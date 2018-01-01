NI Vision Development Module 2017 SP1 Readme

January 2018
This file contains important information about National Instruments Vision Development Module, including installation instructions, new features, fixed issues, and known issues.
The NI Vision Development Module (VDM) provides hundreds of image processing and machine vision functions. Along with programming libraries, the NI Vision Development Module also includes NI Vision Assistant. Installing this software may remove previous versions of the NI Vision Development Module that are currently installed.
Note: The NI Vision Development Module overwrites existing NI Vision examples and NI Vision VIs. Move modified examples or VIs that you want to save to another directory before installing the NI Vision Development Module.
For information about licensing NI Vision software, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code LicenseVision. Refer to the NI Vision website at ni.com/labview/vision for the latest information about the NI Vision Development Module.
The development computer must meet the following system requirements to run the NI Vision Development Module.
|Minimum
|Recommended
|Processor
|233 MHz Pentium or equivalent
|Pentium 4/M or equivalent
|Memory
|256 MB RAM
|512 MB RAM
|Display (Vision Assistant)
|1,152 × 864 resolution video adapter with a 16-bit display
|1,152 × 864 resolution video adapter with a 24- or 32-bit display
|Display (other environments)
|1,024 × 768 resolution video adapter with a 16-bit display
|1,024 × 768 resolution video adapter with a 24- or 32-bit display
|Free Hard Disk Space
|3.2 GB
NI Vision Development Module 2017 SP1 supports the following operating systems:
Note: In 2016 NI Vision Development Module dropped support for Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, and installations of Windows 7 without any service packs. NI Vision Development Module 2017 SP1 will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use NI Vision Development Module 2017 SP1 to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing NI Vision Development Module 2017 SP1, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.
For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, refer to KB 79UC78LS, Why Does my LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, Measurement Studio, or TestStand Built Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Server 2003?.
Note: Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code PAESupport.
1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.1. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.
2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.
3Only supported as pre-installed on NI hardware.
Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.
The following table lists the NI application software versions, including service packs, supported by the NI Vision Development Module. The installer specifically allows side-by-side installations of Vision Development Module for each of the supported versions of LabVIEW, enabling you to use the NI Vision Development Module with multiple versions of LabVIEW. National Instruments recommends that you install LabVIEW, LabVIEW Real-Time, or any other supported development environment, before installing the NI Vision Development Module.
|NI Application Software
|Versions Supported by NI Vision Development Module
|NI LabVIEW
|2014, 2015, 2016, 2017
|NI LabVIEW Real-Time Module
|2014, 2015, 2016, 2017
|NI LabVIEW FPGA Module
|2014, 2015, 2016, 2017
|NI LabWindows™/CVI™
|2012, 2013, 2015, 2017
NI Vision Development Module 2013 SP1 was the last version to release updated support for the .NET Framework 1.1, .NET Framework 2.0, .NET Framework 3.5, and .NET language integration into Visual Studio 2005 and Visual Studio 2008. Visual Studio 2010 and later are not supported.
For more information and the complete list of Vision functions and hardware supported on FPGA, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code VisionFPGASupport.
The NI Vision Development Module supports the external vision library OpenCV. Refer to the National Instruments Web site to download the NI Vision OpenCV support utilities.
NI Vision OpenCV support utilities enable the use of OpenCV algorithms in LabVIEW and NI Embedded hardware. NI Vision OpenCV support utilities provide:
This release of the Vision Development Module includes the following new features:
NI Vision Assistant includes the following new features:
The 2017 release of the Vision Development Module includes the following new features:
NI Vision Assistant includes the following new features:
If you purchased LabVIEW, you can install all of your LabVIEW products—including the NI Vision Development Module—using the LabVIEW Platform Suite.
To request additional LabVIEW Platform Suite, refer to the National Instruments Web site.
Complete the following steps to install the NI Vision Development Module from the NI Vision Development Module installation media.
If you purchased this product with an NI Software Suite or NI Product Bundle, use the installation media that shipped with your purchase to install this product.
When you run an NI Vision application for the first time, it prompts you to activate a license for the product. If you do not activate a valid license, the NI Vision application will run in Evaluation Mode and continue to prompt you to activate a license on each subsequent launch.
Complete the following steps to activate the NI Vision license through an Internet connection.
Tip: Enter your email address to receive a copy of your activation code for your records.
Deployment refers to developing an application so that it can be distributed, or deployed, on a different computer than the one on which the application was developed. The NI Vision Development Module provides everything you need to deploy custom NI Vision applications to target computers. The NI Vision Development Module provides the following options:
The NI Vision Development Module installer contains the runtime installer for NI Vision. The runtime installer is installed at <Vision>\Run-Time Engine, where <Vision> is the location to which the NI Vision Development Module is installed. Visit the ni.com to download software upgrades for NI Vision and the NI Vision Runtime installers.
You must purchase an NI Vision Runtime License (part number 778044-03) for each target machine onto which you want to install your custom NI Vision application, even if you install the NI Vision Runtime directly from the NI Vision Development Module installation media. The NI Vision Development Module ships with one runtime license. Contact a National Instruments sales representative or visit ni.com to purchase additional runtime licenses.
Note: Additional NI Vision Runtime licenses do not include installation media. To install additional licenses, use the original NI Vision Development Module installation media and the serial number provided by National Instruments.
You can call the NI Vision Runtime installer from the application installer. If you create the application installer with the LabVIEW Application Builder or with LabWindows/CVI, you can direct the installer to call the NI Vision Runtime installer.
Refer to the LabVIEW Help for more information about the LabVIEW Application Builder. Refer to the NI LabWindows/CVI Help for more information about building and distributing LabWindows/CVI applications.
You can also direct a custom application installer to call the NI Vision Runtime installer. This may be useful if you are creating an installer for applications created in other development environments. Refer to the documentation that came with the installer software to learn how to call executables from the custom installer. If you are using a custom installer, call the NI Vision Runtime installer at the end of the installation procedure because the installer may require the system to be restarted.
To call the NI Vision Runtime installer silently (non-interactively), you must add /q /AcceptLicenses yes as command line arguments to the runtime installer. For example, enter <Vision>\Run-Time Engine\vision<version>rte.exe /q /AcceptLicenses yes, where <Vision> is the location to which NI Vision is installed, and <version> is the version number of the NI Vision Runtime installed. Refer to the Automating the Installation of NI Products section for more information on how to change the level of interactivity of the installer or whether it automatically initiates a system restart.
The NI Vision Runtime installer does not install LabVIEW VIs. If you use the LabVIEW Application Builder to create an application (EXE) or dynamic link library (DLL), the Application Builder automatically includes the VIs used by the application. If you distribute a VI, you must include all subVIs that comprise the top-level VI. You must include the appropriate LabVIEW Runtime as part of the installation.
Refer to the LabVIEW Help for more information about viewing the hierarchy of VIs and for more information about using the LabVIEW Runtime.
In addition to including the NI Vision Runtime with the installer, you must include the appropriate LabWindows/CVI Runtime. Refer to the NI LabWindows/CVI Help for more information about creating an executable, creating a dynamic link library, and distributing applications.
You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.
If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.
For more information, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:
Documentation and examples are installed onto your hard drive with the NI Vision Development Module. To view the documentation, select Start»All Programs»National Instruments»Vision»Documentation»Vision Documentation, or navigate to <Users>\Public\Public Documents\National Instruments\Vision\Documentation.
Refer to the National Instruments Product Manuals Library at ni.com/manuals for the most recent versions of product documentation.
The following sections describe the documents available for each application development environment and where to find examples.
Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.
When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.
The following sections detail considerations for using LabVIEW NXG 2.0 with NI Vision Development Module 2017 SP1.
Software support for LabVIEW NXG differs in the following ways:
Note: Refer to the LabVIEW NXG Readme for additional system requirements.
For information about VDM support in LabVIEW NXG, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code VisionNXGGuide.
View context help in LabVIEW by pressing Ctrl+H and hovering over an object.
Search for items using the search bar in the upper right corner of the LabVIEW window. You can also view context help for the search results.
Launch LabVIEW and click the Learning tab.
LabVIEW lessons are located in the Lessons tab, and LabVIEW Examples are located in the Examples tab. Follow the instructions in the lessons and examples.
