NI-DCPower 15.2 Readme

Thank you for using NI-DCPower. This file contains important information about NI-DCPower and is organized into the following sections:

New Features

Supported Hardware

System Requirements

Installed Software, Documentation, and Examples

Executable

Documentation

Accessing VIs and Functions

Product Security and Critical Updates

Driver Version Naming Changes

Uninstalling/Modifying NI-DCPower

Known Issues

Bug Fixes

Automating the Installation of NI Products

NI-DCPower Software Support for Microsoft Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003

Legal Information

NI-DCPower 15.2 includes the following new features:

Support for the PXIe-4135

NI-DCPower 15.1 includes the following new features:

Support for the NI PXIe-4136/4137

Support for advanced sequencing for NI PXIe-4140/4141/4142/4143/4144/4145 devices

NI-DCPower 15.0 includes the following new features:

Support for LabVIEW 2015 (32- and 64-bit)

NI-DCPower 14.1 includes the following new features:

Support for advanced sequencing for the NI PXIe-4138/4139

Support for debugging an NI-DCPower device while in use by another application, by monitoring or controlling the device in the NI-DCPower Soft Front Panel

NI-DCPower 14.0 includes the following new features:

Support for LabVIEW 2014 (32- and 64-bit)

NI-DCPower 1.9 includes the following new features:

Support for the NI PXIe-4138/4139

NI-DCPower 1.8.5 includes the following new features:

Support for LabVIEW 2013 (32- and 64-bit)

Support removed for LabVIEW 2009 (32- and 64-bit)

NI-DCPower 1.8 includes the following new features:

Support for the NI PXIe-4112/4113

Support for self-calibration of the NI PXI-4132

NI-DCPower 15.2 and later supports the following power supply and source-measure units (SMUs):

NI PXI-4110

NI PXIe-4112

NI PXIe-4113

NI PXI-4130

NI PXI-4132

PXIe-4135

NI PXIe-4136

NI PXIe-4137

NI PXIe-4138

NI PXIe-4139

NI PXIe-4140

NI PXIe-4141

NI PXIe-4142

NI PXIe-4143

NI PXIe-4144

NI PXIe-4145

NI PXIe-4154

Note MXI Express and MXI-4 are supported on Windows 10/8.1/8.0/7/Vista/XP, but MXI-3 is supported on only Windows XP.

Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI DC Power Supplies and SMUs Help.

System Requirements

Supported Operating Systems

NI-DCPower 15.2 supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10 (32- and 64-bit)

Windows 8.1 (32- and 64-bit)

Windows 8.0 (32- and 64-bit)

Windows 7 (32- and 64-bit)

Windows Vista (32- and 64-bit)

Windows XP Service Pack 3 (32-bit)

Windows Server 2003 R2 (32-bit)

Windows Server 2008 R2 (64-bit)

Note NI-DCPower 15.2 and later does not support Windows Server non-R2 editions.

NI recommends that you have the most recent service pack for your operating system installed. Windows 2000 users must use NI-DCPower 1.4 or earlier.

Supported Real-Time Operating Environments

NI-DCPower 15.2 and later supports the following real-time operating environments:

Minimum System Requirements

Processor—Pentium III/Celeron 600 MHz or equivalent

RAM— Windows XP Service Pack 3 (SP3): 128 MB Windows 10/8.1/8.0/7/Vista: 512 MB

Microsoft Internet Explorer 5.5 or later

A screen resolution of 800 x 600 with 256 colors

Windows 8.1/8.0/7/Vista/XP SP3, with all available critical updates and service packs

Recommended System

Processor—Pentium 4 or equivalent

RAM— Windows XP SP3: 256 MB Windows 10/8.1/8.0/7/Vista: 1 GB

A screen resolution of 1,024 x 768

Windows 10/8.1/8.0/7/Vista/XP SP3, with all available critical updates and service packs

Note: You should install ADEs, such as NI LabVIEW, NI LabWindows/CVI or Microsoft Visual Studio®, before installing NI-DCPower. To add support for ADEs installed after installing NI-DCPower, modify your NI-DCPower installation or launch the NI-DCPower installer again.

NI LabVIEW 2012 SP1, 2013 SP1, 2014 SP1, or 2015 SP1

LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2012 SP1, 2013 SP1, 2014 SP1, or 2015 SP1

LabWindows™/CVI™ 2012 or later

LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module 2012 or later

Microsoft Visual C++ (MSVC) 6.0 or later

If you are running your application on an RT target, 128 MB of memory or more is required.

<NIDocDir> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: Windows XP: Documents and Settings\All Users\Shared Documents\National Instruments Windows 10/8.1/8.0/7/Vista: Users\Public\Documents\National Instruments

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: <IVIROOTDIR32> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: Windows 10 (32-bit)/8.1 (32-bit)/8.0 (32-bit)/7 (32-bit)/Vista (32-bit)/XP: Program Files\IVI Foundation\IVI\ Windows 10 (64-bit)/8.1 (64-bit)/8.0 (64-bit)/7 (64-bit)/Vista (64-bit): Program Files (x86)\IVI Foundation\IVI\ Note $(IVIROOTDIR32) is configured as an environment variable on the target system. If you upgraded an installation of IVI, your files may be located in the following location: Windows 10 (32-bit)/8.1 (32-bit)/8.0 (32-bit)/7 (32-bit)/Vista (32-bit)/XP: Program Files\IVI\ Windows 10 (64-bit)/8.1 (64-bit)/8.0 (64-bit)/7 (64-bit)/Vista (64-bit): Program Files (x86)\IVI\

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: <IVIROOTDIR64> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: Windows 10 (64-bit)/8.1 (64-bit)/8.0 (64-bit)/7 (64-bit)/Vista (64-bit): Program Files\IVI Foundation\IVI\ Note $(IVIROOTDIR64) is configured as an environment variable on the target system.

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location:

File Locations

Item Installed Location NI-DCPower <IVIROOTDIR32> \Drivers

iDCPower NI-DCPower Function Panel <IVIROOTDIR32> \Drivers

iDCPower

iDCPower.fp NI-DCPower Examples <NIDocDir>

iDCPower\Examples NI-DCPower Header files <IVIROOTDIR32> \Include NI-DCPower Import Library files (32-bit) <IVIROOTDIR32> \Lib NI-DCPower Import Library files (64-bit) <IVIROOTDIR32> \Lib_x64 NI-DCPower DLL (32-bit) <IVIROOTDIR32> \Bin

Additional File Locations for 64-bit operating systems

Item

Installed Location NI-DCPower Header files <IVIROOTDIR64> \Include NI-DCPower Import Library files (64-bit) <IVIROOTDIR64> \Lib_x64 NI-DCPower DLL (64-bit) <IVIROOTDIR64> \Bin





Executable

Select Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-DCPower»NI-DCPower Soft Front Panel to launch the NI-DCPower Soft Front Panel.





Documentation is available at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-DCPower»Documentation. The documentation set is composed of the following documents:

Document Format Description NI DC Power Supplies and SMUs Help HTML/Windows Help Contains primary help content for NI-DCPower products. The help is an HTML version of a traditional user manual that includes the following information: An introduction to DC Power fundamentals.

Hardware device information

How to get started with application development

A complete reference for all NI-DCPower programming functions and VIs Getting Started Guide for your device or NI DC Power Supplies and SMUs Getting Started Guide (if your device does not have its own getting started guide) Printed and PDF Contains software and hardware installation, MAX configuration, signal connection, and troubleshooting information for your device. Specifications for your device Printed and PDF Lists technical specifications for your device. Calibration Procedures for your device PDF Contains calibration instructions for your device. NI-DCPower Readme HTML (this document) Contains information about supported hardware and operating systems, new features, fixed issues, and legal notices.

Note To view the specifications, you need to have Adobe Acrobat Reader installed. You can install the viewer from www.adobe.com/reader.

To access the LabVIEW sample projects and templates from the New Project dialog, select Sample Projects in the left pane and navigate to the project that best matches your application requirements.

NI-DCPower palette VIs are available from the Functions»Measurement I/O»NI–DCPower palette.

NI–DCPower functions are available in LabWindows/CVI from the Instrument menu. To load the NI–DCPower function panel (.fp), select Instrument»Load, and navigate to IVI\Drivers

iDCPower

iDCPower.fp.

In LabVIEW, you can use the NI Example Finder to search or browse examples. NI–DCPower examples are classified by keyword, so you can search for a particular device or measurement function. In LabVIEW, select Help»Find Examples to launch the NI Example Finder. The NI Example Finder offers two ways to access all installed LabVIEW example VIs (including NI–DCPower examples) and their descriptions:

Click the Browse tab to locate examples by task at Hardware Input and Output » Modular Instruments » NI–DCPower or by directory structure at instr » niDCPower .

tab to locate examples by task at » » or by directory structure at » . Click the Search tab to search all installed examples by keyword. For example, search for "DCPower" to locate all NI-DCPower examples.

The NI Example Finder is also available in LabWindows/CVI by selecting Help»Find Examples.

You can also access all the installed NI–DCPower examples for LabVIEW and LabWindows/CVI at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-DCPower»Examples .

Examples also are available online that demonstrate NI-DCPower functionality. Refer to ni.com/examples for these examples and for more information.

Refer to the Installed File Names and Locations section for the installed locations of the example sets.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about National Instruments products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from National Instruments.

NI-DCPower versions are now aligned with the versions of major NI application software products. This alignment gives you information about the year the driver was released and the most recent software version the driver was designed to work with. Driver versions now start with a two-digit year indicator: <ProductName><Year-BasedVersion>. For example, NI-DCPower 15.0 is the version released with LabVIEW 2015. The last version released under the old numbering scheme is NI-DCPower 1.9. The first version released under the new numbering scheme is NI-DCPower 14.0.

For Windows XP, complete the following steps:

Launch the Control Panel by selecting Start»Settings. Double-click Add/Remove Programs. Select National Instruments Software. Click Change/Remove. Select NI-DCPower 15.2 and later from the dialog box that appears. Click Remove to uninstall the product; click Modify to change the components that are installed.

For Windows 7/Vista, complete the following steps:

Launch the Control Panel by selecting Start»Control Panel. Double-click Programs and Features. Select National Instruments Software. Click the Uninstall/Change button. Select NI-DCPower 15.2 and later from the dialog box that appears. Click Remove to uninstall the product; click Modify to change the components that are installed.

For Windows 8.1/8.0, complete the following steps:

Right-click on the Start screen. Select All apps, and launch the Control Panel. Select Programs»Programs and Features. Select National Instruments Software. Click the Uninstall button. Select NI-DCPower 15.2 and later from the dialog box that appears. Click Remove to uninstall the product; click Modify to change the components that are installed.

As part of the NI-DCPower installation, the following software is installed. To completely remove the NI-DCPower installation from your system, you must also remove all of the following products.

NI-DCPower Runtime 15.2 and later

NI IVI Compliance Package 15.0

NI Measurement & Automation Explorer 15.0

NI-DAQmx 15.0 *

NI-VISA Runtime 15.0

NI I/O Trace 15.0

NI System Configuration 15.0

Caution Several of the software packages listed above are shared with other NI software packages. If you attempt to remove a piece of software that something else is dependent on, a message launches to warn you about the software dependencies. You can choose to either uninstall all of the software or to leave the shared software installed. If you choose to uninstall the shared software, some of your other NI software may no longer function correctly.

Note Do not attempt to uninstall by manually deleting files.

*Starting with driver version 15.0, NI-DCPower installation includes NI-DAQmx Runtime and Configuration support but not NI-DAQmx LabVIEW ADE support. To install NI-DAQmx LabVIEW ADE support, install the full version of NI-DAQmx from ni.com/downloads.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the NI-DCPower 15.2 Known Issues List web page on the National Instruments Web site for an up-to-date list of known issues in NI-DCPower 15.2.

The following items are changes in NI-DCPower 15.2 from NI-DCPower 15.1.

ID Fixed Issue Added support for monitoring SFP Debug Driver Sessions when sequencing.

The following items are changes in NI-DCPower 14.1.2 from NI-DCPower 14.1.1.

ID Fixed Issue 519695 Fixed an issue in which NI-DCPower Self Calibrate could cause a voltage and current measurement offset on the NI PXIe-4138/4139.

The following items are changes in NI-DCPower 14.1.1 from NI-DCPower 14.1.

ID Fixed Issue 501023 A hardware error in an NI-DCPower device no longer causes other devices in the system to fail to initialize properly.

The following items are changes in NI-DCPower 14.1 from NI-DCPower 1.9.

ID Fixed Issue 450955 Running short sequences (three or fewer steps) or quickly aborting a sequence no longer occasionally returns an error. 405305 Fixed an issue with the NI PXIe-414x in which calling the niDCPower Configure Output Enabled VI after outputting a sequence of currents returned an error if you set nondefault current ranges. You can now set nondefault current ranges under these circumstances.

The following items are changes in NI-DCPower 1.9 from NI-DCPower 1.8.

ID Fixed Issue 404741 Under certain configurations, the NI PXIe-4154 could inadvertently toggle from remote sense to local sense, then back to remote sense at NIDCPower Initiate, forcing the user to add additional settling time before taking a measurement. This has been resolved.

The following items are changes in NI-DCPower 1.8 from NI-DCPower 1.7.5.

ID Fixed Issue 286821 Fixed an issue in which you must run LabWindows/CVI with elevated privileges to successfully launch the NI-DCPower Simultaneous Update example from LabWindows/CVI. NI has renamed this example to NI-DCPower Simultaneous Operation, and you no longer need to run LabWindows/CVI with elevated privileges to launch this example. 371368 Fixed an issue in which temperature changes degraded the output accuracy on the NI PXI-4132. You can now self-calibrate the NI PXI-4132 to maintain output accuracy.

Automating the Installation of NI Products

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

National Instruments NI-DCPower will drop support for Microsoft Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003 as of July 1, 2016. Versions of NI-DCPower that ship after July 1, 2016 will not install or run on Windows Vista, Windows XP, or Windows Server 2003. For detailed information about NI application software product life cycles, visit ni.com/info and enter one of the following Info Codes:

Product Info Code NI LabVIEW lifecycle NI LabWindows/CVI cvi_lifecycle NI Measurement Studio mstudiolifecycle NI TestStand tslcp NI DIAdem ddlcp NI SignalExpress selcp NI VeriStand nivslifecycle

Copyright

© 2007–2016 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

National Instruments respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

directory. Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on National Instruments trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the National Instruments products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the National Instruments Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

375374B-01