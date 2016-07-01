Company Events Academic Community Support Solutions Products & Services Contact NI MyNI

NI-SCOPE 15.0 Readme

May 2015

Thank you for using NI-SCOPE. This file contains important information about the NI-SCOPE driver, including installation instructions, new features, a partial list of bugs fixed for NI-SCOPE 15.0, and known issues.

New Features

Supported Hardware

System Requirements

Installed Software, Documentation, and Examples

Executable

Documentation

Accessing VIs and Functions

Product Security and Critical Updates

Driver Version Naming Changes

Uninstalling/Modifying NI-SCOPE

Programming in NI-SCOPE

Known Issues

Bug Fixes

Automating the Installation of NI Products

How to Use NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.x

NI Software Support for Microsoft Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003

Legal Information

New Features

NI-SCOPE 15.0 adds support for LabVIEW 2015.

NI-SCOPE 14.1 includes the following new features:

NI-SCOPE 14.0 adds support for LabVIEW 2014.

NI-SCOPE 4.1.3 adds a bug fix for VIs in LabVIEW 2013.

NI-SCOPE 4.1.1 adds a critical bug fix for an issue affecting NI PXIe-5185/5186 digitizers.

NI-SCOPE 4.1 includes the following new features:

NI-SCOPE 4.0.5 adds support for LabVIEW 2013.

NI-SCOPE 4.0 adds support for the NI PXIe-5162, 5 GS/s high-speed digitizer.

NI-SCOPE 3.9.7 redesigns the NI-SCOPE Soft Front Panel.

NI-SCOPE 3.9.6 adds 1MOhm support for the NI PXIe-5185/5186, 12.5 GS/s high-speed digitizers (new model)

NI-SCOPE 3.9.4 adds support for LabVIEW 2012.

NI-SCOPE 3.8.9 adds support for NI-RFSA 2.5.2.

NI-SCOPE 3.8.8 adds a critical bug fix for the NI PXI-5900 digitizer.

NI-SCOPE 3.8.7 adds critical bug fixes for NI PXIe-5185/5186 digitizers.

NI-SCOPE 3.8.6 adds support for NI-RFSA 2.5.

NI-SCOPE 3.8.5 includes the following new features:

NI-SCOPE 3.8 includes the following new features:

Supported Hardware

The following table shows which hardware products are supported under particular operating systems.

Hardware Product Supported Under Windows XP1 Supported Under Windows 8.1 (32-bit)/8.0 (32-bit)/7 (32-bit)/Vista (32-bit)1 Supported Under Windows 8.1 (64-bit)/8.0 (64-bit)/7 (64-bit)/Vista (64-bit)
NI PXI/PCI-5102
Yes
Yes
No
NI PCMCIA/USB/AT-51021
Yes
No
No
NI PXI/PXIe/PCI-5105
Yes
Yes
Yes
NI PXI/PCI-5112
Yes
Yes
No
NI PXI/PXIe/PCI-5114
Yes
Yes
Yes
NI PXI/PXIe/PCI-5122
Yes
Yes
Yes
NI PXI/PCI-5124
Yes
Yes
Yes
NI USB-5132/5133
Yes
Yes
Yes
NI PXI/PCI-5142
Yes
Yes
Yes
NI PXI/PCI-5152
Yes
Yes
Yes
NI PXI/PCI-5153
Yes
Yes
Yes
NI PXI/PCI-5154
Yes
Yes
Yes
NI PXIe-5160/5162
Yes
Yes
Yes
NI PXIe-5185/5186
Yes
Yes
Yes
NI PXI-5620
Yes
Yes
No
NI PXI-5621
Yes
No
No
NI PXIe-5622
Yes
Yes
Yes
NI PXI-5900
Yes
Yes
Yes
NI PCI-59112
Yes
No
No
NI PXI/PCI-5922
Yes
Yes
Yes
1MXI Express and MXI-4 are supported on Windows 8.1/8.0/7/Vista/XP, but MXI-3 is supported only on Windows XP.
2NI PCMCIA/USB/AT-5102 and NI PCI-5911 are Legacy products.

Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI High-Speed Digitizers Help.

System Requirements

Supported Operating Systems

NI-SCOPE 15.0 and later support the following operating systems:

NI recommends that you have the most recent service pack for your operating system installed. Windows 2000 users must use NI-SCOPE 3.6 or earlier.

Supported Real-Time Operating Environments

NI-SCOPE 15.0 and later support the following real-time operating environments:

Minimum System Requirements

Recommended System

Application Development Environments (ADEs)

Note  You should install ADEs, such as NI LabVIEW, NI LabWindows/CVI or Microsoft Visual Studio®, before installing NI-SCOPE. To add support for ADEs installed after installing NI-SCOPE, modify your NI-SCOPE installation or launch the NI-SCOPE installer again.

Installed Software, Documentation, and Examples

Installed Software

File Locations

Item Installed Location on Windows 8.1/8.0/7/Vista/XP
NI-SCOPE<IVIROOTDIR32>\Drivers\niScope
NI-SCOPE Function Panel<IVIROOTDIR32>\Drivers\niScope\niScope.fp
NI-SCOPE Examples<NIDocDir>\niScope\Examples
NI-SCOPE Header files<IVIROOTDIR32>\Include
NI-SCOPE Import Library files (32-bit)<IVIROOTDIR32>\Lib
NI-SCOPE Import Library files (64-bit)<IVIROOTDIR32>\Lib_x64
NI-SCOPE DLL (32-bit)<IVIROOTDIR32>\Bin
NI-SCOPE Firmware Updaters Program Files\NI-DAQ\fpgafiles


Additional File Locations for Windows 8 (64-bit)/7 (64-bit)/Vista (64-bit)

Item Installed Location on Windows 8.1 (64-bit)/8.0 (64-bit)/7 (64-bit)/Vista (64-bit)
NI-SCOPE Function Panel<IVIROOTDIR64>\Drivers\niScope\niScope.fp
NI-SCOPE Header files<IVIROOTDIR64>\Include
NI-SCOPE Import Library files (64-bit)<IVIROOTDIR64>\Lib_x64
NI-SCOPE DLL (64-bit)<IVIROOTDIR64>\Bin
NI-SCOPE Firmware Updaters Program Files (x86)\NI-DAQ\fpgafiles


Executable

Select Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-SCOPE»NI-SCOPE Soft Front Panel to launch the NI-SCOPE Soft Front Panel.

Documentation

Documentation for NI-SCOPE is located at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-SCOPE»Documentation. The documentation set is composed of the following documents.

Document Format Description
NI High-Speed Digitizers Help HTML/Windows Help Contains primary help content for NI high-speed digitizer products. The help is an HTML version of a traditional user manual that includes the following information:
  • An introduction to high-speed digitizers and NI-SCOPE
  • Hardware device information
  • How to get started with application development
  • A complete reference for all NI-SCOPE programming functions and VIs
Getting Started Guide for your device Printed and PDF Contains software and hardware installation, MAX configuration, signal connection, and troubleshooting information for your device.
Specifications for your device Printed and PDF Lists technical specifications for your device.
Calibration Procedures for your device PDF Contains calibration instructions for your device.
NI-SCOPE Readme HTML (this document) Contains information about supported hardware and operating systems, new features, fixed issues, and legal notices.
Introduction to NI-SCOPE HTML Contains information about driver documentation, examples, connecting to your instrument, configuring instrument settings, and known issues.
NI-SCOPE IVI Compliance Document TXT Contains information about IVI compliance.

For the most recent revisions of documentation and for newly released documentation, visit ni.com/manuals.

To use the .NET API, you must install the .NET class libraries or the .NET Wrapper in addition to the NI device driver. For information on versions of the .NET Framework and the drivers each supports, as well as the download location of the installer files, refer to the National Instruments .NET Driver Support document at ni.com/info and enter Info Code NETAPIdriversupport.

Note  To view PDFs, you need to have Adobe Acrobat Reader installed. You can install the viewer from www.adobe.com/acrobat.

Accessing VIs and Functions

NI–SCOPE palette VIs are available from the Functions»Measurement I/O»NI–SCOPE palette.

NI–SCOPE functions are available in LabWindows/CVI from the Instrument menu. To load the NI–SCOPE function panel (.fp), select Instrument»Load, and navigate to IVI\Drivers\niSCOPE\niSCOPE.fp.

You can also access all the installed NI–SCOPE examples for LabVIEW and LabWindows/CVI at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI–SCOPE»Examples.

Product Security and Critical Updates

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about National Instruments products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from National Instruments.

Driver Version Naming Changes

NI-SCOPE versions are now aligned with the versions of major NI application software products. This alignment gives you information about the year the driver was released and the most recent software version the driver was designed to work with. Driver versions now start with a two-digit year indicator: <ProductName><Year-BasedVersion>. For example, NI-SCOPE 14.0 is the version released with LabVIEW 2014. The last version released under the old numbering scheme is NI-SCOPE 4.1.3. The first version released under the new numbering scheme is NI-SCOPE 14.0.

Installing/Uninstalling/Modifying NI-SCOPE

Installing NI-SCOPE

This section provides information on installing NI-SCOPE and NI-DAQ and upgrading from previous versions of NI-SCOPE.

NI-SCOPE installs NI-DAQ if it is not already installed, or if an earlier version of NI-DAQ is installed. NI-DAQ support files will be installed if you have LabVIEW or LabWindows/CVI in your system. However, the only component that NI-SCOPE needs from NI-DAQ is the device driver.

Upgrading from a Previous Version of NI-SCOPE

Upgrading from NI-SCOPE 1.0 and 1.1—NI-SCOPE does not install over NI-SCOPE 1.0 or 1.1. You must uninstall these versions of NI-SCOPE before installing a later version of NI-SCOPE.

Upgrading from NI-SCOPE 1.5 and later—NI-SCOPE automatically uninstalls any previous version that is greater or equal to 1.5. If you have modified any old examples, these will be overwritten by the new versions.

Uninstalling/Modifying NI-SCOPE

For Windows XP, complete the following steps:

  1. Launch the Control Panel by selecting Start»Control Panel.
  2. Double-click Add or Remove Programs.
  3. Select National Instruments Software.
  4. Click Change/Remove.
  5. Select NI-SCOPE 15.0 from the dialog box that appears.
  6. Select Driver Runtime.
  7. Click Remove to uninstall the product(s); click Modify to change the components that are installed.

For Windows 7/Vista, complete the following steps:

  1. Launch the Control Panel by selecting Start»Control Panel.
  2. Double-click Programs and Features.
  3. Select National Instruments Software.
  4. Click the Uninstall/Change button.
  5. Select NI-SCOPE 15.0 from the dialog box that appears.
  6. Click Remove to uninstall the product; click Modify to change the components that are installed.

For Windows 8.1/8.0, complete the following steps:

  1. Right-click on the Start screen.
  2. Select All apps, and launch the Control Panel.
  3. Select Programs»Programs and Features.
  4. Select National Instruments Software.
  5. Click the Uninstall button.
  6. Select NI-SCOPE 15.0 from the dialog box that appears.
  7. Click Remove to uninstall the product; click Modify to change the components that are installed.

As part of the NI–SCOPE installation, the following software is installed. To completely remove the NI-SCOPE installation from your system, you must also remove all of the following packages:

Caution  Several of the software packages listed above are shared with other NI software packages. If you attempt to remove a piece of software that something else is dependent on, a message launches to warn you about the software dependencies. You can choose to either uninstall all of the software or to leave the shared software installed. If you choose to uninstall the shared software, some of your other NI software may no longer function correctly.

Note  Do not attempt to uninstall by manually deleting files.

Programming in NI-SCOPE

NI-SCOPE provides an intuitive, full-featured interface for programming your hardware. NI-SCOPE is IVI-Scope compliant. For more information, refer to niScopeIVIComplianceDocument.txt.

Software Examples

NI-SCOPE ships with several examples for LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, Measurement Studio, MSVC, Visual C++, and Microsoft Visual Basic that will help you develop your software. These examples illustrate how to perform the most common operations with your hardware. To find the examples, go to Start»Programs»National Instruments»NI-SCOPE»Examples.

NI-SCOPE Soft Front Panel

The NI-SCOPE Soft Front Panel (SFP) is a software oscilloscope application for NI high-speed digitizers. It has the following features:

The NI-SCOPE SFP demonstrates some of the capabilities of NI high-speed digitizers and enables you to start using your new digitizer immediately without the need to know a programming language. The NI-SCOPE SFP is installed by default as a feature of the NI-SCOPE installation. To remove the NI-SCOPE SFP use the Add/Remove Programs option.

Known Issues

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the NI-SCOPE 15.0 Known Issues List at ni.com and enter the Info Code ex4nta for an up-to-date list of known issues in NI-SCOPE 15.0.


Bug Fixes

The following list contains changes from earlier versions of NI-SCOPE to NI-SCOPE 15.0. If you have a Bug ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of NI-SCOPE.

IDFixed Issue
486791 Fixed an issue where setting the Vertical Coupling attribute to Ground on a NI PXIe-5185/5186 would return undefined behavior for some ranges.
439447Fixed an issue where NI-SCOPE VIs installed into LabVIEW 2013 were not mass compiled.
425102Fixed an issue in the NI-SCOPE driver software that affects the NI PXIe-5185/5186 that may cause data corruption when performing a multi-record acquisition. For more information about this issue, visit ni.com/kb and enter 6DQG890S.
257093Fixed an issue where setting the Vertical Coupling attribute to Ground on a PXI-5922 would return the following error: "Internal Software Error occurred in Scopes software. Please contact National Instruments Support."
381159Fixed an issue where calling niScope_Abort on a NI PXIe-5162 digitizer while an acquisition is in progress would cause the aborted record to be lost.
380799Fixed an issue where using the PXIe-5162 with Distributed TClk would result in up to but less than 6.4ns of TClk skew between sync pulse senders, with the skew varying each time the sync pulse senders are synchronized.
405834Fixed an issue where the PXI-5900 would not initialize, producing IVI error 1074135028.
368402Fixed an issue where enabling 3, 5, 6, or 7 channels on the NI 5105 would cause a subsequent Fetch to return fewer samples than requested.
257481Fixed an issue where the Preferred Packet Size and Maximum Bandwidth properties had no effect for the NI PXIe-5185 and NI PXIe-5186.
328318Fixed an issue that caused NI-SCOPE 3.7 to not support Visual Basic 6.
341670Fixed an issue where the NI-SCOPE Soft Front Panel does not launch under certain conditions.
336845Fixed an issue where TClk synchronization is not consistent between multiple sessions when using NI PXIe-5185 or NI PXIe-5186.
327321Fixed an issue where NI PXI-5105 returns incorrect data at low sample rates (<20 kS/s) if the channel list size is not a power of 2.
315548Fixed an issue that caused the first channel in the channel list to return incorrect data when using the niScope EX Fetch Forever VI with multiple channels. You can find this example VI at Start»Programs»National Instruments»NI-SCOPE»Examples.

Automating the Installation of NI Products

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

How to Use NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.x

When you install National Instruments software on Microsoft Windows 8.x, you will notice a few additional tiles on the Start screen, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX), and the new NI Launcher.

Using NI Launcher

NI Launcher helps you find and launch installed NI products. It provides you with a method of finding NI products similar to the Start menu in previous versions of Microsoft Windows. To use NI Launcher, click the NI Launcher tile on the Start screen. NI Launcher launches the desktop and opens a menu containing a list of NI products. Click any NI product to launch it.

Note  NI MAX does not appear as a desktop shortcut when installed on Microsoft Windows 8.x. You can launch NI MAX either from the Apps view screen or from within NI Launcher.

Pinning Frequently Used Applications

For convenience, you can pin your most-used NI applications, such as MAX, to either the Start screen or the Taskbar on the desktop, as necessary.

Current ApplicationIcon LocationPin to Action
Windows 8.x DesktopDesktop TaskbarRight-click application and select Pin to Taskbar
Windows 8.x Desktop Start screenRight-click application and select Pin to Start
Windows 8.x Start screenDesktop TaskbarRight-click application and select Pin to taskbar from the menu bar on the bottom of the screen

Finding All Programs

If you want to find a particular application or related files, such as documentation files, from the Start screen, you can access all installed files by right-clicking anywhere on the Start screen and selecting All apps. A list of all installed software and related files appears, in alphabetical order by creator or type.

For more information about NI support for Windows 8.x, visit ni.com/windows8.

NI-SCOPE Drops Support for Microsoft Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003 in 2016

National Instruments NI-SCOPE will drop support for Microsoft Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003 as of July 1, 2016. Versions of NI-SCOPE that ship after July 1, 2016 will not install or run on Windows Vista, Windows XP, or Windows Server 2003. For detailed information about NI application software product life cycles, visit ni.com/info and enter one of the following Info Codes.

Product Info Code
NI LabVIEWlifecycle
NI LabWindows™/CVI™cvi_lifecycle
NI Measurement Studiomstudiolifecycle
NI TestStandtslcp
NI DIAdemddlcp
NI SignalExpressselcp
NI VeriStandnivslifecycle

Legal Information

Copyright

© 1999–2015 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

National Instruments respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on National Instruments trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

The mark LabWindows is used under a license from Microsoft Corporation. Windows is a registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the National Instruments products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the National Instruments Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

375360A-01