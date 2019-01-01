NI Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2018 SP1 Readme

May 2019

This file contains important information about NI Vision Builder for Automated Inspection (Vision Builder AI), including installation instructions, new features, and known issues.

NI Vision Builder AI gives you an easy way to configure, benchmark, and deploy a system that addresses vision applications from pattern matching to code reading and presence detection to precision alignment and classification.

For information about licensing NI Vision software, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code LicenseVision. Refer to the NI Vision website at ni.com/vision for the latest information about NI Vision Builder AI.

NI Vision Builder AI 2018 SP1 has the following requirements:

Minimum Recommended Processor Pentium 4/M or equivalent Core Duo or equivalent Memory 512 MB RAM 1 GB RAM Display 1,024 × 768 resolution video adapter with a 24- or 32-bit display 1,280 × 1,024 resolution video adapter with a 24- or 32-bit display Operating System Windows 10 (32- and 64-bit)

Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSB 2016 (64-bit) 3

Windows 8.1 (32- and 64-bit) 1

Windows 7 SP1 (32- and 64-bit) 2

Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1 2,3

Windows Server 2012 R2 (64-bit) 1

Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 (64-bit)2 Browser Microsoft Internet Explorer 6.0 or later Hard Disk Space 7.7 GB 8.3 GB

Refer to the LabVIEW Readme for additional system requirements and supported operating systems for LabVIEW.

Note NI Vision Builder AI 2015 f2 dropped support for Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, and installations of Windows 7 without any service packs. NI Vision Builder AI 2015 f2 and later will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use NI Vision Builder AI 2015 f2 or later to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing NI Vision Builder AI 2015 f2 or later, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.

For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, refer to KB 79UC78LS, Why Does my LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, Measurement Studio, or TestStand Built Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Server 2003?.

Note Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code PAESupport.

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

3Only supported as pre-installed on NI hardware.

NI Vision Builder AI 2018 SP1 supports the following application software versions, including service packs.

Application Software Versions Supported by NI Vision Builder AI 2018 SP1 LabVIEW 2015, 2016, 2017, 20181, 2019 LabWindows™/CVI™ 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019

1 Required when using the NI Vision Builder AI Development Toolkit.

Note: NI Vision Builder AI 2018 SP1 dropped support for the .NET Vision Builder AI API.

Installing Vision Builder AI

Complete the following steps to install Vision Builder AI:

Note: You must be logged in with administrator privileges to install Vision Builder AI.

Insert the Vision Builder AI DVD into your DVD-ROM drive. If the DVD does not run automatically, open Windows Explorer, right-click the DVD drive icon, and select AutoPlay. Select Install Vision Builder for Automated Inspection on the National Instruments Vision Builder for Automated Inspection screen. Vision Builder AI prompts you to enter your user information. Select one of the following options: Install this product using the following serial number

Install this product for evaluation If you choose to enter a serial number, enter the serial number found on your Certificate of Ownership card. Vision Builder AI automatically uses this serial number when you run the NI Activation Wizard. Continue to follow the instructions on the screen.

Activating Vision Builder AI

If you do not activate a valid license, Vision Builder AI runs in evaluation mode and continues to prompt you to activate a license on each launch. At the end of the evaluation period you must activate a Vision Builder AI license to continue using the product.

Note: While Vision Builder AI is in Evaluation mode, all features are available except Migrate Inspection to LabVIEW.

Complete the following steps to activate the Vision Builder AI license:

Launch Vision Builder AI. Click Yes when prompted to activate Vision Builder AI. Ensure that Automatically activate through a secure Internet connection is selected, and click Next. Continue to follow the instructions on the screen. Login or register your NI account with the NI Licensing Wizard and enter your serial number when prompted.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

The following list describes the new features in Vision Builder AI 2018 SP1:

LabVIEW 2019 support

The following list describes the new features in Vision Builder AI 2018:

Map Defects Step This step compares areas of an image to a template and returns the differences.

Validate System Testing Perform regression testing by defining known images that pass and fail. As the inspection is updated, verify the expected results, and debug any errors.

Reconcile Resources Reconcile differences between inspection and system resources when opening an inspection. The supported resources that can be reconciled include cameras, communication devices, and Vision RIO device settings.

Communication Device Simulator

View and edit communication data in Simulation mode from both the Configuration mode and Inspection mode.

You can use Vision Builder AI to configure and control the following Windows-based National Instruments devices:

NI CVS-1458 and 1459 Compact Vision Systems

NI IC-3120, 3121, 3171, and 3173 Industrial Controllers

NI ISC-178x Smart Cameras

You can use Vision Builder AI to remotely configure and control a supported remote target running NI Linux Real-Time. Vision Builder AI supports the following remote targets:

NI CVS-1458RT and 1459RT Compact Vision Systems

NI IC-3120, 3121, 3171, 3172, and 3173 Industrial Controllers

NI ISC-178x Smart Cameras

To use Vision Builder AI with a remote target, you must use Vision Builder AI to configure the remote target. For more information about using Vision Builder AI to configure the remote target, refer to the documentation included with the remote target or the NI Vision Builder for Automated Inspection: Configuration Help.

Note: National Instruments recommends using WebDAV to transfer files to and from a real-time target. For more information on using WebDAV to transfer files to and from a remote target, go to ni.com/info and enter the Info Code WebDAVTransfer.

The following table illustrates when a remote target requires you to install driver software on the development computer.

Remote Target or Camera

Connected to a Remote Target Requires Driver Software Installed

on Development Computer NI Smart Camera No IEEE 1394 No GigE Vision No

The following table illustrates which USB NI CompactDAQ chassis are supported by remote Vision Builder AI targets.

Remote Target Supported USB NI CompactDAQ chassis NI ISC-178x Smart Camera NI cDAQ-9171

NI cDAQ-9174

NI cDAQ-9178 NI CVS-1458 and NI CVS-1459 Compact Vision System NI IC-312x Industrial Controller NI IC-317x Industrial Controller

The following list describes the changes and enhancements to existing features in Vision Builder AI 2018:

Updated UI appearance

Pattern Matching Step Improvements Geometric Matching is now included in the Pattern Matching step so this single step supports all pattern matching algorithms. Support for preset values to allow for easily configuring common pattern matching scenarios for improved ease of use.

Simulation Mode Improvements Acquisition steps support a simulated frame rate to more accurately simulate a real acquisition with timeouts or images behind, as well as accurate camera timestamp results when available. Support for the Read/Write Camera Attribute step adding read or write operations for any attribute available for a specific camera and caching the latest value for that attribute. Support for editing or adding communication devices in simulation mode.

Data Logging Step Improvements Support added for relative path when the inspection is saved on Windows, and the data logging path is relative to the inspection path. Support added for user-defined column headers or the option for no headers.

Note: The legacy column headers that used 4 rows is not available for new steps. Older inspections that are migrated to Vision Builder AI 2018 SP1 will still have this option as well as the new column header format options. Support added for user-selectable inspection results including a result for cycle time to better benchmark performance. Support added for user-selectable digits of precision when logging numeric double data types. Support added for appending timestamp to filename. Support added for specifying the FTP port to allow for logging to a non-default port or allowing different steps to log to different FTP ports. The TCP logging feature is no longer supported by the Data Logging step. Older inspections that were using this feature will now have the Data Logging step replaced by a TCP step configured to send the same data. Support added for simulation mode to use a different path to log to on Windows that does not affect the original step settings for a path on the remote target. Support added for the tree of measurements to scale as the window grows.

Image Logging Step Improvements Support added for relative path when the inspection is saved on Windows, and the image logging path is relative to the inspection path. Support added for AVIs to be saved on real-time targets. Support added for the color palette to be saved with the image. The image is still saved as an 8-bit or 16-bit image, but the color palette affects how viewers display the image. Support added for using any Boolean result to determine whether image logging should occur. Previously, only the inspection status could be used. Support added for specifying the FTP port to allow for logging to a non-default port or allowing different steps to log to different FTP ports. Support added for simulation mode to use a different path to log to on Windows that doesn't affect the original step settings for a path on the target.

Read Image from File Step Improvements (Formerly called Simulate Acquisition step) Support added for relative path when the inspection is saved on Windows, and the image logging path is relative to the inspection path. Support added to return AVI frame rate as a result of the step when reading images from an AVI.

Measure Intensity Step Improvements Support added for returning the minimum and maximum pixel intensity at a user-specified percentile.

Calculator Step Improvements Support added for renaming indicators without having to go to the Edit Input/Output dialog. Support added for a tree of inputs and outputs to make viewing all the data in arrays easier.

Sauvola Local Threshold Algorithm Support The Calibration Training Interface and the following steps now support this new local threshold algorithm: Classification, Count Pixels, Detect Object, and Threshold.

OPC UA Support on 64-bit Windows

Save Image Dialog Improvements Support added for using the native Windows browse dialog to support common file operations, such as creating folders, navigating to common locations, and accessing network drives. Support added for saving the color palette with the image.

Ease of Use Improvements Support added for using the mouse wheel to zoom into and out of images, scroll through step palettes, or the scroll through a state's list of steps. Support added for viewing the default inspection interface from Configuration mode. Support added for a new Run Fast mode to achieve close to Inspection mode performance from the Configuration mode. Support added for the Overlay step to use the last color and font settings by default when adding new overlays.



You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.6.2, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.6.2 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

To migrate an inspection to LabVIEW, Vision Builder AI 2018 SP1 requires LabVIEW 2018 or later and NI Vision Development Module 2018 or later.

Some Vision Builder AI steps require additional software to successfully migrate an inspection to LabVIEW.

OPC UA requires the LabVIEW OPC UA Toolkit.

Ethernet/IP or Ethernet/IP adapter require NI-Industrial Communications for Ethernet/IP.

Refer to the following table for software requirements to migrate specific steps. Driver versions must support the target version of LabVIEW for migration.

Step Name Requirement Acquire Image NI-IMAQ Acquire Image (IEEE 1394, GigE, or USB) NI-IMAQdx Acquire Image (Smart Camera) NI-IMAQdx Generate Pulse NI-IMAQ Generate Pulse (Vision RIO) NI-IMAQ I/O for PCIe-8237R and PCIe-825xR boards, and Compact Vision Systems

NI Industrial Controller Device Drivers for industrial controllers Read/Write I/O NI-IMAQ Read/Write I/O (NI-DAQmx) NI-DAQmx Read/Write I/O (Vision RIO) NI-IMAQ I/O for PCIe-8237R and PCIe-825xR boards, and Compact Vision Systems

NI Industrial Controller Device Drivers for industrial controllers

Note: NI-IMAQ, NI-IMAQdx, and NI-IMAQ I/O are available on the NI Vision Acquisition Software DVD included with Vision Builder AI. The NI Industrial Controller Device Drivers DVD is provided separately with industrial controller devices. To download NI-DAQmx, visit ni.com/downloads/products/.

Software Requirements for the Run LabVIEW VI Step

The Run LabVIEW VI step in Vision Builder AI 2018 SP1 supports VIs saved in LabVIEW 2018 or earlier.

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

Vision Builder AI supports the following types of image acquisition and I/O devices:

Note: You must install driver software to acquire images from an image acquisition device connected to the development computer.

This version of Vision Builder AI supports National Instruments image acquisition devices that require NI-IMAQ driver version 4.6.4 or later. Specific devices may require later versions.

Note: If you are using an image acquisition device, you must install NI Vision Acquisition Software before you install the image acquisition device. NI Vision Acquisition Software gives you access to Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX), which is software you can use to configure National Instruments devices.

IEEE 1394 Cameras, GigE Vision Cameras, DirectShow-Compatible USB Cameras, and IP Cameras

This version of Vision Builder AI supports IEEE 1394 cameras, GigE Vision cameras, USB3 Vision, DirectShow-compatible USB cameras, certain IP cameras, and requires NI-IMAQdx driver version 3.3 or later. Specific devices may require later versions.

To acquire an image from one of these camera types when the camera is connected to the host computer, use the Acquire Image (1394, GigE, or USB) step. The Acquire Image (1394, GigE, or USB) step requires NI-IMAQdx, which can be installed from the NI Vision Acquisition Software DVD included with Vision Builder AI.

You must configure an IEEE 1394 camera to use the NI-IMAQdx driver. Complete the following steps to use MAX to configure an IEEE 1394 camera to use the NI-IMAQdx driver.

Launch MAX. In the MAX configuration tree, expand Devices and Interfaces to obtain a list of installed devices. Expand NI-IMAQdx Devices to obtain a list of available cameras. Right-click the camera and select Driver»NI-IMAQdx IIDC Digital Camera.

This version of Vision Builder AI supports digital and analog I/O from any National Instruments data acquisition (DAQ) device using NI-DAQmx Global Virtual Channels. To support NI DAQ devices, Vision Builder AI requires NI-DAQmx 8.0 or later.

To support serial communication, Vision Builder AI requires NI-VISA 2.6.0 or later, which is included with Vision Builder AI. You can use the serial ports built into the PC or one of the following NI serial interfaces: NI PCI-232/x, NI PXI-8420/x, or NI PXI-8422/x. You do not need to install NI-VISA on the PC to use the serial port on a remote target.

Deployment Policy for Vision Builder AI

Pursuant to the National Instruments Software License Agreement, Vision Builder AI software is licensed to run on only one machine. Deployed applications that use Vision Builder AI require that Vision Builder AI be installed and licensed on each host machine. Therefore, you must purchase a separate Vision Builder AI license for each host machine. For more information, refer to the enclosed National Instruments Software License Agreement or visit ni.com/legal/license.

Licensing Options

For information about licensing NI Vision software, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code LicenseVision. Vision Builder AI offers the following licensing options:

Vision Builder AI Full-Featured (778649-35)—Allows full access to all Vision Builder AI features, which can be used to configure, benchmark, and deploy inspections. This license does not include the Vision Builder AI Development Toolkit.

(778649-35)—Allows full access to all Vision Builder AI features, which can be used to configure, benchmark, and deploy inspections. This license does not include the Vision Builder AI Development Toolkit. Vision Builder AI Full-Featured for NI Real-Time Targets —Allows full access to all Vision Builder AI features on supported real-time targets, which can be used to configure, benchmark, and deploy inspections. This license is only included with certain hardware targets and does not include the Vision Builder AI Development Toolkit.

—Allows full access to all Vision Builder AI features on supported real-time targets, which can be used to configure, benchmark, and deploy inspections. This license is only included with certain hardware targets and does not include the Vision Builder AI Development Toolkit. Vision Builder AI Runtime (779799-35)—Allows you to deploy existing inspections to a Windows-based host machine and modify the control values for steps in an inspection. This license does not allow you to add steps to or remove steps from an inspection.

(779799-35)—Allows you to deploy existing inspections to a Windows-based host machine and modify the control values for steps in an inspection. This license does not allow you to add steps to or remove steps from an inspection. Vision Builder AI Development Toolkit (779343-35)—Licenses only the Vision Builder AI Development Toolkit, which allows you to create custom steps for use in any Vision Builder AI application.

Windows Firewall

If you are using the Windows Firewall and launch Vision Builder AI, a dialog box may prompt you to allow Vision Builder AI to receive information over the network. Select Allow access so that Vision Builder AI can communicate with your remote target.

How do I get started?

Read the NI Vision Builder for Automated Inspection Tutorial, which provides exercises for learning how to perform basic machine vision techniques using Vision Builder AI.

Where can I find reference information?

Reference information for Vision Builder AI can be accessed through the following methods:

From within Vision Builder AI by clicking the Show Context Help button.

Select Start»All Programs»National Instruments»Vision Builder AI 2018»Vision Builder AI 2018 Documentation on your PC.

The following documents are provided with Vision Builder AI as online help:

NI Vision Concepts Help—Contains basic concepts of image analysis, image processing, and machine vision. This document also contains in-depth discussions about imaging functions for advanced users.

NI Vision Builder for Automated Inspection: Configuration Help—Contains information about the Vision Builder AI Configuration interface, managing inspections and images, and creating steps for an inspection.

NI Vision Builder for Automated Inspection: Inspection Help—Contains information about using the Vision Builder AI Inspection interface to run inspections.

Use the Search tab in the help files to quickly locate specific information. For information about how to use the search functionality, refer to the Using Help»Searching Help topic in the help file.

The following documents are provides with Vision Builder AI as Adobe PDF documents:

Vision Builder for Automated Inspection Tutorial—Describes Vision Builder for Automated Inspection and provides step-by-step instructions for solving common visual inspection tasks, such as inspection, gauging, part presence, guidance, and counting.

NI Vision Builder for Automated Inspection Development Toolkit Tutorial—Contains instructions for using LabVIEW to create custom steps for Vision Builder AI.

Where can I find examples?

Access examples of common Vision Builder AI inspections by selecting Start»All Programs»National Instruments»Vision Builder AI 2018»Vision Builder AI 2018 Examples on your PC.

Where else can I go for Vision Builder AI information?

Visit ni.com/vision and the NI Developer Zone at ni.com/zone for the most up-to-date information about Vision Builder AI.

