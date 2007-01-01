LabVIEW 2017 Sound and Vibration Analysis VIs Readme

Version 17.0.0

March 2017

This file contains information about LabVIEW support for the NI Sound and Vibration Toolkit 2017 and the NI Sound and Vibration Measurement Suite 2017. This file also provides you with help resources you can use while working with the software. Refer to the National Instruments Web site for a comparison between the Sound and Vibration Toolkit and the Sound and Vibration Measurement Suite.

This file contains the following information:

Overview

System Requirements

NI Application Software Support

Installation Instructions

Product Security and Critical Updates

New Features

Known Issues

Bug Fixes

Redistributing Executable Sound and Vibration Applications

Accessing the Help

Accessing Sample Projects

Finding Examples

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Legal Information

The NI Sound and Vibration Measurement Suite and the NI Sound and Vibration Toolkit provide comprehensive configuration, measurement-analysis, and visualization tools for audio, noise-vibration-harshness (NVH), and machine condition monitoring (MCM) applications. Based on an open-analysis capability and a flexible measurement library, the NI Sound and Vibration Measurement Suite and NI Sound and Vibration Toolkit present a unique software-based measurement approach to creating customized applications. Learn more about the sound and vibration software at ni.com/soundandvibration.

Back to Top

The Sound and Vibration Toolkit/Sound and Vibration Measurement Suite has the following requirements:

At least 1 GB of available disk space

At least 1 GB of RAM

NI-DAQmx 17.0 or later installed for NI-DAQmx support

Refer to the LabVIEW Readme for additional system requirements and supported operating systems for LabVIEW 2017.

Back to Top

The following table lists the NI application software versions, including service packs, supported by the Sound and Vibration Measurement Suite. If you are not using NI application software, refer to Microsoft Visual Studio Support.

NI Application Software Versions Supported by NI Sound and Vibration Measurement Suite 2017 NI LabVIEW (32- and 64-bit) Full or Professional Development System 2017 NI LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2017

Note: Sound and Vibration Express VIs and the Sound and Vibration Assistant are not installed by NI Sound and Vibration Measurement Suite 2017. Side-by-side installation is supported; therefore you may install the Sound and Vibration Assistant from NI Sound and Vibration Toolkit or NI Sound and Vibration Measurement Suite 2015 or earlier.

Back to Top

You must be logged in with administrator privileges to install the Sound and Vibration Toolkit or the Sound and Vibration Measurement Suite.

Installing from the LabVIEW 2017 Platform DVD

You can install all of your LabVIEW products—including the Sound and Vibration Toolkit and the Sound and Vibration Measurement Suite—using the LabVIEW 2017 Platform media. Refer to the LabVIEW Installation Guide on the LabVIEW Platform media for installation instructions and system requirements.

To request additional LabVIEW Platform media, refer to the National Instruments website.

Note If you purchased this product with an NI Software Suite or NI Product Bundle, use the installation media that shipped with your purchase to install this product.

Installing from the Sound and Vibration Measurement Suite DVD

Complete the following steps to install the Sound and Vibration Toolkit or the Sound and Vibration Measurement Suite:

Disable any automatic virus detection programs before installation. Some virus detection programs interfere with the installation program. Insert the Sound and Vibration Measurement Suite DVD and follow the instructions that appear on the screen. After installation, enable any virus detection programs you disabled and run a virus scan. Restart the computer. Activate the Sound and Vibration Toolkit or the Sound and Vibration Measurement Suite using the NI License Manager.

Back to Top

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about National Instruments products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from National Instruments.

Back to Top

The Sound and Vibration Measurement Suite includes the following new features:

Support for LabVIEW 2017

Support for LabVIEW 2017 does not remove previously installed support for LabVIEW 2016 and earlier.

New Engineering Units Added To Support Charge-Mode Sensors

Coulomb (C, pC)

Scale to engineering units

New DSA Create Channel Types Added To Support DAQmx Measurement Types Supported by The PXIe-4480 and NI 9219: Charge, Accelerometer (Charge), Accelerometer (4-Wire DC Voltage).

Calibration examples to perform end-to-end channel calibration with new sensors types

Measurement-Analysis examples that configure DAQmx hardware for dynamic signal acquisition

Reusable Front Panel control: SVX NI-DAQmx AI Configuration XControl

Ready-to-run LabVIEW Sample Project: Dynamic Signal Analyzer (DAQmx)

Back to Top

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the National Instruments Web site for an up-to-date list of known issues in the Sound and Vibration Toolkit and the Sound and Vibration Measurement Suite.

Back to Top

You can access a list of bug fixes online. Refer to the National Instruments Web site for a list of bug fixes in the Sound and Vibration Toolkit and Sound and Vibration Measurement Suite.

Back to Top

If you want to redistribute executables built with the Sound and Vibration Measurement Suite or any of its components, you must purchase the appropriate NI Sound and Vibration Software Run-Time License. The part number for the NI Sound and Vibration Software Run-Time License is 779875-35. Contact National Instruments to purchase the NI Sound and Vibration Software Run-Time License.

Back to Top

Refer to the LabVIEW Help, accessible by selecting Help»LabVIEW Help in LabVIEW, for information about the Sound and Vibration VIs. Sound and Vibration Measurement Suite documentation is located in the LabVIEW Help in the following location: LabVIEW Help»Toolkits»Sound and Vibration Measurement Suite.

Back to Top

To access the sample projects and templates from the New Project dialog, select Sample Projects in the left pane and navigate to the project that best matches your application requirements.

Back to Top

You can find LabVIEW examples for the Sound and Vibration VIs using the NI Example Finder. Select Help»Find Examples to launch the NI Example Finder. On the Browse page, the Sound and Vibration example VIs are located in the Toolkits and Modules»Sound and Vibration folder.

You also can find LabVIEW examples for the Sound and Vibration VIs in the labview\examples\Sound and Vibration and the labview\examples\Order Analysis directories.

Back to Top

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Back to Top

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

Back to Top

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

Back to Top

Copyright

© 2007–2017 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

NI respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

directory. Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on National Instruments trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the National Instruments products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the National Instruments Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

375332C-01