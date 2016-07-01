NI-SCOPE 15.0 Readme

May 2015

Thank you for using NI-SCOPE. This file contains important information about the NI-SCOPE driver, including installation instructions, new features, a partial list of bugs fixed for NI-SCOPE 15.0, and known issues.

NI-SCOPE 15.0 adds support for LabVIEW 2015.

NI-SCOPE 14.1 includes the following new features:

Support for the NI PXIe-5105 and the NI PXIe-5114

Debugging for the NI-SCOPE Soft Front Panel

NI-SCOPE 14.0 adds support for LabVIEW 2014.

NI-SCOPE 4.1.3 adds a bug fix for VIs in LabVIEW 2013.

NI-SCOPE 4.1.1 adds a critical bug fix for an issue affecting NI PXIe-5185/5186 digitizers.

NI-SCOPE 4.1 includes the following new features:

Support for the NI PXIe-5160, 2.5 GS/s high-speed digitizer

NI-P2P support for the NI PXIe-5160 and the NI PXIe-5162

NI-SCOPE 4.0.5 adds support for LabVIEW 2013.

NI-SCOPE 4.0 adds support for the NI PXIe-5162, 5 GS/s high-speed digitizer.

NI-SCOPE 3.9.7 redesigns the NI-SCOPE Soft Front Panel.

NI-SCOPE 3.9.6 adds 1MOhm support for the NI PXIe-5185/5186, 12.5 GS/s high-speed digitizers (new model)

NI-SCOPE 3.9.4 adds support for LabVIEW 2012.

NI-SCOPE 3.8.9 adds support for NI-RFSA 2.5.2.

NI-SCOPE 3.8.8 adds a critical bug fix for the NI PXI-5900 digitizer.

NI-SCOPE 3.8.7 adds critical bug fixes for NI PXIe-5185/5186 digitizers.

NI-SCOPE 3.8.6 adds support for NI-RFSA 2.5.

NI-SCOPE 3.8.5 includes the following new features:

Support for LabVIEW 2011

Addition of the following NI-TClk functions/VIs and attributes/properties:



LabVIEW VI C/C++ Function niTClk Setup For Sync Pulse Sender Synchronize niTClk_SetupForSyncPulseSenderSynchronize niTClk Synchronize to Sync Pulse Sender niTClk_SynchronizeToSyncPulseSender niTClk Finish Sync Pulse Sender Synchronize niTClk_FinishSyncPulseSenderSynchronize

Labview Property C/C++ Attribute NI-TClk SyncPulseSender:External Pulse Source NITCLK_ATTR_SYNC_PULSE_SENDER_SYNC_PULSE_SOURCE

Support for the NI PXIe-5185/5186, 12.5 GS/s high-speed digitizers

Support for including NI-SCOPE run-time in custom installers built using National Instrument Application Development Environments (ADEs). This installer contains instrument driver run-time components required to deploy applications using National Instruments high-speed digitizers. Notes : The run-time installer does not contain support for interactively configuring or testing hardware using Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX), NI SignalExpress, or the NI-SCOPE Soft Front Panel. The run-time installer does not support upgrading from NI-SCOPE 3.6.x or earlier and NI-DAQmx 8.9.x or earlier. The run-time installer does not support the NI 5102, NI 5112, NI 5620, or NI 5621.



The following table shows which hardware products are supported under particular operating systems.

Hardware Product Supported Under Windows XP1 Supported Under Windows 8.1 (32-bit)/8.0 (32-bit)/7 (32-bit)/Vista (32-bit)1 Supported Under Windows 8.1 (64-bit)/8.0 (64-bit)/7 (64-bit)/Vista (64-bit) NI PXI/PCI-5102 Yes Yes No NI PCMCIA/USB/AT-51021 Yes No No NI PXI/PXIe/PCI-5105 Yes Yes Yes NI PXI/PCI-5112 Yes Yes No NI PXI/PXIe/PCI-5114 Yes Yes Yes NI PXI/PXIe/PCI-5122 Yes Yes Yes NI PXI/PCI-5124 Yes Yes Yes NI USB-5132/5133 Yes Yes Yes NI PXI/PCI-5142 Yes Yes Yes NI PXI/PCI-5152 Yes Yes Yes NI PXI/PCI-5153 Yes Yes Yes NI PXI/PCI-5154 Yes Yes Yes NI PXIe-5160/5162 Yes Yes Yes NI PXIe-5185/5186 Yes Yes Yes NI PXI-5620 Yes Yes No NI PXI-5621 Yes No No NI PXIe-5622 Yes Yes Yes NI PXI-5900 Yes Yes Yes NI PCI-59112 Yes No No NI PXI/PCI-5922 Yes Yes Yes 1MXI Express and MXI-4 are supported on Windows 8.1/8.0/7/Vista/XP, but MXI-3 is supported only on Windows XP.

2NI PCMCIA/USB/AT-5102 and NI PCI-5911 are Legacy products.



Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI High-Speed Digitizers Help.

Supported Operating Systems

NI-SCOPE 15.0 and later support the following operating systems:

Windows 8.1 (32-bit and 64-bit)

Windows 8.0 (32-bit and 64-bit)

Windows 7 (32-bit and 64-bit)

Windows Vista (32-bit and 64-bit)

Windows XP Service Pack 3 (32-bit)

Windows Server 2003 R2 (32-bit)

Windows Server 2008 R2 (64-bit)

Windows Server 2012 R2 (64-bit)

NI recommends that you have the most recent service pack for your operating system installed. Windows 2000 users must use NI-SCOPE 3.6 or earlier.

Supported Real-Time Operating Environments

NI-SCOPE 15.0 and later support the following real-time operating environments:

Minimum System Requirements

Processor—Pentium III/Celeron 600 MHz or equivalent

RAM— Windows XP Service Pack 3 (SP3) : 128 MB Windows Vista : 512 MB Windows 8.1/8.0/7 : 1 GB

Microsoft Internet Explorer 5.5 or later

A screen resolution of 800 x 600 with 256 colors

Windows 8.1/8.0/7/Vista/XP SP3, with all available critical updates and service packs

Recommended System

Processor—Pentium 4 or equivalent

RAM— Windows XP SP3 : 256 MB Windows 8.1/8.0/7/Vista : 1 GB

A screen resolution of 1024 x 768

Windows 8.1/8.0/7/Vista/XP SP3, with all available critical updates and service packs

Note You should install ADEs, such as NI LabVIEW, NI LabWindows/CVI or Microsoft Visual Studio®, before installing NI-SCOPE. To add support for ADEs installed after installing NI-SCOPE, modify your NI-SCOPE installation or launch the NI-SCOPE installer again.

NI 2012 SP1 (32- and 64-bit), 2013 SP1 (32- and 64-bit), 2014 SP1 (32- and 64-bit), 2015 (32- and 64-bit)

LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2012 SP1, 2013 SP1, 2014 SP1, or 2015 Note : Not all devices are supported by the LabVIEW Real-Time Module. LabVIEW Real-Time Module

Supported Hardware NI 5105 NI 5114 NI 5122 NI 5124 NI 5142 NI 5152 NI 5153 NI 5154 NI 5160 NI 5162 NI 5185 NI 5186 NI 5622 NI 5900 NI 5922

LabWindows/CVI 2009 or later

LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module 2010 or later

Microsoft Visual C++ (MSVC) 6.0 or later

If you are running your application on an RT target, 128 MB of memory or more is required.

Installed Software

<NIDocDir> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: Windows XP: Documents and Settings\All Users\Shared Documents\National Instruments Windows 8.1/8.0/7/Vista: Users\Public\Documents\National Instruments

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: <IVIROOTDIR32> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: Windows 8.1 (32-bit)/8.0 (32-bit)/7 (32-bit)/Vista (32-bit)/XP: Program Files\IVI Foundation\IVI\ Windows 8.1 (64-bit)/8.0 (64-bit)/7 (64-bit)/Vista (64-bit): Program Files (x86)\IVI Foundation\IVI\ Note $(IVIROOTDIR32) is configured as an environment variable on the target system. If you upgraded an installation of IVI, your files may be located in the following location: Windows 8.1 (32-bit)/8.0 (32-bit)/7 (32-bit)/Vista (32-bit)/XP: Program Files\IVI\ Windows 8.1 (64-bit)/8.0 (64-bit)/7 (64-bit)/Vista (64-bit): Program Files (x86)\IVI\

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: <IVIROOTDIR64> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: Windows 8.1 (64-bit)/8.0 (64-bit)/7 (64-bit)/Vista (64-bit): Program Files\IVI Foundation\IVI\ Note $(IVIROOTDIR64) is configured as an environment variable on the target system.

File Locations

Item Installed Location on Windows 8.1/8.0/7/Vista/XP NI-SCOPE <IVIROOTDIR32> \Drivers

iScope NI-SCOPE Function Panel <IVIROOTDIR32> \Drivers

iScope

iScope.fp NI-SCOPE Examples <NIDocDir>

iScope\Examples NI-SCOPE Header files <IVIROOTDIR32> \Include NI-SCOPE Import Library files (32-bit) <IVIROOTDIR32> \Lib NI-SCOPE Import Library files (64-bit) <IVIROOTDIR32> \Lib_x64 NI-SCOPE DLL (32-bit) <IVIROOTDIR32> \Bin NI-SCOPE Firmware Updaters Program Files\NI-DAQ\fpgafiles

Additional File Locations for Windows 8 (64-bit)/7 (64-bit)/Vista (64-bit)

Item Installed Location on Windows 8.1 (64-bit)/8.0 (64-bit)/7 (64-bit)/Vista (64-bit) NI-SCOPE Function Panel <IVIROOTDIR64> \Drivers

iScope

iScope.fp NI-SCOPE Header files <IVIROOTDIR64> \Include NI-SCOPE Import Library files (64-bit) <IVIROOTDIR64> \Lib_x64 NI-SCOPE DLL (64-bit) <IVIROOTDIR64> \Bin NI-SCOPE Firmware Updaters Program Files (x86)\NI-DAQ\fpgafiles

Executable

Select Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-SCOPE»NI-SCOPE Soft Front Panel to launch the NI-SCOPE Soft Front Panel.

Documentation

Documentation for NI-SCOPE is located at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-SCOPE»Documentation. The documentation set is composed of the following documents.

Document Format Description NI High-Speed Digitizers Help HTML/Windows Help Contains primary help content for NI high-speed digitizer products. The help is an HTML version of a traditional user manual that includes the following information: An introduction to high-speed digitizers and NI-SCOPE

Hardware device information

How to get started with application development

A complete reference for all NI-SCOPE programming functions and VIs Getting Started Guide for your device Printed and PDF Contains software and hardware installation, MAX configuration, signal connection, and troubleshooting information for your device. Specifications for your device Printed and PDF Lists technical specifications for your device. Calibration Procedures for your device PDF Contains calibration instructions for your device. NI-SCOPE Readme HTML (this document) Contains information about supported hardware and operating systems, new features, fixed issues, and legal notices. Introduction to NI-SCOPE HTML Contains information about driver documentation, examples, connecting to your instrument, configuring instrument settings, and known issues. NI-SCOPE IVI Compliance Document TXT Contains information about IVI compliance.

For the most recent revisions of documentation and for newly released documentation, visit ni.com/manuals.

To use the .NET API, you must install the .NET class libraries or the .NET Wrapper in addition to the NI device driver. For information on versions of the .NET Framework and the drivers each supports, as well as the download location of the installer files, refer to the National Instruments .NET Driver Support document at ni.com/info and enter Info Code NETAPIdriversupport.

Note To view PDFs, you need to have Adobe Acrobat Reader installed. You can install the viewer from www.adobe.com/acrobat.

NI–SCOPE palette VIs are available from the Functions»Measurement I/O»NI–SCOPE palette.

NI–SCOPE functions are available in LabWindows/CVI from the Instrument menu. To load the NI–SCOPE function panel (.fp), select Instrument»Load, and navigate to IVI\Drivers

iSCOPE

iSCOPE.fp.

You can also access all the installed NI–SCOPE examples for LabVIEW and LabWindows/CVI at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI–SCOPE»Examples.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about National Instruments products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from National Instruments.

NI-SCOPE versions are now aligned with the versions of major NI application software products. This alignment gives you information about the year the driver was released and the most recent software version the driver was designed to work with. Driver versions now start with a two-digit year indicator: <ProductName><Year-BasedVersion>. For example, NI-SCOPE 14.0 is the version released with LabVIEW 2014. The last version released under the old numbering scheme is NI-SCOPE 4.1.3. The first version released under the new numbering scheme is NI-SCOPE 14.0.

Installing NI-SCOPE

This section provides information on installing NI-SCOPE and NI-DAQ and upgrading from previous versions of NI-SCOPE.

NI-SCOPE installs NI-DAQ if it is not already installed, or if an earlier version of NI-DAQ is installed. NI-DAQ support files will be installed if you have LabVIEW or LabWindows/CVI in your system. However, the only component that NI-SCOPE needs from NI-DAQ is the device driver.

Upgrading from a Previous Version of NI-SCOPE

Upgrading from NI-SCOPE 1.0 and 1.1—NI-SCOPE does not install over NI-SCOPE 1.0 or 1.1. You must uninstall these versions of NI-SCOPE before installing a later version of NI-SCOPE.

Upgrading from NI-SCOPE 1.5 and later—NI-SCOPE automatically uninstalls any previous version that is greater or equal to 1.5. If you have modified any old examples, these will be overwritten by the new versions.

For Windows XP, complete the following steps:

Launch the Control Panel by selecting Start»Control Panel. Double-click Add or Remove Programs. Select National Instruments Software. Click Change/Remove. Select NI-SCOPE 15.0 from the dialog box that appears. Select Driver Runtime. Click Remove to uninstall the product(s); click Modify to change the components that are installed.

For Windows 7/Vista, complete the following steps:

Launch the Control Panel by selecting Start»Control Panel. Double-click Programs and Features. Select National Instruments Software. Click the Uninstall/Change button. Select NI-SCOPE 15.0 from the dialog box that appears. Click Remove to uninstall the product; click Modify to change the components that are installed.

For Windows 8.1/8.0, complete the following steps:

Right-click on the Start screen. Select All apps, and launch the Control Panel. Select Programs»Programs and Features. Select National Instruments Software. Click the Uninstall button. Select NI-SCOPE 15.0 from the dialog box that appears. Click Remove to uninstall the product; click Modify to change the components that are installed.

As part of the NI–SCOPE installation, the following software is installed. To completely remove the NI-SCOPE installation from your system, you must also remove all of the following packages:

NI IVI Compliance Package 14.0

NI-DAQmx 9.3.5

Traditional NI-DAQ 7.4.4

NI Measurement & Automation Explorer 14.5

NI Hierarchical Waveform Storage 14.0

NI Spy 2.7.2

Caution Several of the software packages listed above are shared with other NI software packages. If you attempt to remove a piece of software that something else is dependent on, a message launches to warn you about the software dependencies. You can choose to either uninstall all of the software or to leave the shared software installed. If you choose to uninstall the shared software, some of your other NI software may no longer function correctly.

Note Do not attempt to uninstall by manually deleting files.

NI-SCOPE provides an intuitive, full-featured interface for programming your hardware. NI-SCOPE is IVI-Scope compliant. For more information, refer to niScopeIVIComplianceDocument.txt.

Software Examples

NI-SCOPE ships with several examples for LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, Measurement Studio, MSVC, Visual C++, and Microsoft Visual Basic that will help you develop your software. These examples illustrate how to perform the most common operations with your hardware. To find the examples, go to Start»Programs»National Instruments»NI-SCOPE»Examples.

NI-SCOPE Soft Front Panel

The NI-SCOPE Soft Front Panel (SFP) is a software oscilloscope application for NI high-speed digitizers. It has the following features:

Familiar interactive user interface

Robust architecture

Scalar measurements

Save/load waveforms

Save/load configurations

Low CPU usage

The NI-SCOPE SFP demonstrates some of the capabilities of NI high-speed digitizers and enables you to start using your new digitizer immediately without the need to know a programming language. The NI-SCOPE SFP is installed by default as a feature of the NI-SCOPE installation. To remove the NI-SCOPE SFP use the Add/Remove Programs option.

Known Issues

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the NI-SCOPE 15.0 Known Issues List at ni.com and enter the Info Code ex4nta for an up-to-date list of known issues in NI-SCOPE 15.0.

The following list contains changes from earlier versions of NI-SCOPE to NI-SCOPE 15.0. If you have a Bug ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of NI-SCOPE.

ID Fixed Issue 486791 Fixed an issue where setting the Vertical Coupling attribute to Ground on a NI PXIe-5185/5186 would return undefined behavior for some ranges. 439447 Fixed an issue where NI-SCOPE VIs installed into LabVIEW 2013 were not mass compiled. 425102 Fixed an issue in the NI-SCOPE driver software that affects the NI PXIe-5185/5186 that may cause data corruption when performing a multi-record acquisition. For more information about this issue, visit ni.com/kb and enter 6DQG890S . 257093 Fixed an issue where setting the Vertical Coupling attribute to Ground on a PXI-5922 would return the following error: "Internal Software Error occurred in Scopes software. Please contact National Instruments Support." 381159 Fixed an issue where calling niScope_Abort on a NI PXIe-5162 digitizer while an acquisition is in progress would cause the aborted record to be lost. 380799 Fixed an issue where using the PXIe-5162 with Distributed TClk would result in up to but less than 6.4ns of TClk skew between sync pulse senders, with the skew varying each time the sync pulse senders are synchronized. 405834 Fixed an issue where the PXI-5900 would not initialize, producing IVI error 1074135028. 368402 Fixed an issue where enabling 3, 5, 6, or 7 channels on the NI 5105 would cause a subsequent Fetch to return fewer samples than requested. 257481 Fixed an issue where the Preferred Packet Size and Maximum Bandwidth properties had no effect for the NI PXIe-5185 and NI PXIe-5186. 328318 Fixed an issue that caused NI-SCOPE 3.7 to not support Visual Basic 6. 341670 Fixed an issue where the NI-SCOPE Soft Front Panel does not launch under certain conditions. 336845 Fixed an issue where TClk synchronization is not consistent between multiple sessions when using NI PXIe-5185 or NI PXIe-5186. 327321 Fixed an issue where NI PXI-5105 returns incorrect data at low sample rates (<20 kS/s) if the channel list size is not a power of 2. 315548 Fixed an issue that caused the first channel in the channel list to return incorrect data when using the niScope EX Fetch Forever VI with multiple channels. You can find this example VI at Start»Programs»National Instruments»NI-SCOPE»Examples.

Automating the Installation of NI Products

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

How to Use NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.x

When you install National Instruments software on Microsoft Windows 8.x, you will notice a few additional tiles on the Start screen, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX), and the new NI Launcher.

Using NI Launcher

NI Launcher helps you find and launch installed NI products. It provides you with a method of finding NI products similar to the Start menu in previous versions of Microsoft Windows. To use NI Launcher, click the NI Launcher tile on the Start screen. NI Launcher launches the desktop and opens a menu containing a list of NI products. Click any NI product to launch it.

Note NI MAX does not appear as a desktop shortcut when installed on Microsoft Windows 8.x. You can launch NI MAX either from the Apps view screen or from within NI Launcher.

Pinning Frequently Used Applications

For convenience, you can pin your most-used NI applications, such as MAX, to either the Start screen or the Taskbar on the desktop, as necessary.

Current Application Icon Location Pin to Action Windows 8.x Desktop Desktop Taskbar Right-click application and select Pin to Taskbar Windows 8.x Desktop Start screen Right-click application and select Pin to Start Windows 8.x Start screen Desktop Taskbar Right-click application and select Pin to taskbar from the menu bar on the bottom of the screen

Finding All Programs

If you want to find a particular application or related files, such as documentation files, from the Start screen, you can access all installed files by right-clicking anywhere on the Start screen and selecting All apps. A list of all installed software and related files appears, in alphabetical order by creator or type.

For more information about NI support for Windows 8.x, visit ni.com/windows8.

NI-SCOPE Drops Support for Microsoft Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003 in 2016

National Instruments NI-SCOPE will drop support for Microsoft Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003 as of July 1, 2016. Versions of NI-SCOPE that ship after July 1, 2016 will not install or run on Windows Vista, Windows XP, or Windows Server 2003. For detailed information about NI application software product life cycles, visit ni.com/info and enter one of the following Info Codes.

Product Info Code NI LabVIEW lifecycle NI LabWindows™/CVI™ cvi_lifecycle NI Measurement Studio mstudiolifecycle NI TestStand tslcp NI DIAdem ddlcp NI SignalExpress selcp NI VeriStand nivslifecycle

