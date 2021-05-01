NI-Serial 19.5 Readme

This readme contains the following information:

This file contains important information about NI-Serial for Windows and LabVIEW Real-Time, including installation instructions, new features, a partial list of bugs fixed for NI-Serial for Windows and LabVIEW Real-Time, and known issues.

NI-Serial versions are now aligned with the versions of major NI application software products. This alignment gives you information about the year the driver was released and the most recent software version the driver was designed to work with. Driver versions now start with a two-digit year indicator: NI-Serial 14.0. For example, NI-Serial 14.0 is the version released with LabVIEW 2014. The last version released under the old numbering scheme is NI-Serial 4.1. The first version released under the new numbering scheme is NI-Serial 14.0.

The CreateFile function from the Microsoft Win32 API fails for port names COM10 and greater. To use these ports, and for the function to succeed, append the string "\\\\.\\" before the port name. For example, to open COM10, use the string "\\\\.\\COM10" for the port name. This is because the port's full name is actually \\.\COM10, and all "\" characters must be doubled per the C language syntax.

If you swap one PCI-based (PCI, PCI Express, PXI, and PXI Express) serial card for another of the same model, the serial number shown in Measurement & Automation Explorer and the Device Manager may not change. This happens because Windows cannot distinguish the old hardware from the new. To fix this problem, uninstall the interface through Device Manager, then scan for new hardware or restart your computer. This forces Windows to reinstall your hardware and the correct serial number will be displayed.

If you have already upgraded Windows without first uninstalling NI-Serial, it may be necessary to repair your NI-Serial installation. If the installed version does not support your operating system, you must uninstall it and install a supported version.

Microsoft often supports upgrading to newer versions of Windows, without a complete system reinstall. This can cause an improper version of NI-Serial to be installed on the system, which does not properly support the upgraded operating system. NI recommends uninstalling NI-Serial prior to upgrading Windows, then downloading and installing the appropriate version of NI-Serial for your new version of Windows.

Serial ports on Windows 7 and later may not enumerate in numerical order. For more information, go to ni.com/kb and search for KnowledgeBase 51RBTPG2.

NI-Serial 3.5.1 included new firmware for USB and ExpressCard serial interfaces. If you are upgrading from a version older than NI-Serial 3.5.1, disconnect and reconnect your USB and ExpressCard devices to update to the latest firmware after finishing the NI-Serial installation process. In the case of the USB-485/4 hardware, also disconnect and reconnect the power cable.

Changes and Fixed Issues

Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 19.5 Added LabVIEW NXG 4.0 Support NI-Serial 19.5 adds support for LabVIEW NXG 4.0. ID 743440: Timeout error occurs when sending data on serial port in Linux Real-Time OS NI-Serial 19.5 fixes a known issue when running NI Linux Real-Time OS, where NI-Serial causes the I/O write and read operation malfunction in PXIe-8840, PXIe-8861, and PXIe-8880 system. ID 204675: NI-Serial Configuration is not installed via LabVIEW-Built Installer in Windows 64-bit Operating System NI-Serial 19.5 fixes a known issue when adding NI-Serial Configuration into LabVIEW-built installer and then deployed and installed into Windows 64-bit Operating System. Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 19.0 Added LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Support NI-Serial 19.0 adds support for LabVIEW NXG 3.1. Removed Support for WinXP OS NI-Serial 19.0 removes support for WinXP OS. Added Support for PCI Express Serial Hardware on Controllers Running 64-Bit NI Linux Real-Time OS NI-Serial 19.0 adds support for National Instruments PCI Express serial interfaces for controllers, such as the PXIe-8840, PXIe-8861, and PXIe-8880, that run 64-bit NI Linux Real-Time OS.

Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 18.5 Added LabVIEW NXG 3.0 Support NI-Serial 18.5 adds support for LabVIEW NXG 3.0. Added Support for PCI Express Serial Hardware NI-Serial 18.5 adds support for National Instruments PCI Express serial interfaces. Refer to Supported Interfaces.

Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 17.5 Added LabVIEW NXG 2.0 Support and New Features in MAX and SystemDesigner NI-Serial 17.5 adds support for LabVIEW NXG 2.0. It also adds support for the Recover Ports utility, Basic Serial Port Settings view and configuration, and Advanced Serial Port Settings view in SystemDesigner. In addition, it adds Self-Test support in MAX and SystemDesigner.

Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 17.0 Removed Support for Various PCI and PXI Interfaces NI-Serial 17.0 removes support for the PCI-232, PCI-232I, PCI-485, PCI-485I, PXI-8420, PXI-8421, PXI-8422, and PXI-8423 interfaces.

Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 15.0 Added Support for CVS-1458 NI-Serial 15.0 adds support for the serial port on the CVS-1458 controller. Added support for NI 9870 and NI 9871 C Series modules on sbRIO-9607 and sbRIO-9627 NI-Serial 15.0 adds serial module (NI 9870 and NI 9871) support for the sbRIO-9607 and sbRIO-9627 controllers.

Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 14.0 Runtime Installer Starting with version 14.0, NI-Serial is available as a runtime installer. NI-Serial Runtime is a minimal installer which does not include utilities, documentation, or Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX). When building an installer using National Instruments application development environments (ADEs) such as LabVIEW, have the option of including this subset of NI-Serial in your distribution. ENET-232 and ENET-485 NI-Serial 14.0 removes support for all NI Serial ENET Interfaces (ENET-232/2, ENET-232/4, ENET-485/2 and ENET-485/4). Added support for NI 9870 and NI 9871 C Series modules on controllers running 64-bit NI Linux Real-time OS NI-Serial 14.0 adds serial module (NI 9870 and NI 9871) support for controllers, such as the NI cRIO-9038, which run 64-bit NI Linux Real-time OS. ID 445885: RS-232 ports on NI 9870 modules are incorrectly detected as RS-485 ports NI-Serial 14.0 fixes a known issue when running NI Linux Real-time OS, where NI-Serial incorrectly causes NI-VISA to detect RS-232 ports on NI 9870 modules as RS-485 configured for 4-wire mode.

Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 4.1 Added support for NI 9870 and NI 9871 C series modules on the cRIO-9068. NI-Serial 4.1 adds serial module (NI 9870 and NI 9871) support for the cRIO-9068 controller. ID 356028: NI 9870 and NI 9871 C series modules do not detect errors in all cases. NI-Serial 4.1 fixes an issue where some parity and framing errors received by NI 9870 and NI 9871 modules are not detected by the firmware. This can result in the driver not reporting the errors, leading to data corruption.

Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 4.0 Added support for NI CVS-1457RT Compact Vision System Improved Support for NI System Configuration API NI-Serial 4.0 adds the discovery of USB and ENET hardware, NI 9870 and NI 9871 modules through the NI System Configuration API. NI System Configuration Expert Name Change The NI System Configuration expert for NI-Serial has been renamed from "ni-serial" to "serial". This change allows for system configuration and MAX import/export operations to be accessed in a consistent manner. Existing applications using the old name must be updated. Improved Appearance in MAX NI-Serial 4.0 improves the way serial hardware is displayed in MAX. PXI and PXIe hardware are now displayed under their respective chassis in the tree, and ENET interfaces are now found under Network Devices. The port items which were previously shown in MAX have been removed, and VISA ASRL resources are now placed directly beneath the serial interface. NI 9870 and NI 9871 modules will also now appear in MAX when configured for use with NI-Serial. When using a host system with NI-Serial 4.0 installed to view LabVIEW Real-Time controllers running older versions of NI-Serial, the NI-Serial boards will no longer appear in MAX. All ports will still be accessible as VISA ASRL resources. Removal of NI-Serial Communicator NI-Serial Communicator has been obsoleted, and is no longer installed. Similar functionality can be found using NI-VISA Interactive Control, which can be opened by selecting a VISA ASRL resource in MAX, and clicking the Open VISA Test Panel button in the toolbar. ID 387524: Incorrect Slot and Chassis Identification When using the NI System Configuration API to query information about NI-Serial PCI or PCIe hardware in a Desktop RT system, it would incorrectly specify that the board was in slot 255 of chassis PXI255. This has been resolved, and now reports that the chassis and slot are unavailable.

Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 3.9.1 Update shortcuts installed on Windows 8 When installing on Windows 8, NI-Serial no longer pins shortcuts to the Start screen. Shortcuts which are available from the start menu on earlier versions of Windows may be accessed through the NI Launcher utility, or by searching from the Start screen. ID 383662: Configuring ENET serial port to COM256 causes crash NI-Serial 3.9.1 resolves an issue where a system crash could occur after renaming an ENET-232 or ENET-485 serial port to COM256. This crash could occur either when opening the port, or immediately upon booting Windows.

Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 3.9 Added support for updated Smart Cameras Adds support for Windows 8 NI-Serial 3.9 adds support for Windows 8. Known issues exist regarding the accessibility of items which were previously accessible via the Windows Start Menu. This will be addressed in a future release of NI-Serial. Support for NI System Configuration API NI-Serial 3.9 supports the discovery of PCI-based (PCI, PCIe, PXI, and PXIe) hardware through the NI System Configuration API. ID 359904: System Instability every 49.7 days NI-Serial 3.9 fixes an issue where various errors could be manifested if a serial transfer is in progress when the 32-bit system tick count rolls over, which happens once every 49.7 days. Symptoms included failed serial transfers, FIFO overruns, failure of serial transfers to timeout, and system hangs. ID 325477: Possible system crash after removing hardware during hibernation NI-Serial 3.9 resolves an issue where a system could crash after removing PCI-based hardware from a hibernated system. Depending on the system configuration, the crash could occur immediately upon resume, or at a later time. ID 317971: Cannot use baud rates higher than 131072 from .NET and possibly other applications NI-Serial 3.9 resolves an issue which limited the usable baud rate from the .NET Serial Port interface to 131072 baud. This error occurred because NI-Serial improperly reported the maximum baud rate as BAUD_128K (The maximum constant supported by the API) when the port actually supported higher baud rates. This has been changed to report BAUD_USER, indicating that custom baud rates are supported. Other applications querying the maximum baud rate may have been impacted as well.

Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 3.8.2 ID 347232: System could hang during reboot A system could hang during reboot if it was transmitting data from a 843x series serial port when the reboot command was sent. This has been fixed. ID 337167: Possible crash with cRIO-9075, cRIO-9076, sbRIO-9605, or sbRIO-9606 controllers A system crash or instability could occur when detecting serial ports on any of the mentioned controllers. Some examples when this could occur are expanding Devices & Interfaces in Measurement & Automation Explorer, installing VISA Server on the target, or attempting to use a serial port. This has been fixed. ID 328853: Serial ports not functioning on cFP-2100 and cFP-2110 controllers The serial ports on cFP-2100 and cFP-2110 controllers were not properly detected. This did not impact cFP-2120 controllers. This has been fixed.

Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 3.8.1 Support for New Controllers NI-Serial 3.8.1 adds support for serial ports on RIO Mezzanine Cards. SecondaryInterrupts option in niserial.dbs has been replaced The SecondaryInterrupts option used in the niserial.dbs file has been replaced, and will no longer function. Refer to the Performance on LabVIEW Real-Time topic in the NI-Serial Help for more information. ID 305387: DRIVER_IRQL_NOT_LESS_OR_EQUAL caused by NI-Serial ENET driver NI-Serial 3.8.1 has resolved issues which occasionally resulted in DRIVER_IRQL_NOT_LESS_OR_EQUAL system crashes when using ENET-232 or ENET-485 ports. ID 299891: IRQL_GT_ZERO_AT_SYSTEM_SERVICE caused by NI-Serial ENET driver NI-Serial 3.8.1 has resolved an issue which could result in a IRQL_GT_ZERO_AT_SYSTEM_SERVICE system crash when closing an ENET-232 or ENET-485 port. ID 132892: Incorrect behavior when using NI-VISA VI_EVENT_ASRL_RI event When using the VI_EVENT_ASRL_RI event with some cRIO, sbRIO, and cFP controllers, the event was incorrectly signaled on both rising and falling edges of the RI line. This behavior has now been fixed, and the event is signaled only on the falling edge.

Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 3.8 Added support for New Controllers NI-Serial 3.8 adds support for the RS-485 port of the cRIO-908x controllers running Windows. NI-Serial 3.8 also adds support for additional cRIO, sbRIO, and Smart Camera controllers. NI-Spy replaced by NI I/O Trace NI-Spy has been replaced by NI I/O Trace. All functionality previously found in NI-Spy is now found in NI I/O Trace. Performance Optimizations for Small Transfers Several enhancements have been made to improve performance and decrease CPU overhead when performing small writes on all interfaces, and small reads on NI 843x series hardware. Port numbering change for some systems NI-Serial now reserves port numbers for two built-in serial ports on all PXI, Industrial Controller, Desktop RT, and cRIO-908x controllers. On these systems, PnP hardware will now be assigned port numbers starting with COM3, when they may have previously been assigned COM2. NI-Serial settings no longer persist after uninstall The niserial.dbs file is replaced each time NI-Serial is uninstalled or reinstalled. This has the effect that any customized settings will be removed. This matches the behavior of NI-Serial 3.6 and earlier. Removed support for FP-20xx and cFP-20xx controllers. NI-Serial for LabVIEW Real-Time, Version 3.8, requires LabVIEW Real-Time 8.6 or later. It is not possible to install on FP-20xx or cFP-20xx controllers. These controllers will continue to work with previous versions of NI-Serial. ID 298769: Incorrect Parity Setting Mark and space parity were not properly configured on some cRIO, sbRIO, and cFP controllers. This has been fixed. ID 288089: Flow control may not disengage When using multiple forms of flow control simultaneously on a single port, it was possible for flow control to fail to disengage, preventing data transmission. This has been fixed. ID 288079: Possible crash when rebooting cRIO while using NI 987x modules It was possible for a cRIO controller to crash during reboot when using serial ports on a C Series module. This has been fixed. ID 287461: Possible loss of data preceding serial error Several bytes of valid data could be discarded immediately prior to the reception of a serial error, such as a parity or overrun error. This valid data is now properly received prior to handling the error condition. ID 286317: Data reception could halt When the RX FIFO became completely full on some cRIO, sbRIO, and cFP controllers, the port could stop receiving data. This has been fixed. ID 277876: Controller may hang on reboot In some rare circumstances, the process of shutting down serial ports for a reboot could cause the controller to hang. This has been fixed. ID 219314: Incorrect timeout behavior The special case where the Timeout Byte Interval and Timeout Multiplier are both -1 was handled incorrectly, resulting in serial calls failing to time out. This was most easily seen when using NI-Serial from .NET applications. This issue has been fixed.

Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 3.7.1 Add support for the NI cRIO-9075/6 Controller NI-Serial for LabVIEW Real-Time, Version 3.7.1, adds support for the NI cRIO-9075 and cRIO-9076 Controllers.

Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 3.7 NI 9870 and NI 9871 Modules NI-Serial 3.7 allows users to access the NI 9870 and 9871 modules directly from LabVIEW Real-Time 2010 without using the LabVIEW FPGA interface. To enable this support, install NI-Serial 3.7 and NI-VISA for LabVIEW Real-Time on a Compact RIO Target that supports RIO Scan Interface (RSI). When detecting the modules, users will have the option to add the module directly to the chassis in the LabVIEW project. If using NI-RIO 3.5.x and lower, you may see warning pop-ups indicating that the NI 987x modules are not supported on RSI. These warnings can be ignored. For more information go to ni.com/kb and search for 5DTFTOL1. Port Numbering Behavior NI-Serial 3.7 changes the way that ports are numbered when detecting boards. Under some circumstances inserting new boards into a system may cause port numbers to change. For more information go to ni.com/kb and search for 5D2G85G2. Serial Settings Persist after Uninstall The behavior of settings on uninstall was reverted in NI-Serial 3.8. Please refer to Changes and Fixed Issues in NI-Serial 3.8 for more information. Serial settings stored in the niserial.dbs file, including port numbers, will persist after uninstalling NI-Serial 3.7 from a Real-Time target. The modifications to the niserial.dbs file will also persist through reinstalls of the NI-Serial driver. To reset these settings to default, delete the niserial.dbs file from the Real-Time target.

Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 3.6 Windows Server 2003 R2 (32-bit) and Windows Server 2008 R2 Support NI-Serial 3.6 adds support for Windows Server 2003 R2 (32-bit) and Windows Server 2008 R2. Note that only the R2 versions are supported. Refer to Supported Interfaces for a list of supported hardware. Add support for PXI Express serial hardware NI-Serial and NI-Serial for LabVIEW Real-Time Version 3.6 adds support for National Instruments PXI Express serial interfaces. Refer to Supported Interfaces for detailed model information. PXIe-8431 hardware adds support for higher baud rates For some applications, it may be possible to use a PXIe-8431 interface for communicating at up to 10 MBaud. For more information go to ni.com/kb and search for 58KEI82F. PXI chassis and slot information When upgrading to NI-Serial 3.6 on some configurations, port assignments may change. For best results, please identify all PXI chassis through Measurement & Automation Explorer. ID 201827: Incorrect RS-485 wire mode setting could be used when opening port Changing the RS-485 wire mode for PCI, PXI, and PCIe devices in Measurement& Automation Explorer and Device Manager had no effect. This has been fixed. Issues resolved in NI-Serial for LabVIEW Real-Time Version 3.6 ID 193240: A hang could occur when using Asynchronous IO in a Timed Loop on LabVIEW Real-Time. Windows 2000 Support for Windows 2000 is discontinued in this release.

Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 3.5.2 Add support for PCI Express serial hardware NI-Serial for LabVIEW Real-Time, Version 3.5.2, adds support for National Instruments PCI Express serial interfaces. Refer to the chart of Supported Interfaces for detailed model information. Add support for cRIO-9024 and cRIO-9073 controllers NI-Serial for LabVIEW Real-Time, Version 3.5.2, adds support for the cRIO-9024 and cRIO-9073 controllers. Add support for NI 9792 NI-Serial for LabVIEW Real-Time, Version 3.5.2, adds support for the NI 9792 controller. On-chip flow control NI-Serial for LabVIEW Real-Time, Version 3.5.2, adds support for on-chip flow control. Previous driver versions implemented flow control in the driver, which in some circumstances could allow data loss. All PCI, PXI, and PCI Express interfaces now utilize on-chip RTS/CTS flow control. 8430-series hardware also supports on-chip DTR/DSR and XON/XOFF flow control. Performance changes for some cRIO, cFP, and sbRIO controllers: NI-Serial 3.5.2 includes performance changes that impact cRIO-901x, cRIO-907x, sbRIO-96xx, and cFP-22xx controller families. This change greatly reduces the CPU overhead of reading data from the serial port at high speed. An impact of this change is that increased latency may be seen when reading small numbers of bytes from the serial port. For more information about this change and possible solutions if you have issues with the increased latency, visit ni.com/kb and search for Knowledgebase 55597DG2. Issues resolved in NI-Serial for LabVIEW Real-Time Version 3.5.2 ID 111717 : When viewing threads through the Execution Trace Toolkit, some NI-Serial threads were unnamed.

ID 200568: When entering custom settings in the niserial.dbs file, it was possible for them to be deleted from the file upon reboot instead of being applied to the driver.

Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 3.5.1 Windows 7 Support NI-Serial 3.5.1 adds support for Windows 7. Refer to Supported Interfaces for a list of supported hardware. Add support for PCI Express serial hardware NI-Serial 3.5.1 adds support for National Instruments PCI Express serial interfaces. Refer to Supported Interfaces for detailed model information. PCMCIA-232 and PCMCIA-485 Support for PCMCIA-232 and PCMCIA-485 interfaces is discontinued in this release. ID 34931: Timeouts when reading from ENET Serial ports On some systems, every read attempt from an ENET Serial port would result ina timeout. This has been fixed. ID 167613: Incorrect RS-485 wire mode setting could be used when opening aport Changing the RS-485 wire mode for PCI, PXI, and PCIe devices in Measurement& Automation Explorer and the Device Manager had no effect on the port until the system was rebooted. This has been fixed. ID 163281: Baud rates for PCIe ports cannot be set to a non-standard baud rate It was not possible to set a PCIe serial port to a non-standard baud rate in Measurement & Automation Explorer and the Device Manager when using NI-Serial 3.5.0. This has been fixed. ID 189256: Renumbered COM ports not available until after reboot Renumbered COM ports could not be used until after a reboot on systems with Microsoft User Account Control (UAC) enabled. This has been fixed. Renumbering ports on an ENET interface still requires a reboot.

Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 3.5 Added support for PCI Express serial hardware NI-Serial 3.5 adds support for National Instrument PCI Express serial interfaces. Refer to Supported Interfaces for detailed model information. On-Chip Flow Control NI-Serial 3.5 adds support for on-chip flow control. Previous driver versions implemented flow control in the driver, which in some circumstances could allow data loss. All PCI, PXI, and PCI Express interfaces now utilize on-chip RTS/CTS and XON/XOFF flow control. 8430-series hardware also supports on-chip DTR/DSR flow control. ID 139396: Windows Direct Cable Connection Previous versions of NI-Serial could cause a system hang when initiating a Windows Direct Cable Connection. This issue has been resolved for PCI, PXI, and PCI Express interfaces. Issues may still exist when using Windows Direct Cable Connection with other interface types. Serial IO CTL Availability NI-Serial no longer supports the following seldom-used Device I/O Control Codes: IOCTL_SERIAL_SET_MODEM_CONTROL

Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 3.4 USB and ExpressCard Hardware NI-Serial 3.4 introduces improved functionality and performance for USB-232, USB-485, and NI ExpressCard-842x interfaces. This release also introduces support for all USB and ExpressCard interfaces on 64-bit Windows Vista. Measurement & Automation Explorer Fixed Issues The following issues for the Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX) interface for serial devices have been fixed: ID 56439 —Users could not save changes for more than 9 ports using Save All Ports in MAX.

—Users could not save changes for more than 9 ports using in MAX. ID 56514 —Under some circumstances, the serial port advanced tab did not appear in MAX.

—Under some circumstances, the serial port advanced tab did not appear in MAX. ID 57115—Recover Unused COM Ports did not take effect until MAX was restarted. The following issues for the Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX) interface for serial devices have been fixed: Windows 64-bit XP and Windows 64-bit Server 2003 Support for Windows 64-bit XP and Windows 64-bit Server 2003 is discontinued in this release.

Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 3.3.4 Add support for NI 31xx and EVS-146x controllers NI-Serial for LabVIEW Real-Time, Version 3.3.4, adds support for the NI 3100, NI 3110, and EVS-146x controllers.

Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 3.3.3 Add support for the NI cRIO-9022 Controller NI-Serial for LabVIEW Real-Time, Version 3.3.3, adds support for the NI cRIO-9022 Controller. Issues resolved in NI-Serial for LabVIEW Real-Time Version 3.3.3 ID 112229: Using Restore Defaults through Measurement & Automation Explorer restored incorrect FIFO settings for some ports on PXI and Desktop RT controllers. : Using Restore Defaults through Measurement & Automation Explorer restored incorrect FIFO settings for some ports on PXI and Desktop RT controllers.

Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 3.3.2 Add support for NI sbRIO Controllers NI-Serial for LabVIEW Real-Time, Version 3.3.2, adds support for NI sbRIO controllers. Add support for NI Smart Camera Controllers NI-Serial for LabVIEW Real-Time, Version 3.3.2, adds support for NI 17xx Smart Cameras. Issues resolved in NI-Serial for LabVIEW Real-Time Version 3.3.2 ID 93992 : Use of modem line change events could result in system hang on various controllers.

: Use of modem line change events could result in system hang on various controllers. ID 94261 : cFP or cRIO controllers could fail to detect modem line changes or properly time out an I/O request.

: cFP or cRIO controllers could fail to detect modem line changes or properly time out an I/O request. ID 55220 : System could hang if a UART error occurred while reading data from the FIFO.

: System could hang if a UART error occurred while reading data from the FIFO. ID 73422 : Use of modem line change events could result in system hang on some cRIO and cFP controllers.

: Use of modem line change events could result in system hang on some cRIO and cFP controllers. ID 73002: Repeated Open/Close operations could cause system instability on some cRIO, cFP, and Smart Camera controllers.

Changes in Version 3.3 Add support for LabVIEW Real-Time 8.5 with SMP Extensions NI-Serial for LabVIEW Real-Time, Version 3.3, adds support for multi-core real-time targets. Add support for new National Instruments Real-Time Controllers NI-Serial for LabVIEW Real-Time, Version 3.3, adds support for the cRIO-9072, and cRIO-9074 controllers. Issues resolved in NI-Serial for LabVIEW Real-Time Version 3.3 Incoming data could sometimes fail to be read if the port of a cRIO-9002/9004 was opened with data streaming to the port.

Some controllers could have experienced a system hang if a line error were received while the port was in the process of closing.

Under some conditions the serial driver could fail to properly time out an I/O Request.

Changes in Version 3.2 Add Support for Windows Vista NI-Serial 3.2 adds support for Windows Vista. Refer to Supported Interfaces for a list of supported hardware. ISA-232 and ISA-485 Support for the obsolete ISA-232 and ISA-485 interfaces is discontinued in this release. Add support for report generation in Measurement & Automation Explorer NI-Serial for LabVIEW Real-Time, Version 3.2, adds support for report generation in Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX). Report generation allows you to take a snapshot of what hardware is installed and configured on your system.

Changes in Version 3.1 Add support for built-in ports on cRIO, FieldPoint, and Compact Vision controllers NI-Serial for LabVIEW Real-Time, Version 3.1, adds support for cRIO, FieldPoint, and Compact Vision controllers running LabVIEW Real-Time.

Changes in Version 3.0 Add support PCI/PXI-843x hardware NI-Serial for LabVIEW Real-Time, Version 3.0, adds support for the new PCI/PXI-843x family of hardware.