NI-Industrial Communications for CANopen 19.0 Readme

May 2019

This file contains important information about the NI-Industrial Communications for CANopen, including system requirements, installation instructions, new features and changes, a partial list of bugs fixed, and how to access the help and examples.

Caution The NI-Industrial Communications for CANopen 19.0 software or later requires the NI 9881 module with the updated firmware. When you upgrade the software to the 19.0 version or later, check the software version of the media that shipped with the NI 9881 module. If the version is not 19.0 or later, or you are not sure of the version number, NI recommends that you update the firmware. Otherwise, when you use NI-Industrial Communications for CANopen 19.0 or later, firmware images corrupt or get mismatched. Ensure that you have appropriate hardware and software installed and complete the following task to upgrade the firmware. Double-click Firmware_Update_Instructions.html in the <National Instruments>\NI-IndCom for CANopen directory and follow the instructions to use a LabVIEW example project to update the firmware.

Overview

System Requirements

Supported Operating Systems

Installation Instructions

Product Security and Critical Updates

New Features

Known Issues

Bug Fixes

Accessing the Help

Finding Examples

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

NI-Industrial Communications for CANopen Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021

Legal Information

The NI-Industrial Communications for CANopen software contains an extensive library of VIs and properties in LabVIEW. Use these VIs and properties to program CANopen master applications that comply with the CiA DS-301 standard. You can deploy the applications to RT targets. This software also provides built-in functionality for device configuration and online test panel in LabVIEW.

Refer to Supported Hardware and Software for NI-Industrial Communications for CANopen, for a complete list of NI hardware and software supported by each NI CANopen interface.

NI-Industrial Communications for CANopen supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2

/7 SP1 Windows Server 2012 R2 (64-bit) 1

Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 (64-bit)2

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note Refer to NI-Industrial Communications for CANopen Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021 for information about future OS support.

Note In 2016 NI-Industrial Communications for CANopen dropped support for Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, and installations of Windows 7 without any service packs. NI-Industrial Communications for CANopen 19.0 will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use NI-Industrial Communications for CANopen 19.0 to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing NI-Industrial Communications for CANopen 19.0, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.

For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, refer to Why Does My NI ADE Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Windows Server 2003?.

Note Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code PAESupport.

Note Upgrading Windows 8.0 to Windows 8.1 with the NI-Industrial Communications for CANopen software installed might result in device configuration information damage and ostensible disconnection between devices. NI recommends that you reinstall the NI-Industrial Communications for CANopen software after upgrading the operating system.

NI automates software installation using NI Package Manager. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

Installing the Software on an RT Target

Complete the following steps to install the NI-Industrial Communications for CANopen software on an RT target in NI Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX):

Expand Remote Systems in the configuration tree and expand your RT target. Select the Software category. Click the Add/Remove Software icon on the toolbar to launch the LabVIEW Real-Time Software Wizard. If the RT target is a CompactRIO controller, select Custom software installation. Select NI-Industrial Communications for CANopen x from the feature list and click the Next button. Follow the remaining installation instructions until installation is complete.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

New Features

CANopen 19.0

Added support for LabVIEW 2019 (32-bit).

CANopen 18.0

Added support for LabVIEW 2018 (32-bit).

Added support for cRIO-904x/905x.

Updated the firmware upgrade tool for NI 9881.

CANopen 17.0

Added support for LabVIEW 2017 (32-bit).

CANopen 16.0

Added support for LabVIEW 2016 (32-bit).

Added support for cRIO-9032/9035 (Sync)/9037/9039 (Sync).

CANopen 15.0

Added support for LabVIEW 2015 (32-bit).

Added support for sbRIO-9607/9627 and RMC-9697.

CANopen 14.5

Added support for LabVIEW 2014 SP1 (32-bit).

Added support for cRIO-9030/9031/9033/9035/9036/9038/9039/9063/9064/9065/9066/9067.

CANopen 1.0.3

Added support for LabVIEW 2013 (32-bit).

Added support for cRIO-9068.

CANopen 1.0.2

Added support for LabVIEW 2012 (32-bit).

CANopen 1.0.1

Added support for LabVIEW 2011 (32-bit).

Added support for cRIO-9081/9082.

The CANopen VIs palette includes the following changed polymorphic VI instance: CANopen Interface Create —Includes an optional termination? input that enables or disables the onboard termination. The termination is a 120 Ω resistor.

palette includes the following changed polymorphic VI instance:

CANopen 1.0

First release to support NI CANopen hardware that includes PCI-8531, PXI-8531, and NI 9881.

Released a common high-level API across PCI, PXI, and CompactRIO targets running either Windows or NI Linux Real-Time.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the NI website for an up-to-date list of known issues in the NI-Industrial Communications for CANopen.

The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in NI-Industrial Communications for CANopen 15.0. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of NI-Industrial Communications for CANopen. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.

ID Fixed Issue 533911 NI-Industrial Communications for CANopen 14.5 reads TPDO incorrectly

The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in NI-Industrial Communications for CANopen 14.5. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of NI-Industrial Communications for CANopen. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.

ID Fixed Issue 511845 Add error codes to report issues when using CANopen 14.5 on the NI 9881 module with outdated files

The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in NI-Industrial Communications for CANopen 1.0.2. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of NI-Industrial Communications for CANopen. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.

ID Fixed Issue 335637 LabVIEW crashes when some EDS files are being parsed 351959 The SDO confirmation frame should be ignored if its index/subindex is wrong

The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in NI-Industrial Communications for CANopen 1.0.1. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of NI-Industrial Communications for CANopen. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.

ID Fixed Issue 310647 Allow users to choose whether to enable onboard termination

Refer to the NI-Industrial Communications for CANopen Help, accessible by selecting Help»NI-Industrial Communications for CANopen in LabVIEW, for information about using the NI-Industrial Communications for CANopen software.

Select Help»Find Examples from LabVIEW to launch the NI Example Finder. LabVIEW examples for the NI-Industrial Communications for CANopen software are in the labview\examples\NI-Industrial Communications for CANopen folder. You can modify an example VI to fit an application, or you can copy and paste from one or more examples into a VI that you create.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.6.2, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.6.2 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, NI Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

NI-Industrial Communications for CANopen will drop support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and all 32-bit Windows operating systems starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021, will not install or run on these operating systems. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport.

For detailed information about NI application software product life cycles, visit ni.com/info and enter one of the following Info Codes:

Product Info Code LabVIEW lifecycle LabWindows/CVI cvi_lifecycle Measurement Studio mstudiolifecycle TestStand tslcp DIAdem ddlcp SignalExpress selcp VeriStand nivslifecycle

Copyright

© 2011–2019 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

NI respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

directory. Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on NI trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the NI products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the NI Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

375165G-01