TestStand™ Wireless Test Module 1.4 Readme

December 2017

Thank you for using TestStand Wireless Test Module (WTM). This file contains important information about WTM and is organized into the following sections:

Overview

New Features

Supported Hardware

System Requirements

Supported Operating Systems

Application Software Support

Installation Instructions

Licensing

Product Security and Critical Updates

Known Issues

Bug Fixes

Accessing the Documentation

Finding Examples

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

Legal Information

WTM and TestStand provide a graphical user interface (GUI) for interacting with your Wireless Test System (WTS) instrument. Use WTM in TestStand to create and customize wireless connectivity tests for production and according to specifications. WTM is a framework that accepts device under test (DUT) and RF step plugins to perform any other wireless production test.

WTM 1.4 includes the following new features:

Support for TestStand 2016 (32-bit)

Support for LabVIEW 2016 (32-bit)

WTM 1.3 includes the following new features:

Plugin Manager improvements for performance and usability

Plugin Creation Wizard, which includes the following features: Creation of LabVIEW code skeleton as a starting point for plugin development Used as either an integrated part of the Plugin Manager or as a standalone tool

Simple measurements without limits, which includes measurement results of a WTM test step without checking for pass or fail measurement results

WTM 1.2 includes the following new features:

802.11ac 80+80 test steps

Plugin Manager for DUT control and test step plugins, which includes the following features:

Structured display of plugins and their properties for easier editing



Import and export functions for the distribution of WTM plugins



Connection to LabVIEW compiler to ensure that all plugin source code is packaged correctly into a WTM compliant plugin



Simplified installation and removal of WTM plugins into the TestStand Sequence Editor palette



Command line support interface to support the automation of build processes

Advanced reporting, which includes comma-separated values (CSV) exporting capability, timing charts for individual steps, and a detailed hierarchical tree view structure of results

Support for secure shell (SSH) for communication between the WTS and WTM, or a third-party sequencer

Configurable VISA timeout globally or per step

WTM 1.1 includes the following new features:

Support for a standalone manifest editor

Support for GNSS technology

Support for instrument calibration test steps

Improvements to Bluetooth loopback DUT handling

WTM supports the WTS instrument and instruments using the Wireless Test System Instrument Software (WTS Software). WTS-specific information is included in the Wireless Test System Specifications and Wireless Test System Getting Started Guide, available at ni.com/manuals.

Refer to the Recommended System Requirements section in the NI TestStand 2014 SP1 Release Notes or TestStand 2016 Release Notes, available at ni.com/manuals, for client PC requirements.

WTM 1.4 supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10 (64-bit)

Windows 8.1 1 /7 SP1 2 (32-bit and 64-bit)

/7 SP1 (32-bit and 64-bit) Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP12 (32-bit and 64-bit)

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.1. Windows 8.1 requires Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1 and Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note WTM 1.4 and later does not support Windows Server non-R2 editions.

NI recommends that you have the most recent service pack for your operating system installed.

Application Software Versions Supported by WTM LabVIEW 2014 SP1, 2016 (32-bit) TestStand 2014 SP1, 2016 (32-bit)

Note WTM supports only the combination of the same versions of LabVIEW and TestStand.

The WTM installer installs all components required to deploy and run WTM on a deployment station, including the TestStand Base Deployment Engine. However, if you need to create or modify sequences, you must also install the TestStand development environment separately. The order in which you install TestStand and WTM is irrelevant.

NI recommends that you exit all programs before running the WTM installer. Applications that run in the background, such as virus scanning utilities, might cause the installer to take longer than average to complete.

Complete the following steps to install WTM.

Log on as an administrator or as a user with administrator privileges. Visit ni.com/downloads and search for WTM to download the WTM installer. Run the installer executable, autorun.exe , and follow the instructions that appear on the screen.

Note You must have a valid TestStand 2014 SP1 or 2016 license to develop or modify test plans with WTM. You can also run TestStand in Evaluation Mode to use WTM.

After you install WTM, you must use the NI Activation Wizard to activate the software or initiate the evaluation period for the software. You must have the serial number and the name of the software kit to ativate WTM. You can find both of these items on the Certificate of Ownership card included in your software kit.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the NI website for an up-to-date list of known issues in WTM 1.4.

The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed between WTM revisions. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of WTM. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.