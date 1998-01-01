NI-SWITCH 17.0 Readme

May 2017
This file contains important information about NI-SWITCH, including installation instructions, new features, a partial list of bugs fixed for NI-SWITCH 17.0, and known issues.
If you plan to use LabVIEW NXG, refer to LabVIEW NXG Support and Considerations.
IVI Compliance Package Functionality
Product Security and Critical Updates
Automating the Installation of NI Products
Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10
Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1
LabVIEW NXG Support and Considerations
The NI-SWITCH driver provides driver support and documentation for all of NI's PXI, PXIe, and SCXI Switch products. NI-SWITCH is an IVI-compliant driver that allows NI Switch modules to be used with standard IVI Class commands.
The NI-SWITCH driver contains both LabVIEW and text-based APIs for programming NI Switches.
NI-SWITCH 17.0 has the following requirements:
NI-SWITCH 17.0 supports the following operating systems:
1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.
2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.
Note NI-SWITCH 17.0 and later does not support Windows Server non-R2 editions.
Note In 2016 NI dropped support for Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, and installations of Windows 7 without any service packs. NI-SWITCH 17.0 will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use NI-SWITCH 17.0 to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing NI-SWITCH 17.0, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.
For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, refer to KB 79UC78LS, Why Does my LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, Measurement Studio, or TestStand Built Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Server 2003?.
Note Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code PAESupport.
NI recommends that you have the most recent service pack for your operating system installed.
NI-SWITCH 17.0 and later support the following real-time operating environments:
Note: You should install ADEs, such as NI LabVIEW, NI LabWindows/CVI or Microsoft Visual Studio®, before installing NI-SWITCH. To add support for ADEs installed after installing NI-SWITCH, modify your NI-SWITCH installation or launch the NI-SWITCH installer again.
If you are using the NI-SWITCH .NET Class Library, the .NET Framework 4.0 (minimum) is required. The NI-SWITCH .NET Class Library can be used with the Visual C# or Visual Basic .NET programming languages in any Visual Studio version that can target the .NET Framework 4.0 or the .NET Framework 4.5.
Complete the following steps to install NI-SWITCH 17.0 for use with LabVIEW:
For Windows 7, complete the following steps:
For Windows 10/8.1, complete the following steps:
As part of the NI-SWITCH installation, the following software is installed. To completely remove the NI-SWITCH installation from your system, you must also remove all of the following packages:
Caution Several of the software packages listed above are shared with other NI software packages. If you attempt to remove a piece of software that something else is dependent on, a message launches to warn you about the software dependencies. You can choose to either uninstall all of the software or to leave the shared software installed. If you choose to uninstall the shared software, some of your other NI software may no longer function correctly.
Note Do not attempt to uninstall by manually deleting files.
NI-SWITCH no longer installs IVI Compliance Package. NI-SWITCH supports IVI configuration and runtime, but no longer supports the following features:
If you want to use the above features, you must install IVI Compliance Package separately, either from ni.com/downloads or from the NI Device Drivers 2017 DVD.
Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.
The following list details the hardware models supported in NI-SWITCH 17.0.
Matrix Module for SwitchBlock
PXI Carrier Module for SwitchBlock
PXI Matrix Switch Module
PXI Multiplexer Switch Modules
PXI Programmable Resistor Module
PXI Relay Driver Module
PXI Relay Module
PXI RF Matrix Switch Module
PXI RF Multiplexer Switch Module
PXI RF Relay Module
PXI Signal Insertion Switch Module
PXI Transfer Switch Modules
General-Purpose Switch Module for SCXI
Matrix/Multiplexer Switch Module for SCXI
Relay Switch Module for SCXI
RF Multiplexer Switch Module for SCXI
You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the NI-SWITCH Known Issues at ni.com/info and enter the Info Code expn65 for an up-to-date list of known issues in NI-SWITCH 17.0.
The following items are changes in NI-SWITCH 15.1.1 from NI-SWITCH 15.1.0.
|ID
|Fixed Issue
|530716
|Fixed issue that caused MAX with NI Switch Executive to hang when users configured RouteGroups with more connections than are normally allowed by the relay drive limit.
Documentation for NI Switches is available at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-SWITCH»Documentation. The documentation set is composed of the following documents:
|Document
|Format
|Description
|NI Switches Help
|HTML/Windows Help
|Contains primary help content for NI Switches. The help is an HTML version of a traditional user manual that includes the following information:
|Getting Started Guide for your device
|Printed and PDF
|Contains software and hardware installation, MAX configuration, signal connection, and troubleshooting information for your device.
|Specifications for your device
|Printed and PDF
|Lists technical specifications for your device.
|Calibration Procedures for your device
|Contains calibration instructions for your device.
|Maintain Forced-Air Cooling Note to Users
|Printed
|Contains important cooling information for your device.
|Introduction to NI-SWITCH
|HTML
|Contains information about driver documentation, examples, connecting to your instrument, configuring instrument settings, and known issues.
|NI-SWITCH Readme
|HTML (this document)
|Contains information about supported hardware and operating systems, new features, and legal notices.
|NI-SWITCH IVI Compliance Document
|TXT
|Contains information about IVI compliance.
For the most recent revisions of documentation and for newly released documentation, visit ni.com/manuals.
To use the .NET API, you must install the the .NET class libraries or the .NET Wrapper in addition to the NI device driver. For information about versions of the .NET Framework and the drivers each supports, as well as the download location of the installer files, refer to the National Instruments .NET Driver Support document at ni.com/info and enter Info Code NETAPIdriversupport.
Note To view the specifications, you need to have Adobe Acrobat Reader installed. You can install the viewer from www.adobe.com/reader.
In LabVIEW, you can use the NI Example Finder to search or browse examples. NI-SWITCH examples are classified by keyword, so you can search for a particular device or measurement function. In LabVIEW, select Help»Find Examples to launch the NI Example Finder. The NI Example Finder offers two ways to access all installed LabVIEW example VIs and their descriptions:
You can also access all the installed NI-SWITCH examples for LabVIEW and LabWindows/CVI at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-SWITCH»Examples.
You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.
If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.
For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:
Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.
When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.
The following sections detail considerations for using LabVIEW NXG with NI-SWITCH 17.0.
Software support for LabVIEW NXG differs in the following ways:
NI automates LabVIEW NXG installation using a package manager. Complete the following steps to install NI-SWITCH 17.0 for LabVIEW NXG.
View context help in LabVIEW by pressing <Ctrl-H> and hovering over an object.
Search for items using the search bar in the upper right corner of the LabVIEW window. You can also view context help for the search results.
Additional documentation is available online at ni.com/manuals.
Launch LabVIEW and click the Learning tab.
LabVIEW lessons are located in the Lessons tab, and LabVIEW Examples are located in the Examples tab. Follow the instructions in the lessons and examples.
