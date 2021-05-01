NI TestStand 2019 Semiconductor Module™ Readme

August 2019

This file contains important information about getting started with the NI TestStand 2019 Semiconductor Module™ (TSM), including system requirements, installation instructions, and licensing information. Refer to the What's New in the NI TestStand 2019 Semiconductor Module topic in the NI TestStand Semiconductor Module Help for information about new features and changes introduced since NI TestStand 2017 Semiconductor Module. Select Help»TestStand Help and navigate to the NI TestStand Semiconductor Module book in the table of contents of the TestStand Help to launch the NI TestStand Semiconductor Module Help. Refer to the TestStand Version 2019 Release Notes and the TestStand 2019 Readme for additional information about TestStand.

TSM adds the following features and functionality to TestStand for developing semiconductor test system software:

Multisite pin map file, TSM Code Module APIs, and Semiconductor Multi Test step type for developing a semiconductor test program that runs on multiple test system hardware configurations with a variable number of test sites at a high parallel test efficiency.

Support for binning devices under test (DUTs) based on test results.

Support for exporting and importing test limits with text files.

Data types, configurable callbacks, and dialog boxes for specifying test program settings, test station settings, and test lot information.

Plug-in architecture for handler and prober communication using TSM handler/prober drivers.

Result processing plug-ins for generating report and data log files for the test lot, such as Standard Test Data Format (STDF) log files.

Plug-in architecture for performing part average testing.

Customizable operator interface for executing test programs, enabling or disabling test sites, displaying statistics, and configuring test lot information and test station settings.

A set of step types with template code to perform common operations, such as setting up and closing instruments, powering up a DUT, or executing common tests.

Customizable pin- and site-aware instrument panel VIs for debugging instruments during test program execution at a breakpoint.

New TestStand Users

If you are a new TestStand user, NI recommends that you complete the tasks listed in the New Users section of the Guide to Documentation topic of the TestStand Help, which is located by default at <TestStand>\Doc\Help\TSHelp.chm. Select Help»TestStand Help to launch the TestStand Help.

New TSM Users

To familiarize yourself with TSM, review the topics in the Getting Started book in the NI TestStand Semiconductor Module Help, which is located by default at <TestStand>\Doc\Help\TSSemiconductor.chm. Select Help»TestStand Help and navigate to the NI TestStand Semiconductor Module book in the table of contents of the TestStand Help to launch the NI TestStand Semiconductor Module Help. The NI TestStand Semiconductor Module Help also contains information about all module features and functionality.

Upgrade Users

If you are upgrading from an earlier version of TSM, refer to the NI TestStand 2019 Semiconductor Module New Features and the NI TestStand 2019 Semiconductor Module Compatibility and Known Issues topics in the NI TestStand Semiconductor Module Help for compatibility information and major feature changes. Select Help»TestStand Help and navigate to the NI TestStand Semiconductor Module book in the table of contents of the TestStand Help to launch the NI TestStand Semiconductor Module Help.

Note If you are upgrading from an earlier version of TSM and use a custom operator interface based on the NI TestStand Semiconductor Module 2013 or earlier operator interface source code, you must re-implement the custom operator interface to use the latest TSM operator interface source code, which includes improvements for performance, customization, and maintenance.

NI recommends the following system requirements for use with TSM.

Requirement Recommended Minimum Comments TestStand (32- or 64-bit) 2019 2019 Refer to the Recommended System Requirements section of the TestStand Version 2019 Release Notes for information about the recommended system requirements for TestStand. LabVIEW (32- or 64-bit) 2019 2016 TSM APIs are compiled for the LabVIEW 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 Run-Time Engines. The LabVIEW operator interface, Lot and Station Settings dialog boxes, and simulated handler are compiled for the LabVIEW 2019 Run-Time Engine. (Optional) NI-DAQmx 16.1.0f2 or later .NET API — — The TSM NI-DAQmx .NET Code Module API requires the NI-DAQmx 16.1.0f2 or later .NET API. Free hard disk space — 40 MB This value is in addition to the free hard disk space TestStand requires. Windows 10 (32- and 64-bit) — — — Windows 8.1 (32- and 64-bit) Professional, Ultimate — — NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates. Windows 7 SP1 (32- and 64-bit) Professional, Ultimate — — NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.



Refer to the Migrating to TestStand 2012 and Windows 7/Vista section of the NI TestStand Version 2012 Release Notes for more information about using TestStand on Windows 7 .



Note Refer to NI TestStand Semiconductor Module Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021 for information about future OS support. Windows Server 2012 R2 (64-bit) Enterprise — — NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates. Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1(64-bit) Enterprise — — NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note: TestStand does not support Guest user accounts on Windows. TestStand supports Administrator and Limited accounts on Windows 7.

The TSM installation program installs files for TestStand and LabVIEW, including the LabVIEW 2019 Run-Time Engine.

Notes:

TSM 2019 installs SeqEdit.exe.config in the <TestStand>\Bin directory and overwrites any existing file with the same filename in that directory. If you have created a custom SeqEdit.exe.config file, complete the following steps to preserve the custom file. Move the existing SeqEdit.exe.config file to a location outside the <TestStand> directory. Install TSM 2019. Compare the SeqEdit.exe.config file TSM 2019 installed to the custom version of the file and merge the custom changes into the file TSM 2019 installed.

in the directory and overwrites any existing file with the same filename in that directory. If you have created a custom file, complete the following steps to preserve the custom file. If you are installing more than one NI product, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code tsminstall to access the NI support article Installation Order for Multiple NI Software Products for more information about this situation. If you install or update LabVIEW after you install TestStand or TSM, close and restart TestStand or run the TestStand Version Selector to properly configure LabVIEW, TestStand, and TSM.

and enter the Info Code to access the NI support article Installation Order for Multiple NI Software Products for more information about this situation. If you install or update LabVIEW after you install TestStand or TSM, close and restart TestStand or run the TestStand Version Selector to properly configure LabVIEW, TestStand, and TSM. NI recommends that you exit all programs before running the TSM installer. Applications that run in the background, such as virus scanning utilities, might cause the installer to take longer than average to complete.

Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code rddrau to access the latest software drivers and updates.

NI installs TSM using NI Package Manager. If you do not already have NI software installed, TSM installs NI Package Manager to handle the installation of your NI software. Visit ni.com/r/NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

Notes

If Windows Update is enabled, the installation process might hang if Windows Update interferes with the installation of Microsoft Visual C++ 2015 Run-Time. Visit ni.com/r/exjq43 for more information and steps to resolve this issue.

If you purchased this product with an NI Software Suite or NI Product Bundle, use the installation media that shipped with your purchase to install this product.

Use the serial number that is included with your software to activate TSM. For more information on TSM activation, refer to National Instruments Software Activation.

Note You must have a valid TestStand 2019 license to use this version of TSM. You can also run TestStand in Evaluation Mode to use TSM.

After you install TSM, you must use the NI Activation Wizard to activate the software or initiate the evaluation period for the software. You must have the serial number and the name of the software kit to activate TSM. You can find both of these items on the Certificate of Ownership card included in your software kit.

Refer to the NI TestStand Semiconductor Module Licensing Options topic in the NI TestStand Semiconductor Module Help for more information about licensing in TSM. Refer to the Activating Your Software topic in the TestStand Help for more information about how to activate TSM. Select Help»TestStand Help to launch the TestStand Help.

You can install NI TestStand 2019 Semiconductor Module over a previous TSM version or install on a system without TSM.

Refer to the Migrating to the Current Version of TestStand section in the TestStand 2019 Release Notes for more information about upgrading to TestStand 2019.

If you are upgrading from an earlier version of TSM and use a custom operator interface based on the NI TestStand Semiconductor Module 2013 or earlier operator interface source code, you must re-implement the custom operator interface to use the latest TSM operator interface source code, which includes improvements for performance, customization, and maintenance.



When you close an NI TestStand Semiconductor Module LabVIEW 2013 SP1 Operator Interface, you might receive a "Cannot create TestStand Engine" error. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code exw5iv to access the National Instruments KnowledgeBase article 7BAE48D9, "Cannot create TestStand Engine" Error when Closing TestStand Semiconductor Module LabVIEW 2013 SP1 Operator Interface, for more information about this issue.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

Refer to the NI TestStand Semiconductor Module book in the TestStand Help, accessible from the Help menu in the TestStand Sequence Editor, for information about NI TestStand 2019 Semiconductor Module.

TSM includes a variety of example programs that you can use to help you learn key concepts or to serve as a starting point for applications you create. You can open an example sequence file from the subdirectories of the <TestStand Public>\Examples\NI_SemiconductorModule directory.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

TSM will drop support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and all 32-bit Windows operating systems starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021, may not install or execute correctly on these operating systems. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport.

For detailed information about NI application software product life cycles, visit ni.com/info and enter one of the following Info Codes:

Product Info Code LabVIEW lifecycle LabWindows/CVI cvi_lifecycle Measurement Studio mstudiolifecycle TestStand tslcp DIAdem ddlcp SignalExpress selcp VeriStand nivslifecycle

