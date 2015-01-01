TestStand™ Wireless Test Module 1.3 Readme

June 2017

Thank you for using TestStand Wireless Test Module (WTM). This file contains important information about WTM and is organized into the following sections:

Overview

New Features

Supported Hardware

System Requirements

Supported Operating Systems

Application Software Support

Installation Instructions

Licensing

Product Security and Critical Updates

Known Issues

Bug Fixes

Accessing the Documentation

Finding Examples

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

Legal Information

WTM and TestStand provide a graphical user interface (GUI) for interacting with your Wireless Test System (WTS) instrument. Use WTM in TestStand to create and customize wireless connectivity tests for production and according to specifications. WTM is a framework that accepts device under test (DUT) and RF step plugins to perform any other wireless production test.

WTM 1.3 includes the following new features:

Plugin Manager improvements for performance and usability

Plugin Creation Wizard, which includes the following features: Creation of LabVIEW code skeleton as a starting point for plugin development Used as either an integrated part of the Plugin Manager or as a standalone tool

Simple measurements without limits, which includes measurement results of a WTM test step without checking for pass or fail measurement results

WTM 1.2 includes the following new features:

802.11ac 80+80 test steps

Plugin Manager for DUT control and test step plugins, which includes the following features:

Structured display of plugins and their properties for easier editing



Import and export functions for the distribution of WTM plugins



Connection to LabVIEW compiler to ensure that all plugin source code is packaged correctly into a WTM compliant plugin



Simplified installation and removal of WTM plugins into the TestStand Sequence Editor palette



Command line support interface to support the automation of build processes

Advanced reporting, which includes comma-separated values (CSV) exporting capability, timing charts for individual steps, and a detailed hierarchical tree view structure of results

Support for secure shell (SSH) for communication between the WTS and WTM, or a third-party sequencer

Configurable VISA timeout globally or per step

WTM 1.1 includes the following new features:

Support for a standalone manifest editor

Support for GNSS technology

Support for instrument calibration test steps

Improvements to Bluetooth loopback DUT handling

WTM 1.0.1 adds support for Bluetooth loopback DUT.

WTM supports the WTS instrument and instruments using the Wireless Test System Instrument Software (WTS Software). WTS-specific information is included in the NI Wireless Test System Specifications and Wireless Test System Getting Started Guide, available at ni.com/manuals.

Refer to the Recommended System Requirements section of the NI TestStand 2014 SP1 Release Notes, available at ni.com/manuals, for client PC requirements.

WTM 1.3 supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10 (64-bit)

Windows 8.1 1 /7 SP1 2 (32-bit and 64-bit)

/7 SP1 (32-bit and 64-bit) Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP12 (32-bit and 64-bit)

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.1. Windows 8.1 requires Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1 and Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note WTM 1.3 and later does not support Windows Server non-R2 editions.

NI recommends that you have the most recent service pack for your operating system installed.

WTM 1.3 is supported in TestStand 2014 SP1 (32-bit).

The WTM installer installs all components required to deploy and run WTM on a deployment station, including the TestStand Base Deployment Engine. However, if you need to create or modify sequences, you must also install the TestStand development environment separately. The order in which you install TestStand and WTM is irrelevant.

NI recommends that you exit all programs before running the WTM installer. Applications that run in the background, such as virus scanning utilities, might cause the installer to take longer than average to complete.

Complete the following steps to install WTM.

Log on as an administrator or as a user with administrator privileges. Visit ni.com/downloads and search for WTM to download the WTM installer. Run the installer executable, autorun.exe , and follow the instructions that appear on the screen.

Note You must have a valid TestStand 2014 license to develop or modify test plans with WTM. You can also run TestStand in Evaluation Mode to use WTM.

After you install WTM, you must use the NI Activation Wizard to activate the software or initiate the evaluation period for the software. You must have the serial number and the name of the software kit to ativate WTM. You can find both of these items on the Certificate of Ownership card included in your software kit.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the NI website for an up-to-date list of known issues in WTM 1.3.

The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed between WTM revisions. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of WTM. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.

WTM 1.3 ID Fixed Issue 613666 Fixed an issue where the WTM steps computed incorrect parameter values in some scenarios. 617415 Fixed an issue where the WTM Manifest Editor could not open the Plugin Package Manifests of the type DUT created by the WTM Plugin Manager. 582487 Fixed an issue where the WTM Loopback DUT Manifest needed to be recreated after upgrading to a new version of WTM. WTM 1.2 ID Fixed Issue 582685 Fixed an issue where the standard TestStand report creation failed in WTM. 570100 Fixed an issue where the WTM Example Operator Interface did not display non-WTM steps. 576794 Fixed an issue where smart limits for WLAN did not automatically update. 582478 Fixed an issue where sequence execution slowed down due to version checking. 584069 Fixed an issue where loading the Active System Configuration Editor in WTM for the first time took up to 15 seconds. 581117 Fixed an issue where the WTM Example Operator Interface hid the TestStand licensing dialog at startup. 581381 Fixed an issue where it was difficult to identify the parameter type from the context menu. 584058 Fixed an issue where a misleading error appeared when using misconfigured antennas in the system configuration. 583541 Fixed an issue where disabling the default values in the test step parameters reset the cursor position to the start of the parameter list. 547975 Fixed an issue where the wrong version of WTM appeared on the WTM splash screen. 570095 Fixed an issue where disabled test step measurements were listed in the test report. 582771 Fixed an issue where the Manifest Editor window could not be minimized. 583273 Fixed an issue where the results for WLAN traces appeared empty or as zero when measurements were not enabled in WTS Software. WTM 1.1 ID Fixed Issue 560230 Fixed an issue where the WLAN Modacc Fetch Impairments Type was incorrectly named. 571061 Fixed an issue where a Bluetooth TxP Result Space error occurred when specifying a manual payload. 559164 Fixed an issue where FEC parameters in WTM TX and RX test steps did not pass to the DUT plug-in. 570097 Fixed an issue where selecting some checkboxes did not save the sequence. 570096 Fixed an issue where test step results were difficult to identify. 551656 Fixed an issue where creating hardware manifest results for the first time resulted in an error. 553115 Fixed an issue where Bluetooth step default limits did not update based on the displayed parameters. 554574 Fixed an issue where the default RF channel was incorrect on the TX VHT and RX VHT (802.11ac) WTM step. 555161 Fixed an issue where there was no way to dissociate or zero out the pathloss data. 574105 Fixed an issue where RF test step parameter filtering depending on the substandard did not work. 576794 Fixed an issue where smart parameters and smart limits did not work in all cases. 576796 Fixed an issue where you could set the unsupported parameter value of 80+80 as the bandwidth for RF test steps. 570090 Fixed an issue where an error occurred when using an old system configuration of WTM 1.0.1 with WTM 1.1 and a loopback device. 577651 Fixed an issue where unsupported bandwidth options existed for 11a/b/g/n TX test steps. 557915 Fixed an issue with the WLAN DSSS Phase Tracking property default value for 802.11b. 549835 Fixed an issue where the hardware manifest could not be loaded using the browse button (...). 550235 Fixed an issue where the Get Instrument By Name method returned an error that was misleading. 576787 Fixed an issue where the wrong socket numbers displayed in WTM. 574107 Fixed an issue where the resource ID matched the NI MAX instrument alias. 576789 Fixed an issue where creating a new system configuration manifest did not trigger the option to update the active system configuration. WTM 1.0.1 ID Fixed Issue N/A Fixed an issue where an error occurred if the number format was changed from the U.S. number format using '.' as the decimal separator. 551657

546854 Fixed an issue where the components NI created for development and test purposes were available in the installer. 549070 Fixed an issue where the LabVIEW Run-Time Engine sometimes crashed. 542934 Fixed an issue where an error occurred in a conversion that prevented the RF test to request the 2 Mbps from the DUT. As a result, the RF tests did not work when selecting tests with EDR packet types with a data rate set to 2 Mbps. N/A Fixed an issue where only the first selected impairment was applied on the instrument during Bluetooth RX tests for BDR, EDR, and LE packet types. This issue caused an inaccurate TX signal to generate, which could potentially pass a failing DUT. N/A Fixed an issue where the Bluetooth BDR and LE RF tests were not intuitive or easy to use when it came to the modulation characteristics DF1/DF2 results. 553679 Fixed an issue where the RF test for WLAN DSSS (802.11b) had default values that would not make proper measurements on the instrument. N/A Fixed an issue where an error in the test step logic caused the default payload length of the WLAN VHT (802.11ac) TX RF test to accept a value of 0 if both the MCS index was changed and the number of special streams changed. 551659 Fixed an issue where the example sequences for WLAN did not pass.

Documentation for WTM and the WTS is located at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»WTM»Documentation. The documentation set is composed of the following documents.

Document Format Description NI Wireless Test Module User Manual PDF Contains information about how to use WTM. TestStand Wireless Test Module Readme HTML (this document) Contains information about supported hardware and operating systems, installation instructions, known issues, and legal notices.

For the most recent revisions of documentation and for newly released documentation, visit ni.com/manuals.

Note To view PDFs, you need to have Adobe Acrobat Reader installed. You can install the viewer from www.adobe.com/reader.

Examples for WTM are located at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»WTM»WTM Public»Examples.

You can open example sequences and source code for the Operator Interface Example from the subdirectories of the <WTM Public>\Examples directory.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install National Instruments software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

375232D-01