NI-HSDIO 17.5 Readme

January 2018

This file contains important information about the NI-HSDIO driver, including supported hardware, new features, a partial list of bugs fixed, and known issues.

If you plan to use LabVIEW NXG, refer to LabVIEW NXG Support and Considerations.

NI-HSDIO provides support for customers using NI digital waveform generators/analyzers. To program NI digital waveform generators/analyzers, use the NI-HSDIO API.

Minimum Requirements

Processor—1 GHz or faster 32-bit (x86) or 64-bit (x64) processor

RAM—1 GB RAM (32-bit) or 2 GB RAM (64-bit)

A screen resolution of 1,024 x 768

Windows 10/8.1/7, with all available critical updates and service packs

NI-HSDIO 17.0 and later supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2 (32-bit and 64-bit)

/7 SP1 (32-bit and 64-bit) Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1 2

Windows Server 2012 R2 1 (64-bit)

(64-bit) Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12 (64-bit)

1NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note NI-HSDIO 17.0 and later does not support Windows Server non-R2 editions.

Note In 2016 NI-HSDIO dropped support for Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, and installations of Windows 7 without any service packs. NI-HSDIO 17.0 or later will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use NI-HSDIO 17.0 or later to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing NI-HSDIO 17.0 or later, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.

For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, refer to KB 79UC78LS, Why Does my LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, Measurement Studio, or TestStand Built Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Server 2003?.

NI recommends that you have the most recent service pack for your operating system installed.

Supported Real-Time Operating Environments

NI-HSDIO 17.0 and later supports the following real-time operating environments:

LabVIEW Real-Time Module

LabWindows™/CVI™ Real-Time Module

Note NI-HSDIO 16.0 and later does not support self-calibration of the NI PXIe-6556 with LabVIEW Real-Time Module. Use NI-HSDIO 15.0 and LabVIEW 2012 to perform self-calibration of the PXIe-6556 with LabVIEW Real-Time Module.

Install ADEs, such as LabVIEW or Microsoft Visual Studio®, before installing NI-HSDIO. To add support for ADEs installed after installing NI-HSDIO, modify your NI-HSDIO installation or launch the NI-HSDIO installer again.

NI-HSDIO 17.0 and later support the following ADE versions:

Application Software Versions Supported by NI-HSDIO LabVIEW 2017, 2016, 2015 SP1, 2014 SP1 LabVIEW NXG 2.0 LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2017, 2016, 2015 SP1, 2014 SP1 LabWindows/CVI 2013 or later LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module 2013 or later Microsoft Visual C++ (MSVC) 6.0 or later

Microsoft Visual Studio Support

To use the NI-HSDIO .NET API, you must install the .NET class libraries or the .NET wrapper in addition to the NI device driver. For information about versions of the .NET Framework and the drivers each supports, as well as the download location of the installer files, refer to the National Instruments .NET Driver Support document at ni.com/info and enter Info Code NETAPIdriversupport.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about National Instruments products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from National Instruments.

NI-HSDIO 17.5 adds support for LabVIEW NXG 2.0

NI-HSDIO 17.0 added support for LabVIEW 2017 (32- and 64-bit)

NI-HSDIO 16.0 added support for LabVIEW 2016 (32- and 64-bit)

NI-HSDIO 15.0 added support for LabVIEW 2015 (32- and 64-bit)

NI-HSDIO 14.0 added support for LabVIEW 2014 (32- and 64-bit)

NI-HSDIO 2.0 included the following new features:

Support for external calibration of NI PXIe-6555 and NI PXIe-6556



New attributes (only available for the NI PXIe-6555 and NI PXIe-6556): Attribute Committal Strategy (NIHSDIO_ATTR_ATTRIBUTE_COMMITTAL_STRATEGY) Cumulative Error Bits (NIHSDIO_ATTR_HWC_CUMULATIVE_ERROR_BITS)



Support for NI-HSDIO Runtime custom installers built using NI application development environments (ADEs). This installer contains instrument driver runtime components required to deploy applications using NI digital waveform generator/analyzers.

Notes:

The runtime installer does not contain support for interactively configuring or testing hardware using Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX).

The runtime installer does not support upgrading from NI-HSDIO 1.9.x or earlier or NI-DAQmx 8.9.x or earlier. You must uninstall these products prior to installing the NI-HSDIO Runtime installer.

The runtime installer does not contain support for interactively configuring or testing hardware using Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX). The runtime installer does not support upgrading from NI-HSDIO 1.9.x or earlier or NI-DAQmx 8.9.x or earlier. You must uninstall these products prior to installing the NI-HSDIO Runtime installer. NI-HSDIO 1.9 included the following new features:

Support for NI PXIe-6555 devices.



Support for multi-sample pattern matching and active load functionality (PXIe-6556 only).



Updated self-calibration function that fixes an issue affecting the NI PXIe-6556 input skew specifications. For more information, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code 6556SKEW.

and enter the Info Code 6556SKEW.

Faster PMU and digital pattern functionality.

NI-HSDIO 1.8.3 added support for LabVIEW 2012 (32- and 64-bit)

NI-HSDIO 1.8.1 included the following new features:

Support for NI PXIe-6556 devices.



Support for PPMU force and sense functionality.

The following list details which hardware models are supported in NI-HSDIO:

PXI/PCI-6541

PXI/PCI-6542

PXIe-6544

PXIe-6545

PXIe-6547

PXIe-6548

PXI/PCI-6551

PXI/PCI-6552

PXIe-6555

PXIe-6556

PXI/PCI-6561

PXI/PCI-6562

Note: Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI Digital Waveform Generator/Analyzer Help.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the NI website for an up-to-date list of known issues in the NI-HSDIO.

The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in NI-HSDIO. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of NI-HSDIO. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.

The following items were fixed in NI-HSDIO 2.0.

ID Fixed Issue 333216 Fixed an issue in which intermittent failures were occurring when using Hardware Compare on the NI 6551 or NI 6552 at frequencies between 48 Hz and 65 Hz. 373229 Fixed an issue in which calling self-calibration on an NI PXIe-6555 or NI PXIe-6556 when using LabVIEW Real Time caused Property Node errors. 394554 Fixed an issue in which PFI lines 24 through 31 were not defined in nihsdio.h.

Installed Software

<NIDocDir> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: Users\Public\Public Documents\National Instruments

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: <IVIROOTDIR32> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: (32-bit) Program Files\IVI Foundation\IVI\ (64-bit) Program Files (x86)\IVI Foundation\IVI\ Note $(IVIROOTDIR32) is configured as an environment variable on the target system. If you upgraded an installation of IVI, your files may be located in the following location: (32-bit) Program Files\IVI\ (64-bit) Program Files (x86)\IVI\

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: <IVIROOTDIR64> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: (64-bit) Program Files\IVI Foundation\IVI\ Note $(IVIROOTDIR64) is configured as an environment variable on the target system.

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location:

File Locations

Item Installed Location NI-HSDIO <IVIROOTDIR32> \Drivers

iHSDIO NI-HSDIO Function Panel <IVIROOTDIR32> \Drivers

iHSDIO

iHSDIO.fp NI-HSDIO Examples <NIDocDir> \NI-HSDIO\Examples NI-HSDIO Header files <IVIROOTDIR32> \Include NI-HSDIO Import Library files (32-bit) <IVIROOTDIR32> \Lib NI-HSDIO Import Library files (64-bit) <IVIROOTDIR32> \Lib_x64 NI-HSDIO DLL (32-bit) <IVIROOTDIR32> \Bin

Additional File Locations for 64-bit operating systems

Item Installed Location NI-HSDIO Function Panel <IVIROOTDIR64> \Drivers

iHSDIO

iHSDIO.fp NI-HSDIO Header files <IVIROOTDIR64> \Include NI-HSDIO Import Library files (64-bit) <IVIROOTDIR64> \Lib_x64 NI-HSDIO DLL (64-bit) <IVIROOTDIR64> \Bin

Documentation for NI-HSDIO is located at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-HSDIO»Documentation. The documentation set is composed of the following documents.

Document Format Description NI Digital Waveform Generator/Analyzer Help HTML/Windows Help Contains instructions for opening, configuring, initiating signal generation, and closing the session. Also, contains information about programming and fundamentals. NI Digital Waveform Generator/Analyzer Getting Started Guide for your device Printed and PDF Contains software and hardware installation, MAX configuration, signal connection, and troubleshooting information for your device. Specifications for your device PDF Contains specifications for the capabilities and valid operating conditions of your NI device. NI-HSDIO Readme HTML (this document) Contains information about supported hardware and operating systems, new features, fixed issues, and legal notices.

For the most recent revisions of documentation and for newly released documentation, visit ni.com/manuals.

To use the .NET API, you must install the the .NET class libraries or the .NET Wrapper in addition to the NI device driver. For information about versions of the .NET Framework and the drivers each supports, as well as the download location of the installer files, refer to the National Instruments .NET Driver Support document at ni.com/info and enter Info Code NETAPIdriversupport.

Note To view PDFs, you need to have Adobe Acrobat Reader installed. You can install the viewer from www.adobe.com/reader.

NI-HSDIO no longer installs IVI Compliance Package. NI-HSDIO supports IVI configuration and runtime, but no longer supports the following features:

· LabVIEW and CVI IVI class driver APIs for developing IVI interchangeable applications

· IVI Class Simulation drivers

· IVI-COM Adapters

If you want to use the above features, you must install IVI Compliance Package separately, either from ni.com/downloads or from the NI Device Drivers 2017 DVD.

The following sections detail considerations for using LabVIEW NXG with NI-HSDIO.

LabVIEW NXG Operating Systems and System Requirements

Software support for LabVIEW NXG differs in the following ways:

System requirements—Only 64-bit (x64) processors are supported.

Operating system—Only 64-bit operating systems are supported. Refer to the Supported Operating Systems section for more information.

LabVIEW NXG Hardware Support

PXI/PCI-6541

PXI/PCI-6542

PXIe-6544

PXIe-6545

PXIe-6547

PXIe-6548

PXI/PCI-6551

PXI/PCI-6552

PXIe-6555

PXIe-6556

PXI/PCI-6561

PXI/PCI-6562

NI automates LabVIEW NXG installation using a package manager. Complete the following steps to install NI-HSDIO for LabVIEW NXG.

Visit ni.com/info and enter the info code NXGDownload to access the LabVIEW NXG download page. Click Download LabVIEW NXG 2.0. NI Package Manager installs, then automatically opens a download window. Select LabVIEW NXG Suite and click the green Install button. Select LabVIEW NXG 2.0 and NI-HSDIO. Complete the installer instructions to download LabVIEW NXG 2.0 and NI-HSDIO.

LabVIEW NXG Help

View context help in LabVIEW by pressing <Ctrl-H> and hovering over an object.

Search for items using the search bar in the upper right corner of the LabVIEW window. You can also view context help for the search results.

Additional documentation is available online at ni.com/manuals.

LabVIEW NXG Examples

Launch LabVIEW and click the Learning tab.

LabVIEW lessons are located in the Lessons tab, and LabVIEW Examples are located in the Examples tab. Follow the instructions in the lessons and examples.

The Hardware Compare Mode property and the NIHSDIO_ATTR_HWC_HARDWARE_COMPARE_MODE attribute are obsolete. They are replaced by the Supported Data States property and the NIHSDIO_ATTR_SUPPORTED_DATA_STATES attribute.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install National Instruments software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

