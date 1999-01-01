NI-SCOPE 16.1 Readme

January 2017

This file contains important information about the NI-SCOPE driver, including installation instructions, new features, a partial list of bugs fixed for NI-SCOPE 16.1, and known issues.

Overview

New Features

Supported Hardware

System Requirements

Supported Operating Systems

Application Software Support

Installation Information

NI Software Support for Microsoft Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003

Product Security and Critical Updates

Driver Version Naming Changes

Known Issues

Accessing the Help

Finding Examples

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

Legal Information

NI-SCOPE allows you to implement various acquisitions, measurement and analysis functions, and the functionality of traditional oscilloscopes. NI-SCOPE also includes the NI-SCOPE Soft Front Panel, which allows you to use your NI digitizer without programming.

NI-SCOPE 16.1 adds support for the PXIe-5164.

NI-SCOPE 16.0 adds support for LabVIEW 2016.

NI-SCOPE 15.1.1 adds bug fixes for incompatability with NI-RFSA and NI-RFMx.

NI-SCOPE 15.1 includes the following new features: Support for the NI PXIe-5170R and the NI PXIe-5171R reconfigurable oscilloscopes Support for FPGA extensions

NI-SCOPE 15.0 adds support for LabVIEW 2015.

NI-SCOPE 14.1 includes the following new features: Support for the NI PXIe-5105 and the NI PXIe-5114 Debugging for the NI-SCOPE Soft Front Panel

NI-SCOPE 14.0 adds support for LabVIEW 2014.

NI-SCOPE 4.1.3 adds a bug fix for VIs in LabVIEW 2013.

NI-SCOPE 4.1.1 adds a critical bug fix for an issue affecting NI PXIe-5185/5186 digitizers.

NI-SCOPE 4.1 includes the following new features: Support for the NI PXIe-5160, 2.5 GS/s high-speed digitizer NI-P2P support for the NI PXIe-5160 and the NI PXIe-5162

NI-SCOPE 4.0.5 adds support for LabVIEW 2013.

NI-SCOPE 4.0 adds support for the NI PXIe-5162, 5 GS/s high-speed digitizer.

NI-SCOPE 3.9.7 redesigns the NI-SCOPE Soft Front Panel.

NI-SCOPE 3.9.6 adds 1MOhm support for the NI PXIe-5185/5186, 12.5 GS/s high-speed digitizers (new model)

NI-SCOPE 3.9.4 adds support for LabVIEW 2012.

NI-SCOPE 3.8.9 adds support for NI-RFSA 2.5.2.

NI-SCOPE 3.8.8 adds a critical bug fix for the NI PXI-5900 digitizer.

NI-SCOPE 3.8.7 adds critical bug fixes for NI PXIe-5185/5186 digitizers.

NI-SCOPE 3.8.6 adds support for NI-RFSA 2.5.

NI-SCOPE 3.8.5 includes the following new features: Support for LabVIEW 2011 Addition of the following NI-TClk functions/VIs and attributes/properties:



LabVIEW VI C/C++ Function niTClk Setup For Sync Pulse Sender Synchronize niTClk_SetupForSyncPulseSenderSynchronize niTClk Synchronize to Sync Pulse Sender niTClk_SynchronizeToSyncPulseSender niTClk Finish Sync Pulse Sender Synchronize niTClk_FinishSyncPulseSenderSynchronize

Labview Property C/C++ Attribute NI-TClk SyncPulseSender:External Pulse Source NITCLK_ATTR_SYNC_PULSE_SENDER_SYNC_PULSE_SOURCE

NI-SCOPE 3.8 includes the following new features: Support for the NI PXIe-5185/5186, 12.5 GS/s high-speed digitizers Support for including NI-SCOPE run-time in custom installers built using National Instrument Application Development Environments (ADEs). This installer contains instrument driver run-time components required to deploy applications using National Instruments high-speed digitizers. The run-time installer does not contain support for interactively configuring or testing hardware using Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX), NI SignalExpress, or the NI-SCOPE Soft Front Panel. The run-time installer does not support upgrading from NI-SCOPE 3.6.x or earlier and NI-DAQmx 8.9.x or earlier. The run-time installer does not support the NI 5102, NI 5112, NI 5620, or NI 5621.



The following table shows which hardware products are supported under particular operating systems.

Hardware Product Supported Under Windows 10/Windows 8.1 (32-bit)/7 (32-bit)1 Supported Under Windows 10/Windows 8.1 (64-bit)/7 (64-bit) NI PXI/PCI-5102 Yes No NI PCMCIA/USB/AT-51021 No No NI PXI/PXIe/PCI-5105 Yes Yes NI PXI/PCI-5112 Yes No NI PXI/PXIe/PCI-5114 Yes Yes NI PXI/PXIe/PCI-5122 Yes Yes NI PXI/PCI-5124 Yes Yes NI USB-5132/5133 Yes Yes NI PXI/PCI-5142 Yes Yes NI PXI/PCI-5152 Yes Yes NI PXI/PCI-5153 Yes Yes NI PXI/PCI-5154 Yes Yes NI PXIe-5160/5162 Yes Yes PXIe-5164 Yes Yes NI PXIe-5185/5186 Yes Yes NI PXI-5620 Yes No NI PXI-5621 No No NI PXIe-5622 Yes Yes NI PXI-5900 Yes Yes NI PCI-59112 No No NI PXI/PCI-5922 Yes Yes 1MXI Express and MXI-4 are supported on Windows 10/8.1/7.

2NI PCMCIA/USB/AT-5102 and NI PCI-5911 are Legacy products.



Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI High-Speed Digitizers Help.

NI-SCOPE 16.1 has the following requirements:

1 GHZ or faster 32-bit (x86) or 64-bit (x64) processor

1 GB RAM (32-bit) or 2 GB RAM (64-bit)

A screen resolution of 1,024 x 768

If you are running your application on an RT target, at least 128 MB of memory

NI-SCOPE 16.1 supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2

/7 SP1 Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1 2

Windows Server 2012 R2 1

Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12

Note Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code PAESupport.

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.1. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

The following table lists the application software versions, including service packs, supported by NI-SCOPE 16.1.

Application Software Versions Supported by NI-SCOPE 16.1 LabVIEW 2013 SP1 or later LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2013 SP1 or later LabWindows™/CVI™ 2013 or later LabWindows™/CVI™ Real-Time Module 2013 or later Microsoft Visual C++ (MSVC) 6.0 or later

NI-SCOPE installs NI-DAQ if it is not already installed, or if an earlier version of NI-DAQ is installed. NI-DAQ support files will be installed if you have LabVIEW or LabWindows/CVI in your system. However, the only component that NI-SCOPE needs from NI-DAQ is the device driver.

Upgrading from a Previous Version of NI-SCOPE

From NI-SCOPE 1.0 and 1.1—NI-SCOPE does not install over NI-SCOPE 1.0 or 1.1. You must uninstall these versions of NI-SCOPE before installing a later version of NI-SCOPE.

From NI-SCOPE 1.5 and later—NI-SCOPE automatically uninstalls any previous version that is greater or equal to 1.5. If you have modified any old examples, these will be overwritten by the new versions.

Uninstalling NI-SCOPE

As part of the NI-SCOPE installation, the following software is installed. To completely remove the NI-SCOPE installation from your system, you must also remove all of the following packages:

NI IVI Compliance Package 16.0

NI-DAQmx 15.0.1

Traditional NI-DAQ 7.4.4

NI Measurement & Automation Explorer 16.0

NI Hierarchical Waveform Storage 16.0

NI I/O Trace 15.0

Caution Several of the software packages listed above are shared with other NI software packages. If you attempt to remove a piece of software that something else is dependent on, a message launches to warn you about the software dependencies. You can choose to either uninstall all of the software or to leave the shared software installed. If you choose to uninstall the shared software, some of your other NI software may no longer function correctly.

NI Software Support for Microsoft Windows 7 RTM, Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003

With this release, NI-SCOPE 16.1 drops support for Microsoft Windows 7 RTM (with no service pack), Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003. NI-SCOPE 16.1 and later will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use NI-SCOPE 16.1 to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing NI-SCOPE 16.1, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.

For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, refer to KB 79UC78LS, Why Does my LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, Measurement Studio, or TestStand Built Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Server 2003?.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

NI-SCOPE versions are now aligned with the versions of major NI application software products. This alignment gives you information about the year the driver was released and the most recent software version the driver was designed to work with. Driver versions now start with a two-digit year indicator: <ProductName><Year-BasedVersion>. For example, NI-SCOPE 16.1 is the version released with LabVIEW 2016. The last version released under the old numbering scheme is NI-SCOPE 4.1.3. The first version released under the new numbering scheme is NI-SCOPE 14.0.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the NI website for an up-to-date list of known issues in NI-SCOPE 16.1.

For help with the NI-SCOPE driver, refer to the NI High-Speed Digitizers Help, accessible by selecting Help»NI High-Speed Digitzers Help .

. For help with the NI-SCOPE Soft Front Panel, refer to the NI-SCOPE Soft Front Panel Help, accessible by selecting Help»Online Help.

NI-SCOPE ships with several examples for LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, Measurement Studio, MSVC, Visual C++, and Microsoft Visual Basic that will help you develop your software. These examples illustrate how to perform the most common operations with your hardware. To find the examples, go to Start»Programs»National Instruments»NI-SCOPE»Examples.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

Copyright

© 1999–2017 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

NI respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

directory. Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on NI trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the NI products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the NI Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

375360E-01