このセキュリティ更新のインストール方法については、Microsoft社のKB3033929を参照してください。

メモWindowsのNまたはKNエディションではDIAdemは制限付きでのみ実行します。マルチメディアサポートが見つからないからです。マルチメディアサポートは、Microsoftから｢メディア機能パック」をお求めになり、後にインストールすることができます。
Windows Server 2012 R2ではDIAdem VIEWでビデオを再生できません。

管理

ファイアウォール ファイアウォールは、DIAdemのインストール中および起動中に以下の理由で警告を表示します。
usiregコンポーネントは、DataPluginのインストール時に実行されます。その後、ファイル内の検索やナビゲーションに使用するDataFinderが起動します。DIAdemの起動時には、DNSクエリにより、ライセンスをローカルで付与するかライセンスサーバーを使用するかが判定されます。

すべてのDIAdem機能を使用できるようにするには、リスト表示されているすべてのプログラムに対してブロックしないを選択することをお勧めします。これは、DIAdemの評価版を使用する場合にも適用されます。詳細は、ni.com/jp/infoでInfo Codeにjpudt9と入力して参照してください。
Windowsのユーザ権限 DIAdemおよびそのコンポーネントは基本的に、Userまたはそれ以上の権限で、また既定のMicrosoft Windowsユーザアカウントで実行可能です。DIAdemは管理者権限でインストールしてください。

もし1台のコンピュータにバージョンが異なる複数のDIAdemがインストールされていても、管理者権限でログインすることですべての機能を使用できます。

その他

  • Internet Explorer: DIAdem VIEWおよびDIAdem DACのマップ表示には、バージョン11以降のInternet Explorerが必要です。

  • 推奨:
    Adobe Reader (マニュアルの表示などで使用)

DIAdem 2018の注意事項

  • バージョン 2018では、DIAdemは時間チャンネルに対してはるかに高い分解能を提供します。デフォルトでは、この高分解能は無効になっていますが、DIAdemの設定で有効にできます。分解能が高いほど、以下のような効果があります。
    - 時間分解能に変更するか、時間形式文字列を変更する場合、デスクトップファイルを保存してDIAdemを再起動する必要があります。そうしないと、時間値の表示や処理に問題が起こる可能性があります。
    - DIAdemは、より高い時間分解能に異なるタイムベースを使用します。バージョン 2018のタイムベースは、01/01/2018 00:00:00です。タイムベースは各バージョンに適合しています。たとえば、バージョン 2019では、タイムベースは01/01/2019 00:00:00になります。
    - vbTimeの時間値タイプをDIAdemの他の時間形式に変換するとき、DIAdemは常に現在のタイムベースの日付を使用して日付/時間値を決定します。
    - 高時間分解能が有効になっている場合、vbDate分解能は1ms未満の分解能を処理するには不十分です。高分解能時間値を処理するには、代わりにdValuesまたはoValueプロパティを使用します。
    - 高時間分解能が有効になっている場合、DIAdemはデータをTDMファイルとして保存するときに暗黙の時間チャンネルを展開します。
    - 高時間分解能が有効になっている場合、高時間分解能が有効になっていない場合よりも、保存されたTDMファイルが大きくなります。
    - 高時間分解能が有効になっている場合、DIAdemは時間チャンネルを登録しませんが、すぐに大量のデータをロードします。
    - 現在、DIAdemは、TDMまたはTDMSのファイルからの時間チャンネルまたは新しく作成された時間チャンネルの高時間分解能のみをサポートしています。
  • DIAdem 2018では、リモートコンピュータからMy DataFinderに接続できなくなりました。
  • UIAutoRefreshSetコマンドを使用してデバッグ中にData Portalの更新をオフにすると、Data Portalが実際のデータを常に表示するわけではないため、エラーが発生する可能性があります。
  • DIAdem Version 9.0またはLabVIEW Version 7.1以降については共有コンポーネントはDIAdemをインストールする際にアップデートされます。DIAdemをアンインストールした際、現行バージョンの共有コンポーネントは削除されません。これはさまざまなテスト結果に基づき、意図的に残されています。
    このインストール機能は現在のバージョンから以前のDIAdem 2014までのバージョンでテストされています。
  • DIAdem 2018のMyDataFinderは過去のバージョンのインデックスファイルも再構築します。この動作はDIAdem起動時に自動的に行われます。対象となるファイル数にもよりますが、インデックスファイルの構築には相当の時間を必要とします。
  • DIAdemのインストール先を推奨されたフォルダとするか、セットアッププログラムのパス選択ダイアログボックスで排他的に指定するフォルダとすることを強くお勧めします。推奨するパスを変更すると、DIAdemのインストールプログラムが正しく動作しない場合があります。
  • Analysis Serverでアプリケーション用に記述されたスクリプトには、一定の制限があります。詳細については、ヘルプのAnalysis Server: 概要の章を参照してください。
  • Windows 7またはWindows Server 2008 R2では、リモートデスクトップ経由でシステムを制御する場合、PDFおよびXPSドキュメントへの印刷またはエクスポート時に文字列を表示する際に問題が発生します。DIAdemは、文字間隔が小さすぎる文字列を表示しません。これは、http://support.microsoft.com/kb/2768741で説明されているMicrosoftの問題です。Microsoftでは、hotfixの形式でソリューションを提供しています。このHotFixをインストールできない場合は、設定→DIAdemの設定→REPORTの下の設定プリントデータを画像として出力を使用してこの問題に対処することもできます。
  • たとえば、Windows 8.1 (最低) で画面に表示されるテキストのサイズ　(DPIスケール) を100%から150%に変更し、コンピュータを再起動しないと、DIAdem REPORTおよびDIAdem VIEWのカーブ選択で表示エラーが発生することがあります。
  • DIAdemをアクティブ化する場合は、ni.comでナショナルインスツルメンツのユーザプロファイルを作成する必要があります。ユーザプロファイルがない状態で使用できる評価期間は7日間です。ユーザプロファイルを作成すると、この期間は45日間に延長されます。
  • OPC UAサーバーを使用している場合、関数またはDLLが見つからないため、Windowsアップデートが見つからないとエラーメッセージが表示されることがあります。このエラーが発生した場合は、メッセージに検索パス拡張のエラーが記述されているかどうかをログファイルで確認します。このエラーを解決するには、https://www.microsoft.com/download/details.aspx?id=26767でWindows Update KB2533623をインストールしてください。
  • DACブロックダイアグラムをロードする際、DIAdemは旧式のブロックが含まれていないかを確認します。旧式のブロックが含まれているブロックダイアグラムを実行することはできますが、旧式ブロックにはラベルが付きます。将来のバージョンでは、以前のブロックはサポートされなくなるため、これらを最新のブロックに置き換えてください。
  • 以下のDIAdemドライバを使用するには以下のNIソフトウェアコンポーネントをインストールする必要があります。
    ドライバ コンポーネント バージョン
    ADCS Automotive Diagnostic Command Set >= 18.0
    DAQmxドライバ NI-DAQmx >= 9.4
    ECU MC ECU計測/校正ドライバ >= 18.0
    XNET NI-XNET >= 15.0

  • 非常に古いコマンドや変数は、新しい技術によって置き換えられており、DIAdemでは廃止とマーク付けされています。これらのコマンドと変数はDIAdemの将来のバージョンではサポートされないことを意味します。DIAdemヘルプページのDIAdem→廃止コマンドと変数を検索するに、スクリプト中にある廃止された識別子をチェックするスクリプトがあります。

  • DIAdemの現在のバージョンをインストールした後、DIAdemの旧バージョンをインストールすると、旧バージョンのPDFエクスポートが正しく機能しないことがあります。ファイルacfpdf*.*とcdintf*.dllを現在のDIAdemプログラムフォルダから旧バージョンのDIAdemプログラムフォルダにコピーすることで、この問題を解決できます。

  • 同じコンピュータにDIAdem 2018とDataFinder Server Edition 2015または2017をインストールすると、DataFinder Server Edition 2015またはDataFinder Server Edition 2017が動作しなくなる可能性があります。

  • DIAdem 2018とDIAdem 2017のパラレルインストールを使用している場合、設定→TDM Server→DataFinder階層でDIAdem SCRIPTで開くDataFinder階層プレビューを使用することはできません。

  • バージョン2018以降、DIAdemはデフォルトでVBSデータプラグインを暗号化形式でインポートします。データプラグイン設定ダイアログボックスでデータプラグインのインポートを選択した場合にのみ、暗号化されていないデータプラグインをインポートしてから処理できます。

  • Tree SUDプロパティのPictureで使用する画像の最小サイズは16×16ピクセルでなければなりません。

  • DIAdemから.NETアセンブリを必要とするVIは、LVRuntimeオブジェクトを介して使用することはできません。

DIAdem 2018とDIAdem 2017の互換性について

  • 以前のDIAdemバージョンとの互換性に関する情報を検索するには、「DIAdemリリースノート」という検索語でni.com / supportを参照してください。
  • GraphObjOpenおよびGraphObjCloseを介してREPORTオブジェクトにアクセスするための古いスクリプトインタフェースは、DIAdem 2018でサポートされなくなります。DIAdem 2018では、DIAdem REPORTでオブジェクト指向スクリプトインタフェースを使用する必要があります。この変更により、2D軸システムでカーブ変換のCurveTransfCmd変数がサポートされなくなりました。代わりにD2CurveTransformingContextオブジェクトとOnCurveTransformationプロパティを使用します。
  • Workers for Addメソッドを使用すると、最大5つのワーカーオブジェクトを作成できます。
  • DIAdem 2018は、64ビットバージョンのみが利用可能です。
  • バージョン 2018では、DIAdemはMy DataFinderというDataFinderのDataFinderのGetSettingsで返されたDataFinderSettingオブジェクトのメソッド、プロパティ、およびサブオブジェクトのみをサポートします。DataFinder Configuration APIを使用して、DataFinder Serverを構成します。DataFinder Configuration APIの説明については、TDM Serverヘルプのプログラミングリファレンス→REST APIを参照してください。
  • バージョン 2018以降、DIAdemはDataFinder ServerのDataFinder Managerオブジェクトをサポートしなくなりました。代わりにDataFinder Configuration APIを使用してください。DataFinder Configuration APIの説明については、TDM Serverヘルプのプログラミングリファレンス→REST APIを参照してください。

今後のDIAdemのバージョンに関する注意事項

  • チャンネル番号によるチャンネルへのアクセスは、DIAdem 2018とそれ以前までサポートされています。多くのバージョンでは、チャンネルが最も一般的に参照されていましたが、グループインデックスまたはグループ名とチャンネルインデックスまたはチャネル名を組み合わせて使用していました。
  • バージョン 2019では、DIAdem VIEWは番号順モードをサポートしなくなりました。
  • コントロールファイルドライバは、DIAdem 2018とそれ以前までサポートされています。今後のバージョンでは、スクリプトドライバをUDIオブジェクトとともに使用してください。UDIオブジェクトは、RS-232やGPIBなど、コンピュータ内の通信インタフェースに中立なインタフェースを提供します。CreateUDIコマンドを使用して、UDIオブジェクトを作成します。スクリプトドライバとUDIオブジェクトの詳細については、ヘルプを参照してください。
  • チャンネルプロパティDisplayTypeは、DIAdem 2019では読み取り専用になります。DIAdem 2018では、DIAdemの設定で「絶対時間値の高分解能」設定を有効にすると、このプロパティも読み取り専用になります。時間チャンネルを数値チャンネルに変換したり数値チャンネルを時間チャンネルに変換するには、コマンドChnTimeToNumericおよびChnNumericToTimeを使用してください。
  • DIAdem 2012 SP2以前のDIAdemバージョンで使用されていたLogos通信プロトコル (UDP経由の通信) は、バージョン2019以降はサポートされなくなります。つまり、以前のクライアントは、DataFinder Server 2019またはMy DataFinder 2019と通信できなくなります。将来は、DataFinderとの通信にLogos XT (TCP経由の通信) しか使用できません。これは、DIAdemおよびLabVIEW DataFinderツールキットクライアントに適用されます。

製品のセキュリティおよび重要な更新

ナショナルインスツルメンツ製品のセキュリティに関するお知らせを確認、または受け取るには、ni.com/securityを参照してください。ナショナルインスツルメンツからの重要な更新に関するお知らせは、ni.com/critical-updatesを参照してください。

DIAdem 2018 SP1 の新機能

Analysis Serverスクリプトは、SystemLinkファイルビューアとSystemLinkタグビューアを使用するための新しいプロパティとメソッドを提供します。

DIAdem 2018　SP1 の新機能

一般

  • DIAdemは、時間チャンネルに対してはるかに高い分解能を提供します。
  • モダンでフラットなデザインによるインタフェースの部分の改良。
  • MQTTオブジェクトを作成するための新規のコマンド。MQTTオブジェクトはDIAdemのMessage Queue Telemetry Transportプロトコルを提供します。MQTTプロトコルは、デバイス間の遠隔測定データの伝送を行うマシンツーマシン (M2M) 通信のためのオープンメッセージプロトコルです。
  • 新しいカーブを表示するには、6つの事前に定義されたカラースキームを選択するか、独自のカラースキームを定義します。

DIAdem NAVIGATOR、DataFinder、Data Portal

  • TDMファイルのメタデータのロスレス圧縮。
  • 大量データのデータタイプを重大なエラーなく最適化。
  • Bus Logコンバータは、AUTOSAR形式、Head Acoustics、Bus Log Raw形式をサポートしています。
  • Data Portalのショートカットメニューが改訂され、スクリプトインタフェースを介してユーザが変更できます。

DIAdem VIEW

  • 絶対時間と相対時間の表示を切り替えることができます。
  • DIAdemがマップ表示に追跡の色を付けるために使用するチャンネルを指定できます。DIAdemは、カラーチャンネルの最大値と最小値の間でパレットの色を分割します。
  • カーブのラインの太さを変更できます。たとえば、高解像度モニタのカーブ表示を改善することができます。
  • エッジスムージングを使用してカーブを描けるようになりました。
  • グローバルDIAdem設定で、DIAdemが新規のカーブを作成するために自動的に使用する独自の色を定義できます。
  • 非常に長いモノクロトラックのマップ表示が加速されました。

DIAdem ANALYSIS

  • 新規の平滑化関数: 4253Hフィルタは連続していくつかの平滑化を適用し、スムーズな信号が得られますが、本質的な構造がまだ目視確認できます。
  • 新規のジオ関数
    - 開始からのGPS距離: 地球の楕円形を考慮して、2つのGPS座標間の最短距離を計算します。この関数は、距離の値を合計します。
    - SRTM標高プロファイルの計算: 経度と緯度から対応する標高値を求めます。
    - 湿度関数: 相対湿度の絶対湿度への変換、またはその逆。
  • 新規のChnEvent関数ChnEventInvalidValuesは、無効な値がチャンネルに含まれているかどうかをチェックします。
  • 値の差の正確なチェックが関数ChnEventDetectionDifferenceに追加されました。そのために、この関数はさらに3つのテストモードをサポートしています。

DIAdem REPORT

  • DIAdem REPORTでは、絶対時間と相対時間の表示を切り替えることができます。
  • PowerPointのエクスポートの改訂: PPTX形式へのエクスポートで、PowerPointがインストールされている必要はありません。DIAdemでは、PPT形式へのエクスポートはサポートされなくなり、PPTX形式へのエクスポートのみがサポートされています。既存のPPTテンプレートをPPTX形式に変換する必要があります。PowerPointのエクスポートで、既存のPPTXファイルにスライドを添付できるようになりました。
  • PDFおよびPPTXファイルの添付もインタフェースから直接行うことができます。
  • 新規の表示タイプ「スパイダー軸システム」: スパイダー軸システムでは、くもの巣またはレーダー図の形で同じカテゴリのデータを表示できます。
  • バー表示もグループ化できます。
  • バー表示は、互いに積み重ねることもできます。
  • 定数と座標では、2番目の座標を指定して、これらの座標の間の領域に色を付けることができます。座標にコメントフィールドを追加することもできます。
  • 2Dカーブ表示では、DIAdemがパレットカラーでカーブを表示するために使用する値でカラーチャンネルを指定できます。
  • 3Dカーブ表示の3D軸システムでは、DIAdemの値がパレットカラーでカーブを表示するために使用するカラーチャンネルを指定します。
  • バー、塗りつぶし表面、3D等高線テーブルなどのさまざまなポイントにおいて、ダイアログボックスで色の透明度を設定できます。
  • 3Dカーブを使用した3D軸システムでは、3Dカーブを表示するのか、平面のみを投影するのかを選択できます。
  • 特性要因図の表示は、特に大規模な配列ではるかに高速です。
  • 大規模な特性要因図のPDF出力では、はるかに小さなファイルが生成されます。
  • グローバルDIAdem設定で、DIAdemが新規のカーブを作成するために自動的に使用する独自の色を定義できます。
  • REPORTオブジェクトのショートカットメニューが改訂され、スクリプトインタフェースでユーザが変更できます。
  • ズームモードが改訂されたため、オブジェクトをより正確に配置できます。

DIAdem DAC / DIAdem VISUAL

  • 測定中に表示ブロックの構成を変更できます。
  • ブロック設定をより明確に構造化するために、構成ダイアログボックスが改訂されました。
  • Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) を使用したcDAQシャーシのサポート
  • ECUMCドライバはデータ出力もサポートするようになりました。
  • XNETドライバはAUTOSARをサポートするようになりました。
  • REPORTパネルおよびVIEWパネルと同じ方法でチェックボックスを使用して、表示ブロック内の信号の可視性を構成できるようになりました。

DIAdem SCRIPT

  • タブは、ワークスペースの下部から上に移動しています。各タブには独自の閉じるアイコンがあります。
  • オブジェクト、コマンド、およびプロシージャのリストの自動表示 (CodeCompletion関数) のパフォーマンスが改善されました。
  • TaskPanelコントロールを使用して、ユーザダイアログボックスにサブエントリを含む展開可能なグループを持つコントロールを定義できます。コンテンツを動的に変更し、選択したエントリを決定し、このエントリのクリックに反応することができます。
  • Data PreprocessorとAnalysis Serverの構成ダイアログボックスが改訂されました。たとえば、構成ダイアログボックスで、スクリプトやレイアウトなどのAnalysis Serverパケットの内容を直接編集できます。

バグの修正

DIAdem 2018 SP1 で修正されたエラー

一般

699874DIAdem cuts off very long error messages.
716108The example data in the DataPlugin help is incomplete.

Data Portal

684997You cannot copy channels to an external editor if you select the channel group for copying.
699676DIAdem calculates inaccurate step widths for an explicit waveform channel if the numeric values consist of a large number of digits before and after the decimal point.

NAVIGATOR

371329An error occurs if you open a file with a single quotation mark in the filename with the Excel DataPlugin Wizard.
591496If you load several tests from a dataset into an empty portal with appended loading, DIAdem loads all tests instead of appending the channels from the second test to the channels of the first test.
627286In MME Export, the leading point is missing from the property identifiers.

VIEW

701980DIAdem may crash in certain cases when displaying contours.
720588In the legend you can only display the distance between the upper and lower cursor for the leading curve, but not for other curves.
720589If DIAdem displays several curves, the small cross for the second band is missing when using the band cursor in combination with the curve cursor.

ANALYSIS

712356If you select a large value for the overlap of the time intervals in the FFT with one time signal, the calculation is only possible for the first call.
718697The ChnFullSpectrum command with the setting "FullSpectrumIntervalType=NoOfIntervals" may cause an access violation.
719735The result properties generated by the approximation are only partially grouped.

REPORT

648883DIAdem does not align rotated texts correctly if the texts have different reference points.
677505DIAdem does not correctly align the caption of a 3D color palette if the setting "Label on every nth symbol" does not have the value 1.
701677In the 2D table dialog box, the entries "Automatic minimum" and "Automatic maximum" in the enumeration list of the table length are reversed.
713275In the context menu "Add Curve Coordinates" of a curve, the texts "Absolute Maximum" and "Absolute Minimum" were reversed in the English and Japanese versions.
715248The differential characteristic diagram of a 3D axis system displays wrong results for certain data.
722249If you align the contents of multi-page 2D tables with the decimal point, the alignment is only correct on the first page of the table.
722266If there are no contour lines in a characteristic diagram, DIAdem does not color the characteristic diagram.
722286In 2D tables with horizontal alignment, DIAdem arranges the individual background colors of the heading in the wrong order.
722954If you rotate an characteristic diagram in the xy-view around the z-axis, the isolines disappear.

DAC

710013The OPC UA driver cannot establish a connection to an OPC UA server if the URL of the server does not match the URL stored in the certificate of the OPC UA server.
711082The calibration measurement in the "Two-point scaling” block leads to an error.

SCRIPT

708698The functions ChnEventOperationAND, ChnEventOperationOR, and ChnEventFind in formulas with AND or OR can trigger a runtime error if very long result lists are used.

DIAdem 2018で修正されたエラー

以下は、DIAdem 2018で修正された一部の問題のIDとタイトルです。このリストは、現行バージョンで修正された問題をすべて網羅しているわけではありません。バグIDがわかっている場合は、この一覧で修正状況を確認できます。DIAdemのKnowledgebaseにはDIAdem旧バージョン以降の解決済リストがあり、そこでFixed Issuesと入力すれば検索できます。

CAR ID説明

一般

636620The example "Checking DataPlugins for Timeout” might lead to an error.
641015Calling a script with the key combination shift and function key might only be possible once.
647079The dialog box “Exit DIAdem” does not recognize that changed data files must be saved in TDMS format.

Data Portal

540302When values are copied from a channel into an empty channel, the target channel receives the name of the source channel.

NAVIGATOR

524528When values of properties are being searched for on several levels of a data store, for example AOP5, the button "Automatically determine property columns from search” is enabled by default.
637677The Bus Log Converter does not support more than seven databases.
639560The Bus Log Converter scales the time stamp of GIN multi-loggers incorrectly.
646570The channel names created in a Japanese version by the DataPlugin Wizard are incorrect.
647966If you click the “Reset” button in the Bus Log Converter dialog box, DIAdem enters duplicate entries in the “File type” selection field.
661065DIAdem does not include files that are not in the list of recently loaded files.
661495Converting with the Bus Log Converter has become slower.
678864Loading result columns from a search returns incorrect values when the first values in the column are NoValues.
680154If you save data with waveform channels as an Excel file in DIAdem, DIAdem only generates a time channel for the first waveform channel, even if the other waveform channels do not have the same values for step width and offset.
680953If you configure the Bus Log Converter so that DIAdem converts MDF4 files automatically, DIAdem crashes during interactive conversion after you have converted a file with drag and drop.
687217The Bus Log Converter does not support ID 0 in Vector ASCII files.
690246When DIAdem loads LVM files, the time channels might be incorrect.
691684DIAdem cannot load TDMS files when the filename extension was changed, for example, from ".tdms" to ".abc".
696506DIAdem cannot open TDMS files containing empty channels with scaling information.
696962When converting CAN FD frames from Vector BLF files, you receive wrong signals.

VIEW

641698DIAdem might truncate the cascade displays on the right edge.
653748The synchronization of videos with the cursor might not work properly.
677011The legend properties CursorX2 and CursorY2 do not display the values of the second band cursor or second frame cursor.
683279The contour display might not display horizontal and vertical sections through the data.
683685The VIEW table might be empty after a layout is transferred to REPORT.
697987You cannot create and include a user dialog box from a template.
698282When a cascade is zoomed, DIAdem displays the label channel incorrectly.
698293DIAdem does not save the label channel of a cascade display.

ANALYSIS

540722With certain setting the dialog box “Reducing Classification” does not work correctly.
639569If you assign a value determined with the function ChnFind to a variable, DIAdem reports a syntax error.
660741The compound classification returns incorrect values when the input channels contain NoValues.
666356DIAdem writes the results of the statistical functions coefficient of variation and relative coefficient of variation into the same channel property.
666387In the calculator, you cannot assign values to the properties of known objects, such as the Data object.
671419It might not be possible to open the event search dialog box if there is either no data set or a different data set was loaded and you previously used the event search via the dialog box.
678627The XOffsetCalc command returns incorrect results for XOffsetDeltaN when the time channel does not start with the value 0.
684146If you change the property names for statistical parameters in a Data Preprocessor configuration, DIAdem also applies these changes to the mathematical function"Descriptive Statistics" after the simulation.
689984The dialog box for rounding channel values does not display the calculated error.

REPORT

608824The graphic export of maps with many interpolation points might lead to an error.
638927If you deactivate the first curve in a 2D axis system and select the "N systems" setting for the axis position, DIAdem displays the remaining curves incorrectly.
639567For the 3D curve type "Isolines", you cannot select the "Same color as curve" setting for labeling the contours.
639845In automatically expanding 2D tables, DIAdem displays the heading field too large.
639848If the setting "Automatic row height" is selected for the "table length" of a 2D table, DIAdem displays the texts with too little space to the table border.
642850With certain scaling settings, automatic Y-axis scaling in a 2D axis system can result in an enlarged scaling range when being updated.
643639DIAdem reports an error if the method "MoveToForeground" is not executed on the active page.
646806The display of many curves in a 2D axis system may lead DIAdem to crash.
648622If the DIAdem setting "Print all pages with expanding tables completely" is enabled and the worksheet with the table is not open when exported as a PDF file, DIAdem reports an error and does not create a PDF file.
648740If you copy and paste grouped objects and then group these group, DIAdem might crash.
652732The alignment of several 2D axis systems does not function correctly if the "N systems" setting was set for at least one of these 2D axis systems as the "Axis position".
653725The Diagram Wizard generates an error in scaled layouts.
657060An error may occur when the Diagram Wizard is being used.
661867In some cases, DIAdem does not position the curve of a 2D axis system with the scaling mode “Range and ticks manual” in the center of the axis system.
665648In DIAdem REPORT you can only align main objects with each other.
665890DIAdem calculates the tick distance in a 2D axis system incorrectly if this axis system contains several constants and the last constant is outside the scale.
668866When adding 4D or 6D vector curves in a 3D axis system, an error occurs when you change the second or third vector end point.
669874In a 2D table, the dividing line between the columns and the headings cannot be changed interactively if you have set the scaling to "Automatically increasing" or "Automatic row height".
670718DIAdem does not always export dashed lines correctly to a PDF file.
675224You cannot rename a text object through the context menu.
679093DIAdem exports non-printable pages when exporting to PowerPoint.
679615DIAdem does not save the changed column order of a 2D table.
683083The PowerPoint export does not export graphics in portrait format.
688604The "OnPicUpdateStart" event can lead to access violation under certain circumstances.
692045If a 2D table contains text with line breaks and you reduce the size of the DIAdem window substantially, DIAdem can no longer export graphics.
692471In some cases, a differential characteristic diagram shows incorrect values at the edges.
697843If DIAdem cannot find the channel for labeling the curve points, DIAdem uses the y-channel as the labeling channel.

DAC

638118It is not possible to change the case when renaming a block.
644036A block diagram, which operates two output blocks with a driver and a system clock in the foreground and in the interrupt mode, might crash during the measurement.
645130Counter measurement with the NI-DAQmx driver lead to inaccurate results.
648824When the DAC dialog box “Save Data” is opened when the setting “The capacity of the storage medium determines the end of the measurement” is enabled, an error occurs.
686310In some cases DIAdem calculates the maximum possible sampling rate incorrectly when measuring with the NI-DAQMX driver in hardware clock.
695728The script driver does not find a script file if the file name contains additional dots in addition to the file name extension.

SCRIPT

626576The DIAdem script debugger does not work if you place a breakpoint directly after the MsgBox or the InputBox command.
641235With the ECU driver it is not possible to assign values to ECU properties with a script.
647020Deleting a large number of channels with the Data.Remove method may be slow if there are many channels in the Data Portal.
651270You cannot load text searches in the configuration dialog box of the Analysis Server Procedure.
652675The TextToClipBoard command can block actions with the clipboard if the clipboard does not contain any texts.
653821If you edit a file in the script editor that is stored on a slow network drive, there may be delays in displaying the characters you have just entered.
660751The FileCopy command only ends the copy process after the second manual abort.
662217The value of the channel property "implicit_start" of an implicit time channel is not a vbDate data type.
663653When processing the values of the property "Properties <Data>" with the DataTypeFloat32 data type, DIAdem includes too many decimal places.
670754The Activate for Sheet method also automatically opens the DIAdem REPORT panel.
676812The execution of the property Navigator.Display.CurrDataStore.GetDataStore.RootElements.Count leads to a crash of DIAdem when only the “Computer” data store is enabled.
678209DIAdem does not replace the channel names of CSV files in a Data Preprocessor configuration via “Replace property values” when these files use a DataPlugin that supports row-based reading of the data.
679534If you set columns with special control characters as fixed replacement pattern in the dialog box “Replace Property Values»Edit Rule” in the configuration of the Data Preprocessor, the dialog box will crash.
679681The command ChnGenTime cannot create a constant time channel.
688527The Analysis Server does not support the ExportToPowerPoint for Sheets method.
692781If you use the command DataFileSave with the storage method "CSV_EXPORT", a memory leak occurs.

ヘルプにアクセスする

DIAdemの詳細については、ヘルプ→目次から『DIAdemヘルプ』を開いてください。

サンプルを検索する

DIAdemでヘルプ→サンプルを選択して、DIAdem ExampleFinderを起動します。DIAdemのサンプルは、プログラムディレクトリの下のexamplesディレクトリにあります。サンプルを必要に応じて変更したり、サンプルの一部をユーザが作成したファイルにコピーして貼り付けたりすることができます。

NI製品のインストールを自動化する

コマンドライン引数を使用してインストーラのユーザインタフェースおよびダイアログボックスの一部またはすべてを非表示にすることにより、ほとんどのNI製品のインストールを自動化できます。ただし、2012年8月リリース (NIインストーラのバージョン 3.1以降を使用した製品) 以降は、NIソフトウェアのサイレントインストール時またはその前に追加ステップを実行する必要がある場合があります。

インストールしようとしているNI製品でMicrosoft .NET 4.6.2が使用されている場合は、NIソフトウェアがインストールされる前に.NETインストーラが実行され、NIソフトウェアのインストールが開始する前にマシンの再起動が必要になることがあります。.NETによる再起動を回避するには、NIソフトウェアをインストールする前に別途.NET 4.6.2をインストールしてください。

詳細については、以下の技術サポートデータベース記事を参照してください。

NIソフトウェアをMicrosoft Windows 10と使用する

Microsoft Windows 10は、Windowsオペレーティングシステムの最新バージョンです。Windows 10は、以前のバージョンと比較して大きな変更点があります。Windows 10は、Windows 7とWindows 8の両方の機能を組み合わせています。さらに、このオペレーティングシステムにはいくつかの新しい機能が導入されています。Windows 10におけるNIのサポートについては、ni.com/windows10を参照してください。

NIソフトウェアをMicrosoft Windows 8.1と使用する

NIソフトウェアをMicrosoft Windows 8.1にインストールすると、LabVIEW、Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX)、およびNI 起動ツールなどのNIアプリケーションソフトウェア製品へのショートカットを含む新しいタイルがアプリ画面に表示されます。Windows 8.1に関するNIのサポートについては、ni.com/windows8/jaを参照してください。

法的情報

著作権

© 2003—2019 National Instruments Ireland Resources Limited.All rights reserved.

著作権法に基づき、National Instruments Corporation (米国ナショナルインスツルメンツ社) の書面による事前の許可なく、本書のすべて又は一部を写真複写、記録、情報検索システムへの保存、及び翻訳を含め、電子的又は機械的ないかなる形式によっても複製又は転載することを禁止します。

National Instrumentsは他者の知的財産を尊重しています。お客様も同様の方針に従われますようお願いいたします。NIソフトウェアは著作権法その他知的財産権に関する法律により保護されています。NIソフトウェアを用いて他者に帰属するソフトウェアその他のマテリアルを複製することは、適用あるライセンスの条件その他の法的規制に従ってそのマテリアルを複製できる場合に限り可能であるものとします。

エンドユーザ使用許諾契約及び他社製品の法的注意事項

エンドユーザ使用許諾契約 (EULA) 及び他社製品の法的注意事項はインストール後の以下の場所にあります。

  • 注意事項は、<National Instruments>¥_Legal Information及び<National Instruments>ディレクトリにあります。
  • EULA: <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license
  • NI製品で作成したインストーラに法律情報を組み込む方法については、<National Instruments>¥_Legal Information.txtを確認してください。

米国政府の権利の制限

お客様が米国政府の機関、省又はその他の事業体 (「米国政府」と総称する) である場合、本書に記載の技術データの使用、複製、再製、公表、修正、配布又は転送は、民間機関用の連邦調達規則52.227-14と軍事機関用の国防省連邦調達規則補足252.227-7014に基づく限定権利条項の適用を受けます。

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

商標

National Instruments の商標の詳細については、NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelinesni.com/trademarks(英語)をご覧ください。本書中に記載されたその他の製品名及び企業名は、それぞれの企業の商標又は商号です。

特許

National Instrumentsの製品を保護する特許については、ソフトウェアで参照できる特許情報 (ヘルプ→特許)、メディアに含まれているpatents.txtファイル、又はni.com/legal/patents/jaからアクセスできる「ナショナルインスツルメンツ特許情報」のうち、該当するリソースから参照してください。

375399E-0112