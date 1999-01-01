NI-SCOPE 17.5.1 Readme

January 2018

This file contains important information about the NI-SCOPE driver, including installation instructions, new features, and known issues.

If you plan to use LabVIEW NXG, refer to LabVIEW NXG Support and Considerations.

Overview

System Requirements

Supported Operating Systems

Application Software Support

Installation Instructions

Product Security and Critical Updates

New Features

Supported Hardware

Known Issues

Bug Fixes

Accessing the Help

Finding Examples

LabVIEW NXG Support and Considerations

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

Legal Information

NI-SCOPE is an NI instrument driver that enables you to implement multirecord acquisition, continuous acquisition, multiboard synchronization, more than 50 measurement and analysis functions, and the functionality of traditional oscilloscopes. NI-SCOPE is an interchangeable virtual instrument (IVI)–compliant instrument driver, and it features a set of operations and properties that exercise the functionality of the oscilloscope and includes an interactive soft front panel and examples.

NI-SCOPE 17.5.1 has the following requirements:

1 GHz or faster 32-bit (x86) or 64-bit (x64) processor

1 GB RAM (32-bit) or 2 GB RAM (64-bit)

A screen resolution of 1,024 x 768

If you are running your application on an RT target, at least 128 MB of memory

NI-SCOPE 17.5.1 supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2

/7 SP1 Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1 2

Windows Server 2012 R2 1

Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12

Note In 2016, NI-SCOPE dropped support for Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, and installations of Windows 7 without any service packs. NI-SCOPE will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use NI-SCOPE to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing NI-SCOPE 17.5.1, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.

For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, refer to KB 79UC78LS, Why Does my LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, Measurement Studio, or TestStand Built Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Server 2003?.

Note Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code PAESupport.

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

NI-SCOPE supports the following application software versions, including service packs. If you are not using NI application software, refer to Microsoft Visual Studio Support.

Application Software Versions Supported by NI-SCOPE LabVIEW 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 LabVIEW NXG 2.0 LabVIEW Real-Time Module3 2014 SP1 or later LabWindows™/CVI™ 2014 SP1 or later LabWindows™/CVI™ Real-Time Module 2014 SP1 or later

3No support for the PXIe-5164 and PXIe-517x reconfigurable oscilloscopes.

Microsoft Visual Studio Support

If you are using the NI-SCOPE .NET Class Library, the .NET Framework 4.0 (minimum) is required. The NI-SCOPE .NET Class Library can be used with the Visual C# or Visual Basic .NET programming languages in any Visual Studio version that can target the .NET Framework 4.0 or the .NET Framework 4.5.

To use the .NET API, you must install the the .NET class libraries or the .NET Wrapper in addition to the NI device driver. For information about versions of the .NET Framework and the drivers each supports, as well as the download location of the installer files, refer to the National Instruments .NET Driver Support document at ni.com/info and enter the Info Code NETAPIdriversupport.

NI-SCOPE installs NI-DAQ if it is not already installed or if an earlier version of NI-DAQ is installed. NI-DAQ support files will be installed if you have LabVIEW or LabWindows/CVI in your system. However, the only component that NI-SCOPE needs from NI-DAQ is the device driver.

Upgrading from a Previous Version of NI-SCOPE

From NI-SCOPE 1.0 and 1.1—NI-SCOPE does not install over NI-SCOPE 1.0 or 1.1. You must uninstall these versions of NI-SCOPE before installing a later version of NI-SCOPE.

From NI-SCOPE 1.5 and later—NI-SCOPE automatically uninstalls any previous version that is greater or equal to 1.5. If you have modified any old examples, these will be overwritten by the new versions.

Uninstalling NI-SCOPE

As part of the NI-SCOPE installation, the following software is installed. To completely remove the NI-SCOPE installation from your system, you must also remove all of the following packages:

NI-DAQmx 17.0

Traditional NI-DAQ 7.4.4

NI Measurement & Automation Explorer 17.0

NI Hierarchical Waveform Storage 17.0

NI I/O Trace 17.0

Caution Several of the software packages listed above are shared with other NI software packages. If you attempt to remove a piece of software that something else is dependent on, a message launches to warn you about the software dependencies. You can choose to either uninstall all of the software or to leave the shared software installed. If you choose to uninstall the shared software, some of your other NI software may no longer function correctly.

Installing NI-SCOPE for LabVIEW NXG

NI automates LabVIEW NXG installation using NI Package Manager. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

NI-SCOPE 17.5 adds support for LabVIEW NXG 2.0.

NI-SCOPE 17.1 adds support for the following PXIe-5172 devices: PXIe-5172 (4 channel, 325T FPGA) PXIe-5172 (8 channel, 325T FPGA) PXIe-5172 (8 channel, 410T FPGA)

NI-SCOPE 17.0 adds support for LabVIEW 2017 and LabVIEW NXG 1.0 hardware and software.

NI-SCOPE 16.1 adds support for the PXIe-5164.

NI-SCOPE 16.0 adds support for LabVIEW 2016.

The following table details the hardware models supported in NI-SCOPE.

Hardware Product Supported Under Windows 10/Windows 8.1 (32-bit)/7 (32-bit)1 Supported Under Windows 10/Windows 8.1 (64-bit)/7 (64-bit)1 NI-DAQmx-Based Oscilloscopes PXI/PCI-5102 Yes No PCMCIA/USB/AT-51022 No No PXI/PXIe/PCI-5105 Yes Yes PXI/PCI-5112 Yes No PXI/PXIe/PCI-5114 Yes Yes PXI/PXIe/PCI-5122 Yes Yes PXI/PCI-5124 Yes Yes USB-5132/5133 Yes Yes PXI/PCI-5142 Yes Yes PXI/PCI-5152 Yes Yes PXI/PCI-5153 Yes Yes PXI/PCI-5154 Yes Yes PXIe-5160/5162 Yes Yes PXIe-5185/5186 Yes Yes PXI-5620 Yes No PXI-5621 No No PXIe-5622 Yes Yes PXI-5900 Yes Yes PCI-59112 No No PXI/PCI-5922 Yes Yes 5164 Oscilloscopes PXIe-5164 Yes Yes 517x Oscilloscopes PXIe-5170 Yes Yes PXIe-5171 Yes Yes PXIe-5172 Yes Yes 1MXI Express and MXI-4 are supported on Windows 10/8.1/7.

2PCMCIA/USB/AT-5102 and PCI-5911 are Legacy products.



Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI High-Speed Digitizers Help.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the NI website for an up-to-date list of known issues in NI-SCOPE 17.5.1.

The following items are the IDs, versions, and descriptions of a subset of issues fixed in NI-SCOPE releases. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of NI-SCOPE. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.

ID Fixed Version Fixed Issue 639493 17.2 Fixed an issue in which committing a new clocking configuration for the PXIe-5164 without previously phase locking the clock and resetting the device caused LabVIEW to crash. 641640 17.2 Fixed an issue causing Traditional NI-DAQ (Legacy) devices to be missing from the NI-SCOPE full installer. 546023 16.1 Fixed an issue in which C examples failed to compile in Visual Studio 2015.

For help with the NI-SCOPE driver, refer to the NI High-Speed Digitizers Help, accessible by selecting Help»NI High-Speed Digitzers Help .

. For help with the NI-SCOPE Soft Front Panel, refer to the NI-SCOPE Soft Front Panel Help, accessible by selecting Help»Online Help.

NI-SCOPE ships with several examples for LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, Measurement Studio, MSVC, Visual C++, and Microsoft Visual Basic that will help you develop your software. These examples illustrate how to perform the most common operations with your hardware. To find the examples, go to Start»Programs»National Instruments»NI-SCOPE»Examples.

For LabVIEW examples, select Help»Find Examples from LabVIEW to launch the NI Example Finder. LabVIEW examples for NI-SCOPE are located in the labview\examples\instr

iScope directory. You can modify an example VI to fit an application, or you can copy and paste from one or more examples into a VI that you create.

The following sections detail considerations for using LabVIEW NXG 2.0 with NI-SCOPE 17.5.1.

LabVIEW NXG Operating Systems and System Requirements

Software support for LabVIEW NXG differs in the following ways:

System requirements—Only 64-bit (x64) processors are supported.

Operating system—Only 64-bit operating systems are supported. Refer to the Supported Operating Systems section for more information.

LabVIEW NXG Hardware Support

The following table details the hardware models supported in NI-SCOPE with LabVIEW NXG.

Hardware Product Supported Under Windows 10/Windows 8.1 (32-bit)/7 (32-bit)1 Supported Under Windows 10/Windows 8.1 (64-bit)/7 (64-bit)1 NI-DAQmx-Based Oscilloscopes PXI/PXIe/PCI-5105 Yes Yes PXI/PXIe/PCI-5114 Yes Yes PXI/PXIe/PCI-5122 Yes Yes PXI/PCI-5124 Yes Yes USB-5132/5133 Yes Yes PXI/PCI-5142 Yes Yes PXI/PCI-5152 Yes Yes PXI/PCI-5153 Yes Yes PXI/PCI-5154 Yes Yes PXIe-5160/5162 Yes Yes PXIe-5185/5186 Yes Yes PXIe-5622 Yes Yes PXI-5900 Yes Yes PXI/PCI-5922 Yes Yes 5164 Oscilloscopes PXIe-5164 Yes Yes 517x Oscilloscopes PXIe-5170 Yes Yes PXIe-5171 Yes Yes PXIe-5172 Yes Yes 1MXI Express and MXI-4 are supported on Windows 10/8.1/7.



LabVIEW NXG Help

View context help in LabVIEW by pressing <Ctrl-H> and hovering over an object.

Search for items using the search bar in the upper right corner of the LabVIEW window. You can also view context help for the search results.

Additional documentation is available online at ni.com/manuals.

LabVIEW NXG Examples

Launch LabVIEW and click the Learning tab.

LabVIEW lessons are located in the Lessons tab, and LabVIEW Examples are located in the Examples tab. Follow the instructions in the lessons and examples.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

